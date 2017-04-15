Well intervention Under supervision of prof Ahmed elgebally 1
Fill materials Fill material Unhappy client Unhappy you 2
Cleanout The removal of wellbore-fill material such as sand , scale or organic materials , and other debris from the wellb...
Junk 4
Mill Before defining mill , we need to know what is junk ! . Junk is anything in wellbore that is not supposed to be there...
In the case of junk , the metal must be broken into smaller pieces to facilitate removal from the wellbore so that drillin...
So , It’s time to talk about something allows fill material cleanout , mill and other very important uses . Coiled Tubing ...
Definition Coiled tubing refers to a continuous length of small diameter steel pipe and related surface equipment as well ...
Main component 1.Injector and tubing guide arch 2.Service reel with CT 3.Power supply / Prime mover 4.Control console 5.Co...
10
Power pack unit Provides hydraulic power to control and operate a coiled tubing unit and pressure control equipment “ has ...
Control unit Control unit is located behind a coiled tubing reel “ or any location that is safe when operating the unit “ ...
Injector head Consists of several hydraulic systems that allow a coiled tubing unit to operate with a high degree of opera...
Coiled tubing reel Main function; store a coiled tubing . It’s hydraulically driven . A reel driven system is designed to ...
CT BOP The BOP is used to secure the coiled tubing and isolate the wellbore pressure during normal and emergency situation...
Functions or uses Innovative services conveyed on CT are designed to improve your well and reservoir performance . Applica...
Distributed temperature sensing 17
DTS Surveys to guide fluid placement and identify zones for acid stimulation . With selective diversion stages temporarily...
Fluid conveyance Nitrogen kickoff Fill removal Cement placement “ reduction of slurry contamination” Stimulation “ improvi...
Nitrogen kickoff The most popular use for coiled tubing is circulation or deliquification . A hydrostatic head may be rest...
Tool conveyance Coiled tubing fishing and milling Down-hole valve manipulation Blasting service Zonal isolation CT logging...
Coiled tubing drilling A relatively modern drilling techniques involves using coiled tubing instead of conventional drill ...
Instead of rotating the drill bit by using a rotary table or top drive at the surface . It’s turned by a down-hole Mud mot...
Coiled tubing logging Coiled tubing allow directional surveys , gamma ray , pressure and temperature measurements. 24
Coiled tubing production Coiled tubing is often used as production string in shallow gas wells that produce some water . T...
DisadvantagesAdvantages Fatigue life limitNo rig required Pressure and tensionNo connections – fast Diameter and ovalityMo...
Coiled Tubing 27
Thank you Presented by Mohammed Bahaa Mohammed Esmail 28
