Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GET FREE STOCKS FROM THE TOP UK BROKERAGE APPS
• Since the pandemic, Personal finance and investing have become a hot topic for many people in the UK. The job losses, fu...
FREE STOCKS FROM UK BROKERAGE APPS • There is an increasing selection of trading apps available to budding investors, and ...
TRADING 212 •Trading 212 offers free stop losses, limit orders, fractional shares, and an S&S ISA. It’s widely regarded as...
FREETRADE • Despite the name, doesn’t offer all of the above for free – just the basics. To access these features you must...
STAKE • Another great platform that focuses on US stocks and ETFs. Stake offers Limit buy, Stop buy order options along wi...
ROBINHOOD IS NOT TRANSPARENT ABOUT HOW IT MAKES MONEY • Robinhood Markets is a discount brokerage that offers commission-f...
KEY TAKEAWAYS • Robinhood provides commission-free trading for stocks, ETFs, options, ADRs, and cryptocurrencies.8 • • It ...
FUNDRAISING AND FINANCIALS • In September 2020, Robinhood raised $660 million in a Series G funding round, which valued th...
COMPETE RISK FREE WITH $100,000 IN VIRTUAL CASH • Put your trading skills to the test with our FREE Stock Simulator. Compe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Get free stocks from the top uk brokerage

14 views

Published on

As it turns out, it’s pretty easy to get free stocks. In most cases, all you have to do is sign up for a service using a referral link or promo code. As many of you know, I’m all about fast-tracking personal finances. Success ultimately boils down to how badly you want financial freedom, how willing you are to capitalize on opportunities when they arise, and how disciplined you are about spending. As such, achieving long-term financial success starts with being highly discerning. Sometimes, the best deal you take is the one that you avoid. This is especially true when dealing with apps that offer free stocks in exchange for signing up for their services.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Get free stocks from the top uk brokerage

  1. 1. GET FREE STOCKS FROM THE TOP UK BROKERAGE APPS
  2. 2. • Since the pandemic, Personal finance and investing have become a hot topic for many people in the UK. The job losses, furloughs and the self-employed being kept in the dark which has fueled many into the world of retail investing. Searching to grow their wealth and looking for a passive income source in the form of dividends. The recent surge in commission-free brokerage apps offering those sweet sweet sign up bonuses in the form of free shares. Has tempted many to jump on the bandwagon to start investing using these platforms.
  3. 3. FREE STOCKS FROM UK BROKERAGE APPS • There is an increasing selection of trading apps available to budding investors, and it can be difficult to know which is best. It largely comes down to personal preference, interface and your desired market to invest in whether it is the UK, European or the US markets. We have tested numerous brokerage platforms in the UK and compiled a list of those that offer free stocks when you sign up.
  4. 4. TRADING 212 •Trading 212 offers free stop losses, limit orders, fractional shares, and an S&S ISA. It’s widely regarded as the best in the UK, with over 10,000 global stocks to trade-in. Learn more in our detailed Trading 212 review, the features it offers and how you can get a free stock worth up to £100.
  5. 5. FREETRADE • Despite the name, doesn’t offer all of the above for free – just the basics. To access these features you must upgrade to the premium version costing £9.99 a month. It offers around 3,700 stocks currently but has recently unveiled plans to expand. Fraction shares are offered on this platform however it's strictly available on US stocks at this time. See here for a more in-depth comparison.
  6. 6. STAKE • Another great platform that focuses on US stocks and ETFs. Stake offers Limit buy, Stop buy order options along with fractional shares on their platform so those who want to buy into companies like Amazon and Google can. It has a slightly different strategy than the others on this list. Find out more in our review of this platform and find to how you can get a free stock.
  7. 7. ROBINHOOD IS NOT TRANSPARENT ABOUT HOW IT MAKES MONEY • Robinhood Markets is a discount brokerage that offers commission-free trading through its website and mobile app.1 The company generates significant income from payments for order flow, a common although controversial practice whereby a broker receives compensation and other benefits for directing orders to different parties for trade execution. Robinhood refers to this revenue as "rebates from market makers and trading venues."2 While the payments are negligible for small retail trades, a company that directs billions of dollars in trades to market makers can earn substantial amounts. Independent analysis suggests that payments for order flow generated an estimated $69 million in revenue for Robinhood in 2018, up 227% from the previous year, and accounted for more than 40 percent of its overall revenue.3 4 In Q2 2020, Robinhood generated approximately $180 million from payments for order flow.
  8. 8. KEY TAKEAWAYS • Robinhood provides commission-free trading for stocks, ETFs, options, ADRs, and cryptocurrencies.8 • • It generates revenue from a broad range of sources, including Gold membership fees, stock loans, and rebates from market makers and trading venues.2 • • In December 2019, FINRA fined Robinhood $1.25 million for failing to direct trades so that its customers received the best prices.9
  9. 9. FUNDRAISING AND FINANCIALS • In September 2020, Robinhood raised $660 million in a Series G funding round, which valued the company at $11.7 billion. New and existing investors included Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, DST Global, Ribbit Capital, 9Yards Capital, and D1 Capital Partners.12 In May 2020, Robinhood raised $280 million in a Series F funding round, valuing the company at $8.3 billion.13 Robinhood completed its Series E round in July 2019, raising $323 million at a $7.6 billion valuation.14 The company has raised $2.2 billion in total funding.15
  10. 10. COMPETE RISK FREE WITH $100,000 IN VIRTUAL CASH • Put your trading skills to the test with our FREE Stock Simulator. Compete with thousands of Investopedia traders and trade your way to the top! Submit trades in a virtual environment before you start risking your own money. Practice trading strategies so that when you're ready to enter the real market, you've had the practice you need. As part of our effort to improve the awareness of the importance of diversity in companies, we offer investors a glimpse into the transparency of Robinhood and its commitment to diversity, inclusiveness, and social responsibility.

×