Successfully reported this slideshow.

Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market.pdf

0

Share

Apr. 14, 2022
0 likes 16 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles
Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles
Loading in …3
×
1 of 36

Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market.pdf

Apr. 14, 2022
0 likes 16 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

ADAS and autonomous driving component market is segmented into component type, vehicle type. Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.51% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. ADAS and autonomous driving component report by BIS Research provides deep market insight that will help your business to grow.
View: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-adas-autonomous-driving-component-market.html

ADAS and autonomous driving component market is segmented into component type, vehicle type. Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.51% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. ADAS and autonomous driving component report by BIS Research provides deep market insight that will help your business to grow.
View: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-adas-autonomous-driving-component-market.html

Technology

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Global ems market
Mohit BISResearch
Counter uas (anti-drone) market
Mohit BISResearch
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(2.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Derivatives Investments, Futures Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P Williams
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free

Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market.pdf

  1. 1. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Focus on Component Type, Level of Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Country-Wise Analysis, Autonomous Simulation Software and Supply Chain Analysis -Analysis and Forecast: 2019-2029 May 2020 TOC
  2. 2. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 2 BIS Research is a leading market intelligence and technology research company. BIS Research publishes in-depth market intelligence reports focusing on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision making for senior management. BIS Research provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. Copyright © 2020 BIS Research Inc. All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of BIS Research. Disclosing, copying, circulating, quoting or otherwise reproducing any or all contents of this document is strictly prohibited. Access to this information is provided exclusively for the benefit of the people or organization concerned. It may not be accessed by or offered whether for sale or otherwise to any third party.
  3. 3. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 3 Table of Contents Executive Summary……………………………………………...…………….24 1. Market Overview.................................................................................................54 1.1 Introduction .................................................................................................. 54 1.2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Introduction ........................................... 55 1.2.1 ADAS Overview ................................................................................. 55 1.2.2 Autonomous Driving Overview ........................................................ 57 1.3 Ecosystem Participants............................................................................... 59 2. Market Dynamics................................................................................................60 2.1 Market Drivers .............................................................................................. 61 2.1.1 Impact of Market Drivers................................................................... 61 2.1.2 Increasing Technological Developments and Advancements in ADAS systems............................................................................... 61 2.1.3 Rising Developments in Connected Infrastructure and Intelligent Transportation System.................................................... 63 2.1.4 Demand for ADAS Features in Commercial Vehicles .................... 64 2.1.5 Growing Concerns and Measures Over Road Safety..................... 65 2.2 Market Restraints......................................................................................... 67 2.2.1 Impact of Market Restraints ............................................................. 67 2.2.2 Reliability Issues and Rising Cyber Threats in Autonomous Vehicle................................................................................................ 67 2.2.3 High Cost Associated with LiDARs ................................................. 68 2.2.4 Lack of Government Rules and Regulations in Developing Regions .............................................................................................. 69 2.3 Market Opportunities ................................................................................... 70 2.3.1 Impact of 5G Technology Enhancing Autonomous Driving Components ...................................................................................... 70 2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles in Shared Mobility............................................................................................... 71 2.3.3 Rising Focus Toward Vehicle Platooning ....................................... 72
  4. 4. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 4 3. Competitive Intelligence ....................................................................................74 3.1 Key Developments in the Market and Strategies Adopted....................... 74 3.1.1 Product Launches ............................................................................. 76 3.1.2 Business Expansion ......................................................................... 77 3.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures ......................... 78 3.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions................................................................. 79 3.1.5 Awards and Recognition .................................................................. 80 3.2 Key Players Active in the Market................................................................ 81 3.3 Competitive Landscape............................................................................... 85 4. Industry Analysis................................................................................................89 4.1 Policies and Government Initiatives for ADAS and Autonomous Driving........................................................................................................... 89 4.1.1 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Autonomous Vehicles by Country................................................... 89 4.1.2 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Testing or Experimentation of Autonomous Vehicles by Country.................. 91 4.1.3 Regulatory Agencies for Driverless Vehicle ................................... 95 4.2 Key Developments by Automotive OEMs, Autonomous Technology Providers, and Software Providers in Autonomous Driving Industry............................................................................................ 98 4.3 Investment by Major OEMs and Tier 1 Component Providers ............... 102 4.4 Autonomous Simulation Solutions .......................................................... 108 4.5 Value Chain Analysis................................................................................. 110 4.6 Supply Chain Analysis............................................................................... 112 4.6.1 Supply Chain Analysis: Camera..................................................... 114 4.6.2 Supply Chain Analysis: Radar ....................................................... 115 4.6.3 Supply Chain Analysis: Ultrasonic Sensors ................................. 116 4.6.4 Supply Chain Analysis: LiDAR....................................................... 117 4.6.5 Supply Chain Analysis: ECU .......................................................... 118 4.6.6 Supply Chain Analysis: Microprocessor....................................... 119 4.7 Patent Analysis .......................................................................................... 120 4.7.1 Introduction ..................................................................................... 120
  5. 5. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 5 4.7.2 Patent Landscape............................................................................ 120 4.7.2.1 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar............... 120 4.7.2.2 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera............ 122 4.7.2.3 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR .............. 123 4.7.2.4 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU ................. 124 4.7.2.5 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor............................................................................................... 125 4.8 Pricing Analysis ......................................................................................... 126 4.8.1 Introduction ..................................................................................... 126 4.8.2 Camera ............................................................................................. 127 4.8.3 RADAR ............................................................................................. 128 4.8.4 LiDAR ............................................................................................... 129 4.8.5 Ultrasonic Sensor............................................................................ 130 4.8.6 ECU................................................................................................... 131 5. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Component) ...........................................................................................................................132 5.1 Camera........................................................................................................ 136 5.1.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market................................................................................. 138 5.1.2 Camera Market by Function ........................................................... 139 5.1.2.1 Front-View Camera ........................................................................... 140 5.1.2.2 Rear-View Camera............................................................................ 142 5.1.2.3 Side-View Camera............................................................................. 143 5.1.3 Camera Market by Type .................................................................. 144 5.1.3.1 Monocular Camera............................................................................ 146 5.1.3.2 Stereo-Vision Camera ....................................................................... 147 5.1.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Vehicle Type .................................................................................... 149 5.1.5 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Region .............................................................................................. 150 5.2 RADAR ........................................................................................................ 152
