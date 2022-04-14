Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 14, 2022
Electric Vehicle (EV) ECU market is segmented into ECU Type, EV Type. Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 22.49% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Electric Vehicle (EV) ECU report by BIS Research provides deep market insight that will help your business to grow.
View: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-ecu-market.html

Electric Vehicle (EV) ECU market is segmented into ECU Type, EV Type. Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 22.49% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Electric Vehicle (EV) ECU report by BIS Research provides deep market insight that will help your business to grow.
View: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-ecu-market.html

Technology

Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market.pdf

  1. 1. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market Focus on ECU Type (Body Domain Module, Motor Control Unit, Battery Management System, Transmission ECU, Infotainment ECU, and Others) and EV Type (BEV, HEV, and PHEV) Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 June 2020 TOC
  2. 2. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 2 BIS Research is a leading market intelligence and technology research company. BIS Research publishes in-depth market intelligence reports focusing on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision making for senior management. BIS Research provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. Copyright © 2020 BIS Research Inc. All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of BIS Research. Disclosing, copying, circulating, quoting or otherwise reproducing any or all contents of this document is strictly prohibited. Access to this information is provided exclusively for the benefit of the people or organization concerned. It may not be accessed by, or offered whether for sale or otherwise to any third party.
  3. 3. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 3 Preface Over the last decade, the automotive industry has witnessed a massive transformation, owing to the rising air pollution, increasing stringency in government rules and regulation, and growing emphasis toward road safety, which further boost the demand for electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems in automobiles. With the advancement of technology in electronics and software, there have been a substantial impact on the electric vehicle electronics market. Various new entrants into the automotive market, different user behaviors, and mobility preferences are mainly boosting the demand for electric vehicle and electronic control units (ECUs). An ECU is the core building block in electric vehicle ICT systems. In the present scenario, a luxury car has up to hundred ECUs which control nearly all aspects of the electric vehicle’s operation. The report provides an analysis of the market penetration of electric vehicle ECUs in different applications and their growth opportunities across different regions as well as countries. The market research study offers a wide perspective on electric vehicle ECUs used in different electric vehicles. The study also focuses on the changing landscape of the electric vehicle ECU market, owing to the significant developments made by leading players in the electric vehicle ECU market. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models. This research has been conducted to answer some of the most crucial questions about the electric vehicle ECU market: ▪ What are the major forces that are expected to increase the global market demand for EV ECUs during the forecast period, 2019-2024? ▪ What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global electric vehicle ECU market? ▪ What was the revenue generated by the electric vehicle ECU market by type in 2018, and what are the estimates for the period between 2019 and 2024? ▪ Which application type is expected to dominate the global electric vehicle ECU market in the coming years (2019-2024)?
  4. 4. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 4 ▪ Which are the key market players in the global electric vehicle ECU market? ▪ What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry? ▪ What significant opportunities do the electric vehicle ECU manufacturers foresee? ▪ What is the consumption pattern of the electric vehicle ECU across end users in different regions and countries? ▪ Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the electric vehicle ECU market? ▪ Which different types of electric vehicle ECU are currently being used, and what are their key applications? ▪ What is the competitive strength of the leading players in the global electric vehicle ECU market? The report is a compilation of various segmentations, including market breakdown by ECU type, electric vehicle type, and region. The report highlights the key driving and restraining forces for the market as well as the opportunities in different applications across the leading countries. In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the sources include industry experts and key executives from prominent companies and organizations across the EV ECU value chain. The trends of the electric vehicle ECU market vary with different regions. The market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ), China, the U.K., and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). The report also provides a country-based analysis for all the leading countries in every region, including the U.S., Mexico, Japan, Germany, and France, among others. Each regional analysis details certain push-and-pull forces, in addition to the key players and applications in that region. BIS Mobility June 2020
  5. 5. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 5 Table of Contents Executive Summary……………………………………………...…………….21 1. Market Dynamics....................................................................................................29 1.1 Market Drivers ...............................................................................................30 1.1.1 Paradigm Shift From Mechanical to Electronic Systems in Automobiles....................................................................................30 1.1.2 High Demand for Infotainment Systems in Electric Vehicles.....32 1.1.3 Growing Adoption of ADAS Technology......................................33 1.2 Market Restraints ..........................................................................................34 1.2.1 Centralization of Vehicle ECUs Impacting the Volume Demand for Electric Vehicle ECU .................................................34 1.3 Market Opportunities ....................................................................................35 1.3.1 Advent of Autonomous Mobility Services....................................35 1.3.2 Capitalize on Enabling Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Technology.........37 2. Competitive Landscape .........................................................................................38 2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies....................................................38 2.1.1 Product Launches ..........................................................................40 2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts ..............................40 3. Industry Analysis....................................................................................................42 3.1 Industry Attractiveness ................................................................................42 3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants (Low)........................................................43 3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (High) ..............................................44 3.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low)...........................................45 3.1.4 Threat of Substitutes (Low) ...........................................................46 3.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (High).........................................46 3.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Players .......................................................47 3.3 Who Supplies Whom? ..................................................................................49 4. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)..............................................................................................................50
