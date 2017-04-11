Stemming the Gap in Education John o Sullivan

John O’Sullivan 30 March 2017 Dinu Turcanu Tekwil, Technical University of Moldova Disclaimer: The author’s views expresse...
What is STEM? • Mathematics • Science • Physics • Biology • Chemistry • Informatics Moldova:
So what ?
Education is shrinking
So is the proportion selecting Science stream
Resulting in fewer STEM candidates for BAC
The exam results for Maths are poor Distribution of marks 2015 - REAL • The results for Maths are very poor – mean is 47% ...
Number of teaching hours is ok opt Informatics STEM Hours per week optional 2 2 2 3 Chemistry 3 2 3 Biology 1 1 31 2 2 2 1...
Age and qualifications of STEM teachers • 30% of Maths and Physics teachers are over retirement age • Another 10% are with...
Summary for Moldova • Declining numbers of pupils • Declining proportion selecting STEM • Poor exam results in Maths • Dec...
Good news too ! EMIS
And Olympic success ! Physics Informatics
More Olympic success ! Physics Maths Chemistry
What are other countries doing ? • OECD – PISA • World Economic Forum • Asia – Singapore • United States • United Kingdom ...
OECD - PISA • Organisation for Economic Cooperation & Development • Program for International Student Assessment • Tests t...
Correlation between results and school governance
World Economic Forum - WEF • Human Capital Index 2016 • Moldova is 63rd out of 130 countries • But 71st in younger age gro...
Singapore • Always near the top of global rankings • 30 years of development, focus on global exports • Education strategy...
United States • USA needs one million more STEM college grads • 40% of STEM students do not complete course o Uninspiring ...
United Kingdom • From 2014, UK introduced a new national Computing curriculum in all 25,000 primary and secondary schools ...
European Union • European Schoolnet – a network of 30 Ministries of Education, not all in EU • Premises and staff in Bruss...
Romania • Ranked 48 in 2015, 45 out of 65 in PISA 2012 • 38 out of 130 in WEF Human Capital Index 2016 • Major national pr...
Recommendations 1 – Strategic programs • Strengthen and accelerate World Bank project • School facilities • Ministry capac...
Recommendations 2 – Use international help • Use PISA as international benchmark • Publicise 2015 results, to mobilise opi...
Recommendations 3 – Teacher development is critical • Support and extend teacher development courses, via existing provide...
Recommendations 4 – Expand Demonstrator projects • Expand USAID robotics scheme • Currently 76 schools, 7 libraries • 3000...
Recommendations 5 – Publicity and Promotion • Improve careers guidance in schools on role of technology in occupations • P...
Conclusions  The decline in STEM education in Moldova over recent years is a national crisis, threatening the whole econo...
Ministry of Education has signed a formal agreement to develop a National STEM Education Program Practising teachers are...
Prime Minister speaks on STEM at UTM “Pentru ca Republica Moldova să fie competitivă, trebuie să stimulăm creativitatea şi...
Stemming the Gap in Education John o Sullivan

  1. 1. John O’Sullivan 30 March 2017 Dinu Turcanu Tekwil, Technical University of Moldova Disclaimer: The author’s views expressed in this publication do not necessary reflect the views of the United States Agency for International Development or the United States Government. Stemming the Gap in Education ICT Summit 2017
  2. 2. What is STEM? • Mathematics • Science • Physics • Biology • Chemistry • Informatics Moldova:
  3. 3. So what ?
