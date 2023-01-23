camouflage treatment in orthodontics.docx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Definition
Indication
Contraindication
Classification
Class II camouflage
Class III camouflage
Cases good and not good for camouflage treatment
Treatment approach for camouflage treatment
Camouflage treatment of open bite cases
Surgical camouflage:
- Chin surgery
- Nasal surgery
- Graft tissues
