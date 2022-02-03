Successfully reported this slideshow.
Global unmanned aerial vehicle (uav) market

Feb. 03, 2022
Technology

Unmanned aerial vehicle market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.27% based on value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The North America region dominated the global UAV market.
Visit: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market.html

  1. 1. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Focus on Class, Components, Applications, and End User – Analysis and Forecast: 2020-2025 November 2020 Table of Content
  2. 2. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 2 BIS Research is a leading market intelligence and technology research company. BIS Research publishes in-depth market intelligence reports focusing on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision making for senior management. BIS Research provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. Copyright © 2020 BIS Research All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of BIS Research. Disclosing, copying, circulating, quoting, or otherwise reproducing any or all contents of this document is strictly prohibited. Access to this information is provided exclusively for the benefit of the people or the organization concerned. It may not be accessed by or offered to, whether for sale or otherwise, any third party.
  3. 3. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 3 Table of Content Executive Summary 1. Market Dynamics................................................................................................30 1.1 Market Drivers .............................................................................................. 30 1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Precision Farming, and Hyper- Spectral Imagery................................................................................ 31 1.1.2 Growing UAV Penetration in Civil and Commercial Applications....................................................................................... 31 1.1.3 Increasing Need for UAVs for Military Purposes............................ 32 1.1.4 Increased Demand for Actionable Intelligence............................... 32 1.2 Market Challenges ....................................................................................... 32 1.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment in Different Regions ............... 32 1.2.2 High Accident Rate of Existing Systems......................................... 33 1.2.3 Vulnerability of UAVs to Cyber Attacks........................................... 33 1.2.4 High Initial Investment and Strong Government Support.............. 34 1.3 Market Opportunities ................................................................................... 34 1.3.1 New Emerging Applications ............................................................. 34 1.3.2 Increase in Defense Spending by Developing Economies............ 35 2. Industry Analysis................................................................................................37 2.1 U.S. Department Of Defense UAV Programs, 2015-2020 .......................... 37 2.2 Top 20 Drone Startups, 2017-2020.............................................................. 50 2.3 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles(UAV) Market: Regulatory Environment ................................................................................................. 51 2.3.1 Country-Wise Drone Regulations by Application........................... 54 2.3.2 UAV Rule-Making Progress in the U.S. and Europe....................... 61 2.4 Supply Chain Analysis................................................................................. 62 3. Competitive Insights ..........................................................................................66 3.1 Key Strategies and Developments ............................................................. 66 3.1.1 Product Launches ............................................................................. 68 3.1.2 Partnerships and Agreements ......................................................... 69
  4. 4. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 4 3.1.3 Mergers and Contracts ..................................................................... 72 3.1.4 Other Developments ......................................................................... 73 3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market ............. 74 3.2.1 Overview ............................................................................................ 74 3.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on UAV Market Supply Chain......................... 75 3.2.3 Uses Cases of UAV post COVID-19 ................................................. 75 4. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market...............................................76 4.1 Assumptions and Limitations..................................................................... 76 4.2 Market Overview........................................................................................... 76 5. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (by Class)........................................79 5.1 Market Overview........................................................................................... 79 5.2 Small UAV..................................................................................................... 82 5.3 Large UAV..................................................................................................... 82 6. Global UAV Market (by Component).................................................................84 6.1 Market Overview........................................................................................... 84 6.2 Hardware....................................................................................................... 85 6.2.1 Camera ............................................................................................... 86 6.2.2 Sensor ................................................................................................ 86 6.2.3 Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems.................................................... 87 6.2.4 Sense and Avoid Systems................................................................ 87 6.2.5 Navigation and Control Systems ..................................................... 88 6.2.6 Communication Systems.................................................................. 88 6.2.7 Power Source .................................................................................... 88 6.2.8 Autopilot............................................................................................. 89 6.3 Software........................................................................................................ 89 7. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (by End User)..................................91 7.1 Market Overview........................................................................................... 91 7.2 Commercial................................................................................................... 93 7.2.1 Logistics and Transport.................................................................... 94 7.2.2 Oil & Gas ............................................................................................ 94
