MOHAMMED RAYEEZ Certiﬁed Data Scientist Objective Education MCA BCA 12th 2016 - 2018 2013 - 2016 2012 - 2013 Aalim Muhamme...
Programming Skills Python MongoDB Angular Ionic HTML CSS/SCSS/LESS SQL JavaScript Professional Skills Adobe Photoshop Adob...
Achievement MCA 2018 Anna University Rank Holder M Y R E S U M E TNMEET 2017 Seniour Achiver Award For Empowering Youth by...
Rayeez resume

My Resume for Junior Data Scientist , Data Analyst ,Machine Learning Engineer

Published in: Data & Analytics
Rayeez resume

  1. 1. MOHAMMED RAYEEZ Certiﬁed Data Scientist Objective Education MCA BCA 12th 2016 - 2018 2013 - 2016 2012 - 2013 Aalim Muhammed Salegh College of Engineering The New College Everwin Matriculation Hr Sec School 8.48% CGPA (Anna University Rank Holder) A proactive and fast learning individual seeking an opportunity to work as a dynamic data analyst , Being a Programming Background i can also contribute to ﬁnish the work more quicker and more reliable with that i can help the company achieve business goals while sticking to vision, mission and values 6.7% CGPA ( First Class ) 72% Work Experience Chainsys Pvt Ltd Motorinkz (IoT) SYPA (NGO) Mar 2019 - Present Nov 2018 - Mar 2019 May 2018 - Oct 2018 Front-End Developer Junior Full-stack Developer Web Developer ( Intern ) • Providing support for all IoT device interfaces • Creating a Web & Mobile application with Dashboard support Technology’s i worked ( Php , JavaScript , Html, Css , AWS for IOT & DigitalOcean ) • Worked with Multiple Projects. • Produced web applications compatible with multiple browsers. • Worked in an Agile-driven environment to eﬀectively maintain project timelines and utilize available resources. • Tested customer-facing prototypes before deployment, applying best practice diagnostic techniques to verify usability. • Developed designs to meet speciﬁc requirements such as quick-loading sites with particular layouts. Technology’s i worked ( Angular ,Ionic , JavaScript , Jquery , HTML ,Less/Scss/Css ) • Design and implementation of the overall Web application • Integrating our front-end UI with the back-end • Direct interaction with clients Technology’s i worked ( Php , Laravel , Javascript ,HTML ,Css ) mdrayeez94@gmail.com 9361393922 Chennai www.linkedin.com/in/rayeez www.rayeez.cf
  2. 2. Programming Skills Python MongoDB Angular Ionic HTML CSS/SCSS/LESS SQL JavaScript Professional Skills Adobe Photoshop Adobe Illustrator MS Word MS PowerPoint Adobe XD Tableau Jquery Hard Skills Data Analysis Data Visualization Machine Learning Debugging Programming Modeling Certiﬁcation • Completion of Data Science Course with S Grade • Completion of Machine Learning and Data Science Program • Completion of Master Python • Completion of MongoDB Essentials • Completion of Tableau Desktop Work Samples } Capston Project Based on Mall Retail shops ( To predict which store will go in loss ) Melborn Data Set ( Price Prediction of house ) IBM_Employee Attrition ( To Predict which employ will leave the oﬃce ) Titanic Dataset ( To Predicting the Survival ) 50_Startup ( Predicting a Startups Proﬁt/Success Rate ) https://gitlab.com/rayeez/data-science-projects GitLab Link :
  3. 3. Achievement MCA 2018 Anna University Rank Holder M Y R E S U M E TNMEET 2017 Seniour Achiver Award For Empowering Youth by skill development program Ethiraj College 2017 Coding & Debugging (Inter College Competition) Competition & Workshop Attended SRM University MNM Jain Engineering College (17th Mar 2016) (5th Sep 2015) Paper Presentation App Presentation Brainiac (Tech Quiz) VELS University B.S.Abdur Rahman University (27th Feb 2015) (13th Feb 2015) Android Programming Debugging MNM Jain Engineering College (26th Sep 2014) Googler Debugging Gaming The Hack-Shop Taken Workshop’s Nexus Info (Bangalore) Android Programming Chindu College Android Programming Signature & Date Mohammed Rayeez Languages English (Proﬁcient) Tamil (Fluent) Hindi & Urdu (Intermediate)