  6. 6. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 6 5.2.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market.................................................................................... 154 5.2.2 RADAR Market by Type .................................................................. 155 5.2.2.1 Ultra Short-Range RADAR................................................................ 157 5.2.2.2 Short Range RADAR......................................................................... 158 5.2.2.3 Medium-Range RADAR .................................................................... 160 5.2.2.4 Long-Range RADAR ......................................................................... 161 5.2.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market, by Vehicle Type .................................................................................... 163 5.2.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market, by Region .............................................................................................. 164 5.3 LiDAR .......................................................................................................... 166 5.3.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market................................................................................... 168 5.3.2 LiDAR Market by Type .................................................................... 169 5.3.2.1 Mechanical LiDAR............................................................................. 171 5.3.2.2 Solid-State LiDAR.............................................................................. 172 5.3.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market, by Vehicle Type .................................................................................... 174 5.3.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market, by Region .............................................................................................. 175 5.4 Ultrasonic Sensor ...................................................................................... 177 5.4.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor Market ............................................................... 179 5.4.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type.................................................................. 180 5.4.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensors Market, by Region............................................................................ 181 5.5 Electronic Control Unit (ECU) ................................................................... 183 5.5.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market ...................................................................................... 185 5.5.2 ECU Market by Capacity ................................................................. 185 5.5.2.1 16-bit ECU......................................................................................... 187 5.5.2.2 32-bit ECU......................................................................................... 188
  7. 7. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 7 5.5.2.3 64-bit ECU......................................................................................... 188 5.5.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market, by Vehicle Type .................................................................................... 190 5.5.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market, by Region .............................................................................................. 191 6. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Level of Autonomy).........................................................................................................193 6.1 Level 1 (Advance Driving Assist System - ADAS)................................... 196 6.1.1 Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type.................................................................. 198 6.1.2 Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type .......................................................... 199 6.1.3 Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region............................................................................ 200 6.2 Level 2 (Partial Automation)...................................................................... 202 6.2.1 Global Level 2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type.................................................................. 205 6.2.2 Global Level 2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type .......................................................... 206 6.2.3 Global Level 2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region............................................................................ 207 6.3 Level 3 (Conditional Automation) ............................................................. 209 6.3.1 Global Level 3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type.................................................................. 212 6.3.2 Global Level 3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type .......................................................... 213 6.3.3 Global Level 3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region............................................................................ 214 6.4 Level 4 (High Automation)......................................................................... 216 6.4.1 Global Level 4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type.................................................................. 219 6.4.2 Global Level 4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type .......................................................... 220
  8. 8. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 8 6.4.3 Global Level 4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region............................................................................ 221 6.5 Level 5 (Full Automation) .......................................................................... 223 6.5.1 Global Level 5 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type.................................................................. 225 6.5.2 Global Level 5 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type .......................................................... 226 6.5.3 Global Level 5 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region............................................................................ 227 7. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Vehicle Type) ...........................................................................................................................230 7.1 Passenger Vehicle ..................................................................................... 232 7.1.1 Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy................................... 234 7.1.2 Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type...................................... 235 7.1.3 Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region....................................................... 236 7.2 Light Commercial Vehicle ......................................................................... 238 7.2.1 Major Light Commercial Manufacturers in ADAS Ecosystem..... 240 7.2.2 Global Light Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy ..................... 240 7.2.3 Global Light Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type ........................ 241 7.2.4 Global Light Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region ......................................... 242 7.3 Heavy Trucks.............................................................................................. 244 7.3.1 Major Heavy Truck Manufacturers in ADAS Ecosystem.............. 246 7.3.2 Global Heavy Trucks ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy................................... 247 7.3.3 Global Heavy Trucks ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type...................................... 248 7.3.4 Global Heavy Trucks ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region....................................................... 249
  9. 9. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 9 7.4 Heavy Buses............................................................................................... 251 7.4.1 Global Heavy Buses ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy................................... 254 7.4.2 Global Heavy Buses ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type...................................... 255 7.4.3 Global Heavy Buses ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region....................................................... 256 8. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Region)....259 8.1 North America ............................................................................................ 262 8.1.1 North America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type .......................................................... 264 8.1.2 North America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by level of Autonomy......................................................... 265 8.1.3 North America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type.................................................................. 266 8.1.4 North America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Country.......................................................................... 267 8.1.4.1 U.S. ................................................................................................... 267 8.1.4.1.1 U.S. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type.......................................................................... 269 8.1.4.2 Canada.............................................................................................. 270 8.1.4.2.1 Canada ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type..................................................................... 272 8.1.4.3 Mexico............................................................................................... 273 8.1.4.3.1 Mexico ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type..................................................................... 274 8.2 Europe......................................................................................................... 276 8.2.1 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type........................................................................ 278 8.2.2 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by level of Autonomy ...................................................................... 279 8.2.3 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type ............................................................................... 280 8.2.4 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Country ....................................................................................... 281
