Deficiencia de nutrientes de tomate fv

DEFICIENCIA DE NUTRIENTES EN LA PLANTA DE TOMATE Realizado por Moisés Martínez Budia
INTRODUCCIÓN • El manejo de nutrientes y de fertilidad en el suelo son factores clave para obtener una cosecha satisfactor...
• La cantidad de fertilizante que se añade a un cultivo tiene su limite • Poco < producción 0-1 ( • Adecuado > producción ...
SINTOMAS POR DEFICIENCIA DE NUTRIENTES
Deficiencia de Nitrógeno • Tomate: • Las plantas muestran un pobre desarrollo, se “achaparran” y en las hojas viejas se pr...
Deficiencia de Fósforo • Tomate • Reducción de crecimiento • Tallas delgados • Las hojas pueden desarrollar un color verde...
Deficiencia de Potasio • Tomate • Los bordes de las hojas pueden secarse y las hojas se muestran cloróticas con venas verd...
Deficiencia de Magnesio • Tomate: • Se presentan clorosis en forma de marmoleo, comenzando por hojas viejas y terminando e...
Deficiencia de Zinc • Tomate: • Los síntomas son casi idénticos a la deficiencia de hierro, con particularidades como redu...
Deficiencia de Calcio • Tomate: • Hojas superiores amarillo en los bordes envés pardo oscuro, finas deformenes. • Mueren y...
Deficiencia de Azufre • Tomate: • Hojas superiores rígidas, curvadas, puntos necróticos, amarillean • Tallos, nervios, pec...
Deficiencias de Hierro • Tomate: • Hojas cloróticas en los márgenes y toda la hoja, nervaduras verdes apariencia de retícu...
Deficiencia de Boro • Tomate: • Puntos vegetativos palidecen y mueren • Hojas superiores internerval cloróticas, pardean y...
Deficiencia de Cobre • Tomate: • Hojas con márgenes rizados como tuvo sin clorosis • Pecíolos doblados • Tallo para el des...
Deficiencia de Manganeso • Tomate: • Hojas pálida, reticulado las nervaduras, necróticas mas tarde Clorosis • Un suministr...
Deficiencia de Molibdeno • Tomate: • Hojas color amarillo-pálido, bordes rizados, se acorchan • Avanzan de las viejas a la...
Deficiencia de Cloro • Tomate: • Es muy rara la carencia de cloro • Marchitez, clorosis.
Conocer las deficiencias de nutrientes en el tomate

  1. 1. DEFICIENCIA DE NUTRIENTES EN LA PLANTA DE TOMATE Realizado por Moisés Martínez Budia
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • El manejo de nutrientes y de fertilidad en el suelo son factores clave para obtener una cosecha satisfactoria de tomate debido a que la deficiencia de uno o varios nutrientes puede afectar significativamente el desarrollo de la planta. A continuación, te explicaremos brevemente los síntomas de las principales deficiencias de nutrientes en tomate y como identificarlos.
  3. 3. • La cantidad de fertilizante que se añade a un cultivo tiene su limite • Poco < producción 0-1 ( • Adecuado > producción 1-2(Zona de hambre oculta) • Exagerada=o< producción + de 2 (zona de lujo)
  4. 4. SINTOMAS POR DEFICIENCIA DE NUTRIENTES
  5. 5. Deficiencia de Nitrógeno • Tomate: • Las plantas muestran un pobre desarrollo, se “achaparran” y en las hojas viejas se presenta clorosis, seguido por una necrosis. • Hojas inferiores verde amarillento, con nervadura púrpura
  6. 6. Deficiencia de Fósforo • Tomate • Reducción de crecimiento • Tallas delgados • Las hojas pueden desarrollar un color verde intenso y un color purpura en los bordes, y presentar necrosis. • Hojas viejas amarillas
  7. 7. Deficiencia de Potasio • Tomate • Los bordes de las hojas pueden secarse y las hojas se muestran cloróticas con venas verdes. • Provoca muchos desordenes en el desarrollo de los frutos de tomate.
  8. 8. Deficiencia de Magnesio • Tomate: • Se presentan clorosis en forma de marmoleo, comenzando por hojas viejas y terminando en las nuevas. • Clorosis internerval • Muerte de hojas viejas • Planta amarilla
  9. 9. Deficiencia de Zinc • Tomate: • Los síntomas son casi idénticos a la deficiencia de hierro, con particularidades como reducción en el tamaño de las hojas nuevas, y que estas en ocasiones crecen de forma retorcida o curvada. • Marchites de la totalidad del follaje
  10. 10. Deficiencia de Calcio • Tomate: • Hojas superiores amarillo en los bordes envés pardo oscuro, finas deformenes. • Mueren yemas vegetativas • Fruto podrido. • Planta con poco crecimiento. • Manchado negro del tomate por la parte inferior. • Frutos blandos cuando estén verdes.
  11. 11. Deficiencia de Azufre • Tomate: • Hojas superiores rígidas, curvadas, puntos necróticos, amarillean • Tallos, nervios, pecíolos neuróticas. • Los peciolos se vuelven rosados.
  12. 12. Deficiencias de Hierro • Tomate: • Hojas cloróticas en los márgenes y toda la hoja, nervaduras verdes apariencia de retícula. Adoptan cierto moteado pero puede mostrarse como un amarillamiento uniforme. • Crecimiento se separa • Tallos alargados • Flores abortan
  13. 13. Deficiencia de Boro • Tomate: • Puntos vegetativos palidecen y mueren • Hojas superiores internerval cloróticas, pardean y mueren. • Brotes mueren Pecíolos quebradizos • En la floración provoca caída de flores y falta de cuaje. • En futo pueden aparecer surcos, acorchados, y maduración irregular.
  14. 14. Deficiencia de Cobre • Tomate: • Hojas con márgenes rizados como tuvo sin clorosis • Pecíolos doblados • Tallo para el desarrollo • La planta queda chaparra y clorótica.
  15. 15. Deficiencia de Manganeso • Tomate: • Hojas pálida, reticulado las nervaduras, necróticas mas tarde Clorosis • Un suministro deficiente de este elemento produce manchas amarillas internerviales que posteriormente se necrosan • También se observa una reducción de la floración.
  16. 16. Deficiencia de Molibdeno • Tomate: • Hojas color amarillo-pálido, bordes rizados, se acorchan • Avanzan de las viejas a las jóvenes
  17. 17. Deficiencia de Cloro • Tomate: • Es muy rara la carencia de cloro • Marchitez, clorosis.

