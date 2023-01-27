types of malocclusion.docx



Types of malocclusion



Malocclusion can occur singly or in combination as follows:

1- Dental mal-relationship.

2- Dento-alveolar, involving the teeth and alveolar process.

3- Dental arch mal- relationship

4- Basal arch discrepancy

5- Cranio-facial abnormalities.



1- Dental mal relationship

Including crowding, spacing, ectopism and other local malposition of the teeth that not affect the arch size, relationship and growth.

Causes of dental malposition:

1- genetic factors.

2- Prolonged retention or early loss of primary teeth.

3- Delayed eruption of permanent teeth.

4- Supernumerary teeth, missing teeth, either congenital or due to extractions.

5- Ectopic eruption and abnormal tooth morphology.

6- Abnormal development of the teeth.



Frequency:

=The most frequently malposed teeth in permanent dentition are the 3rd molars, maxillary lateral incisors, mandibular incisors, 2nd premolars and 2nd molars, the less frequently malposed teeth are the 1st molars and 1st premolars.

= spacing is predominating in deciduous dentition while crowding is common in permanent dentition.

= Irregularities due to local pot natal causes will manifest themselves clinically and will requires corrective treatment.

= rotation of the teeth in most cases is a sequlea of crowding but sometimes occurs with spacing due to loss of proximal contact between the erupting and adjacent teeth.

= crowding and spacing of the same arch may be expected in deciduous dentition but if occurs in permanent dentition, it will represent a symptoms of tooth shifting and detective eruption due to local interfere.



Spacing of permanent teeth:

In the permanent dentition, spacing in the maxillary arch is usually localized from canine to canine.

The median diastema in maxillary arch may be caused by:

1- Abnormal labial Frenum or presence of mesiodense

2- Dwarfed or congenitally absent lateral incisors.

3- Or as a part of generalized spacing.

Spacing in the mandibular arch is less common but may occurs due to:

1- Abnormal large tongue and bi dental protrusion.

2- Abnormal lingual Frenum ----- median diastema.

3- As a part of generalized spacing.





Loss of space or space closure:

a- In mixed dentition:

= In children with well-developed arches, there is little or no space loss after extraction of primary molars, this may be due to the cuspal interlocking of U and L 6

= There will be more space loss after extraction of E then after extraction of D

= loss of UE before the eruption of UB causes the U6 to erupt far mesially toward UD occupying the space required for eruption of U5------ impaction of U5.

= in the mandibular arch the forward shifting of L6 is less great and space loss is less marked.

= the order of eruption of permanent teeth has some effect on determining the space closure. For example: the maxillary canine may block out labially because it erupts after U4, the mandibular 2nd bicuspids may block out lingually because it is the last tooth erupt in the front of L6.

b- In permanent