  10. 10. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 10 8.2.4.1 Germany............................................................................................ 281 8.2.4.1.1 Germany ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type........................................................ 283 8.2.4.2 Netherlands ....................................................................................... 284 8.2.4.2.1 Netherlands ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type........................................................ 285 8.2.4.3 U.K. ................................................................................................... 286 8.2.4.3.1 U.K. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type.......................................................................... 288 8.2.4.4 France ............................................................................................... 289 8.2.4.4.1 France ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type..................................................................... 290 8.2.4.5 Spain ................................................................................................. 291 8.2.4.5.1 Spain ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type.......................................................................... 293 8.2.4.6 Rest-of-Europe .................................................................................. 294 8.2.4.6.1 Rest-of-Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type........................................................ 295 8.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC) ................................................................................... 296 8.3.1 APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type........................................................................ 299 8.3.2 APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by level of Autonomy ...................................................................... 300 8.3.3 APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type ............................................................................... 301 8.3.4 APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Country ....................................................................................... 301 8.3.4.1 China................................................................................................. 302 8.3.4.1.1 China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type.......................................................................... 304 8.3.4.2 Japan................................................................................................. 305 8.3.4.2.1 Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type.......................................................................... 307 8.3.4.3 South Korea ...................................................................................... 308
  11. 11. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 11 8.3.4.3.1 South Korea ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type........................................................ 309 8.3.4.4 India................................................................................................... 310 8.3.4.4.1 India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type.......................................................................... 312 8.3.4.5 Rest-of-APAC.................................................................................... 313 8.3.4.5.1 The Rest-of-APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type .................................... 315 8.4 Middle East and Africa............................................................................... 316 8.4.1 Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type...................................... 318 8.4.2 Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by level of Autonomy.................................... 319 8.4.3 Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type............................................. 320 8.4.4 Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Country ..................................................... 321 8.4.4.1 South Africa....................................................................................... 321 8.4.4.1.1 South Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type........................................................ 323 8.4.4.2 Algeria ............................................................................................... 324 8.4.4.2.1 Algeria ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type..................................................................... 325 8.4.4.3 Rest-of-Middle East and Africa.......................................................... 326 8.4.4.3.1 Rest-of-Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type ........................ 327 8.5 Latin America ............................................................................................. 328 8.5.1 Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type .......................................................... 330 8.5.2 Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by level of Autonomy......................................................... 331 8.5.3 Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type.................................................................. 332 8.5.4 Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Country.......................................................................... 333
  12. 12. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 12 8.5.4.1 Brazil ................................................................................................. 333 8.5.4.1.1 Brazil ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type.......................................................................... 335 8.5.4.2 Argentina........................................................................................... 336 8.5.4.2.1 Argentina ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type........................................................ 337 8.5.4.3 Rest-of-Latin America........................................................................ 338 8.5.4.3.1 The Rest-of-Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type .................................... 339 9. Company Profiles.............................................................................................341 9.1 Analog Devices, Inc. .................................................................................. 342 9.1.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 342 9.1.2 Role of Analog Devices, Inc. in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market............................................................. 343 9.1.3 Financials......................................................................................... 347 9.1.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 350 9.2 Aptiv. ........................................................................................................... 351 9.2.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 351 9.2.2 Role of Aptiv. in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market.......................................................................... 352 9.2.3 Financials......................................................................................... 353 9.2.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 355 9.3 Continental AG........................................................................................... 356 9.3.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 356 9.3.2 Role of Continental AG in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market............................................................. 357 9.3.3 Financials......................................................................................... 359 9.3.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 362 9.4 Robert Bosch GmbH.................................................................................. 363 9.4.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 363 9.4.2 Role of Robert Bosch GmbH in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market............................................................. 364 9.4.3 Financials......................................................................................... 366
