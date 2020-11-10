Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MEDICINE OSCE (drugs and instruments) by mohammad shahzeb
drugs
Atenolol(second-generation beta-1-selective adrenergic antagonist) • indication • HTN • ANGINA • ACUTE MI 1. Side effects ...
Atrovastatin(HMG-CoA) reductase inhibitor 1. Indications • Adults with primary hyperlipidemia (heterozygous familial and n...
GTN ( cGMP activator and vasodilator) • Indication 1. Coronary artery spasm / CHF 2. Angina 3. Htn urgency and emergency 4...
Omeprazole(paritel cell H+/K+ ATP pump inhibitor) • Indications • GERD • Zollinger ellosin syndrome • Gastric ulcer • H py...
Furosamide (inhibit Na/Cl co-tansporter) • Indications 1. Volume overload secondary to heart failure, liver failure , acut...
Monopty needle and trucut biopsy needle
monopty biopsy needle • Indications • When cause of nephrotic or nephritic syndrome is not known • Renal cell carcinoma
Trucut biopsy needle • benign breast disease • Breast lump • Breast cancer • Liver cancer
CVL and SPIROMETER
Central venous line • INDICATION 1. Placement of venous pacemaker 2. For fluid resuscitation 3. Cardiac catheterization 4....
Spirometer • COPD • SMOKER • RESPONSE TO THERAPY • PRE OP ACCESSMENT
Bone marrow aspiration needle
Bone marrow aspiration needle • for diagnosis of Leukemias • For diagnosis of polycythemia , myelofibrosis , aplastic anem...
Insulin syringe • for small subcutaneous injections • For bcg vaccination • When small amount of drug is to be given • For...
cannula • when repeatedly iv access is needed • For iv resuscitation in giving blood and iv fluids . • For collecting bloo...
LP needle • for getting spinal fluid for labs (meningitis , encephalitis , GBS , MS , Spontaneous subarachnoid hemorrhage)...
Instrument drugs medicine OSCE
Instrument drugs medicine OSCE
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Instrument drugs medicine OSCE

12 views

Published on

it is bascically osce oriented ppt of instrument and drugs .

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Instrument drugs medicine OSCE

  1. 1. MEDICINE OSCE (drugs and instruments) by mohammad shahzeb
  2. 2. drugs
  3. 3. Atenolol(second-generation beta-1-selective adrenergic antagonist) • indication • HTN • ANGINA • ACUTE MI 1. Side effects • Bradycaria , syncope , headache ,dizziness and visual impairment  Contraindications • Bradycardia , second or third degree heart block , heart failure , pheochromocytoma
  4. 4. Atrovastatin(HMG-CoA) reductase inhibitor 1. Indications • Adults with primary hyperlipidemia (heterozygous familial and nonfamilial) and mixed dyslipidemia • Hypertriglyceridemia • Primary dysbetalipoproteinemia • Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia 2. Sideeffects • arthralgia , pain in extremities , nasopharyngitis , insomnia 3. Contraindication Pregnancy and liver diseases(active)
  5. 5. GTN ( cGMP activator and vasodilator) • Indication 1. Coronary artery spasm / CHF 2. Angina 3. Htn urgency and emergency 4. In chronic anal fissure • Side effects 1. Sweating , palpitations , vertigo , weakness • Contraindications • RT sided MI , raised ICP , anemia
  6. 6. Omeprazole(paritel cell H+/K+ ATP pump inhibitor) • Indications • GERD • Zollinger ellosin syndrome • Gastric ulcer • H pylori infection 1. Side effects • Headache , increase chances of c difficle infection, vit B12 def 2. Contraindications Hypersenstivity , not given with rilpivirin
  7. 7. Furosamide (inhibit Na/Cl co-tansporter) • Indications 1. Volume overload secondary to heart failure, liver failure , acute kidney injury , nephrotic • Side effects 1. Hypokalemia , hyper glycemia uricemia triglyceridemia , tinnitus • Contraindications 1. Complete anuria , acute urinary retention ( stones) , hepatic coma , dehydrtion
  8. 8. Monopty needle and trucut biopsy needle
  9. 9. monopty biopsy needle • Indications • When cause of nephrotic or nephritic syndrome is not known • Renal cell carcinoma
  10. 10. Trucut biopsy needle • benign breast disease • Breast lump • Breast cancer • Liver cancer
  11. 11. CVL and SPIROMETER
  12. 12. Central venous line • INDICATION 1. Placement of venous pacemaker 2. For fluid resuscitation 3. Cardiac catheterization 4. TPN 5. Measuring central venous pressure 6. Hemodialysis
  13. 13. Spirometer • COPD • SMOKER • RESPONSE TO THERAPY • PRE OP ACCESSMENT
  14. 14. Bone marrow aspiration needle
  15. 15. Bone marrow aspiration needle • for diagnosis of Leukemias • For diagnosis of polycythemia , myelofibrosis , aplastic anemia.
  16. 16. Insulin syringe • for small subcutaneous injections • For bcg vaccination • When small amount of drug is to be given • For insulin injection
  17. 17. cannula • when repeatedly iv access is needed • For iv resuscitation in giving blood and iv fluids . • For collecting blood samples
  18. 18. LP needle • for getting spinal fluid for labs (meningitis , encephalitis , GBS , MS , Spontaneous subarachnoid hemorrhage) • For decreasing intracranial pressure • For giving (analgesia , anasthesia , antibiotic , chemotherapy for neoplasia)

×