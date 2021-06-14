Successfully reported this slideshow.
Global Online Exam Proctoring Market size- Industry Trends & Forecast Report 2027 Global online exam proctoring market is ...
Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Overview The online exam Proctoring is defined as a way in which a candidate is monit...
Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Growth Drivers Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic is driving the online exam proctoring Grow...
Global Online Exam Proctoring Market: Regional insights North America catering the largest share and expected to witness s...
Key Players The companies that hold the majority share of online exam proctoring market are Kryterion, Proctorio, Talview,...
According to the BlueWeave Consulting latest market research report " Global online exam proctoring market is growing at a potential growth rate Year-over-Year (YoY) and is estimated to have reached USD 398.3 million in 2020. The market is further expected to touch USD 915.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2020-2026 (forecast period).
Report URL: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-online-exam-proctoring-market

  2. 2. Global Online Exam Proctoring Market size- Industry Trends & Forecast Report 2027 Global online exam proctoring market is growing at a potential growth rate Year- over-Year (YoY) and is estimated to have reached USD 398.3 million in 2020. The market is further expected to touch USD 915.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2020-2026 (forecast period).
  3. 3. Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Overview The online exam Proctoring is defined as a way in which a candidate is monitored online during the test duration. This is done with the help of a webcam, mic, and access to the screen of the candidate. Proctored exams are timed exams that the person can take while proctoring software monitors on a computer's desktop, webcam video, and even audio.
  4. 4. Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Growth Drivers Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic is driving the online exam proctoring Growing advanced technology supporting online exam proctoring Online Exam Proctoring is costly for Institutions Impact of COVID-19 in industry Online Exam Proctoring Market: By Type Online Exam Proctoring Market: Regional Insight
  5. 5. Global Online Exam Proctoring Market: Regional insights North America catering the largest share and expected to witness significant growth in the online exam proctoring market during the forecast period. The high industry growth rate, with the emergence of new technology, is the major reason. The key providers are continuously upgrading their offerings to differentiate them from other competitors.
  6. 6. Key Players The companies that hold the majority share of online exam proctoring market are Kryterion, Proctorio, Talview, ProctorU, Comprobo, TestReach, SMOWL, PSI Online, ProctorExam,Pearson Vue,Prometric,Biomids Persistent Proctor, ProctorTrack,BTL,Mercer- Mettl, Verificient,Examity, ProctorEdu, VoiceProctor, Smarter Services, Inspera, Gauge Online and others.
