Quality control of packaging material

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PREPARED BY: MOHAMMAD KHALID Assistant Professor Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor (UP) 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy Colle...
 Definition  Role Of Packaging Material  QC Test for Containers  QC Test for Closures  QC Test for Secondary Packagin...
Packaging:  Packaging is the science, art and technology of enclosing or protecting products for distribution, storage, s...
 QC - backbone of pharmaceutical industry.  Defects in packaging – harmful for dosage form  Quality control of a packag...
The packaging materials are classified into three classes, Primary:- ampoules, vials, plastic bottles, polymer-coated foil...
 Different types of container materials.  1. Glass Container  2. Plastic Container  3. Metal Container  4. Rubber 28 ...
 1. Chemical Resistance Test ◦ a) Powdered Glass Test ◦ b) Water Attack Test  2. Hydrolytic Resistance Test  3. Arsenic...
 a) Powdered Glass Test:  It is done to estimate the amount of alkali from powdered glass with happen at elevated temper...
 10g of specimen/sample + 50ml of highly purified water, Autoclave it at 121̊C.  Cool it and deacant solution in another...
b) Water Attack Test: This test is for Type II glass. The principle involve in this is whether the alkali leaches from sur...
Test Container Vol. of 0.02N H2SO4(ml) Water Attack Type II 1.0 Test Size(ml)-100 0.7 Less than 100 0.2 2. Leakage Test: ...
Rinse the container with CO2 free water for 3 times. fill till a particular vol. autoclave it At 100̊C for 10 min. allow t...
Capacity of container (corresponding to 90% average flow volume)(ml) Volume of 0.01 M HCL Type I or type II glass (ml) Vol...
Wash inner and outer surface of container with D.W. for 5 min. Test solution is same as that of hydrolytic resistant test ...
Limits: The absorbance of test solution should not exceed the absorbance of arsenic standard solution of 10ppm. 5. Interna...
 Place sample container in upright position in tray & immersed tray in hot water for a given time  Transfer the containe...
Quality Control test for Plastic Container Leakage test Collapsib- lity Transp- arency Water vapour permeab- ility test Ba...
28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 18  Take 50 empty tubes filled with ointment base, sealed & kept over night...
28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 19 Observations: Particles 1mm and above 50 Particles 0.5mm to 1mm 10 Partic...
28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 20 QUALITY CONTROL FOR METALLIC TINS: Protocols of test: Dimensions: Limit: ...
Quality Control Test for collapsible tubes Leakage Test Power of Adhesion Flexibility Product compatibility 28 March 2020K...
28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 22 Quality Control Test for Strip and Blister packing 3/4th of water is pour...
1. Sterility Test 2. Fragmentation Test 3. Self-Sealability 4. pH of aqueous extract 5. Light Absorption Test 6. Reducing ...
Wash closure in 0.2%w/v of anionic surfactant for 5 min. Rinse 5 times with D.W. and add 200ml water Further subjected to ...
Closures are subjected for sterilization By Autoclaving at 64-66 C & pressure 0.7kPa Further testing is carried out by usi...
 Take 12 clean vials and place closures containing 4ml of water  Allow to stand for 16 hrs.  Use hypodermic needle to i...
 Fill 10 vials with nominal volume of water and place closures  Pierce cap for 10 times at different sites with hypoderm...
28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 28 Take 20ml of sample solution and add 0.1ml of bromothymol blue Add 0.01M ...
28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 29 20ml of sample solution + 1M sulphuric acid 20ml of sample solution + 0.0...
28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 30 7. Residue on Evaporation: The 50ml of sample solution is evaporated at 1...
 The test pieces for paper & board are conditioned for the tests to be carried out in standard conditions.  Those condit...
Name of the Test Description Moisture content All the substances will be measured at temperature specified for test Foldin...
Rub resistance This is resistance of printed test piece to withstand rubbing against another similar test piece Pick test/...
 The test pieces of paper and board are taken for test to be carried out in standard condition  a) Temperature: 23̊C ± 1...
 Compression: This method is used to assess the strength of erected package  Carton opening force: The method is used to...
 Package for a specific drug will preserve the drugs efficacy as well as its purity, identity, strength and quality for i...
 Pharmaceuticals Packaging Technology, Taylor and Francis by Dean D.A, Evans E.R fifth edition page no. 188-189.  Qualit...
28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 38
28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 39
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Quality control of packaging material

19 views

Published on

QUALITY CONTROL OF PACKAGING MATERIAL

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Quality control of packaging material

