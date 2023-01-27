Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

stem cell.docx

Jan. 27, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
retention and relapse and stability.docx
retention and relapse and stability.docx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

etiology of malocclusion.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
etiology and ttt mechanics of open bite cases.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
classification ofSassoni skeletal facial types.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
classification of malocclusion.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
bone cells and their origin.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
bio mechanical consideration to orthopedic force.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
Anchorage in orthodontics.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
abnormal pressure habits.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
1 of 3 Ad

stem cell.docx

Jan. 27, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Healthcare

Stem cell

Definition: are undifferentiated biological cell that can differentiate into specialized cells and can divide through mitosis to produce more stem cells.
This cells found in multicellular organisms as mammals
Types of stem cells:
1- Embryonic stem cells: which are isolated from the inner cell mass of blastocyst
2- Adult stem cells: which found in various tissue cell and somatic cell.
3- Fetal stem cell: located in the organs of the fetuses

Properties of stem cells:
1- Self-renew: ability to go through numerous cycles of cell division while maintaining the undifferentiated state.
2- Potency: capacity to differentiate into specialized cell types.

There is an attempts to restore facial defects with the patient’s own stem cells that minimize the deficiency such as; 1- donor site morbidity, 2- immune-rejection, 3- pathogen transition, 4- sub-potential repair.

Frontal process----------- middle and upper region of the face
2 maxillary process -------2 maxillary process ------- checks and upper portion of the jaws
Mandibular process ------- lower aspect of the jaws
All these processes are populated from mesenchymal cells that are multipotent and capable of differentiating into: fibroblast, osteoblast, chondrocyte, lipocyte (from fat tissue).

Differences between the mesenchymal cells and mesenchymal stem cells (MScs)
MScs; is likely the product of a symmetrical division of mesenchymal cell
In adults: MScs maintain necessary tissue turn over and with injury or disease differentiate to enable tissue regeneration
In many cases: MScs: used to regenerate craniofacial structure in vivo that their prenatal predecessor mesenchymal cells are capable of generating during development.

Bio-engineering replacement of TMJ:
= to regenerate mandibular condyle, rat or human MScs were first isolated from bone marrow and exposed separately to chondrogenic or osteogenic supplemented culture media.
= poly-ethylene glycol diacrylate (PEGDA) was dissolved in phosphate buffered saline (PBS) with biocompatible ultra-violet photo initiator.
=MScs derived cell were encapsulated in (PEGDA) hydrogel into a negative mold of an adult human cadaver mandibular condyle in two stratified but integrated layers.

NB: type X collagen: non fibrillary collagen found primarily differentiated hypertrophic chondrocyte.
Type II collagen: basis of articular cartilage and hyaline cartilage forms fibrils which provide tensile strength to the tissues




Dental tissue engineering:
1- Dentine regeneration: cells with properties of adult stem cells have been isolated
From dental pulp, exfoliated deciduous teeth and periodontal ligament (PDL). After confirming that dental pulp stem cells differentiate into multiple line ages. Stem cells from human exfoliated deciduous teeth have also been differentiated into odontoblast like cells which in turn produce small dentine like structure.
2- PDL regeneration: isolated stem cells from human PDL have been shown to regenerate cemen

Stem cell

Definition: are undifferentiated biological cell that can differentiate into specialized cells and can divide through mitosis to produce more stem cells.
This cells found in multicellular organisms as mammals
Types of stem cells:
1- Embryonic stem cells: which are isolated from the inner cell mass of blastocyst
2- Adult stem cells: which found in various tissue cell and somatic cell.
3- Fetal stem cell: located in the organs of the fetuses

Properties of stem cells:
1- Self-renew: ability to go through numerous cycles of cell division while maintaining the undifferentiated state.
2- Potency: capacity to differentiate into specialized cell types.

There is an attempts to restore facial defects with the patient’s own stem cells that minimize the deficiency such as; 1- donor site morbidity, 2- immune-rejection, 3- pathogen transition, 4- sub-potential repair.

Frontal process----------- middle and upper region of the face
2 maxillary process -------2 maxillary process ------- checks and upper portion of the jaws
Mandibular process ------- lower aspect of the jaws
All these processes are populated from mesenchymal cells that are multipotent and capable of differentiating into: fibroblast, osteoblast, chondrocyte, lipocyte (from fat tissue).

Differences between the mesenchymal cells and mesenchymal stem cells (MScs)
MScs; is likely the product of a symmetrical division of mesenchymal cell
In adults: MScs maintain necessary tissue turn over and with injury or disease differentiate to enable tissue regeneration
In many cases: MScs: used to regenerate craniofacial structure in vivo that their prenatal predecessor mesenchymal cells are capable of generating during development.

