Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Betablocker and cocaine.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 11
1 of 11

Betablocker and cocaine.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Science

Beta blocker use in cocaine induced chest pain

Beta blocker use in cocaine induced chest pain

Science

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
Free
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
Free
The Happiness Project, Tenth Anniversary Edition: Or, Why I Spent a Year Trying to Sing in the Morning, Clean My Closets, Fight Right, Read Aristotle, and Generally Have More Fun Gretchen Rubin
Free
Bad Science: Quacks, Hacks, and Big Pharma Flacks Ben Goldacre
Free
Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race Margot Lee Shetterly
Free
Why People Believe Weird Things: Pseudoscience, Superstition, and Other Confusions of Our Time Michael Shermer
Free
Changes That Heal: Four Practical Steps to a Happier, Healthier You Henry Cloud
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" William S. Burroughs
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
Free
Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness Susannah Cahalan
Free
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer
Free
The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History Elizabeth Kolbert
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter E.B. Bartels
Free
The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything Matthew Ball
Free
The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon's Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I Lindsey Fitzharris
Free
The Monster's Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World David K. Randall
Free
This America Of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild Nate Schweber
Free
At Home on an Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge on a Changed Earth Madeline Ostrander
Free
The Rise and Reign of the Mammals: A New History, from the Shadow of the Dinosaurs to Us Steve Brusatte
Free
All the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life's Work Hayley Campbell
Free
Fantastic Numbers and Where to Find Them: A Cosmic Quest from Zero to Infinity Antonio Padilla
Free
Ways of Being: Animals, Plants, Machines: The Search for a Planetary Intelligence James Bridle
Free
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
Free
Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery Ira Rutkow M.D.
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta M.D.
Free
The Way of Imagination Scott Russell Sanders
Free
Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse Dave Goulson
Free
Reef Life: An Underwater Memoir Callum Roberts
Free

Betablocker and cocaine.pptx

  1. 1. Beta Blocker use in Cocaine induced chest pain Mohammed Yaseen
  2. 2. Epidemiology • SAMHSA (2017) >40.6 million people >age of 12 had at least one lifetime use of cocaine and 9.6 million individuals had at least one lifetime use of crack. • In 2018, Cocaine-related ED visits were 12.9 visits per 10,000 population; (p < 0.001) • Cocaine-related visits had the highest utilization of diagnostic testing, especially cardiovascular testing (e.g., cardiac biomarkers and monitoring) • Cocaine- and opioid-related visits more often resulted in admission (cocaine: 16%, psychostimulant 9%, opioid 16%; p < 0.001) Suen, L.W., Davy-Mendez, T., LeSaint, K.T. et al. Emergency department visits and trends related to cocaine, psychostimulants, and opioids in the United States, 2008–2018. BMC Emerg Med 22, 19 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12873-022-00573-0
  3. 3. Pathophysiology • Cocaine blocks the reuptake of NE & DA at the presynaptic adrenergic terminals  Increased CA at the postsynaptic receptor = powerful sympathomimetic agent • ↑BP, HR, O2 demand • Coronary Vasoconstriction? • CAD, ACS or other CV risk factors  development of myocardial ischemia and/or MI NE: Norepinephrine; DA: Dopamine; Catecholamines: CA
  4. 4. Additional pathologies: • Aortic Dissection • frequent cause of dissection in younger persons those with untreated/poorly controlled hypertension • Myocarditis • common autopsy finding among subjects dying from cocaine abuse • Arrythmia • occur in cocaine-using patients with MI • effects of cocaine on sodium channels Hsue PY, Salinas CL, Bolger AF, Benowitz NL, Waters DD. Acute aortic dissection related to crack cocaine. Circulation. 2002 Apr 2;105(13):1592-5. doi: 10.1161/01.cir.0000012524.44897.3a. PMID: 11927528. Virmani R, Robinowitz M, Smialek JE, Smyth DF. Cardiovascular effects of cocaine: an autopsy study of 40 patients. Am Heart J. 1988 May;115(5):1068-76. doi: 10.1016/0002-8703(88)90078-6. PMID: 3364339.
  5. 5. Current Guidelines • Tx: • Asa • Nitroglycerin & CCB’s • Benzodiazepines • Why not Beta-blockers? • Traditional Dogma: β-blockers are contraindicated in the setting of cocaine- associated chest pain. • Previous studies suggest that β-blockers may exacerbate coronary vasospasm and the toxic effects of cocaine by creating “unopposed” α-adrenergic stimulation. • Long Term care: • Concerns for repeated cocaine use in an outpatient setting
  6. 6. Physiology • Presynaptic: • ⍺2– feed back inhibition • Post-Synaptic • ⍺1  smooth muscle contraction and vasoconstriction of microvasculature and large epicardial vessels • β1  increases heart rate, conduction, and contractility • β2  smooth muscle relaxation • A balance between these adrenergic receptors results in regulation of vascular tone.
  7. 7. β-Blockers & “Unopposed” ⍺-stimulation • Proposed Mechanism (Ramoska and Sacchetti, 1985): • Use of β-blocker  increased CA in NMJ • Increased CA from cocaine blockade of NE reuptake at Pre-synaptic terminal • Favors NE and EPI stimulating alpha adrenergic receptors • Increased systemic and coronary vascular resistance  Possible myocardial ischemia or infaction NE: Norepinephrine; EPI: Epinephrine; Catecholamines: CA; NMJ: Neuromuscular junction
  8. 8. Evidence against use… • Lange 1990 • Investigators injected propranolol directly into the coronary arteries of 10 subjects who received cocaine, which resulted in slightly worsening coronary vasoconstriction and reduced coronary blood flow, despite no change in arterial pressure or rate-pressure product. In half the subjects (four having coronary artery disease) with coronary vasoconstriction following intranasal cocaine administration, propranolol further constricted coronary arteries more than 10%. There was only one adverse event, when a subject experienced complete coronary artery occlusion and ST-elevation that resolved with nitroglycerin.
  9. 9. Additional Evidence • Sand 1991 • Esmolol reliably decreased HR but had an inconsistent effect on BP • Cohort 7 patients: 1 Tx failure and 3 AE’s • Fareed 2007 • Cocaine-induced ACS whose chest pain resolved with NTG, but tachycardia persisted despite diazepam treatment • Metoprolol, IV  Chest pain, Systolic BP: 50 mmHG; HR: 120 bpm; Patient expired • Gomez 2009 • A patient with ST-elevation ACS after cocaine use who then developed ventricular fibrillation • Tx: Electrical defibrillation. • IV propranolol for diaphoresis, tachycardia, and hypertension  • Chest pain • higher elevation of the inferior ST segments • New reciprocal anterior ST-depression
  10. 10. Evidence for use… • Lo et al, 2018 • Beta-blocker use is not associated with adverse clinical outcomes in patients presenting with acute chest pain related to cocaine use • Meta analysis of Five Studies and 1447 patients
  11. 11. Conclusion • More research is needed • Animal vs Human trials • Mechanism isn’t fully understood • Should we continue to pursue this controversial topic if alternate guidelines already exist?