  6. 6. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 6 4.1 Market Overview............................................................................................50 4.2 Body Control Module....................................................................................53 4.3 Motor Control Unit ........................................................................................55 4.4 Battery Management System or Battery ECU.............................................56 4.5 Transmission ECU ........................................................................................57 4.6 Infotainment ECU ..........................................................................................59 4.7 Others.............................................................................................................61 5. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)..............................................................................................................63 5.1 Market Overview............................................................................................63 5.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)......................................................................66 5.3 Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV).....................................................................68 5.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV).......................................................................70 6. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)..............................................................................................................71 6.1 Market Overview............................................................................................71 6.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Region), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 ........................................................................................73 6.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Region), $Million, 2018-2024 ........................................................................................73 6.2 North America ...............................................................................................74 6.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type).......75 6.2.2 North America Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type)..........77 6.2.3 North America Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country)..........78 U.S..............................................................................................80 6.2.3.1.1 U.S. Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) .................... 81 6.2.3.1.2 U.S. Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type)....................... 82 Canada .......................................................................................83 6.2.3.2.1 Canada Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type)............... 84 6.2.3.2.2 Canada Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type) ................. 85 Mexico.........................................................................................86 6.2.3.3.1 Mexico Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type)................ 86
  7. 7. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 7 6.2.3.3.2 Mexico Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type)................... 87 6.3 Europe............................................................................................................88 6.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) ...................89 6.3.2 Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type)......................90 6.3.3 Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country) ......................91 Germany .....................................................................................93 6.3.3.1.1 Germany Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type)............. 94 6.3.3.1.2 Germany Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type) ............... 96 France.........................................................................................97 6.3.3.2.1 France Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) ................ 97 6.3.3.2.2 France Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type)................... 98 Finland ........................................................................................99 6.3.3.3.1 Finland Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) ............. 101 6.3.3.3.2 Finland Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type) ................ 102 Austria.......................................................................................103 6.3.3.4.1 Austria Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) .............. 104 6.3.3.4.2 Austria Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type)................. 105 Sweden.....................................................................................106 6.3.3.5.1 Sweden Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) ............ 107 6.3.3.5.2 Sweden Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type)............... 108 Rest-of-Europe..........................................................................109 6.3.3.6.1 Rest-of-Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) . 110 6.3.3.6.2 Rest-of-Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type).... 111 6.4 U.K................................................................................................................112 6.4.1 U.K. Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) ......................113 6.4.2 U.K. Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type) .........................114 6.5 China ............................................................................................................115 6.5.1 China Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type)....................116 6.5.2 China Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type) ......................117 6.6 Asia-Pacific and Japan ...............................................................................118 6.6.1 Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type)..............................................................................................119