  5. 5. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 5 7.2.3 Construction ...................................................................................... 94 7.2.4 Healthcare .......................................................................................... 95 7.2.5 Agriculture ......................................................................................... 95 7.2.6 Retail & Food ..................................................................................... 96 7.2.7 Energy & Power................................................................................. 97 7.3 Government and Defense............................................................................ 97 7.3.1 Military................................................................................................ 99 7.3.2 Homeland Security.......................................................................... 100 7.4 Consumer ................................................................................................... 101 7.4.1 Prosumer.......................................................................................... 101 7.4.2 Hobbyist........................................................................................... 102 8. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (by Application)............................103 8.1 Market Overview......................................................................................... 103 8.2 Inspection and Monitoring ........................................................................ 105 8.3 Remote Sensing......................................................................................... 105 8.4 Product Delivery......................................................................................... 106 8.5 Search and Rescue .................................................................................... 106 8.6 Surveying and Mapping............................................................................. 107 8.7 Border Management .................................................................................. 107 8.8 Photography and Film Production ........................................................... 107 8.9 Others ......................................................................................................... 108 9. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (by Region) ...................................109 9.1 Market Overview......................................................................................... 109 9.2 North America ............................................................................................ 111 9.2.1 North America UAV Market (by Class)........................................... 111 9.2.2 North America UAV Market (by End User) .................................... 112 9.2.3 North America UAV Market (by Country) ...................................... 113 9.2.3.1 U.S. ................................................................................................... 114 9.2.3.2 Canada.............................................................................................. 116 9.3 Europe......................................................................................................... 117 9.3.1 Europe UAV Market (by Type) ........................................................ 118
  6. 6. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 6 9.3.2 Europe UAV Market (by End User)................................................. 119 9.3.3 Europe UAV Market (by Country)................................................... 120 9.3.3.1 U.K. ................................................................................................... 121 9.3.3.2 Germany............................................................................................ 123 9.3.3.3 France ............................................................................................... 124 9.3.3.4 Russia ............................................................................................... 126 9.3.3.5 Rest-of-Europe .................................................................................. 127 9.4 Asia-Pacific................................................................................................. 129 9.4.1 Asia-Pacific UAV Market (by Type) ................................................ 129 9.4.2 Asia-Pacific UAV Market (by End User)......................................... 130 9.4.3 Asia-Pacific UAV Market (by Country)........................................... 131 9.4.3.1 China................................................................................................. 133 9.4.3.2 Japan................................................................................................. 134 9.4.3.3 India................................................................................................... 136 9.4.3.4 Australia ............................................................................................ 137 9.4.3.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific........................................................................... 138 9.5 Rest-of-the-World....................................................................................... 140 9.5.1 Rest-of-the-World UAV Market (by Class) ..................................... 140 9.5.2 Rest-of-the-World UAV Market (by End User)............................... 141 9.5.3 Rest-of-the-World UAV Market (by Country)................................. 142 9.5.3.1 Middle East and Africa....................................................................... 143 9.5.3.2 Latin America .................................................................................... 145 10. Company Profiles.............................................................................................147 10.1 AeroVironment, Inc. ................................................................................... 147 10.1.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 147 10.1.2 Role of AeroVironment Inc. in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market ...................................................................... 148 10.1.2.1 Financials .......................................................................................... 149 10.1.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 151 10.2 Airbus S.A.S ............................................................................................... 152 10.2.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 152