  13. 13. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 13 9.4.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 368 9.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG............................................................................... 369 9.5.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 369 9.5.2 Role of ZF Friedrichshafen AG in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market...................................... 370 9.5.3 Financials......................................................................................... 372 9.5.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 375 9.6 Valeo ........................................................................................................... 376 9.6.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 376 9.6.2 Role of Valeo in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market.......................................................................... 377 9.6.3 Financials......................................................................................... 378 9.6.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 381 9.7 Texas Instruments Incorporated............................................................... 382 9.7.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 382 9.7.2 Role of Texas Instruments in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market............................................................. 383 9.7.3 Financials......................................................................................... 385 9.7.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 387 9.8 Denso Corporation..................................................................................... 388 9.8.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 388 9.8.2 Role of Denso Corporation in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market............................................................. 389 9.8.3 Financials......................................................................................... 390 9.8.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 393 9.9 Infineon Technologies ............................................................................... 394 9.9.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 394 9.9.2 Role of Infineon Technologies in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market............................................................. 395 9.9.3 Financials......................................................................................... 396 9.9.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 398 9.10 Intel Corporation ........................................................................................ 399
  14. 14. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 14 9.10.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 399 9.10.2 Role of Intel Corporation in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market.......................................................................... 399 9.10.3 Financials......................................................................................... 400 9.10.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 404 9.11 LeddarTech Inc........................................................................................... 405 9.11.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 405 9.11.2 Role of LeddarTech Inc. in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market.......................................................................... 405 9.11.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 408 9.12 Magna International Inc. ............................................................................ 409 9.12.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 409 9.12.2 Role of Magna International Inc. in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market............................................................. 410 9.12.3 Financials......................................................................................... 412 9.12.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 415 9.13 Quanergy Systems Inc............................................................................... 416 9.13.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 416 9.13.2 Role of Quanergy Systems Inc. in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market............................................................. 416 9.13.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 418 9.14 Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. ................................................................................. 419 9.14.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 419 9.14.2 Role of Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market........................................................... 419 9.14.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 421 9.15 Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH.............................................................. 422 9.15.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 422 9.15.2 Role of Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market.................................... 423 9.15.3 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 425 9.16 Autoliv Inc................................................................................................... 426
  15. 15. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 15 9.16.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 426 9.16.2 Role of Autoliv Inc. in Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market............................................................. 426 9.16.3 Financials......................................................................................... 428 9.16.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 429 9.17 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ................................................................ 431 9.17.1 Company Overview ......................................................................... 431 9.17.2 Role of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. In ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market...................................... 432 9.17.3 Financials......................................................................................... 433 9.17.4 SWOT Analysis................................................................................ 435 10. Research Scope and Methodology.................................................................436 10.1 Scope of the Report ................................................................................... 436 10.2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Research Methodology............................................................................................... 438
  16. 16. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 16 List of Tables Table 1: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................. 45 Table 2: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, Million Units, 2018-2029 .......................................................................................................... 46 Table 2.1: Impact of Market Drivers..................................................................................................... 61 Table 2.2: Impact of Market Restraints................................................................................................ 67 Table 3.1: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component: Key Players Active in the Market.............. 82 Table 3.2: Benchmarking Parameters and Weightage Parameters................................................... 86 Table 3.3: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Player Ranking........................................... 87 Table 4.1: Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Autonomous Vehicle by Country ........ 89 Table 4.2: Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Testing or Experimentation of Autonomous Vehicles by Country ........................................................................................... 92 Table 4.3: Regulatory Agencies for Driverless Vehicle....................................................................... 96 Table 4.4: Investment by Major OEMS.............................................................................................. 102 Table 4.5: Investment by Major Tier 1 Component Providers and Autonomous Driving Technology Providers ............................................................................................................ 105 Table 4.6: Product Portfolio: Automotive Simulation Platform Providers ......................................... 109 Table 5.1: Types of ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components and their Applications ............. 132 Table 5.2: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................................................ 134 Table 5.3: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, Million Units, 2018, 2019, and 2029...................................................................................... 135 Table 5.4: Difference between Monocular and Stereo-Vision Automotive Camera ........................ 144 Table 5.5: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 150 Table 5.6: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Region, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 150 Table 5.7: Classification of Different Radars by Detection Area....................................................... 156
  17. 17. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 17 Table 5.8: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 164 Table 5.9: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market, by Region, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 164 Table 5.10: Comparison between Mechanical LiDAR and Solid-State LiDAR................................ 170 Table 5.11: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 175 Table 5.12: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market, by Region, Thousand Units, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 175 Table 5.13: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................................................ 181 Table 5.14: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor Market, by Region, Million Units, 2018-2029 ........................................................................................................ 181 Table 5.15: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 191 Table 5.16: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market, by Region, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 191 Table 6.1: Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................. 199 Table 6.2: Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................................................ 200 Table 6.3: Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, Million Units, 2018-2029 ........................................................................................................ 200 Table 6.4: Global Level 2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................. 206 Table 6.5: Global Level 2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................................................ 207 Table 6.6: Global Level 2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, Million Units, 2018-2029 ........................................................................................................ 208
