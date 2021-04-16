5 New Year style resolutions you can stick to



Make 2017 your most stylish year yet. These fashion resolutions will leave your sartorial sins firmly in the past.



https://www.readersdigest.co.uk/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/5-new-year-style-resolutions-you-can-stick-to



5 New Year style resolutions, Take more risks, Detox your wardrobe, Organise your wardrobe, clothes, staple items, capsule wardrobe, capsule, wardrobe, fashion, style