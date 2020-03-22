11 isroset-ijsrms-02993

An attempt has been made to develop water quality index (WQI), using Five water quality parameters pH, Nitrates, Chloride, electrical conductivity and fluoride measured at 137 different locations in the study area rating scale is developed based on FAO standards. It was found that 133 samples have the water quality index less than 150 and 4 samples have water quality index between 150-300. By spatial variation of WQI it can be found that 97.08 percent of the water in the area is excellently suitable for irrigation.