Bio-engineering replacement of TMJ:
= to regenerate mandibular condyle, rat or human MScs were first isolated from bone marrow and exposed separately to chondrogenic or osteogenic supplemented culture media.
= poly-ethylene glycol diacrylate (PEGDA) was dissolved in phosphate buffered saline (PBS) with biocompatible ultra-violet photo initiator.
=MScs derived cell were encapsulated in (PEGDA) hydrogel into a negative mold of an adult human cadaver mandibular condyle in two stratified but integrated layers.

NB: type X collagen: non fibrillary collagen found primarily differentiated hypertrophic chondrocyte.
Type II collagen: basis of articular cartilage and hyaline cartilage forms fibrils which provide tensile strength to the tissues




Dental tissue engineering:
1- Dentine regeneration: cells with properties of adult stem cells have been isolated
From dental pulp, exfoliated deciduous teeth and periodontal ligament (PDL). After confirming that dental pulp stem cells differentiate into multiple line ages. Stem cells from human exfoliated deciduous teeth have also been differentiated into odontoblast like cells which in turn produce small dentine like structure.
2- PDL regeneration: isolated stem cells from human PDL have been shown to regenerate cemen

Healthcare
Advertisement

Recommended

retention and relapse and stability.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
28 slides
orthodontic ttt and airway.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
5 slides
mechanics with orthopedic treatment.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
4 slides
lower incisors extraction.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
5 slides
indices.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
4 slides
growth prediction.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
8 slides
fenestration.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
6 slides
extraction in orthodontics.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
15 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Dr.Mohammed Alruby (20)

etiology of malocclusion.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
etiology and ttt mechanics of open bite cases.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
classification ofSassoni skeletal facial types.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
classification of malocclusion.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
bone cells and their origin.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
bio mechanical consideration to orthopedic force.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
Anchorage in orthodontics.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
abnormal pressure habits.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
distraction seminar 2.doc
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
distraction seminar1.doc
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
types of malocclusion.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
TMD and malocclusion.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
risks of orthodontic treatment.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
profile changes after orthodontic ttt.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
methods of transmitting orthodontic force.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
medication and tooth movement.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
mechanics of extraction space closure.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
mechanics in orthodontics part 1.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
mechanics in orthodontic part 2.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
mandibular growth rotations.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
etiology of malocclusion.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
29 slides
etiology and ttt mechanics of open bite cases.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
9 slides
classification ofSassoni skeletal facial types.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
6 slides
classification of malocclusion.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
14 slides
bone cells and their origin.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
5 slides
bio mechanical consideration to orthopedic force.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
6 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Indian dermatology therapeutics Market reports
Insights10
0 views
How do x rays produce images?
xuscanada
0 views
Hypertension_in_Pregnancy.ppt
umerjaved86
0 views
Two paths.pdf
IsmailHossainJibon
0 views
male infertility.pptx
AnupamAnand59
0 views
growth and development.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
Joint movements and classifications.ppt
mousaderhem1
0 views
Ataxia
SoniJyoti1
0 views
MENTAL HEALTH
S A Tabish
0 views
GMFM and GMFCS .pptx
SHADAB KHAN
0 views
Cytological tests
Jyoti Balmiki
0 views
Overview of Blastocyst Culture in IVF Treatment
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
0 views
NPI-EDIRECTORY-10-2022-VT.pdf
NPIDataServices1
0 views
Entrapment Syndromes of Lower Limb.pptx
NeurologyKota
0 views
flex.pptx
DipeshYadav59
0 views
Powerpoint-sample.ppt
Sonia Alejandra Paz
0 views
Mainstreaming AYUSH in Community Health Nursing.pptx
Dr.Nilima Sonawane
0 views
Cyto-pathology.pptx
Jyoti Balmiki
0 views
Rural Health & Projects in India.pptx
Dr.Nilima Sonawane
0 views
BENEFITS OF LAPAROSCOPIC URO-ONCOLOGY
Dr. Tarun Jindal
0 views
Indian dermatology therapeutics Market reports
Insights10
0 views
66 slides
How do x rays produce images?
xuscanada
0 views
4 slides
Hypertension_in_Pregnancy.ppt
umerjaved86
0 views
17 slides
Two paths.pdf
IsmailHossainJibon
0 views
1 slide
male infertility.pptx
AnupamAnand59
0 views
59 slides
growth and development.docx
Dr.Mohammed Alruby
0 views
12 slides
Advertisement