  18. 18. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 18 Table 6.7: Global Level 3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................. 213 Table 6.8: Global Level 3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................................................ 214 Table 6.9: Global Level 3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, Thousand Units, 2018-2029 .................................................................................................. 215 Table 6.10: Global Level 4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................. 220 Table 6.11: Global Level 4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................................................ 221 Table 6.12: Global Level 4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, Thousand Units, 2018-2029 .................................................................................................. 222 Table 6.13: Global Level 5 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2020, 2021, and 2029............................................................... 226 Table 6.14: Global Level 5 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2020-2029................................................................................................................ 227 Table 6.15: Global Level 5 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, Thousand Units, 2020-2029 .................................................................................................. 228 Table 7.1: Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029 ............................................................................ 235 Table 7.2: Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029............................................................................................. 236 Table 7.3: Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, Million Units, 2018-2029...................................................................................... 237 Table 7.4: Global Light Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029............................................................... 241 Table 7.5: Global Light Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................ 242 Table 7.6: Global Light Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, Million Units, 2018-2029 ........................................................................ 243
  19. 19. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 19 Table 7.7: Global Heavy Trucks ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................. 248 Table 7.8: Global Heavy Trucks ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029.................................................................................................. 249 Table 7.9: Global Heavy Trucks ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, Thousand Units, 2018-2029 .................................................................................... 250 Table 7.10: Global Heavy Buses ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................. 255 Table 7.11: Global Heavy Buses ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029.................................................................................................. 256 Table 7.12: Global Heavy Buses ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, Thousand Units, 2018-2029 .................................................................................... 257 Table 8.1: North America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................. 264 Table 8.2: North America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Country, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................................................ 267 Table 8.3: U.S. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 269 Table 8.4: Canada ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 272 Table 8.5: Mexico ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 274 Table 8.6: Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029 ..................................................................................................... 278 Table 8.7: Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Country, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 281 Table 8.8: Germany ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 283 Table 8.9: Netherlands ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 285
  20. 20. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 20 Table 8.10: U.K. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 288 Table 8.11: France ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 290 Table 8.12: Spain ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 293 Table 8.13: Rest-of-Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029................................................................................................ 295 Table 8.14: APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029 ..................................................................................................... 299 Table 8.15: APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Country, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 301 Table 8.16: China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 304 Table 8.17: Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 307 Table 8.18: South Korea ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029................................................................................................ 309 Table 8.19: India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 312 Table 8.20: The Rest-of-APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029................................................................................................ 315 Table 8.21: Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................. 318 Table 8.22: Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Country, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................................. 321 Table 8.23: South Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 323 Table 8.24: Algeria ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 325
  21. 21. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 21 Table 8.25: Rest-of-Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029 ............................................................................. 327 Table 8.26: Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................. 330 Table 8.27: Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Country, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................................................ 333 Table 8.28: Brazil ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 335 Table 8.29: Argentina ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 337 Table 8.30: The Rest-of-Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type, 2018-2029........................................................................................... 339
  22. 22. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 22 List of Figures Figure 1: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Snapshot.............................. 44 Figure 2: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................... 48 Figure 3: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, Thousand Units, 2018, 2019, and 2029.................................................................................. 49 Figure 4: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029.............................................................................................................. 50 Figure 5: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type, Million Units, 2018, 2019, and 2029.............................................................................................................. 51 Figure 6: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million & Million Units, 2018 ............................................................................................................................... 52 Figure 1.1: Level of Autonomy: Autonomous Vehicle......................................................................... 57 Figure 1.2: Ecosystem: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component ............................................... 59 Figure 2.1: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Dynamics .......................... 60 Figure 2.2: Number of Autonomous Commercial Vehicles, 2018-2029 (Million Units) ..................... 65 Figure 2.3: Evolution of Safety Features in Vehicles .......................................................................... 66 Figure 3.1: Share of Key Developments and Strategies, January 2017-March 2020 ....................... 75 Figure 3.2: Product Innovations and Developments (by Company), January 2017- March 2020 .... 76 Figure 3.3: Business Expansion (by Company), January 2017-March 2020..................................... 77 Figure 3.4: Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures (by Company), January 2017-March 2020....................................................................................................... 79 Figure 3.5: Mergers and Acquisitions (by Company), January 2017-March 2020 ............................ 80 Figure 3.6: Awards and Recognition (by Company), January 2017-March 2020.............................. 81 Figure 4.1: Value Chain Analysis of ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market ........... 111 Figure 4.2: Supply Chain Analysis: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component........................... 112 Figure 4.3: Camera: Supply Chain Analysis...................................................................................... 114 Figure 4.4: Supply Chain Analysis: Radar......................................................................................... 115 Figure 4.5: Supply Chain Analysis: Ultrasonic Sensors.................................................................... 116 Figure 4.6: Supply Chain Analysis: LiDAR ........................................................................................ 117 Figure 4.7: Supply Chain Analysis: ECU........................................................................................... 118