  7. 7. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 7 10.2.2 Role of Airbus S.A.S. in Global Unamnned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) Market ....................................................................... 152 10.2.2.1 Financials .......................................................................................... 153 10.2.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 157 10.3 BAE Systems.............................................................................................. 158 10.3.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 158 10.3.2 Role of BAE Systems in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market............................................................................................... 158 10.3.2.1 Financials .......................................................................................... 159 10.3.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 163 10.4 Boeing......................................................................................................... 164 10.4.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 164 10.4.2 Role of Boeing in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market ...... 164 10.4.2.1 Financials .......................................................................................... 165 10.4.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 169 10.5 DJI ............................................................................................................... 170 10.5.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 170 10.5.2 Role of DJI innovations in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market............................................................................................... 170 10.5.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 172 10.6 ECA Group.................................................................................................. 173 10.6.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 173 10.6.2 Role of ECA Group in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market............................................................................................... 173 10.6.2.1 Financials .......................................................................................... 174 10.6.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 176 10.7 Ehang .......................................................................................................... 177 10.7.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 177 10.7.2 Role of Ehang in Global UAV Market............................................. 177 10.7.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 178 10.8 Elbit Systems Ltd....................................................................................... 179 10.8.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 179
  8. 8. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 8 10.8.2 Role of Elbit Systems Ltd. in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market ............................................................................... 179 10.8.2.1 Financials .......................................................................................... 181 10.8.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 185 10.9 FLIR System ............................................................................................... 186 10.9.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 186 10.9.2 Role of FLIR Systems in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)Market..................................................................................... 186 10.9.2.1 Financials .......................................................................................... 187 10.9.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 189 10.10 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. .......................................... 190 10.10.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 190 10.10.2 Role of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) Market............................. 190 10.10.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 192 10.11 General Dynamics Corporation ................................................................ 193 10.11.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 193 10.11.2 Role of General Dynamics Corporation in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)Market .......................................................... 193 10.11.2.1 Financials .......................................................................................... 194 10.11.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 197 10.12 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd................................................................ 198 10.12.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 198 10.12.2 Role of Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. in the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)Market....................................... 198 10.12.2.1 Financials .......................................................................................... 200 10.12.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 201 10.13 Lockheed Martin Corporation ................................................................... 202 10.13.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 202 10.13.2 Role of Lockheed Martin Corporation in the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market................................................. 202 10.13.2.1 Financials .......................................................................................... 203 10.13.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 207 10.14 Northrop Grumman Corporation .............................................................. 208