stem cell.docx

  1. 1. 1 Dr. Mohammed Alruby Stem cell Prepared by: Dr. Mohammed Alruby Stem cell
  2. 2. 2 Dr. Mohammed Alruby Definition: are undifferentiated biological cell that can differentiate into specialized cells and can divide through mitosis to produce more stem cells. This cells found in multicellular organisms as mammals Types of stem cells: 1- Embryonic stem cells: which are isolated from the inner cell mass of blastocyst 2- Adult stem cells: which found in various tissue cell and somatic cell. 3- Fetal stem cell: located in the organs of the fetuses Properties of stem cells: 1- Self-renew: ability to go through numerous cycles of cell division while maintaining the undifferentiated state. 2- Potency: capacity to differentiate into specialized cell types. There is an attempts to restore facial defects with the patient’s own stem cells that minimize the deficiency such as; 1- donor site morbidity, 2- immune-rejection, 3- pathogen transition, 4- sub- potential repair. Frontal process----------- middle and upper region of the face 2 maxillary process -------2 maxillary process ------- checks and upper portion of the jaws Mandibular process ------- lower aspect of the jaws All these processes are populated from mesenchymal cells that are multipotent and capable of differentiating into: fibroblast, osteoblast, chondrocyte, lipocyte (from fat tissue). Differences between the mesenchymal cells and mesenchymal stem cells (MScs) MScs; is likely the product of a symmetrical division of mesenchymal cell In adults: MScs maintain necessary tissue turn over and with injury or disease differentiate to enable tissue regeneration In many cases: MScs: used to regenerate craniofacial structure in vivo that their prenatal predecessor mesenchymal cells are capable of generating during development. Bio-engineering replacement of TMJ: = to regenerate mandibular condyle, rat or human MScs were first isolated from bone marrow and exposed separately to chondrogenic or osteogenic supplemented culture media. = poly-ethylene glycol diacrylate (PEGDA) was dissolved in phosphate buffered saline (PBS) with biocompatible ultra-violet photo initiator. =MScs derived cell were encapsulated in (PEGDA) hydrogel into a negative mold of an adult human cadaver mandibular condyle in two stratified but integrated layers. NB: type X collagen: non fibrillary collagen found primarily differentiated hypertrophic chondrocyte. Type II collagen: basis of articular cartilage and hyaline cartilage forms fibrils which provide tensile strength to the tissues Dental tissue engineering: 1- Dentine regeneration: cells with properties of adult stem cells have been isolated From dental pulp, exfoliated deciduous teeth and periodontal ligament (PDL). After confirming that dental pulp stem cells differentiate into multiple line ages. Stem cells from human exfoliated
  3. 3. 3 Dr. Mohammed Alruby deciduous teeth have also been differentiated into odontoblast like cells which in turn produce small dentine like structure. 2- PDL regeneration: isolated stem cells from human PDL have been shown to regenerate cementum / PDL like structure that resemble native PDL as this layer of cementum and interfaced with dense collagen fibers similar to sharpy’s fibers. Bone marrow derived MScs transplanted into periodontal osseous defect are capable of regenerating periodontal tissue in function defect = by repairing periodontal defect, orthodontist and oral surgeon can place temporary anchorage for orthodontic movement and restore missing teeth respectively, also improve bony defect in the mouth will allow orthodontist to position the teeth into sites which it was impossible without regeneration. Cranio-facial bone engineering = stem cell based strategies for craniofacial bone reconstruction may over-come more differences. Adipose derived mesenchymal cells AMcs (that are obtained from abundant adipose tissue) are multipotent and capable of differentiation into muscle, bone, cartilage cells. = AMcs were seeded in apatite-coated poly-acrylic acid and implanted in the surgically created calvarial defect to induce new bone formation similar to bone marrow MScs or osteoblast. = in patient with radiation therapy the irradiation affects bone remodeling and fracture healing Increased apoptosis and xerostomia, so to promote bone formation and this sites, recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (BMP2) treated hydroxyapatite disks were effective in regenerating bone. = bone formation by transplanted bone marrow stromal cells in enhanced by the concurrent administration of anaerobic doses of parathyroid hormone = salivary gland regeneration has been reported using primary human salivary gland cell to form acinar gland like structure that express amylase. = for the field of orthodontics, possible change may include biologically derived periodontium including single or multiple elements such as: PDL, cementum, alveolar bone, tissue engineered TMJ, cell based bone graft----- used for ---- cleft palate.

×