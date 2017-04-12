Review and update Architecture Processes: Architecture Roadmaps Mohan K http://www.mohanbabuk.com/ https://www.linkedin.co...
2 Agenda ● Architecture Roadmap context setting ● Overview of Architecture Roadmaps - Business Architecture (Functional) R...
3 Architecture Roadmaps Why: “The Architecture Roadmap lists individual work packages that will realize the Target Archite...
4 When: Business roadmap definition use-cases include: • Roadmaps defined for transformational programs • Functional roadm...
5 Functional Roadmap Templates
6 When: Portfolio roadmaps are typically defined/updated for transformation programs and executive review sessions, and up...
7 Landscape and Portfolio Roadmaps (Examples)
8 Application Roadmaps When: The application roadmap should be defined/updated during Solution Design phase of projects an...
9 • When: IT Architecture roadmap should be defined/updated during Solution Design phase of projects and included for Arch...
10 IT Architecture Roadmaps (Examples)
11 Architecture Roadmaps: Process Alignment Process Alignment Proposed Architecture Governance • Transformational programs...
12 Roadmap Structure and Table of Content (TOC) 1. Info. – Rivision Control 2. Principles 3. Assumptions 4. Requirements 5...
Architecture roadmaps process_templatetoc

×