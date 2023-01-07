Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Compliant_Mechanism-Seminar.pptx

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Applied_Statistics.pdf
AdarshDKarki1
Handbook_of_IE_Equations.pdf
AdarshDKarki1
1151CS305- COMPUTER NETWORKS LAB_WS122_Attn_ReviewMeeting.ppt
ssuser24292c
2Overview of Primetime.pptx
ShivangPanara
bhanu technical seminar 18-1.pptx
Bhanuchandarpurumand
Information Theory and coding - Lecture 3
Aref35
Gender voice recognition.pptx
Rohith572864
Powercraft Broucher.pdf
PreetiPatange1
1 of 23 Ad

Compliant_Mechanism-Seminar.pptx

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

A compliant mechanism is a mechanism that gains at least some of its mobility from the deflection of flexible members rather than from movable joints only. In mechanical engineering, a compliant mechanism is a flexible mechanism that achieves force and motion transmission through elastic body deformation. Compliant mechanisms are all around us, from products we own to high-tech precision manufacturing equipment. You probably use many compliant mechanisms every day. Some examples include one-piece plastic lids (like the one on ketchup bottles), tape measures, battery clips, mouse buttons, and many snap-fit parts. These mechanisms are used to transform motion, forces or energy from input to output. As opposed to rigid-body mechanisms, compliant mechanisms are monolithic and gain at least some of their mobility from the deflection of flexible members rather than movable joints.


A compliant mechanism is a mechanism that gains at least some of its mobility from the deflection of flexible members rather than from movable joints only. In mechanical engineering, a compliant mechanism is a flexible mechanism that achieves force and motion transmission through elastic body deformation. Compliant mechanisms are all around us, from products we own to high-tech precision manufacturing equipment. You probably use many compliant mechanisms every day. Some examples include one-piece plastic lids (like the one on ketchup bottles), tape measures, battery clips, mouse buttons, and many snap-fit parts. These mechanisms are used to transform motion, forces or energy from input to output. As opposed to rigid-body mechanisms, compliant mechanisms are monolithic and gain at least some of their mobility from the deflection of flexible members rather than movable joints.


Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
88.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.7k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.4k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.4k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Applied_Statistics.pdf
AdarshDKarki1
0 views
Handbook_of_IE_Equations.pdf
AdarshDKarki1
0 views
1151CS305- COMPUTER NETWORKS LAB_WS122_Attn_ReviewMeeting.ppt
ssuser24292c
0 views
2Overview of Primetime.pptx
ShivangPanara
0 views
bhanu technical seminar 18-1.pptx
Bhanuchandarpurumand
0 views
Information Theory and coding - Lecture 3
Aref35
0 views
Gender voice recognition.pptx
Rohith572864
0 views
Powercraft Broucher.pdf
PreetiPatange1
0 views
School ptt computer.pptx
dheeraj438799
0 views
BFS.pptx
AshikHridoy2
0 views
satellite communication ppt.ppt
ranash01
0 views
Information Theory and coding - Lecture 1
Aref35
0 views
Power_flow..نظم_قدرة.pptx
AhmedAbdAldafea
0 views
Information Theory and Coding - Lecture 4
Aref35
0 views
MAMU.pptx
ssuser47c279
0 views
SMART NOTE TAKER.pptx
Rohith572864
0 views
Computation.pptx
Curtis Marcelle
0 views
Project Manager.pdf
mahmoud904990
0 views
Result & Conclusion -Rev.1.pptx
muhamadfadzir1
0 views
icao_hf_guidelines_2003.pdf
mohanreddy539087
0 views
Applied_Statistics.pdf
AdarshDKarki1
0 views
781 slides
Handbook_of_IE_Equations.pdf
AdarshDKarki1
0 views
426 slides
1151CS305- COMPUTER NETWORKS LAB_WS122_Attn_ReviewMeeting.ppt
ssuser24292c
0 views
6 slides
2Overview of Primetime.pptx
ShivangPanara
0 views
39 slides
bhanu technical seminar 18-1.pptx
Bhanuchandarpurumand
0 views
17 slides
Information Theory and coding - Lecture 3
Aref35
0 views
33 slides

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.8k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
749k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

