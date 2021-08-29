The Relevance of “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” in the Modern Context

One of the interesting books that I have read during my undergraduate studies was one written by Dorris Alexander popularly known as Dee Brown, entitled “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee: An Indian History of the American West”. This non-fiction book was introduced to me by an American friend named Muhammad Garyson. The first edition was published in 1970 and became the New York Best Seller. The popularity of the book grew beyond the U.S when it was translated into seventeen different languages. The Washington Post in its review of the book said it was “shattering”, while The New York Times reported the book to be “heartbreaking”. The book sold one million copies on hardcover and four million copies in paperback. In the 19 chapters of the book, the author dealt with the massacre carried out by the whites on the different tribes of the Native-Americans. Based on the book, in 2007 a television movie was made by HBO Films. Brown starts his story by briefly stating the discovery and early settlement of the white people in America in 1492. On the whole, he covers the historical events that happened to the Native Americans between the years 1860-1890. The crux of Brown’s book was focused on the history of Native Americans in the American West. In reference to the compendium of documents that Brown got accessed to, he gives a vivid picture of what happened to the Native Americans, and how the Europeanisation marginalised the rightful owners of the land, which are now cherished by millions who have migrated from different parts of the world to settle there.