EDUCATIONAL ROBOTICS FOR 21ST CENTURY SKILLS & PROMOTING INTEREST TOWARDS STEM BY: CHRISTINA TODOROVA EDUCATIONAL ROBOTICS...
CREATIVITY WITH THE ESI,TANK WHAT I LOVE ABOUT IT:  Children get to touch & see electronics. WhiteBox is GREAT!  Include...
Check out esI,tank on GITHUB : www.github.com/esirobot/practical-robotics-workshop-tank-with-USB-cable “Mircho” is number ...
“I’ll hold this, you connect those” “Teamwork in action”
“We made a tank that kills back pain!” Robotics for back pain:
“That’s it, I’m asking my dad to buy me wires – they’re awesome!” Girl power
“Here, I’ll hold your hand so you could connect those…” Teamwork at its best…
“Cheating on exams | Examination | Tutoring” Applications of robots:
“Invite her to play football with us after school!” After a NAO demo:
esI,tank teacher workshop Moldova, Chisinau (9-10 March 2017) This training was part of the pilot project "Educational Rob...
VISUALIZING MATHEMATICS WITH THE MATHBOT WHAT I LOVE ABOUT IT:  Aligned with Bulgaria’s national educational program in m...
Students are programming a sequence of actions, including movement & light. Sequence of actions
“We are the masters of geometry, from now until the end of time!” Fun with angles 
Measuring angles like pros for the first time. Measuring angles
Programming the robot to draw a line of a certain length, measuring and recording it. Team in action
Students are playing a game involving the elements of a circle by programming the robot & recording their findings, docume...
Students liked the educational workshops activities and were inspiredto do moreeducational robotics activities in future. ...
The majority of students reported working in a team being interesting, fun and not difficult. Most of the students manifes...
Educational robotics for 21st century skills and promoting interest towards stem

  1. 1. EDUCATIONAL ROBOTICS FOR 21ST CENTURY SKILLS & PROMOTING INTEREST TOWARDS STEM BY: CHRISTINA TODOROVA EDUCATIONAL ROBOTICS COORDINATOR EUROPEAN SOFTWARE INSTITUTE – CENTER EASTERN EUROPE tina@esicenter.bg + 359 883 421 983 www.esicenter.bg www.esIrobot.org European Software Institute – Center Eastern Europe esIrobot
  2. 2. CREATIVITY WITH THE ESI,TANK WHAT I LOVE ABOUT IT:  Children get to touch & see electronics. WhiteBox is GREAT!  Includes creativity sessions, aiming to motivate children to think about robotics in everyday life and as a tool to solve problems.  Includes girls & boys;  Promotes creativity, digital fluency, communication & collaboration; ESI,TANK • Arduino-based • Cheap • WhiteBox • Hardly ever breaks • Safe for children • Replaceable parts • Very fun • Impressive looking SCRATCH • Visual programming • Vast community • Colorful • Free • Fun
  3. 3. Check out esI,tank on GITHUB : www.github.com/esirobot/practical-robotics-workshop-tank-with-USB-cable “Mircho” is number one
  4. 4. “I’ll hold this, you connect those” “Teamwork in action”
  5. 5. “We made a tank that kills back pain!” Robotics for back pain:
  6. 6. “That’s it, I’m asking my dad to buy me wires – they’re awesome!” Girl power
  7. 7. “Here, I’ll hold your hand so you could connect those…” Teamwork at its best…
  8. 8. “Cheating on exams | Examination | Tutoring” Applications of robots:
  9. 9. “Invite her to play football with us after school!” After a NAO demo:
  10. 10. Students liked the educational workshops activities and were inspiredto do moreeducational robotics activities in future. Strongly disagree Disagree Neither Agree Nor Disagree Agree Strongly agree Blank The problems we had to solve were: Interesting 0% 0% 1% 9% 87% 3% Difficult 40% 24% 18% 8% 7% 4% Fun 1% 1% 2% 11% 84% 2% Working with robots was: Interesting 0% 0% 1% 7% 89% 3% Difficult 39% 26% 16% 6% 6% 6% Fun 0% 0% 1% 7% 88% 4% Data obtained from the post-workshop questionnaires, completed by the participants from 13 educational robotics workshops, performed in 7 schools (public and private) in Bulgaria with 312 students (142 girls and 170 boys) in the time period from February 16, 2016 until May 31, 2016. The students were between 7 and 14 years old with the majority of them aged between 9 and 10 years old This project is funded by the EU Horizon 2020 Project reference No. 665972
  11. 11. The majority of the students reported working in a team being interesting, fun and not difficult. Most of the students manifested positive attitudes towards aspects of teamwork, such as communication and collaboration. Strongly disagree Disagree Neither Agree Nor Disagree Agree Strongly agree Blank Working in a team was: Interesting 1% 1% 5% 14% 75% 4% Difficult 45% 20% 16% 4% 9% 5% Fun 2% 1% 4% 14% 76% 4% During the workshop ...- I worked as part of a team 2% 0% 5% 11% 78% 4% I worked on my own 65% 18% 6% 3% 5% 3% I helped design a robot 6% 3% 10% 20% 56% 5% I helped create a robot 3% 4% 2% 18% 67% 5% I helped program a robot 3% 1% 6% 16% 71% 4% I was able to choose what I wanted to do 14% 7% 18% 15% 42% 4% I feel that other people did not listen to me 38% 13% 16% 9% 21% 4% I did most of the work 29% 19% 25% 9% 13% 5% I was encouraged by my team 7% 5% 14% 22% 49% 3% I was bored 71% 13% 5% 2% 3% 6% I liked sharing what I had done with other people 2% 1% 9% 16% 68% 3% I helped someone 6% 3% 18% 22% 46% 5% I gave up too quickly 71% 13% 3% 4% 6% 4% This project is funded by the EU Horizon 2020 Project reference No. 665972
  12. 12. esI,tank teacher workshop Moldova, Chisinau (9-10 March 2017) This training was part of the pilot project "Educational Robotics to develop creativity and increasing pupils' interest in science and mathematics", under the Ministry of Education of Moldova's Moldova Competitiveness Project, implemented with the support of USAID and the Government of Sweden.