  23. 23. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 23 Figure 4.8: Supply Chain Analysis: Microprocessor.......................................................................... 119 Figure 4.9: Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar........................................... 122 Figure 4.10: Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera...................................... 123 Figure 4.11: Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR ........................................ 124 Figure 4.12: Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU........................................... 125 Figure 4.13: Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor...................... 126 Figure 4.14: Average Selling Price of ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera, 2018-2029 ......... 127 Figure 4.15: Average Selling Price of ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar, 2018-2029 ............ 128 Figure 4.16: Average Selling Price of ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR, 2018-2029............ 129 Figure 4.17: Average Selling Price of ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 130 Figure 4.18: Average Selling Price of ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU, 2018-2029............... 131 Figure 5.1: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type...... 133 Figure 5.2: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029..... 137 Figure 5.3: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market Size, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 138 Figure 5.4: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Function...................................... 139 Figure 5.5: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Function, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ...................................................................................................................... 140 Figure 5.6: Global Automotive Front-View Camera System............................................................. 141 Figure 5.7: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Front-View Camera Market Size, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 141 Figure 5.8: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Rear-View Camera Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 142 Figure 5.9: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Side-View Camera Market Size, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 143 Figure 5.10: Analysis of Image by Cameras in ADAS system.......................................................... 145 Figure 5.11: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ................................................................................................................................ 145 Figure 5.12: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Monocular Camera Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 147
  24. 24. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 24 Figure 5.13: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Stereo-Vision Camera Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 148 Figure 5.14: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029............................................................................................................ 149 Figure 5.15: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Region, $Million, 2018. 151 Figure 5.16: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving RADAR Market, by Type .............................. 153 Figure 5.17: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029....... 153 Figure 5.18: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market Size, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 154 Figure 5.19: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market, by Type, $Billion, 2018, 2019, and 2029............................................................................................................ 156 Figure 5.20: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultra Short-Range Radar Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 ................................................................................................................ 158 Figure 5.21: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Short-Range Radar Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 ................................................................................................................ 159 Figure 5.22: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Medium-Range Radar Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 ................................................................................................................ 161 Figure 5.23: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Long-Range Radar Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 ................................................................................................................ 162 Figure 5.24: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 163 Figure 5.25: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market, by Region, $Million, 2018.... 165 Figure 5.26: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market, by Type................................. 167 Figure 5.27: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029...... 167 Figure 5.28: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market Size, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 168 Figure 5.29: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market, by Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029............................................................................................................ 170 Figure 5.30: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Mechanical LiDAR Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 ................................................................................................................ 172 Figure 5.31: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Market Size, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................................................ 173
  25. 25. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 25 Figure 5.32: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ...................................................................................................................... 174 Figure 5.33: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market, by Region, $Million, 2018 ... 176 Figure 5.34: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 178 Figure 5.35: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor Market Size, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 178 Figure 5.36: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 180 Figure 5.37: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor Market, by Region, $Million, 2018 ......................................................................................................................... 182 Figure 5.38: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029......... 184 Figure 5.39: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market Size, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 184 Figure 5.40: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market, by Capacity ............................. 186 Figure 5.41: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market, by Capacity, $Billion, 2018, 2019, and 2029............................................................................................................ 186 Figure 5.42: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving 16-bit ECU Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 187 Figure 5.43: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving 32-bit ECU Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 188 Figure 5.44: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving 64-bit ECU Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 189 Figure 5.45: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ...................................................................................................................... 190 Figure 5.46: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market, by Region, $Million, 2018 ....... 192 Figure 6.1: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy.... 193 Figure 6.2: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 194 Figure 6.3: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, Thousand Units, 2018, 2019, and 2029................................................................................ 195
  26. 26. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 26 Figure 6.4: Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 197 Figure 6.5: Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 197 Figure 6.6: Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 198 Figure 6.7: Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018 ......................................................................................................................... 201 Figure 6.8: Global Level 2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 203 Figure 6.9: Global Level 2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 204 Figure 6.10: Global Level 2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 205 Figure 6.11: Global Level 2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018 ......................................................................................................................... 208 Figure 6.12: Global Level 3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 210 Figure 6.13: Global Level 3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, Thousand Units, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 211 Figure 6.14: Global Level 3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 212 Figure 6.15: Global Level 3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018 ......................................................................................................................... 215 Figure 6.16: Global Level 4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 217 Figure 6.17: Global Level 4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, Thousand Units, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 218 Figure 6.18: Global Level 4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 219 Figure 6.19: Global Level 4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018 ......................................................................................................................... 222