  8. 8. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 8 6.6.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type)..............................................................................................121 6.6.3 Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country)..................................................................................122 Japan ........................................................................................124 6.6.3.1.1 Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) ............... 125 6.6.3.1.2 Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type) .................. 126 South Korea..............................................................................127 6.6.3.2.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) ..... 128 6.6.3.2.2 South Korea Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type) ........ 130 India ..........................................................................................131 6.6.3.3.1 India Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) ................. 131 6.6.3.3.2 India Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type) .................... 132 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan.................................................133 6.6.3.4.1 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) ........................................................... 134 6.6.3.4.2 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type) .............................................................. 135 6.7 Rest-of-the-World........................................................................................136 6.7.1 RoW Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type) .....................136 6.7.2 RoW Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type) ........................137 7. Company Profiling................................................................................................139 7.1 Overview ......................................................................................................139 7.2 Aptiv PLC.....................................................................................................140 7.2.1 Company Overview ......................................................................140 7.2.2 Role of Aptiv PLC in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market ........140 7.2.3 Financials......................................................................................142 7.2.4 Strengths of Aptiv PLC in Electric Vehicle ECU Market............144 7.2.5 Weaknesses of Aptiv PLC in Electric Vehicle ECU Market.......144 7.3 Autoliv Inc....................................................................................................145 7.3.1 Company Overview ......................................................................145 7.3.2 Role of Autoliv Inc. in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market ......145 7.3.3 Financials......................................................................................147
  9. 9. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 9 7.3.4 Strengths of Autoliv Inc. in Electric Vehicle ECU Market .........148 7.3.5 Weaknesses of Autoliv Inc. in Electric Vehicle ECU Market.....148 7.4 Continental AG............................................................................................149 7.4.1 Company Overview ......................................................................149 7.4.2 Role of Continental AG in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market............................................................................................149 7.4.3 Financials......................................................................................151 7.4.4 Strengths of Continental AG in Electric Vehicle ECU Market...154 7.4.5 Weakness of Continental AG in Electric Vehicle ECU Market..154 7.5 DENSO CORPORATION..............................................................................155 7.5.1 Company Overview ......................................................................155 7.5.2 Role of DENSO CORPORATION in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market ...................................................................................155 7.5.3 Financials......................................................................................157 7.5.4 Strengths of DENSO CORPORATION in Electric Vehicle ECU Market ...................................................................................160 7.5.5 Weaknesses of DENSO CORPORATION in Electric Vehicle ECU Market ...................................................................................160 7.6 Faurecia .......................................................................................................161 7.6.1 Company Overview ......................................................................161 7.6.2 Role of Faurecia in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market...........161 7.6.3 Financials......................................................................................163 7.6.4 Strength of Faurecia in Electric Vehicle ECU Market................166 7.6.5 Weakness of Faurecia in Electric Vehicle ECU Market .............166 7.7 Huber Automotive AG.................................................................................167 7.7.1 Company Overview ......................................................................167 7.7.2 Role of Huber Automotive AG in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market ...................................................................................167 7.7.3 Strengths of Huber Automotive AG in Electric Vehicle ECU Market............................................................................................169 7.7.4 Weakness of Huber Automotive AG in Electric Vehicle ECU Market............................................................................................169 7.8 Hitachi, Ltd...................................................................................................170 7.8.1 Company Overview ......................................................................170
  10. 10. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 10 7.8.2 Role of Hitachi, Ltd. in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market.....170 7.8.3 Financials......................................................................................172 7.8.4 Strengths of Hitachi, Ltd. in Electric Vehicle ECU Market ........173 7.8.5 Weakness of Hitachi, Ltd. in Electric Vehicle ECU Market .......173 7.9 Joyson..........................................................................................................174 7.9.1 Company Overview ......................................................................174 7.9.2 Role of JOYSON in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market...........174 7.9.3 Financials......................................................................................175 7.9.4 Strength of JOYSON in Electric Vehicle ECU Market................176 7.9.5 Weakness of JOYSON in Electric Vehicle ECU Market.............176 7.10 Keihin Corporation......................................................................................177 7.10.1 Company Overview ......................................................................177 7.10.2 Role of Keihin Corporation in global EV ECU market ...............177 7.10.3 Financials......................................................................................179 7.10.4 Strengths of Keihin Corporation in Electric Vehicle ECU Market............................................................................................180 7.10.5 Weakness of Keihin Corporation in Electric Vehicle ECU Market............................................................................................180 7.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.................................................................181 7.11.1 Company Overview ......................................................................181 7.11.2 Role of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market......................................................................181 7.11.3 Financials......................................................................................183 7.11.4 Strengths of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Electric Vehicle ECU Market......................................................................185 7.11.5 Weakness of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Electric Vehicle ECU Market......................................................................185 7.12 Pektron.........................................................................................................186 7.12.1 Company Overview ......................................................................186 7.12.2 Role of Pektron in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market ............186 7.12.3 Strength of Pektron in Electric Vehicle ECU Market .................188 7.12.4 Weakness of Pektron in Electric Vehicle ECU Market...............188 7.13 Robert Bosch GmbH...................................................................................189
