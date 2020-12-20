Types of Blueprints and Kitchen layouts

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Facility Design & Management Topic – Types of Blueprint and Kitchen Layouts Session - 2020-21 COURSE - BHMCT+MBA (B1) Seme...
Plain view It is the most common view and is used very frequently. A plan view is akin to seeing a room from the top. If y...
Elevation view • An elevation drawing is an orthographic projection drawing that shows one side of the house. The purpose ...
Detail view • Detail views serve as a vital communication link between the architect and the builder. It can be a plan vie...
Perspective view and Models • Perspective drawings are forms of pictorial drawing. It is basically a three dimensional vie...
Section view • A section view is a view used on a drawing to show an area or hidden part of an object by cutting away or r...
Mechanical view • This is the most frequently used blueprint which gives the idea of all mechanical/electrical systems in ...
Plot and Survey view • A survey is a drawing or a map of a property that outlines its boundaries and physical dimensions, ...
Kitchen Layout Types
1. The One Wall Kitchen Usually found in smaller kitchen, this simple layout is space efficient without giving up on funct...
2. The Galley Kitchen • Also known as Parallel Kitchen. With a very economical use of cabinets, the galley kitchen consist...
3. The L-Shaped Kitchen • A practical layout option for small and large kitchens, the L-shaped kitchen has cabinets along ...
4. The U-Shaped Kitchen • A great layout for larger kitchens, the U-shaped kitchen consists of cabinetry along three adjac...
5. The Island Kitchen • A very popular choice in open plan homes, the island kitchen provides a large work surface or stor...
6. The Peninsula Kitchen The peninsula is related to the island kitchen and incorporates a kitchen counter that juts out f...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Types of Blueprints and Kitchen layouts

10 views

Published on

facility design and management

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Types of Blueprints and Kitchen layouts

  1. 1. Facility Design & Management Topic – Types of Blueprint and Kitchen Layouts Session - 2020-21 COURSE - BHMCT+MBA (B1) Semester - 7th Submitted To - Submitted By - Rishiraj Sir Mohit Kataria
  2. 2. Plain view It is the most common view and is used very frequently. A plan view is akin to seeing a room from the top. If you were looking down from above a room or area with no ceiling or roof, the view you would get is a plan view. The primary use of such a view is to show room layouts.
  3. 3. Elevation view • An elevation drawing is an orthographic projection drawing that shows one side of the house. The purpose of an elevation drawing is to show the finished appearance of a given side of the house and furnish vertical height dimensions. Four elevations are customarily drawn, one for each side of the house. • If you were to stand outside a building and look at it and drew a picture of the building, you would get an elevation view. Elevation views help in deciding how the exterior wall would be done up. What percentage of glass would be used for windows, the types of windows, the kind of material to be used on the wall, orientation of wall, balcony areas etc..
  4. 4. Detail view • Detail views serve as a vital communication link between the architect and the builder. It can be a plan view or an interior elevation drawing of an item that cannot be depicted in sufficient detail in other views. Detailed views of interior walls, location of equipment or position of permanent assets and their utility can be of special importance for future renovation of the building.
  5. 5. Perspective view and Models • Perspective drawings are forms of pictorial drawing. It is basically a three dimensional view of a proposed building generally showed to the owners. It may be dressed up further by showing the location of trees, parking zones, side walks, etc. The purpose of model is to help the onlookers visualize and place themselves in the proposed settings.
  6. 6. Section view • A section view is a view used on a drawing to show an area or hidden part of an object by cutting away or removing some of that object. The cut line is called a “cutting plane”, and can be done in several ways. • It may be a vertical or sometimes horizontal cutaway view of a wall, roof, or foundation of a building. This is a critical from the point of view of the manager/s because it indicates the type of construction material to be used, where insulation is planned in roofs or near foundation walls. A section view is very important for energy conservation planning because the thickness of insulation is very important in reducing energy costs.
  7. 7. Mechanical view • This is the most frequently used blueprint which gives the idea of all mechanical/electrical systems in the building separately. Each mechanical view may use a special set of symbols. System of air- conditioning, plumbing, closed circuit television, fire safety, security system, etc. may be shown on separate mechanical views.
  8. 8. Plot and Survey view • A survey is a drawing or a map of a property that outlines its boundaries and physical dimensions, as well as the relative position of the house, sheds, fences, and other structures on the property. Surveys are essential in that they provide a standard for determining what part of a particular piece of land is your property and what is not. • A survey is conducted by a licensed land surveyor who uses his or her expertise and training to map real property lines as well as any improvements and easements made on the property. In most areas, a plot view is required before building permits.
  9. 9. Kitchen Layout Types
  10. 10. 1. The One Wall Kitchen Usually found in smaller kitchen, this simple layout is space efficient without giving up on functionality. Consisting of cabinets installed against a single wall, the One Wall Kitchen can have upper and lower cabinets or shelving over base cabinets, creating a clean aesthetic.
  11. 11. 2. The Galley Kitchen • Also known as Parallel Kitchen. With a very economical use of cabinets, the galley kitchen consists of two rows of cabinets facing each other, creating an inner passage or galley between them. By eliminating the need for corner cupboards, this type of layout uses every millimetre of space without wastage. The uncomplicated design also means that there are fewer special gadgets necessary, making this a cost-efficient option as well.
  12. 12. 3. The L-Shaped Kitchen • A practical layout option for small and large kitchens, the L-shaped kitchen has cabinets along two perpendicular walls. Although the corner necessitates some clever cabinetry solutions to make it practical, the open plan design of the L-shaped kitchen offers great flexibility in the placement of appliances and work zones. While you can have the legs of the L as long as space allows, it is best to keep it to less than 4.5m for ease of use.
  13. 13. 4. The U-Shaped Kitchen • A great layout for larger kitchens, the U-shaped kitchen consists of cabinetry along three adjacent walls. This type of layout provides plenty of storage but can feel enclosed if there are upper cabinets on all three walls. To avoid this, choose upper cabinets along only one or two walls, with open shelving, focal tiles or a hob hood on the other. The U shaped kitchen allows for great workflow and multiple users at the same time.
  14. 14. 5. The Island Kitchen • A very popular choice in open plan homes, the island kitchen provides a large work surface or storage area in the middle of the kitchen. The island can incorporate a cooking surface, prep bowl and bar or wine fridge. It can also be used simply as a preparation area or for enjoying family meals. While the kitchen has to be big enough to incorporate an island, its placement is a great way to create a natural traffic flow in the area.
  15. 15. 6. The Peninsula Kitchen The peninsula is related to the island kitchen and incorporates a kitchen counter that juts out from a wall or cabinetry. This is a great solution that offers the benefits of a kitchen island where space doesn’t allow for an independent island to be installed. The peninsula can be used for food preparation, eating or other tasks while the cook is busy with meal preparation.

×