  9. 9. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 9 10.14.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 208 10.14.2 Role of Northrop Grumman Corporation in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market................................................. 208 10.14.2.1 Financials .......................................................................................... 210 10.14.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 213 10.15 Thales Group.............................................................................................. 214 10.15.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 214 10.15.2 Role of Thales Group in the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market ............................................................................... 214 10.15.2.1 Financials .......................................................................................... 216 10.15.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 219 10.16 Other Key Players ...................................................................................... 220 10.16.1 DroneBase ....................................................................................... 220 10.16.2 Terra Drone ...................................................................................... 220 10.16.3 AirMap .............................................................................................. 221 10.16.4 Delair ................................................................................................ 221 10.16.5 Skyward (A Verizon Company) ...................................................... 222 10.17 List of Emerging Companies..................................................................... 223 11. Report Scope and Methodology......................................................................225 11.1 Scope of the Report ................................................................................... 225 11.2 Global UAV Market Research Methodology............................................. 226 12. Appendix ...........................................................................................................232 12.1 Related Reports.......................................................................................... 232
  10. 10. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 10 List of Tables Table 1: Global UAV Market (by Component), $Billion, 2019 and 2025............................................ 26 Table 1.1: Defense Spending of Top 15 Countries............................................................................. 35 Table 2.1: The US DoD UAV programs (2015-2020) ......................................................................... 37 Table 2.2: Top-20 UAV Startups.......................................................................................................... 50 Table 2.3: Countries With Their Respective Regulatory Authority ..................................................... 51 Table 2.4: Country-Wise Drone Regulations by Application............................................................... 54 Table 2.5: UAV Rule-Making Progress in the U.S. and Europe ......................................................... 62 Table 3.1: Product Launches by the Key Market Players, January 2017-September 2020.............. 68 Table 3.2: Partnerships and Agreements by the Key Market Players, January 2017- September 2020....................................................................................................................... 70 Table 3.3: Mergers and Acquisition by Key Market Players, January 2017 to September 2020...... 72 Table 3.4: Other Developments by Key Market Players, January 2017- September 2020............... 74 Table 5.1: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market (by Class), $Billion, 2019-2025 ........... 80 Table 5.2: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2019-2025 (by Class), Units, 2019-2025 ................................................................................................................................ 81 Table 6.1: Global UAV Market (by Component), $Billion, 2019-2025................................................ 85 Table 6.2: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market (by Component), Value, $Billion, 2019-2025 ................................................................................................................................ 85 Table 7.1: Global UAV Market (by End User), $Billion, 2019-2025.................................................... 92 Table 7.2: Global UAV Market (by End User), Units, 2019-2025....................................................... 92 Table 7.3: Global UAV Market (by Commercial), $Billion, 2019-2025 ............................................... 93 Table 8.1: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market (by Application), $Billion, 2019-2025.. 104 Table 8.2: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market (by Application), Units, 2019-2025..... 104 Table 9.1: Global UAV Market (by Region), $Billion, 2019-2025 ..................................................... 110 Table 9.2: Global UAV Market (by Region), Units, 2019-2025......................................................... 110 Table 9.3: North America UAV Market (by Class), $Billion, 2019-2025........................................... 111 Table 9.4: North America UAV Market (by Class), Units, 2019-2025 .............................................. 112 Table 9.5: North America UAV Market (by End User), $Billion, 2019-2025..................................... 112 Table 9.6: North America UAV Market (by End User), Units, 2019-2025........................................ 113 Table 9.7: North America UAV Market (by Country), $Billion, 2019-2025....................................... 113