  11. 11. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 11 7.13.1 Company Overview ......................................................................189 7.13.2 Role of Robert Bosch GmbH in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market ...................................................................................189 7.13.3 Financials......................................................................................191 7.13.4 Strengths of Robert Bosch GmbH in Electric Vehicle ECU Market ...................................................................................193 7.13.5 Weakness of Robert Bosch GmbH in Electric Vehicle ECU Market ...................................................................................193 7.14 SIGRA Technologies GmbH.......................................................................194 7.14.1 Company Overview ......................................................................194 7.14.2 Role of SIGRA Technologies GmbH in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market......................................................................194 7.14.3 Strength of SIGRA Technologies GmbH in Electric Vehicle ECU Market ...................................................................................195 7.14.4 Weakness of SIGRA Technologies GmbH, Inc. in Electric Vehicle ECU Market......................................................................195 7.15 Tesla.............................................................................................................196 7.15.1 Company Overview ......................................................................196 7.15.2 Role of Tesla in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market ................196 7.15.3 Financials......................................................................................198 7.15.4 Strengths of Tesla in Electric Vehicle ECU Market....................201 7.15.5 Weaknesses of Tesla in Electric Vehicle ECU Market...............201 7.16 ZF Friedrichshafen AG................................................................................202 7.16.1 Company Overview ......................................................................202 7.16.2 Role of ZF Friedrichshafen AG in global EV/ECU market.........202 7.16.3 Financials......................................................................................203 7.16.4 Strengths of ZF Friedrichshafen AG in Electric Vehicle ECU Market ...................................................................................206 7.16.5 Weakness of ZF Friedrichshafen AG in Electric Vehicle ECU Market ...................................................................................206 8. Report Scope and Methodology..........................................................................207 8.1 Report Scope...............................................................................................207 8.2 Global EV ECU Market Research Methodology........................................208
  12. 12. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 12 List of Tables Table 1.1: Impact Analysis of Drivers...............................................................................................30 Table 1.2: Impact Analysis of Restraints..........................................................................................34 Table 2.1: Product Launches (2017-2020).......................................................................................40 Table 2.2: Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts (2017-2020)...............................................40 Table 3.1: Product Portfolio of Market Players.................................................................................47 Table 3.2: Who Supplies Whom? ....................................................................................................49 Table 4.1: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 ..................51 Table 4.2: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024 ......................53 Table 4.3: Screen Size in Electric Vehicle Models...........................................................................60 Table 4.4: Different Types of ECUs and their Functions ..................................................................60 Table 5.1: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 .....................64 Table 5.2: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024.........................65 Table 6.1: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Region), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024........................73 Table 6.2: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Region), $Million, 2018-2024 ...........................73 Table 6.3: North America Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.....75 Table 6.4: North Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024........................76 Table 6.5: North America Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024........77 Table 6.6: North America Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024............77 Table 6.7: North America Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024..........78 Table 6.8: North America Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country), $Million, 2018-2024.............79 Table 6.9: U.S. Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024......................81 Table 6.10: U.S. Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024........................82 Table 6.11: U.S. Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.......................82 Table 6.12: U.S. Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024 ..........................83 Table 6.13: Canada Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 .............84 Table 6.14: Canada Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024..................84