  13. 13. VISUALIZING MATHEMATICS WITH THE MATHBOT WHAT I LOVE ABOUT IT:  Aligned with Bulgaria’s national educational program in mathematics for the fourth grade;  Could be transferred and adapted to work with other robotic kits, such as LEGO  Includes girls & boys;  Promotes digital fluency, communication & collaboration;  Exercises, teaches and visualizes important mathematical concepts; MATHBOT • The Finch robot by BirdBrain Technologies • Hardly ever breaks • Safe for children • Lots of sensors • Very cute • Very fun SCRATCH • Visual programming • Vast community • Colorful • Free • Fun
  14. 14. Students are programming a sequence of actions, including movement & light. Sequence of actions
  15. 15. “We are the masters of geometry, from now until the end of time!” Fun with angles 
  16. 16. Measuring angles like pros for the first time. Measuring angles
  17. 17. Programming the robot to draw a line of a certain length, measuring and recording it. Team in action
  18. 18. Students are playing a game involving the elements of a circle by programming the robot & recording their findings, documenting every experiment. Elements of a circle
  19. 19. Students liked the educational workshops activities and were inspiredto do moreeducational robotics activities in future. Strongly disagree Disagree Neither Agree Nor Disagree Agree Strongly agree Blank The problems we had to solve were: Interesting 1% 0% 2% 9% 88% 1% Difficult 39% 20% 28% 8% 3% 2% Fun 2% 0% 3% 10% 83% 2% Working with robots was: Interesting 1% 0% 0% 8% 89% 2% Difficult 42% 23% 22% 8% 5% 2% Fun 2% 1% 0% 8% 89% 1% Data obtained from the post-workshop questionnaires, completed by the participants from 5 educational robotics workshops, performed in 1 public school in Bulgaria with 132 students (52% girls and 48% boys) in the time period from November 1, 2016 until December 10, 2016. The students were between 9 and 11 years old. How many stars? 4.93 out of 5 This project is funded by the EU Horizon 2020 Project reference No. 665972
  20. 20. The majority of students reported working in a team being interesting, fun and not difficult. Most of the students manifested positive attitudes towards aspects of teamwork, such as communication and collaboration. Strongly disagree Disagree Neither Agree Nor Disagree Agree Strongly agree Blank Working in a team was: Interesting 3% 0% 8% 16% 71% 2% Difficult 44% 22% 15% 8% 7% 4% Fun 5% 1% 7% 16% 68% 4% During the workshop… I solved a problem 9% 5% 23% 15% 45% 3% I worked as part of a team 4% 2% 5% 14% 73% 2% I worked on my own 64% 12% 14% 2% 7% 2% I built a robot 45% 11% 8% 5% 20% 12% I programmed a robot 2% 1% 2% 4% 89% 2% I was good at listening 2% 2% 15% 27% 50% 3% I gave up quickly 80% 12% 3% 1% 3% 2% I worked hard 3% 3% 8% 21% 64% 2% I was bored 74% 12% 7% 5% 1% 2% I helped someone 6% 2% 20% 24% 48% 1% This project is funded by the EU Horizon 2020 Project reference No. 665972
  21. 21. THANK YOU! CHRISTINA TODOROVA EDUCATIONAL ROBOTICS COORDINATOR EUROPEAN SOFTWARE INSTITUTE – CENTER EASTERN EUROPE tina@esicenter.bg + 359 883 421 983 www.esicenter.bg www.esIrobot.org European Software Institute – Center Eastern Europe esIrobot

×