  11. 11. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 11 Table 9.8: North America UAV Market (by Country), Units, 2019-2025........................................... 114 Table 9.9: Europe UAV Market (by Class), $Billion, 2019-2025....................................................... 118 Table 9.10: Europe UAV Market (by Class), Units, 2019-2025........................................................ 118 Table 9.11: Europe UAV Market (by End User), $Billion, 2019-2025 .............................................. 119 Table 9.12: Europe UAV Market (by End User), Units, 2019-2025.................................................. 119 Table 9.13: Europe UAV Market (by Country), $Billion, 2019-2025................................................. 120 Table 9.14: Europe UAV Market (by Country), Units, 2019-2025 .................................................... 121 Table 9.15: Asia-Pacific UAV Market (by Class), $Billion, 2019-2025 ............................................. 129 Table 9.16: Asia-Pacific UAV Market (by Class), Units, 2019-2025................................................. 130 Table 9.17: Asia-Pacific UAV Market (by End User), $Billion, 2019-2025....................................... 130 Table 9.18: Asia-Pacific UAV Market (by End User), Units, 2019-2025 .......................................... 131 Table 9.19: Asia-Pacific UAV Market (by Country), Value, $Billion, 2019-2025.............................. 131 Table 9.20: Asia-Pacific UAV Market (by Country), Value, Units, 2019-2025 ................................. 132 Table 9.21: Rest-of-the-World UAV Market (by Class), $Billion, 2019-2025 ................................... 140 Table 9.22: Rest-of-the-World UAV Market (by Class), Units, 2019-2025....................................... 141 Table 9.23: Rest-of-the-World UAV Market (by End User), $Billion, 2019-2025............................. 141 Table 9.24: Rest-of-the-World UAV Market (by End User), Units, 2019-2025 ................................ 142 Table 9.25: Rest-of-the-World UAV Market (by Country), $Billion, 2019-2025................................ 142 Table 9.26: Rest-of-the-World UAV Market (by Country), Units, 2019-2025................................... 143 Table 10.1: List of Emerging Companies .......................................................................................... 223
  12. 12. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 12 List of Figures Figure 1: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV) Market, $Billion, 2019 and 2025............. 23 Figure 2: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV) Market, Units, 2019-2025....................... 24 Figure 3: Global UAV Market (by Class), $Billion, 2019 and 2025..................................................... 25 Figure 4: Global UAV Market (by End User), $Billion, 2019 and 2025 .............................................. 27 Figure 5: Global UAV Market (by Region), $Billion, 2019................................................................... 28 Figure 1.1: Market Dynamics Snapshot .............................................................................................. 30 Figure 2.1: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market: Supply Chain Analysis...................... 63 Figure 3.1: Key Strategies Adopted by Market Players ...................................................................... 66 Figure 3.2: Percentage Share of Strategies Adopted by the Market Players, January 2017- September 2020....................................................................................................................... 67 Figure 4.1: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market (by Value), 2019-2025......................... 77 Figure 4.2: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market (by Volume), 2019-2025...................... 78 Figure 5.1: Classification of UAVs (by Class)...................................................................................... 79 Figure 5.2: General Classification of UAVs: ........................................................................................ 80 Figure 6.1: Global UAV Market (by Component) ................................................................................ 84 Figure 6.2: Global UAV Market for Software, $Billion, 2019-2025 ..................................................... 90 Figure 7.1: Classification of Global UAV Market (by End User) ......................................................... 91 Figure 7.2: Classification of Government and Defense Application for Global UAV Market ............. 98 Figure 7.3: Global UAV Market (by Government and Defense), $Billion, 2019-2025 ....................... 98 Figure 7.4: Military Market (by Government), $Billion, 2019-2025 ..................................................... 99 Figure 7.5: Homeland Security Market (by Government), $Billion, 2019-2025 ............................... 100 Figure 7.6: Global Consumer UAV Market (by Prosumer), $Billion, 2019-2025.............................. 101 Figure 7.7: Global Consumer UAV Market (by Hobbyist), $Billion, 2019-2025 ............................... 102 Figure 8.1: Classification of Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market (by Application) ....... 103 Figure 9.1: Classification of Global UAV Market (by Region)........................................................... 109 Figure 9.2: U.S. UAV Market Size, $Billion, 2019-2025.................................................................... 114 Figure 9.3: U.S. UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025....................................................................... 115 Figure 9.4: Canada UAV Market Size, $Billion, 2019-2025.............................................................. 116 Figure 9.5: Canada UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025 ................................................................. 117 Figure 9.6: U.K. UAV Market Size, $Billion, 2019-2025.................................................................... 122
  13. 13. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 13 Figure 9.7: U.K. UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025....................................................................... 122 Figure 9.8: Germany UAV Market Size, $Billion, 2019-2025 ........................................................... 123 Figure 9.9: Germany UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025............................................................... 124 Figure 9.10: France UAV Market Size, $Million, 2019-2025 ............................................................ 125 Figure 9.11: France UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025................................................................. 125 Figure 9.12: Russia UAV Market Size, $Million, 2019-2025............................................................. 126 Figure 9.13: Russia UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025................................................................. 127 Figure 9.14: Rest-of-Europe UAV Market Size, $Million, 2019-2025............................................... 128 Figure 9.15: Rest-of-Europe UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025................................................... 128 Figure 9.16: China UAV Market Size, $Billion, 2020-2025............................................................... 133 Figure 9.17: China UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025 .................................................................. 