  13. 13. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 13 Table 6.15: Canada Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.................85 Table 6.16: Canada Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024.....................85 Table 6.17: Mexico Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 ..............86 Table 6.18: Mexico Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024 ...................87 Table 6.19: Mexico Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 ..................87 Table 6.20: Mexico Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024......................88 Table 6.21: Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 ..............89 Table 6.22: Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024...................90 Table 6.23: Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by End User), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024................90 Table 6.24: Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024......................91 Table 6.25: Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 ...................92 Table 6.26: Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country), $Million, 2018-2024.......................93 Table 6.27: Germany Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024...........94 Table 6.28: Germany Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024...............95 Table 6.29: Germany Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024..............96 Table 6.30: Germany Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024...................96 Table 6.31: France Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024...............97 Table 6.32: France Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024 ...................98 Table 6.33: France Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 ..................98 Table 6.34: France Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024 ......................99 Table 6.35: Finland Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024............101 Table 6.36: Finland Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024.................101 Table 6.37: Finland Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024................102 Table 6.38: Finland Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024....................102 Table 6.39: Austria Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.............104 Table 6.40: Austria Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024 .................104 Table 6.41: Austria Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 ................105
  14. 14. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 14 Table 6.42: Austria Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024 ....................105 Table 6.43: Sweden Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024...........107 Table 6.44: Sweden Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024................107 Table 6.45: Sweden Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024..............108 Table 6.46: Sweden Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024 ..................108 Table 6.47: Rest-of-Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024...................................................................................................................110 Table 6.48: Rest-of-Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024 ....111 Table 6.49: Rest-of-Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 ...111 Table 6.50: Rest-of-Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024 ......112 Table 6.51: U.K. Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024..................113 Table 6.52: U.K. Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024......................113 Table 6.53: U.K. Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.....................114 Table 6.54: U.K. Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024 ........................114 Table 6.55: China Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 ...............116 Table 6.56: China Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024 ...................117 Table 6.57: China Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024 ..................117 Table 6.58: China Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024......................118 Table 6.59: Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024...................................................................................................................119 Table 6.60: Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024...................................................................................................................120 Table 6.61: Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024...................................................................................................................121 Table 6.62: Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024...................................................................................................................121 Table 6.63: Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024...................................................................................................................122
  15. 15. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 15 Table 6.64: Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country), $Million, 2018-2024...................................................................................................................123 Table 6.65: Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024..............125 Table 6.66: Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024...................126 Table 6.67: Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024..................126 Table 6.68: Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024......................127 Table 6.69: South Korea Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.....128 Table 6.70: South Korea Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024........129 Table 6.71: South Korea Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.......130 Table 6.72: South Korea Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.......130 Table 6.73: India Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.................131 Table 6.74: India Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024.....................132 Table 6.75: India Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024....................132 Table 6.76: India Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024........................133 Table 6.77: Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.........................................................................................................134 Table 6.78: Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024.....................................................................................................134 Table 6.79: Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.........................................................................................................135 Table 6.80: Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024.....................................................................................................135 Table 6.81: RoW Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.................136 Table 6.82: RoW Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018-2024.....................137 Table 6.83: RoW Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018-2024....................137 Table 6.84: RoW Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018-2024 .......................138