  4. 4. Education is shrinking
  5. 5. So is the proportion selecting Science stream
  6. 6. Resulting in fewer STEM candidates for BAC
  7. 7. The exam results for Maths are poor Distribution of marks 2015 - REAL • The results for Maths are very poor – mean is 47% - lowest of all subjects • Numbers of candidates for all other STEM are tiny
  8. 8. Number of teaching hours is ok opt Informatics STEM Hours per week optional 2 2 2 3 Chemistry 3 2 3 Biology 1 1 31 2 2 2 1 optional 4 Science/Physics2 2 2 1 1 1 3 31 1 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 5 5 5 Mathematics 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 3 3 3 g1 g2 g3 g4 g5 g6 g7 g8 g9 g10 g11 g12 g10 g11 g12 Primary Gymnasium Humanist/Arts/Sports Real/Bilingual Lyceum
  9. 9. Age and qualifications of STEM teachers • 30% of Maths and Physics teachers are over retirement age • Another 10% are within three years • 38% of Informatics teachers have no didactic degree
  10. 10. Summary for Moldova • Declining numbers of pupils • Declining proportion selecting STEM • Poor exam results in Maths • Declining numbers entering university in STEM
  11. 11. Summary for Moldova • Declining numbers of pupils • Declining proportion selecting STEM • Poor exam results in Maths • Declining numbers entering university in STEM But why ? • Maths exam is too difficult, too theoretical • Limited use of modern methods and materials • Condition of science labs • Career orientation for pupils and parents
  12. 12. Good news too ! EMIS
  13. 13. And Olympic success ! Physics Informatics
  14. 14. More Olympic success ! Physics Maths Chemistry
  15. 15. What are other countries doing ? • OECD – PISA • World Economic Forum • Asia – Singapore • United States • United Kingdom • Romania
  16. 16. OECD - PISA • Organisation for Economic Cooperation & Development • Program for International Student Assessment • Tests the performance of 15 year olds • in reading, maths, science • Every three years • Half a million students from 72 countries • Moldova re-joined for 2015 after a gap • Results announced 6 Dec 2015 Top rankings 2015 1. Singapore 2. Japan 3. Estonia 4. China - Tiawan 5. Finland 6. Macao (China) 7. Canada 8. Viet Nam 9. Hong Kong (China) 10. B-S-J-G (China) 11. Korea 12. New Zealand 13. Slovenia 14. Australia 15. United Kingdom
  17. 17. OECD - PISA • Organisation for Economic Cooperation & Development • Program for International Student Assessment • Tests the performance of 15 year olds • in reading, maths, science • Every three years • Half a million students from 72 countries • Moldova re-joined for 2015 after a gap • Results announced 6 Dec 2015 Top rankings 2015 1. Singapore 2. Japan 3. Estonia 4. China - Tiawan 5. Finland 6. Macao (China) 7. Canada 8. Viet Nam 9. Hong Kong (China) 10. B-S-J-G (China) 11. Korea 12. New Zealand 13. Slovenia 14. Australia 15. United Kingdom • Moldova was ranked 50 out of 72 • Scores improved since 2012: Science +9, Reading +17, Maths +13
  18. 18. Correlation between results and school governance
  19. 19. World Economic Forum - WEF • Human Capital Index 2016 • Moldova is 63rd out of 130 countries • But 71st in younger age group, so getting worse • Global Competiveness Report 2016 • Moldova is 100th • Was 84th last year, so getting worse • Future of Jobs • 5 million jobs will be lost by 2020 • 2.1 million new jobs • Mostly in computing, maths, architecture, engineering
  20. 20. Singapore • Always near the top of global rankings • 30 years of development, focus on global exports • Education strategy changed from “surviving” to “riding the wave” • Minister of Education: “Every school a good school” • Feb 2014: MoE created STEM Inc • STEM Applied Learning Program • School pupils age 13 to 15 • Applies STEM learning to real world problems • 65 schools, 32,000 pupils • 13 industry partners • Competitions • STEM is compulsory + after school + summer school + teen programs • Prime Minister: “Singapore needs to grow talent in STEM, to move from 3rd to 1st world”
  21. 21. United States • USA needs one million more STEM college grads • 40% of STEM students do not complete course o Uninspiring courses o Difficulties with maths o Unwelcoming atmosphere • Increasing this to 50% is cheapest, fastest solution Recommendations 1. Improve teaching practices 2. Use practical lab courses 3. Fix maths preparation 4. Partnerships among stakeholders 5. Presidential Council on STEM “American students will move from the middle to the top of the pack in science and math over the next decade.”
