Betablocker and cocaine.pptx

Beta Blocker use in Cocaine
induced chest pain
Mohammed Yaseen
Epidemiology
• SAMHSA (2017) >40.6 million people >age of 12 had at least one
lifetime use of cocaine and 9.6 million individuals had at least one
lifetime use of crack.
• In 2018, Cocaine-related ED visits were 12.9 visits per 10,000
population; (p < 0.001)
• Cocaine-related visits had the highest utilization of diagnostic testing,
especially cardiovascular testing (e.g., cardiac biomarkers and
monitoring)
• Cocaine- and opioid-related visits more often resulted in admission
(cocaine: 16%, psychostimulant 9%, opioid 16%; p < 0.001)
Pathophysiology
• Cocaine blocks the reuptake of NE & DA at the presynaptic adrenergic
terminals Increased CA at the postsynaptic receptor = powerful
sympathomimetic agent
• ↑BP, HR, O2 demand
• Coronary Vasoconstriction?
• CAD, ACS or other CV risk factors development of myocardial
ischemia and/or MI
NE: Norepinephrine; DA: Dopamine; Catecholamines: CA
Additional pathologies:
• Aortic Dissection
• frequent cause of dissection in younger persons those with untreated/poorly
controlled hypertension
• Myocarditis
• common autopsy finding among subjects dying from cocaine abuse
• Arrythmia
• occur in cocaine-using patients with MI
• effects of cocaine on sodium channels
Current Guidelines
• Tx:
• Asa
• Nitroglycerin & CCB’s
• Benzodiazepines
• Why not Beta-blockers?
• Traditional Dogma: β-blockers are contraindicated in the setting of cocaine-
associated chest pain.
• Previous studies suggest that β-blockers may exacerbate coronary vasospasm and the toxic effects of cocaine by creating “unopposed” α-adrenergic stimulation.
• Long Term care:
• Concerns for repeated cocaine use in an outpatient setting
Physiology
• Presynaptic:
• ⍺2– feed back inhibition
• Post-Synaptic
• ⍺1 smooth muscle contraction and vasoconstriction of microvasculature
and large epicardial vessels
• β1 increases heart rate, conduction, and contractility
• β2 smooth muscle relaxation
• A balance between these adrenergic receptors results in regulation of
vascular tone.
β-Blockers & “Unopposed” ⍺-stimulation
• Proposed Mechanism (Ramoska and Sacchetti, 1985):
• Use of β-blocker increased CA in NMJ
• Increased CA from cocaine blockade of NE reuptake at Pre-synaptic
terminal
• Favors NE and EPI stimulating alpha adrenergic receptors
• Increased systemic and coronary vascular resistance Possible
myocardial ischemia or infaction
NE: Norepinephrine; EPI: Epinephrine; Catecholamines: CA; NMJ: Neuromuscular junction
Evidence against use…
• Lange 1990
• Investigators injected propranolol directly into the coronary arteries of 10
subjects who received cocaine, which resulted in slightly worsening coronary
vasoconstriction and reduced coronary blood flow, despite no change in
arterial pressure or rate-pressure product. In half the subjects (four having
coronary artery disease) with coronary vasoconstriction following intranasal
cocaine administration, propranolol further constricted coronary arteries
more than 10%. There was only one adverse event, when a subject
experienced complete coronary artery occlusion and ST-elevation that
resolved with nitroglycerin.
Additional Evidence
• Sand 1991
• Esmolol reliably decreased HR but had an inconsistent effect on BP
• Cohort 7 patients: 1 Tx failure and 3 AE’s
• Fareed 2007
• Cocaine-induced ACS whose chest pain resolved with NTG, but tachycardia persisted despite diazepam treatment
• Metoprolol, IV Chest pain, Systolic BP: 50 mmHG; HR: 120 bpm; Patient expired
• Gomez 2009
• A patient with ST-elevation ACS after cocaine use who then developed ventricular fibrillation
• Tx: Electrical defibrillation.
• IV propranolol for diaphoresis, tachycardia, and hypertension
• Chest pain
• higher elevation of the inferior ST segments
• New reciprocal anterior ST-depression
Evidence for use…
• Lo et al, 2018
• Beta-blocker use is not
associated with adverse
clinical outcomes in patients
presenting with acute chest
pain related to cocaine use
• Meta analysis of Five Studies
and 1447 patients
Conclusion
• More research is needed
• Animal vs Human trials
• Mechanism isn’t fully understood
• Should we continue to pursue this controversial topic if alternate
guidelines already exist?