  27. 27. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 27 Figure 6.20: Global Level 5 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 224 Figure 6.21: Global Level 5 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, Thousand Units, 2020-2029.................................................................................................................... 224 Figure 6.22: Global Level 5 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 225 Figure 6.23: Global Level 5 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2020 ......................................................................................................................... 228 Figure 7.1: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type ............. 230 Figure 7.2: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, (by Vehicle Type), $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 231 Figure 7.3: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, Million Units, 2018, 2019, and 2029............................................................................................................ 231 Figure 7.4: Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 ................................................................................................................ 233 Figure 7.5: Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, Million Units, 2018-2029 ........................................................................................................ 233 Figure 7.6: Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ...................................................................... 234 Figure 7.7: Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018 ........................................................................................................... 237 Figure 7.8: Global Light Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029....................................................................................................... 239 Figure 7.9: Global Light Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, Million Units, 2018-2029............................................................................................... 239 Figure 7.10: Global Light Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029........................................................ 240 Figure 7.11: Global Light Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018 ...................................................................................................... 243 Figure 7.12: Global Heavy Trucks ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 245
  28. 28. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 28 Figure 7.13: Global Heavy Trucks ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, Million Units, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 246 Figure 7.14: Global Heavy Trucks ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029........................................................................... 247 Figure 7.15: Global Heavy Trucks ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018 ......................................................................................................................... 250 Figure 7.16: Global Heavy Buses ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 252 Figure 7.17: Global Heavy Buses ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Size, Million Units, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 253 Figure 7.18: Global Heavy Buses ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029........................................................................... 254 Figure 7.19: Global Heavy Buses ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018 ......................................................................................................................... 257 Figure 8.1: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ...................................................................................................................... 260 Figure 8.2: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 260 Figure 8.3: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 261 Figure 8.4: North America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 263 Figure 8.5: North America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 263 Figure 8.6: North America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029........................................................................... 265 Figure 8.7: North America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 266 Figure 8.8: U.S. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Billion, 2018-2029 ........... 268 Figure 8.9: Canada ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029.... 271 Figure 8.10: Mexico ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029... 274 Figure 8.11: Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Billion, 2018-2029 ... 277
  29. 29. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 29 Figure 8.12: Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 277 Figure 8.13: Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 279 Figure 8.14: Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029............................................................................................................ 280 Figure 8.15: Germany ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 282 Figure 8.16: Netherlands ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 284 Figure 8.17: U.K. ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Billion, 2018-2029 ......... 287 Figure 8.18: France ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Billion, 2018-2029.... 289 Figure 8.19: Spain ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Billion, 2018-2029....... 292 Figure 8.20: Rest-of-Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 295 Figure 8.21: APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Billion, 2018-2029 ...... 297 Figure 8.22: APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 298 Figure 8.23: APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 300 Figure 8.24: APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029............................................................................................................ 301 Figure 8.25: China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Billion, 2018-2029....... 303 Figure 8.26: Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Billion, 2018-2029 ...... 305 Figure 8.27: South Korea ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 308 Figure 8.28: India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029........ 311 Figure 8.29: Rest-of-APAC ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 314 Figure 8.30: Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 317
  30. 30. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 30 Figure 8.31: Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, Million Units, 2018-2029.................................................................................................................... 317 Figure 8.32: Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029........................................................................... 319 Figure 8.33: Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029................................................................................... 320 Figure 8.34: South Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 322 Figure 8.35: Algeria ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029 ... 324 Figure 8.36: Rest-of-Middle East and Africa ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029................................................................................................................ 327 Figure 8.37: Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Billion, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 329 Figure 8.38: Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, Million Units, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 329 Figure 8.39: Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029........................................................................... 331 Figure 8.40: Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type, $Million, 2018, 2019, and 2029 ............................................................................................. 332 Figure 8.41: Brazil ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Billion, 2018-2029 ....... 334 Figure 8.42: Argentina ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029336 Figure 8.43: Rest-of-Latin America ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, $Million, 2018-2029 .............................................................................................................................. 339 Figure 9.1: Share of Key Company Profiles...................................................................................... 341 Figure 9.2: Analog Devices, Inc.: Product Portfolio........................................................................... 344 Figure 9.3: Analog Devices, Inc.: Overall Financials, 2016-2018..................................................... 347 Figure 9.4: Analog Devices, Inc.: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018 ........................................ 348 Figure 9.5: Analog Devices, Inc.: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018..................... 349 Figure 9.6: Analog Devices, Inc.: SWOT Analysis............................................................................ 350 Figure 9.7: Aptiv.: Product Portfolio for Automotive Sensor Market ................................................. 352 Figure 9.8: Aptiv.: Overall Financials, 2016-2018 ............................................................................. 353 Figure 9.9: Aptiv.: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018................................................................. 354
  31. 31. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 31 Figure 9.10: Aptiv.: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018............................................ 354 Figure 9.11: Aptiv.: SWOT Analysis .................................................................................................. 355 Figure 9.12: Continental AG: Product Portfolio ................................................................................. 357 Figure 9.13: Continental AG: Overall Financials, 2016-2018 ........................................................... 359 Figure 9.14: Continental AG: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018............................................... 360 Figure 9.15: Continental AG: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018............................ 361 Figure 9.16: Continental AG: SWOT Analysis .................................................................................. 362 Figure 9.17: Robert Bosch GmbH: Product Portfolio........................................................................ 364 Figure 9.18: Robert Bosch GmbH: Overall Financials, 2016-2018 .................................................. 366 Figure 9.19: Robert Bosch GmbH: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018...................................... 367 Figure 9.20: Robert Bosch GmbH: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018 .................. 367 Figure 9.21: Robert Bosch GmbH: SWOT Analysis ......................................................................... 368 Figure 9.22: ZF Friedrichshafen AG: Product Portfolio..................................................................... 370 Figure 9.23: ZF Friedrichshafen AG: Overall Financials, 2016-2018............................................... 372 Figure 9.24: ZF Friedrichshafen AG: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018 .................................. 