134 Figure 9.18: Japan UAV Market Size, $Billion, 2019-2025............................................................... 135 Figure 9.19: Japan UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025.................................................................. 135 Figure 9.20: India UAV Market Size, $Million, 2019-2025................................................................ 136 Figure 9.21: India UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025 .................................................................... 137 Figure 9.22: Australia UAV Market Size, $Million, 2019-2025.......................................................... 137 Figure 9.23: Australia UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025.............................................................. 138 Figure 9.24: Rest-of-APAC UAV Market Size, $Billion, 2019-2025 ................................................. 139 Figure 9.25: Rest-of-APAC UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025..................................................... 139 Figure 9.26: Middle East And Africa UAV Market Size, $Billion, 2019-2025 ................................... 144 Figure 9.27: Middle East And Africa UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025....................................... 144 Figure 9.28: Latin America UAV Market Size, $Billion, 2019-2025.................................................. 145 Figure 9.29: Latin America UAV Market Size, Units, 2019-2025 ..................................................... 146 Figure 10.1: AeroVironment, Inc. - Product Offerings....................................................................... 148 Figure 10.2: AeroVironment, Inc. – Financials, 2018-2020 .............................................................. 149 Figure 10.3: AeroVironment, Inc. – Region Revenue Mix, 2018-2020............................................. 149 Figure 10.4: AeroVironment, Inc.: R&D Expenditure, 2018-2020 .................................................... 150 Figure 10.5: SWOT Analysis - AeroVironment, Inc........................................................................... 151 Figure 10.6: Airbus S.A.S. - Product Offerings.................................................................................. 153 Figure 10.7: Airbus S.A.S. – Financials, 2017-2019......................................................................... 153 Figure 10.8: Airbus S.A.S. – Business Revenue Mix, 2017-2019.................................................... 154 Figure 10.9: Airbus S.A.S. – Region Revenue Mix, 2017-2019 ....................................................... 155
  14. 14. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 14 Figure 10.10: Airbus S.A.S.: R&D Expenditure, 2017-2019............................................................. 156 Figure 10.11: SWOT Analysis - Airbus S.A.S ................................................................................... 157 Figure 10.12: BAE Systems – Product Offerings.............................................................................. 159 Figure 10.13: BAE Systems - Financials, 2017-2019 ....................................................................... 159 Figure 10.14: BAE Systems - Business Revenue Mix, 2017-2019.................................................. 160 Figure 10.15: BAE Systems - Region Revenue Mix, 2017-2019 ..................................................... 161 Figure 10.16: BAE Systems – Research and Development Expenditure, 2017-2019.................... 162 Figure 10.17: SWOT Analysis – BAE Systems................................................................................. 163 Figure 10.18: Boeing – Product Offerings ......................................................................................... 165 Figure 10.19: Boeing - Financials, 2017-2019 .................................................................................. 165 Figure 10.20: Boeing - Business Revenue Mix, 2017-2019 ............................................................. 166 Figure 10.21: Boeing - Region Revenue Mix, 2017-2019................................................................. 167 Figure 10.22: Boeing – Research and Development Expenditure, 2017-2019 ............................... 168 Figure 10.23: SWOT Analysis – Boeing............................................................................................ 169 Figure 10.24: DJI innovations – Products and Services Offering.................................................... 171 Figure 10.25: SWOT Analysis – DJI Innovations: SWOT Analysis.................................................. 172 Figure 10.26: ECA Group – Product Offerings.................................................................................. 174 Figure 10.27: ECA Group- Financials, 2017-2019............................................................................ 174 Figure 10.28: ECA Group - Business Revenue Mix, 2017-2019...................................................... 175 Figure 10.29: SWOT Analysis – ECA Group .................................................................................... 176 Figure 10.30: Ehang – Product Offerings.......................................................................................... 177 Figure 10.31: SWOT Analysis – Ehang............................................................................................. 178 Figure 10.32: Elbit System Ltd. – Product Offerings......................................................................... 180 Figure 10.33: Elbit Systems Ltd.- Financials, 2017-2019 ................................................................. 181 Figure 10.34: Elbit Systems - Business Revenue Mix, 2017-2019 .................................................. 182 Figure 10.35: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Region Revenue Mix, 2017-2019 .............................................. 183 Figure 10.36: Elbit Systems Ltd. – Research and Development Expenditure, 2017-2019 ............. 184 Figure 10.37: SWOT Analysis – Elbit Systems Ltd........................................................................... 185 Figure 10.38: FLIR Systems – Product Offerings ............................................................................. 187 Figure 10.39: FLIR Systems- Financials, 2017-2019........................................................................ 187 Figure 10.40: FLIR Systems - Business Revenue Mix, 2017-2019 ................................................. 188 Figure 10.41: SWOT Analysis – FLIR Systems. ............................................................................... 189
