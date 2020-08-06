Successfully reported this slideshow.
Molecular (Gene) Cloning Mohammed Esawie, M.D., M.S.(c)
Background • DNA amplification techniques produce thousands or million copies of a particular gene • Either: In-vitro  PC...
Molecular (Gene) Cloning • Definition??! • Important components: 1- Target DNA 2- Restriction Endonucleases 3- Vectors 4- ...
On one side: Target DNA & Restriction Endonucleases • Secreted by bacteria  damage invading viral DNA  Restricting its i...
On the other side: Vector • A molecule of DNA • Contains: Restriction site  will join to the gene to be cloned + Marker g...
On the other side: Vector • Types: 1- Prokaryotic Plasmids: extra-chromosomal DNA (small, circular DNA.) e.g. E-coli plasm...
Recombinant DNA • Target DNA + Vector DNA • Will be transferred from test tubes into host cell that can provide the enzyma...
Molecular (Gene) Cloning Uses • Gene study • Synthesis of human protein drugs • Vaccine preparation e.g. Hepatitis B Vacci...
Image Credits • Amatakoon et al, DNA cloning and Restriction Digestion. Pharmacognosy, 2007. • Restriction enzymes & DNA l...
Thank You
Molecular (gene) cloning
Molecular (gene) cloning