  22. 22. United Kingdom • From 2014, UK introduced a new national Computing curriculum in all 25,000 primary and secondary schools • Replaced previous curriculum in use of IT • Includes logic, coding, testing, internet safety • Age 5-6: algorithms, sets of instructions • Age 7-11: creating and debugging programs • Age 11-14: two programming languages • Massive effort and expense in equipment and teacher training • Largest such program worldwide ?
  23. 23. European Union • European Schoolnet – a network of 30 Ministries of Education, not all in EU • Premises and staff in Brussels, with permanent exhibition of “classroom of the future” • Enormous wealth of projects, resources and support • Observatory with briefing papers, statistics, country reports • European Schoolnet Academy – free online courses for teachers • STEM Alliance – careers information on STEM • STEM Coalition – collaboration on good practices in STEM – includes Ukraine • Learning Resources Exchange – 250,000 open educational resources, in 29 languages • Scientix – 1200 teaching materials in STEM, with translation service • And lots of others
  24. 24. Romania • Ranked 48 in 2015, 45 out of 65 in PISA 2012 • 38 out of 130 in WEF Human Capital Index 2016 • Major national program since 2001 • 192,000 computers in 15,000 IT labs • 3,700 e-learning lessons • 92,000 teachers trained and certificated • Good progress in developing and installing educational software for STEM • “Digital science laboratories”, Romanian language, many free • Multimedia lab for Electricity & Electronics • Educational 3D software for chemistry, biology, physics • Associations of teachers: Physics, Maths, Informatics,…
  25. 25. Recommendations 1 – Strategic programs • Strengthen and accelerate World Bank project • School facilities • Ministry capacity • Financial autonomy for schools • Consolidation/twinning of small schools • Better pay for teachers • Immediate review of mathematics curriculum • National priority • Introduce next academic year
  26. 26. Recommendations 2 – Use international help • Use PISA as international benchmark • Publicise 2015 results, to mobilise opinion • Set targets for 2018 and 2021 • Use WEF too • Join European Schoolnet • Participate in projects • Use free educational materials • Use vendor materials, eg Google, Microsoft • Co-operate with Romania • More free materials • Digital science labs
  27. 27. Recommendations 3 – Teacher development is critical • Support and extend teacher development courses, via existing providers – in three levels 1. For inexperienced teachers to overcome fear 2. Use of educational technologies 3. Adapting and creating new materials • Support and expand e-Twinning with EEF • Improve English language skills • Prepare exemplar lectures by star lecturers for distribution by live streaming or recording
  28. 28. Recommendations 4 – Expand Demonstrator projects • Expand USAID robotics scheme • Currently 76 schools, 7 libraries • 3000 youth, 120 active teachers • 45 teams, 320 children, 70 teachers participated in Lego League 2017 • Winners will represent Moldova in European Championship in Denmark • National team will participate in Global Olympics in Washington • CoderDojo • 6 clubs • 140 youths • 120 volunteer mentors • Academy Plus • 2 year program • 120 students enrolled • Establish model labs/classrooms • 3 x Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics
  29. 29. Recommendations 5 – Publicity and Promotion • Improve careers guidance in schools on role of technology in occupations • Pupils and parents • Use European Schoolnet • Use industry and business associations • Communications campaign to attract STEM student teachers • Promote existing bursary scheme • Prepare real testimonials • Emphasize attractions
  30. 30. Conclusions  The decline in STEM education in Moldova over recent years is a national crisis, threatening the whole economy  The use of digital education materials and associated teacher training is the way ahead  An urgent remedial program is needed, led by Minister of Education and Prime Minister
  31. 31. Ministry of Education has signed a formal agreement to develop a National STEM Education Program Practising teachers are requested to serve on and/or provide input to this program Call to Action !
  32. 32. Prime Minister speaks on STEM at UTM “Pentru ca Republica Moldova să fie competitivă, trebuie să stimulăm creativitatea şi dezvoltarea competenţelor practice. Avem nevoie de foarte mulţi ingineri, care să creeze locuri de muncă şi pentru specialişti în alte domenii. Inginerii sunt cei care ştiu a crea, iar acest fapt este foarte important.” 20 April 2016

