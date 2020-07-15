Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CENIZAS Realizado por Moisés Martínez Budia
DEFINICIÓN Producto de la eliminación del material orgánico y agua. Contiene los minerales (libres o asociados). Depend...
Determinación de cenizas en alimentos La determinación de cenizas es referida como el análisis de residuos inorgánicos que...
Método Ventaja Desventaja seco 1. Simple. 1. Se require alta temperatura. 2. No se requiere atención durante la generación...
Importancia La determinación de los análisis de cenizas y grasas son muy importantes ya que nos permite evaluar la calidad...
Importancia de la determinación de cenizas  La determinación del contenido de cenizas sirve para obtener la pureza de alg...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cenizas alimentos nutricion

41 views

Published on

Importancia y para que sirve hacer su examen

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cenizas alimentos nutricion

  1. 1. CENIZAS Realizado por Moisés Martínez Budia
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN Producto de la eliminación del material orgánico y agua. Contiene los minerales (libres o asociados). Dependiendo de la forma de eliminación de la materia orgánica pueden estar como ÓXIDOS Y/O SALES. ANIONES: fosfatos, cloruros, sulfatos, ... CATIONES: calcio, sodio, potasio, magnesio ..
  3. 3. Determinación de cenizas en alimentos La determinación de cenizas es referida como el análisis de residuos inorgánicos que quedan después de laignición u oxidación completa de lamateria orgánica de un alimento. Existen tres tipos de análisis de cenizas: cenizas en seco par a la mayoría de las muestras de alimentos; cenizas húmedas (por oxidación) para muestras con alto contenido de grasa (carnes y productos cárnicos). También tenemos cenizas solubles en agua, alcalinidad de las cenizas y cenizas insolubles en ácido, está bien definido. Facilita, en parte, su identificación, o permite clasificar el alimento examinadoen función de su contenido en cenizas
  4. 4. Método Ventaja Desventaja seco 1. Simple. 1. Se require alta temperatura. 2. No se requiere atención durante la generación de cenizas. 2. El equipo es caro. 3. No se requieren reactivos. 3. hay pérdidas por volatilización. 4. Se pueden manejar muchas muestras. 4. Hay interacciones entre minerales y recipientes. 5. Es un método estándar para la determinación de cenizas. 5. Hay absorción de elementos traza por recipientes de porcelana o sílice. 6. Se puede determinar cualquier tipo de materia inorgánica. 6. Poca utilidad para análisis de Hg, As, P y Se. 7. Calentamiento excesivo puede hacer ciertos componentes insolubles. 8. Hay una dificultad de manejo de cenizas por ser higroscópicas, sensibles a la luz, etc. Húmedo 1. Relativamente no se requiere alta temperatura. 1. Se requieren altas cantidades de materiales corrosivos. 2. El dispositivo es simple. 2. Se requieren ácidos explosivos. 3. La oxidación es rápida. 3. Se requiere estandarizar los reactivos. 4. Se mantiene la disolución acuosa lo cual es bueno para análisis mineral. 4. Las reacciones son fumantes. 5. El equipo no es caro. 5. Manejar sistemáticamente varias muestras no es sencillo. 6. No hay volatilización de minerales. 6. El procedimiento es tedioso y gasta mucho tiempo.
  5. 5. Importancia La determinación de los análisis de cenizas y grasas son muy importantes ya que nos permite evaluar la calidad de los alimentos, debido a que en los resultados podemos observar los componentes que los constituyen, evaluando los nutrientes que los componen. El análisis del contenido de cenizas en los alimentos es un indicador del contenido total de minerales y materia orgánica, micro elementos que cumplen funciones metabólicas importantes en el organismo.
  6. 6. Importancia de la determinación de cenizas  La determinación del contenido de cenizas sirve para obtener la pureza de algunos ingredientes que se usan en la elaboración de alimentos tales como: azúcar, pectinas, almidones ygelatina.  El contenido de cenizas se usa como índice de calidad en algunos alimentos como mermeladas y jaleas. En estos productos el contenido de cenizas es indicativo del contenido de frutas en los mismos: por lo tanto, se le considera como un índice de adulteración, contaminación o fraude.

×