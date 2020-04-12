Successfully reported this slideshow.
Qatar National Library PHAROS UNIVERSITY IN ALEXANDRIA ARCHITECTURAL ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT THEORIES OF ARCHITECTURE 2 EA3...
Qatar National Library Architect: OMA, Rem Koolhaas Founder: Fundación Qatar Project Time: 2008 - 2017 Location: Education...
Qatar National Library Instead of simply extruding it upwards to give it volume like many other buildings do the design te...
Qatar National Library This design decision gives the building its «diamond» shape which can be perceived from the outside...
Spaces The library has two main entrances located underneath the two lifter corners. Both take you straight to the center ...
Spaces Once inside the library provides 31,000 square meters of usable space divided in the following categories: • Librar...
Spaces From the center of the library you really feel like you can actually see it all. And although that is not entirely ...
Spaces
The Heritage Library Located in the underground floor the Heritage library is dedicated to preserve and display some of th...
The 21st Century Library The contemporary library which takes up most of the space and is meant to serve the students from...
Materials Concrete, glass, marble and aluminum are the four main materials that the visitor perceives when visiting the li...
Stracture The structure of the building is made entirely of steel. Two steel frames make up the top and bottom slabs with ...
Mohtady Mohamed 5317388 Mohamed Yasser 5317338 Mohamed ElShazly 5316259 Sherif Ashraf 5317156 Omar Abdelaziz 5317228 Moham...
Qatar National Library: Case study

Qatar National Library's state-of-the-art building, located in the heart of Education City, is a community space for Qatar’s residents and helps facilitate the effective exchange of ideas and communal learning.

The 45,000-square-meter building encourages visitors to explore the progression of knowledge from the past to the present. It achieves a delicate balance between information availability and accessibility on the one hand, and content preservation and conservation on the other.

Qatar National Library: Case study

  1. 1. Qatar National Library PHAROS UNIVERSITY IN ALEXANDRIA ARCHITECTURAL ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT THEORIES OF ARCHITECTURE 2 EA331 DR. NOURHANE EL HARIDI
  2. 2. Qatar National Library Architect: OMA, Rem Koolhaas Founder: Fundación Qatar Project Time: 2008 - 2017 Location: Education City, Doha, Qatar
  3. 3. Qatar National Library Instead of simply extruding it upwards to give it volume like many other buildings do the design team decided to only lift one edge and the opposite two corners of the square.
  4. 4. Qatar National Library This design decision gives the building its «diamond» shape which can be perceived from the outside, however there is still one more layer of organization, history.
  5. 5. Spaces The library has two main entrances located underneath the two lifter corners. Both take you straight to the center of the building, with the only difference that one leads to the street level and the other to the underground level were the heritage books are found.
  6. 6. Spaces Once inside the library provides 31,000 square meters of usable space divided in the following categories: • Library – 25,900m² • Office – 3,000m² • Exhibition – 1,500m² • Restaurant/Bar – 600m² • Total – 31,000m²
  7. 7. Spaces From the center of the library you really feel like you can actually see it all. And although that is not entirely true since you cannot see the offices and service spaces, that was certainly the intention of the design team. The open space is flooded by natural light that comes in through the corrugated glass facades on three of the sides.
  8. 8. Spaces
  9. 9. The Heritage Library Located in the underground floor the Heritage library is dedicated to preserve and display some of the most important cultural and historical items in the building: • Climate-controlled display cases in the Heritage Library and throughout the building to showcase the collection. • The dedicated Conservation and Preservation Laboratory that actively works to restore and protect items in the Heritage Library. • The Digitization Laboratory, which digitizes items from the Library and other collections and makes them available to scholars worldwide.
  10. 10. The 21st Century Library The contemporary library which takes up most of the space and is meant to serve the students from campus is equipped with the latest technology which is meant to integrate seamleslly with the user experience , enhading accessibility and efficiency. • Automated self-checkout and return stations, and a radio frequency identification book sorter system, allow for convenient access to the Library’s materials. • A people mover system transports library users around the perimeter of the building and throughout the shelving tiers, making the collection easily accessible for all visitors. • A wide range of computer systems, tablets, interactive screens and audiovisual equipment throughout the building.
  11. 11. Materials Concrete, glass, marble and aluminum are the four main materials that the visitor perceives when visiting the library. From the outside, the parts of the buildings that aren’t glass have been covered with prefabricated concrete panels that make it seem as if the whole building was made of that material, when in reality it isn’t. The concrete has been left exposed in its natural color and an almost reflective surface. Once inside you find yourself surrounded by three materials, a white marble floor that extends everywhere you look, a matching white aluminum ceiling and the magnificent corrugated glass walls.
  12. 12. Stracture The structure of the building is made entirely of steel. Two steel frames make up the top and bottom slabs with 34 columns supporting them. Using a steel structure in a building this “flat” and exposed to the sun of the Emirates was an important challenge since the high temperatures would have an impact on it and the corrugated glass. In that sense special constructive details had to be developed to accommodate the unusually high tolerances. The steel frame was then covered by prefabricated concrete panels which give the library’s exterior it’s final look.
  13. 13. Mohtady Mohamed 5317388 Mohamed Yasser 5317338 Mohamed ElShazly 5316259 Sherif Ashraf 5317156 Omar Abdelaziz 5317228 Mohamed ElSayed 5313427 Thank You

