22 family life and culture from saudi arabia

  1. 1. Family life and culture from Saudi Arabia Mohammed Alshehri 2554807
  2. 2. Alshehri • I’m the middle child of my siblings • I have 4 siblings 2 brothers and 2 sisters • My dad name is Abdulrahman • I have 4 uncles from my dads side and 4 uncles and 4 aunties from my moms side • My hobbies are playing video games and streaming on YouTube/twitch • I like to edit videos and upload them YouTube
  3. 3. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  4. 4. Riyadh culture food
  5. 5. saudi arabia national dance • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tD8tbuW MHt4