  15. 15. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 15 Figure 10.42: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: Products and Services Offering........ 191 Figure 10.43: SWOT Analysis General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: ................................. 192 Figure 10.44: General Dynamics Corporation– Product Offerings................................................... 194 Figure 10.45: General Dynamics Corporation- Financials, 2017-2019............................................ 194 Figure 10.46: General Dynamics Corporation- Business Revenue Mix, 2017-2019....................... 195 Figure 10.47: General Dynamics Corporation- Region Revenue Mix, 2017-2019 .......................... 196 Figure 10.48: General Dynamics Corporation- Research and Development Expenditure, 2017-2019 .............................................................................................................................. 196 Figure 10.49: SWOT Analysis – General Dynamics Corporation..................................................... 197 Figure 10.50: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Product Offerings.................................................. 199 Figure 10.51: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Financials, 2017-2019.......................................... 200 Figure 10.52: SWOT Analysis – Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. ................................................... 201 Figure 10.53: Lockheed Martin Corporation – Product Offerings..................................................... 203 Figure 10.54: Lockheed Martin Corporation - Financials, 2017-2019.............................................. 203 Figure 10.55: Lockheed Martin Corporation - Business Revenue Mix, 2017-2019......................... 204 Figure 10.56: Lockheed Martin Corporation - Region Revenue Mix, 2017-2019 ............................ 205 Figure 10.57: Lockheed Martin Corporation - Research and Development Expenditure, 2017-2019 .............................................................................................................................. 206 Figure 10.58: SWOT Analysis – Lockheed Martin Corporation........................................................ 207 Figure 10.59: Northrop Grumman Corporation: Product Offerings .................................................. 209 Figure 10.60: Northrop Grumman Corporation - Financials, 2017-2019 ......................................... 210 Figure 10.61: Northrop Grumman Corporation - Business Revenue Mix, 2017-2019 .................... 211 Figure 10.62: Northrop Grumman Corporation - Region Revenue Mix, 2017-2019........................ 211 Figure 10.63: Northrop Grumman Corporation – Research and Development Expenditure, 2017-2019 .............................................................................................................................. 212 Figure 10.64: SWOT Analysis – Northrop Grumman Corporation................................................... 213 Figure 10.65: Thales Group – Product Offerings .............................................................................. 215 Figure 10.66: Thales Group - Financials, 2017-2019 ....................................................................... 216 Figure 10.67: Thales Group - Business Revenue Mix, 2017-2019 .................................................. 217 Figure 10.68: Thales Group - Region Revenue Mix, 2018-2019...................................................... 218 Figure 10.69: Thales Group – Research and Development Expenditure, 2017-2019 .................... 218 Figure 10.70: SWOT Analysis – Thales Group................................................................................. 219
  16. 16. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 16 Figure 11.1: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Segmentation................................... 225 Figure 11.2: Research Methodology.................................................................................................. 226 Figure 11.3: Data Triangulation ......................................................................................................... 228 Figure 11.4: Top-Down and Bottom-up Approach ............................................................................ 229 Figure 11.5: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market: Influencing Factors ......................... 230 Figure 11.6: Assumptions and Limitations......................................................................................... 231
  17. 17. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 17 BIS Research Offerings: We are on a mission to harness the potential of disruptive technologies to make businesses thrive in today’s digital age. We have a vision to be a leading and a preferred knowledge partner for corporates and institutions worldwide and assist them with market intelligence in the area of emerging technologies, advisories, and other innovative solutions. Know More Know More Know More Know More
  18. 18. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 18 Disclaimer BIS Research Inc. provides valuable market intelligence to an exclusive group of customers in response to orders. The report is licensed for the customer's internal use only and is subject to restrictions set henceforth. This document and its contents are confidential and may not be further distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose, without the written consent of BIS Research. The customer will not disclose the contents of the report, whether directly through any medium or indirectly through incorporation in a database, marketing list, report or otherwise, or use or permit the use of information to generate any statistical or other information that is or will be provided to third parties, or voluntarily produce information in legal proceedings. Market reports are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date such information is available. Any recommendation contained in this report may not be suitable for all investors or businesses. The market conclusions drawn are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by BIS Research as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to market fluctuations and business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. For more details regarding permission, please contact us: Email: sales@bisresearch.com Tel: +1 510 404 8135
  BIS RESEARCH INC.
39111 Paseo Padre PKWY, Suite 313
Fremont, CA 94538 -1686
E-mail: info@bisresearch.com | Call Us: +1-510-404-8135
Global Delivery Center
Tower B First Floor, Tapasya Corporate Heights, Greater Noida Expressway, Sector 126, Noida, U.P., 201303, India
Tel: +91 120 4261540 / 4261544
www.bisresearch.com