Editor's Notes

  • The unopposed α-stimulation phenomenon is based on 2 small prospective studies, 1 case series, and 3 case reports.6 In 1985, Ramoska and Sacchetti reported the first case of unopposed α-stimulation in an agitated, cocaine-toxic patient.24 After receiving propranolol, the patient’s blood pressure increased from 170/118 to 180/140 mm Hg, but heart rate decreased from 112 to 104 beats per minute (bpm). Despite this increase in blood pressure, no adverse event or outcome occurred. The patient’s agitation resolved, and he left against medical advice.

    If a non-selective beta-blocker, such as propranolol, is used that has both beta-1 and beta-2 effects, this balance is disrupted in favor of alpha-1 and vasoconstriction is favored. Another explanation is beta-1 blockade results in decreased heart rate and increased end diastolic pressure and cardiac fiber length, with resultant increase in BP and ventricular contraction from the Frank-Starling Law.
  • In 1991, Sand and colleagues published a cohort of 7 patients with cocaine toxicity treated with esmolol, a short-acting selective β1-blocker.27 Esmolol reliably decreased heart rate but had an inconsistent effect on blood pressure. There was 1 treatment failure with esmolol for control of hypertension, for which the dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker nifedipine was then successfully used. There were 3 adverse events. In 1 patient, esmolol caused a 15% rise in systolic blood pressure and 50% rise in diastolic blood pressure, which was then successfully treated with labetalol. Esmolol caused hypotension in another patient that required reversal with the α1-adrenoceptor agonist phenylephrine. The third patient had resolution of symptoms of cocaine cardiovascular toxicity with esmolol but subsequently developed vomiting and lethargy and was intubated.

    Fareed and associates published a case report describing a patient with cocaine-induced ACS whose chest pain resolved with nitroglycerin, but tachycardia (115 bpm) persisted despite diazepam treatment.28 Two doses of IV metoprolol, a lipophilic β1-specific blocker, were given. Ten minutes later, the patient developed chest pain, became unresponsive with systolic blood pressure 50 mm Hg and heart rate 120 bpm, and expired.

    In 2009, Izquierdo Gómez and colleagues reported a patient with ST-elevation ACS after cocaine use who then developed ventricular fibrillation.29 He was successfully treated with electrical defibrillation, after which IV propranolol was administered for diaphoresis, tachycardia, and hypertension. Following this, the patient had another episode of chest pain, with higher elevation of the inferior ST segments and new reciprocal anterior ST-depression. Coronary angiography demonstrated a 60% stenosis in the mid-left circumflex artery, and he was later discharged.

×