Compliant_Mechanism-Seminar.pptx

  1. 1. Compliant Mechanism and its Applications Ma chines tha t bend R A M AIAH Institute Of Technology Moha m m ed Ana s B ya ry 1MS 19ME 096
  2. 2. What is a Mechanism? A m echa nism is a m echa nica l device used to tra nsfer or tra nsform m otion, force, or energy. Tra ditiona l rigid-body m echa nism s consist of rigid links connected a t m ova ble joints. Two exa m ples a re shown below. Ramaiah Institute of Technology Ramaiah Institute of Technology
  3. 3. What is a Compliant Mechanism? L.L Howel et.a l [1] - A com plia nt m echa nism is a m echa nism tha t ga ins a t lea st som e of its m obility from the deflection of flexible m em bers ra ther tha n from m ova ble joints only. F or the com plia nt crim ping m echa nism (a s shown), the input force is tra nsferred to the output port, m uch like the vice grips m echa nism , only now som e energy is stored in the form of stra in energy in the flexible m em bers. Ramaiah Institute of Technology Ramaiah Institute of Technology
  4. 4. What is a compliant Mechanism? ● In m echa nica l engineering, a com plia nt m echa nism is a flexible m echa nism tha t a chieves force a nd m otion tra nsm ission through ela stic body deform a tion. ● These m echa nism s a re used to tra nsform m otion, forces or energy from input to output. As opposed to rigid-body m echa nism s, com plia nt m echa nism s a re m onolithic a nd ga in a t lea st som e of their m obility from the deflection of flexible m em bers ra ther tha n m ova ble joints. ● C om plia nt m echa nism s a re a ll a round us, from products we own to high-tech precision m a nufa cturing equipm ent. Y ou proba bly use m a ny com plia nt m echa nism s every da y. S om e exa m ples include one-piece pla stic lids (like the one on ketchup bottles), ta pe m ea sures, ba ttery clips, m ouse buttons, a nd m a ny sna p-fit pa rts. Ramaiah Institute of Technology
  5. 5. A few examples of compliance in nature Ramaiah Institute of Technology A few exa m ples of com plia nce in na ture: a spine, bee wings, elepha nt trunks, bloom ing flowers, a m osquito, sea weed, a nd eels
  6. 6. Early compliant mechanism designs include the ancient bow and many compliant mechanism designs by Leonardo da Vinci Ramaiah Institute of Technology
  7. 7. The Wright brothers used wing warping to achieve control of their aircraft for sustained human flight Ramaiah Institute of Technology
  8. 8. Advantages P a rt count is reduced by ha ving flexible pa rts instea d of springs, hinges Ramaiah Institute of Technology Precise Motion Price Part Count Perfor mance Predict ability
  9. 9. Advantages High precision due to reduced wea r a nd reduced or elim ina ted ba ckla sh. Ramaiah Institute of Technology Precise Motion Price Part Count Perfor mance Predict ability
  10. 10. Advantages Reduced by fewer pa rts a nd different production processes Ramaiah Institute of Technology Precise Motion Price Part Count Predicta bility Perfor mance
  11. 11. Advantages D evices a re predicta ble a nd relia ble over a long period of tim e) Ramaiah Institute of Technology Precise Motion Price Predict ability Perfor mance Part Count
  12. 12. Advantages Increa sed perform a nce due elim ina ting the need for lubrica tion a t joints Ramaiah Institute of Technology Price Predicta bility Perfor mance Part Count Precise Motion
  13. 13. • D esign C om plexities • N on-linea r equa tions • E nergy Retention • F a tigue Tolera nce • S trength Lim ita tions Ramaiah Institute of Technology Disadvantages
  14. 14. What are the fundamental concepts that help us understand compliance? There are a few straightforward but counterintuitive concepts that can help us understand the fundamentals of compliant mechanisms. Ramaiah Institute of Technology
  15. 15. Stiffness and Strength are NOT the Same Thing Ramaiah Institute of Technology Usually when we want something to be strong and stiff. For example, the floor in the upper story of a building we want to be both stiff andstrong. We obviously don’t want it to break, but we also don’t want it to move around when people walk on it. So it needs to be stiff and strong. The rectangular piece of steel may have the same strength in different directions, but it will have very different stiffness for the two orientations shown
  16. 16. It is Possible for Something to be Flexible AND Strong Ramaiah Institute of Technology Consider examples of things that are both flexible and strong. Flexible endoscopes (as shown) are used to examine the interior parts of the body. The endoscope must be flexible to undergo the required motion and to minimize any trauma from its use within the body. It must also be strong to withstand the loads that it will undergo during its use. A flexible endoscope is an example of a device that needs to be both flexible and strong
  17. 17. The Basics of Creating Flexibility The sha pe a nd siz e of the m echa nism s Geometry How the m echa nism is held a nd loa ded. Loading & boundary conditions N um ber of pa rts conta ining in the m echa nism . Parts Material properties Materials have different stiffnesses and Young’s m odulus Ramaiah Institute of Technology
  18. 18. Applications of Compliant Mechanism Rover wheels, sola r a rra ys Aerospace 04 S witches, closure va lves, circuit brea kers & cla sps Electric and electronics 03 B io inspired com plia nt wrist, prosthetic finger Biomechanics & robotics 02 V a rious ha nd held a nd m a teria l ha ndling tools. Tools 01 Applicatoins Ramaiah Institute of Technology
  19. 19. Tools Ramaiah Institute of Technology L.L Howell et.al [1 ], presented the methodology for design of compliant plier as shown in figure 1 . wherein flexural pivots are very small in length as compared to the rigid links. Biomechanics & Robotics Many problems exist with majority of fingers with conventional rigid links such as lack of adaptability & this problem solved by design of a fully compliant under actuated prosthetic finger.
  20. 20. Electric and electronics L.L Howell et.al [1 ], Bistable mechanism have two stable position within their motion range, used as switches, closure valves, circuit breakers & clasps Aerospace BYU-designed solar arrays inspired by origami Ramaiah Institute of Technology
  21. 21. Safing and Arming device for Nuclear Weapons Ramaiah Institute of Technology Its purpose is to ensure that no random vibration say from earthquake inadvertently disable safeties and arm the nuclear weapons. One of the requirements that this device have to made as small as possible. For more info on this device: https://youtu.be/97t7Xj_iBv0&t=600
  22. 22. References [1 ] Howell L L 2001 Compliant Mechanisms, A John Wiley & Sons, New York [2] Howell L L, Magleby S P & Olsen B M 201 3 Handbook of Compliant Mechanism A John Wiley & Sons, Ltd., Publication [3] S P Jagtap et al 2021 J. Phys.:Applications of compliant mechanism in today’s world – A review Conf. Ser. 1 969 01 201 3 [4] Howell L L, Midha A 1 994 A Method for Design of Compliant Mechanism with Small Length Flexural Pivots, Journal of Mechanical Design, Volume 1 1 6 [5] Brigham Young University Compliant Mechanism research website: https://www.compliantmechanisms.byu.edu [6] Veritasium YouTube Channel : Why machines that bend are better Ramaiah Institute of Technology
  23. 23. Thank You R A M AIAH Institute Of Technology

×