  16. 16. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 16 List of Figures Figure 1: Global Green House Emission by Sector, 2018................................................................21 Figure 2: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market Overview, 2018-2024...............................................23 Figure 3: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market Snapshot, 2018-2024 ..............................................24 Figure 4: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), 2018, 2019, and 2024 ....................25 Figure 5: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market Analysis (by EV Type), 2018-2024...........................26 Figure 6: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Region), 2018 ....................................................27 Figure 1.1: Market Dynamics: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market.................................................29 Figure 1.2: ECUs in Conventional Cars and Electric Vehicles .........................................................31 Figure 1.3: Number of Level 4 and Level 5 Autonomous Vehicles, Thousand Units, 2020-2028.....................................................................................................................33 Figure 1.4: Impact of Centralization of ECUs in Electric Vehicle......................................................35 Figure 1.5: Various Means of Autonomous Mobility Services ..........................................................36 Figure 1.6: Block Diagram of Bidirectional Charging System...........................................................37 Figure 2.1: Share of Key Market Strategies and Developments, 2017- February 2020 ...................39 Figure 3.1: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis................................42 Figure 3.2: Analyzing Threat of New Entrants..................................................................................43 Figure 3.3: Analyzing the Bargaining Power of Buyers....................................................................44 Figure 3.4: Analyzing the Bargaining Power of Suppliers ................................................................45 Figure 3.5: Analyzing the Intensity of Competitive Rivalry................................................................46 Figure 4.1: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type)......................................................50 Figure 4.2: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), ‘000 Units, 2018 and 2024...........51 Figure 4.3: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million, 2018 and 2024 ..............52 Figure 4.4: Functions of the Body Control Module...........................................................................54 Figure 4.5: Body Control Module in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million and ‘000 Units, 2018-2024...............................................................................55
  17. 17. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 17 Figure 4.6: Motor Control Unit in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million and ‘000 Units, 2018-2024............................................................................................56 Figure 4.7: Battery Management Unit in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million and ‘000 Units, 2018-2024...............................................................................57 Figure 4.8: ECU Architecture in Hybrid Electric Vehicles.................................................................58 Figure 4.9: Transmission ECU in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million and ‘000 Units, 2018-2024............................................................................................59 Figure 4.10: Infotainment ECU in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million and ‘000 Units, 2018-2024............................................................................................61 Figure 4.11: Others in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million and ‘000 Units, 2018-2024...........................................................................................................62 Figure 5.1: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type).........................................................63 Figure 5.2: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), ‘000 Units, 2018 and 2024 .............64 Figure 5.3: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million, 2018 and 2024.................65 Figure 5.4: Functions of ECU in BEV...............................................................................................67 Figure 5.5: BEV in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million and ‘000 Units, 2018-2024.....................................................................................................................67 Figure 5.6: ECUs in PHEV...............................................................................................................69 Figure 5.7: PHEV in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by EV Type), $Million and ‘000 Units, 2018-2024...........................................................................................................69 Figure 5.8: HEV in Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by ECU Type), $Million and ‘000 Units, 2018-2024...........................................................................................................70 Figure 6.1: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market – Regional Segmentation......................................71 Figure 6.2: Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Region), 2018 and 2024 .................................72 Figure 6.3: North America Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country), ‘000 Units, 2018, 2019, and 2024.......................................................................................................................78 Figure 6.4: North America Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country), $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2024.......................................................................................................................79 Figure 6.5: U.S. PHEV Sales (by Model), 2018 and 2019, Number of Units....................................81
  18. 18. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 18 Figure 6.6: Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country), ‘000 Units, 2018, 2019, and 2024..............................................................................................................................91 Figure 6.7: Europe Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country), $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2024 ......92 Figure 6.8: Number of newly registered passenger BEVs for specific OEMs Unit in 2018.............100 Figure 6.9: Number of Newly Registered Passenger PHEVs for Specific OEMs, 2018.................100 Figure 6.10: Number of plug-in electric vehicles in Sweden, Unit 2015-2018 ................................106 Figure 6.11: Electric Car Deployment in China and U.S in 2017 and 2018 (in Millions).................116 Figure 6.12: Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country), ‘000 Units, 2018 and 2024............................................................................................................122 Figure 6.13: Asia-Pacific and Japan Electric Vehicle ECU Market (by Country), $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2024.................................................................................................123 Figure 7.1: Aptiv PLC: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market......................................141 Figure 7.2: Aptiv PLC: Overall Financials, 2016-2018....................................................................142 Figure 7.3: Aptiv PLC: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018........................................................142 Figure 7.4: Aptiv PLC: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018.....................................143 Figure 7.5: Autoliv Inc.: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market ....................................146 Figure 7.6: Autoliv Inc.: Overall Financials, 2016-2018..................................................................147 Figure 7.7: Autoliv Inc.: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018......................................................148 