  1. 1. PREPARED BY: MOHAMMAD KHALID Assistant Professor Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor (UP) 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 1
  2. 2.  Definition  Role Of Packaging Material  QC Test for Containers  QC Test for Closures  QC Test for Secondary Packaging Materials  Conclusion  Reference 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 2
  3. 3. Packaging:  Packaging is the science, art and technology of enclosing or protecting products for distribution, storage, sale, and use  Quality control of a packaging component starts at design stage. All the aspects of a pack development may give rise to quality problems. It must be identified & minimized by performing quality control tests. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 3
  4. 4.  QC - backbone of pharmaceutical industry.  Defects in packaging – harmful for dosage form  Quality control of a packaging component starts at the design stage.  All aspects of a pack development that may give rise to quality problems must be identified and minimized by good design. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 4
  5. 5. The packaging materials are classified into three classes, Primary:- ampoules, vials, plastic bottles, polymer-coated foils. Secondary:-cartons, labels, leaflets Tertiary:- Outer cartons, shipper 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 5
  6. 6.  Different types of container materials.  1. Glass Container  2. Plastic Container  3. Metal Container  4. Rubber 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 6
  7. 7.  1. Chemical Resistance Test ◦ a) Powdered Glass Test ◦ b) Water Attack Test  2. Hydrolytic Resistance Test  3. Arsenic Test  4. Thermal Shock Test  5. Internal Bursting Pressure Test 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 7
  8. 8.  a) Powdered Glass Test:  It is done to estimate the amount of alkali from powdered glass with happen at elevated temperature. When glass is powdered, leaching of alkali is enhanced, which can be titrated with 0.02N sulphuric acid using methyl red as an indicator.  Step 1: • Preparation of glass specimen  Step 2: • Washing the specimen 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 8
  9. 9.  10g of specimen/sample + 50ml of highly purified water, Autoclave it at 121̊C.  Cool it and deacant solution in another flask again add 15ml water and decant solution  Titrate the decant solution with 0.02N sulphuric acid using indicator and record the volume  Limits: Test Container Vol. of 0.02N H2SO4(ml) Powdered Type I 1.0 Glass Test Type III 8.5 Type N.P 15 Test Container Vol. of 0.02N H2SO4(ml) Powdered Type I 1.0 Glass Test Type III 8.5 Type N.P 15 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 9
  10. 10. b) Water Attack Test: This test is for Type II glass. The principle involve in this is whether the alkali leaches from surface of container.  Rinse thoroughly container with high purity water. Fill it by 90% of it’s capacity with water.  Autoclave it at 121̊C for 30 minutes. Then it is cooled and liquid is decanted  Decanted liquid is titrated with 0.02N Sulphuric acid using methylred as an indicator  The volume of sulphuric acid consumed is recorded and compare with limits 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 10
  11. 11. Test Container Vol. of 0.02N H2SO4(ml) Water Attack Type II 1.0 Test Size(ml)-100 0.7 Less than 100 0.2 2. Leakage Test:  Drug filled container is placed in contained filled with colored solution (methyleneblue) and autoclave at 121̊C for 10 min. under pressure.  Later on the container are observed whether colored get entered in container or not. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 11
  12. 12. Rinse the container with CO2 free water for 3 times. fill till a particular vol. autoclave it At 100̊C for 10 min. allow to rise temp. to 121̊C for 60 min. Low down temp to 100̊C. Cool it Specific amount of liquid solution is titrated with 0.01N HCL using methyl red as an indicator. Perform the blank with water and difference between the titration represents vol. of HCL consumed by test liquid 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 12
  13. 13. Capacity of container (corresponding to 90% average flow volume)(ml) Volume of 0.01 M HCL Type I or type II glass (ml) Volume of 0.01 M HCL Type III glass (ml) Not more than 1 2.0 20.0 More than 1 but NMT 4 1.8 17.6 More than 2 but NMT 5 1.3 13.2 More than 5 but NMT 10 1.0 10.2 More than 10 but NMT20 0.80 8.1 More than 20 but NMT 50 0.60 6.1 More than 50 but NMT 100 0.50 4.8 More than 100 but NMT 200 0.40 3.8 More than 200 but NMT 500 0.30 2.9 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 13
  14. 14. Wash inner and outer surface of container with D.W. for 5 min. Test solution is same as that of hydrolytic resistant test (50ml) Pipette out 10 ml and add 10ml of nitric acid on the water bath maintaining the temperature Dry residue in oven at 130̊C for 30 min. & cool it & add hydrogen molybdate & refux for 25 min. Cool the solution and determine absorbance at 840nm. Perform blank. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 14
  15. 15. Limits: The absorbance of test solution should not exceed the absorbance of arsenic standard solution of 10ppm. 5. Internal Bursting Pressure Test: Instrument used American glass research increment pressure tester. The test bottle is filled with water and placed inside test chamber The internal pressure auto- matically raised by series of incre- ment at set time Bottle are checked at preselected pressure level until container finally burst.28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 15
