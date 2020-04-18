Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRANSMISSION OF PLANT VIRUSES MOHD SALIM 18BTM028 GK7985 Deppt.of botany AMU,ALIGARH
  1. 1. TRANSMISSION OF PLANT VIRUSES MOHD SALIM 18BTM028 GK7985 Deppt.of botany AMU,ALIGARH
  2. 2. DIFFERENT MODE OF PLANT VIRUS TRANSMISSION Plant viruses are transmitted from plant to plant in a number of ways: VEGETATIVE PROPAGATION MECHANICAL TRANSMISSION SEED TRANSMISSION POLLEN TRANSMISSION INSECT TRANSMISSION MITE TRANSMISSION NEMATODE TRANSMISSION FUNGUS TRANSMISSION DODDER TRANSMISSION
  3. 3. VEGETATIVE TRANSMISSION  When plants viruses are propagated by budding or grafting,by cuttings or by tubers,corms,bulbs,or rhizomes,virus present in the mother is transmitted to the progeny.  Almost all fruit,many ornamental plants,field crops and most florists crop propagated.  Natural root grafts
  4. 4.  MECHANICAL TRANSMISSION  Direct transfer of sap through contact of one plant with another.  Young leaves are crushed.  Buffer solution are added to stabilized the virus  The sap is strained to remove tissue fragments  Leaves of young plants dusted with an abrasive –corborundum.  Sap is applied to the surface of young plants.  Virus enters the leaf through wound or broken leaf hairs  Symptoms usually appear within 3-7 days.
  5. 5.  SEED TRANSMISSION More than 100 viruses are transmitted by seed . Virus comes mainly from ovule of infected plants. Seed is derived from the pollen that fertilized the flower.
  6. 6.  POLLEN TRANSMISSION Virus transmitted by pollen may result in reduced fruit set,may infect the seed and seedling that will grow from it. Spread through the fertilized flower and down into the mother plant,which thus becomes infected with the virus E.g Prunus necrotic ring spot virus
  7. 7.  INSECT TRANSMISSION  Most important means of transmission of viruses in the field by the insect vectors.  Order –Homoptera Aphids (Aphididae) Leafhoppers (Cicadellidae) Planthoppers (Delphacidae) Whiteflies (Aleurodidae) Mealybugs (Coccoidae) Treehoppers (Membracidae)
  8. 8.  MITE TRANSMISSION Primarily mites of the family Eriophyidae have been shown to transmit at least six viruses including wheat streak mosaic and several other rymoviruses affecting cereals.These mites have piercing and sucking mouth parts. Peach mosaic virus is transmitted by mites of the family Tetranychidae
  9. 9. NEMATODE TRANSMISSION  Nematode plant viruses are transmitted by three genera of soil inhabiting.  Ectoparasitic nematode e.g, Longidorus ,Paralongidorus, and Xiphinema transmit  Several polyhedral shaped- nepovirus  such as grapes fanleaf, tobacco ring spot, and other viruses.  Trichodorus and paratrichodorus transmit al least two rod shaped tobraviruses ,tobacco rattle, and pea early browning.
  10. 10.  FUNGUS TRANSMISSION Root- infecting fungal like organism, the plasmodiophoromycetes polymyx and spongospora and the chytridiomycete olpidium transmit at least 30 plant viruses.Some of these viruses apparently are borne internally in , whereas others are carried externally on the resting spores and the zoospores of the fungi.
  11. 11.  DODDER TRANSMISSION Several plant viruses can be transmitted from one plant to another through the bridge formed between two plants by the twining stems of the parasitic plants dodder (Cuscuta sps.) A large number of virus have been transmitted experimentally. The virus is usually transmitted passively through the phloem of the dodder plant from the infected plant to the healthy one.