Figure 7.8: Continental AG: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market .............................150 Figure 7.9: Continental AG: Overall Financials, 2016-2018 ...........................................................151 Figure 7.10: Continental AG: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018 .............................................152 Figure 7.11: Continental AG: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018...........................153 Figure 7.12: DENSO CORPORATION: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market...........156 Figure 7.13: DENSO CORPORATION: Overall Financials, 2017-2019.........................................157 Figure 7.14: DENSO CORPORATION: Net Revenue (by Region), 2017-2019.............................158 Figure 7.15: DENSO CORPORATION: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2017-2019 ..........159 Figure 7.16: Faurecia: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market......................................162 Figure 7.17: Faurecia: Overall Financials, 2017-2019....................................................................163
  19. 19. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 19 Figure 7.18: Faurecia: Net Revenue (by Region), 2017-2019........................................................164 Figure 7.19: Faurecia: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2017-2019.....................................165 Figure 7.20: Huber Automotive AG: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market.................168 Figure 7.21: Hitachi, Ltd.: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market.................................171 Figure 7.22: Hitachi, Ltd.: Overall Financials, 2017-2019...............................................................172 Figure 7.23: Hitachi, Ltd.: Net Revenue (by Region), 2017-2019...................................................172 Figure 7.24: JOYSON: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market.....................................174 Figure 7.25: JOYSON: Overall Financials, 2016-2018...................................................................175 Figure 7.26: JOYSON: Net Revenue (by Region), 2017-2018.......................................................176 Figure 7.27: Keihin Corporation: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market ......................177 Figure 7.28: Keihin Corporation: Overall Financials, 2017-2019....................................................179 Figure 7.29: Keihin Corporation: Net Revenue (by Region), 2017-2019........................................180 Figure 7.30: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market....182 Figure 7.31: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: Overall Financials, 2017-2019 .................................183 Figure 7.32: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2017-2019...................................................................................................................184 Figure 7.33: Pektron: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market .......................................186 Figure 7.34: Robert Bosch GmbH: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market...................190 Figure 7.35: Robert Bosch GmbH: Overall Financials, 2016-2018 ................................................191 Figure 7.36: Robert Bosch GmbH: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018 ....................................192 Figure 7.37: Robert Bosch GmbH: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018..................193 Figure 7.38: SIGRA Technologies GmbH: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market.......194 Figure 7.39: Tesla: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market...........................................197 Figure 7.40: Tesla: Overall Financials, 2017-2019.........................................................................198 Figure 7.41: Tesla: Net Revenue (by Region), 2017-2019.............................................................199 Figure 7.42: Tesla: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2017-2019 ..........................................200 Figure 7.43: ZF Friedrichshafen AG: Product Portfolio for Electric Vehicle ECU Market................202 Figure 7.44: ZF Friedrichshafen AG: Overall Financials, 2016-2018 .............................................203
  20. 20. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 20 Figure 7.45: ZF Friedrichshafen AG: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018 .................................204 Figure 7.46: ZF Friedrichshafen AG: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018...............205 Figure 8.1: Global EV ECU Market Coverage................................................................................207 Figure 8.2: Segmentations for Market Estimation in the Global EV ECU Market...........................208 Figure 8.3: Report Design..............................................................................................................208 Figure 8.4: Primary Interviews (by Player, Designation, and Region) ............................................210 Figure 8.5: Data Triangulation .......................................................................................................212 Figure 8.6: Top-Down and Bottom-Up Approach...........................................................................213
  21. 21. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 21 BIS Research Offerings: We are on a mission to harness the potential of disruptive technologies to make businesses thrive in today’s digital age. We have a vision to be a leading and a preferred knowledge partner for corporates and institutions worldwide and assist them with market intelligence in the area of emerging technologies, advisories, and other innovative solutions. Know More Know More Know More Know More
  22. 22. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 22 Disclaimer BIS Research Inc. provides valuable market intelligence to an exclusive group of customers in response to orders. The report is licensed for the customer's internal use only and is subject to restrictions set henceforth. This document and its contents are confidential and may not be further distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose, without the written consent of BIS Research. The customer will not disclose the contents of the report, whether directly through any medium or indirectly through incorporation in a database, marketing list, report or otherwise, or use or permit the use of information to generate any statistical or other information that is or will be provided to third parties, or voluntarily produce information in legal proceedings. Market reports are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date such information is available. Any recommendation contained in this report may not be suitable for all investors or businesses. The market conclusions drawn are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by BIS Research as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to market fluctuations and business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies For more details regarding permission, please contact us: Email: sales@bisresearch.com Tel: +1 510 404 8135
  23. 23. Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 23 BIS RESEARCH INC. 39111 Paseo Padre PKWY, Suite 313 Fremont, CA 94538 -1686 E-mail: info@bisresearch.com | Call Us: +1-510-404-8135 Global Delivery Center Tower B First Floor, Tapasya Corporate Heights, Greater Noida Expressway, Sector 126, Noida, U.P., 201303, India Tel: +91 120 4261540 / 4261544

