stem cell.docx

Stem cell



Definition: are undifferentiated biological cell that can differentiate into specialized cells and can divide through mitosis to produce more stem cells.

This cells found in multicellular organisms as mammals

Types of stem cells:

1- Embryonic stem cells: which are isolated from the inner cell mass of blastocyst

2- Adult stem cells: which found in various tissue cell and somatic cell.

3- Fetal stem cell: located in the organs of the fetuses



Properties of stem cells:

1- Self-renew: ability to go through numerous cycles of cell division while maintaining the undifferentiated state.

2- Potency: capacity to differentiate into specialized cell types.



There is an attempts to restore facial defects with the patient’s own stem cells that minimize the deficiency such as; 1- donor site morbidity, 2- immune-rejection, 3- pathogen transition, 4- sub-potential repair.



Frontal process----------- middle and upper region of the face

2 maxillary process -------2 maxillary process ------- checks and upper portion of the jaws

Mandibular process ------- lower aspect of the jaws

All these processes are populated from mesenchymal cells that are multipotent and capable of differentiating into: fibroblast, osteoblast, chondrocyte, lipocyte (from fat tissue).



Differences between the mesenchymal cells and mesenchymal stem cells (MScs)

MScs; is likely the product of a symmetrical division of mesenchymal cell

In adults: MScs maintain necessary tissue turn over and with injury or disease differentiate to enable tissue regeneration

In many cases: MScs: used to regenerate craniofacial structure in vivo that their prenatal predecessor mesenchymal cells are capable of generating during development.



Bio-engineering replacement of TMJ:

= to regenerate mandibular condyle, rat or human MScs were first isolated from bone marrow and exposed separately to chondrogenic or osteogenic supplemented culture media.

= poly-ethylene glycol diacrylate (PEGDA) was dissolved in phosphate buffered saline (PBS) with biocompatible ultra-violet photo initiator.

=MScs derived cell were encapsulated in (PEGDA) hydrogel into a negative mold of an adult human cadaver mandibular condyle in two stratified but integrated layers.



NB: type X collagen: non fibrillary collagen found primarily differentiated hypertrophic chondrocyte.

Type II collagen: basis of articular cartilage and hyaline cartilage forms fibrils which provide tensile strength to the tissues









Dental tissue engineering:

1- Dentine regeneration: cells with properties of adult stem cells have been isolated

From dental pulp, exfoliated deciduous teeth and periodontal ligament (PDL). After confirming that dental pulp stem cells differentiate into multiple line ages. Stem cells from human exfoliated deciduous teeth have also been differentiated into odontoblast like cells which in turn produce small dentine like structure.

2- PDL regeneration: isolated stem cells from human PDL have been shown to regenerate cemen