373 Figure 9.25: ZF Friedrichshafen AG: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018 ............... 374 Figure 9.26: ZF Friedrichshafen AG: SWOT Analysis ...................................................................... 375 Figure 9.27: Valeo: Product Portfolio................................................................................................. 377 Figure 9.28: Valeo: Overall Financials, 2016-2018........................................................................... 378 Figure 9.29: Valeo: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018 .............................................................. 379 Figure 9.30: Valeo: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018 ........................................... 380 Figure 9.31: Valeo: SWOT Analysis .................................................................................................. 381 Figure 9.32: Texas Instruments Incorporated: Product Portfolio...................................................... 383 Figure 9.33: Texas Instruments Incorporated: Overall Financials, 2016-2018 ................................ 385 Figure 9.34: Texas Instruments Incorporated: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018.................... 386 Figure 9.35: Texas Instruments Incorporated: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018 386 Figure 9.36: Texas Instruments Incorporated: SWOT Analysis ....................................................... 387 Figure 9.37: Denso Corporation: Product Portfolio ........................................................................... 389 Figure 9.38: Denso Corporation: Overall Financials, 2017-2019 ..................................................... 390 Figure 9.39: Denso Corporation: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018......................................... 391 Figure 9.40: Denso Corporation: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2017-2019...................... 392 Figure 9.41: Denso Corporation: SWOT Analysis ............................................................................ 393
  32. 32. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 32 Figure 9.42: Infineon Technologies: Product Portfolio...................................................................... 395 Figure 9.43: Infineon Technologies: Overall Financials, 2017-2019 ................................................ 396 Figure 9.44: Infineon technologies: Net Revenue (by Region), 2017-2019..................................... 396 Figure 9.45: Infineon Technologies: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2017-2019................. 397 Figure 9.46: Infineon Technologies: SWOT Analysis ....................................................................... 398 Figure 9.47: Intel Corporation: Product Offerings.............................................................................. 400 Figure 9.48: Intel Corporation: Overall Financials, 2016-2018 ......................................................... 401 Figure 9.49: Intel Corporation: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018............................................. 402 Figure 9.50: Intel Corporation: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018 ......................... 403 Figure 9.51: Intel Corporation: SWOT Analysis ................................................................................ 404 Figure 9.52: LeddarTech Inc.: Product Offerings.............................................................................. 406 Figure 9.53: LeddarTech Inc.: SWOT Analysis................................................................................. 408 Figure 9.54: Magna International Inc.: Product Offerings ................................................................. 410 Figure 9.55: Magna International Inc.: Overall Financials, 2016-2018 ($Million)............................. 412 Figure 9.56: Magna International Inc.: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018 ($Million) ................ 413 Figure 9.57: Magna International Inc.: Net Revenue (by Business Segment), 2016-2018 ($Million) .............................................................................................................. 414 Figure 9.58: Magna International Inc.: SWOT Analysis.................................................................... 415 Figure 9.59: Quanergy Systems Inc.: Product Offerings .................................................................. 417 Figure 9.60: Quanergy Systems Inc.: SWOT Analysis..................................................................... 418 Figure 9.61: Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.: Product Offerings...................................................................... 420 Figure 9.62: Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.: SWOT Analysis ........................................................................ 421 Figure 9.63: Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH: Product Offerings................................................... 423 Figure 9.64: Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH: SWOT Analysis...................................................... 425 Figure 9.65: Autoliv Inc.: Product Portfolio for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market ................................................................................................................ 427 Figure 9.66: Autoliv Inc: Overall Financials, 2016-2018 ................................................................... 428 Figure 9.67: Autoliv Inc: Net Revenue (by Region), 2016-2018....................................................... 428 Figure 9.68: Autoliv Inc.: SWOT Analysis.......................................................................................... 429 Figure 9.69: Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.: Product Offerings...................................................... 432 Figure 9.70: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: Overall Financials, 2017-2019 .................................. 433 Figure 9.71: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: Net Revenue, by Business Segment, 2017-2019 ... 433
  33. 33. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 33 Figure 9.72: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: Net Revenue, by Region, 2017-2019 ...................... 434 Figure 9.73: Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.: SWOT Analysis......................................................... 435 Figure 10.1: Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Scope............................ 437 Figure 10.2: Research Methodology.................................................................................................. 440 Figure 10.3: Top Down Approach...................................................................................................... 441 Figure 10.4: Bottom Up Approach ..................................................................................................... 441 Figure 10.5: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market Influencing Factors................... 442 Figure 10.6: Assumptions and Limitations......................................................................................... 443
  34. 34. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 34 BIS Research Offerings: We are on a mission to harness the potential of disruptive technologies to make businesses thrive in today’s digital age. We have a vision to be a leading and a preferred knowledge partner for corporates and institutions worldwide and assist them with market intelligence in the area of emerging technologies, advisories, and other innovative solutions. Disclaimer BIS Research Inc. provides valuable market intelligence to an exclusive group of customers in response to orders. The report is licensed for the customer's internal use only and is subject to restrictions set henceforth. This document and its contents are confidential and may not be further distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose, without the written consent of BIS Research. The customer will not disclose the contents of the report, whether directly through any medium or indirectly through incorporation in a database, marketing list, report or otherwise, or use or permit the use of information to generate any statistical or other information that is or will be provided to third parties, or voluntarily produce information in legal proceedings. Market reports are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date such information is available. Any recommendation contained in this report may not be suitable for all investors or businesses. The market conclusions drawn are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by BIS Research as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to market fluctuations and business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies Know More Know More Know More Know More
  35. 35. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 35 Disclaimer BIS Research Inc. provides valuable market intelligence to an exclusive group of customers in response to orders. The report is licensed for the customer's internal use only and is subject to restrictions set henceforth. This document and its contents are confidential and may not be further distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose, without the written consent of BIS Research. The customer will not disclose the contents of the report, whether directly through any medium or indirectly through incorporation in a database, marketing list, report or otherwise, or use or permit the use of information to generate any statistical or other information that is or will be provided to third parties, or voluntarily produce information in legal proceedings. Market reports are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date such information is available. Any recommendation contained in this report may not be suitable for all investors or businesses. The market conclusions drawn are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by BIS Research as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to market fluctuations and business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies For more details regarding permission, please contact us: Email: sales@bisresearch.com Tel: +1 510 404 8135
  36. 36. Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 36 BIS RESEARCH INC. 39111 Paseo Padre PKWY, Suite 313 Fremont, CA 94538 -1686 E-mail: info@bisresearch.com | Call Us: +1-510-404-8135 Global Delivery Center Tower B First Floor, Tapasya Corporate Heights, Greater Noida Expressway, Sector 126, Noida, U.P., 201303, India Tel: +91 120 4261540 / 4261544

×