  16. 16.  Place sample container in upright position in tray & immersed tray in hot water for a given time  Transfer the container in cold water bath temp. should be controlled. Examine cracks before & after test.(45̊C temp. difference should be there.)  The amount of thermal shock a bottle can withstand is based on construction. STEP-1 STEP-2 STEP-3 o Small bottles- 60 - 80̊C o Pint bottles- 30-40 ̊C 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 16
  17. 17. Quality Control test for Plastic Container Leakage test Collapsib- lity Transp- arency Water vapour permeab- ility test Bacteri- ological test 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 17
  18. 18. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 18  Take 50 empty tubes filled with ointment base, sealed & kept over night.  A metal bacteriological filter assembly fitted with filter paper & heated to melting range of ointment base  Base from all tubes squeezed at certain rate & passed through filter under vaccum. further wash with CHCL3 and observed for particles. STEP-1 STEP-2 STEP-3
  19. 19. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 19 Observations: Particles 1mm and above 50 Particles 0.5mm to 1mm 10 Particles 0.2mm to 0.5mm 2 Particles less than 0.2mm Nill Total score 62 Limits :  Lot of tube passes test if total score is less than 100.  Lot of tubes fails if total score is above 150  If it is between 100 – 150 test is repeated again with 50 more tubes
  20. 20. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 20 QUALITY CONTROL FOR METALLIC TINS: Protocols of test: Dimensions: Limit: Specimen metallic tins with tolerance 170mm 10mm. Diameter: Inner diameter: - Limit: It should not be less than 98mm. Outer diameter: – Limit: NMT 105mm
  21. 21. Quality Control Test for collapsible tubes Leakage Test Power of Adhesion Flexibility Product compatibility 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 21
  22. 22. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 22 Quality Control Test for Strip and Blister packing 3/4th of water is poured in desiccator. Strip and Blister were placed inside desiccators and vaccum is applied Later on strips, blisters were taken out. water present over the outer surface were wiped out. The content of strips and blisters were removed and presence of moisture was checked If there is no leakage, content will not be wetted. It indicate perfect sealing.
  23. 23. 1. Sterility Test 2. Fragmentation Test 3. Self-Sealability 4. pH of aqueous extract 5. Light Absorption Test 6. Reducing Substance 7. Residue on Evaporation 8. Penetrability 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 23
  24. 24. Wash closure in 0.2%w/v of anionic surfactant for 5 min. Rinse 5 times with D.W. and add 200ml water Further subjected to autoclave and covering with Al foil. Allow to cool and separate solution from closure 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 24
  25. 25. Closures are subjected for sterilization By Autoclaving at 64-66 C & pressure 0.7kPa Further testing is carried out by using culture media. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 25
  26. 26.  Take 12 clean vials and place closures containing 4ml of water  Allow to stand for 16 hrs.  Use hypodermic needle to inject 1ml of water into the vial & remove 1ml of air.  Carry this operation for 4 times with new needle each time.  Pass the water present in vial through a filter with pore size of 0.5µm  No. of fragments of closure retain should be as per the limits Limit: No. of fragments – NMT 10(in case of butyl rubber) No. of fragments –NMT 15 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 26
  27. 27.  Fill 10 vials with nominal volume of water and place closures  Pierce cap for 10 times at different sites with hypodermic needle  Immerse vials in 0.1%w/v solution of methylene blue under pressure  Keep the container immersed for 30 minutes  Wash the vials & none of vials should contain traces of color solution 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 27
  28. 28. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 28 Take 20ml of sample solution and add 0.1ml of bromothymol blue Add 0.01M of NaOH till color change from Blue to Yellow. Volume required is measured LIMITS:Vol. of NaOH – NMT 0.3 ml If HCL is used –NMT 0.8 ML 5. Light Absorption Test:  It must be done within 4 hr of preparing sample solution. It is filtered and its absorbance is measured at 220nm to 360nm.  Blank is done without closure and absorbance must be NMT-2.0
  29. 29. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 29 20ml of sample solution + 1M sulphuric acid 20ml of sample solution + 0.002M Potassiumpermagnet Boil for 3 min. and cool it Add 1 Kg of Potassiumiodide Treat the solution with Na thiosulphate using starch solution as indicator. Blank Titration is done and difference of sample and blank should be NMT-0.7ml
  30. 30. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 30 7. Residue on Evaporation: The 50ml of sample solution is evaporated at 105̊C. Residue obtained should be NMT 4mg. 8. Penetrability:  This is to measure the force required to make a hypodermic needle penetrate easily through closure.  It is measured by using piercing machine.  The piercing force must not exceed a stated value, the hypodermic needle can get damage as a result of undesirable hardness of closure.
  31. 31.  The test pieces for paper & board are conditioned for the tests to be carried out in standard conditions.  Those conditions are  Temperature - 23C  1C  Relative humidity – 50%  2% 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 31
  32. 32. Name of the Test Description Moisture content All the substances will be measured at temperature specified for test Folding Endurance Fold the test piece back & forth until rupture occurs Density of paper & board For rigid cellular materials Method for determining air permeability Expressed in m pa-1s-1. It is important for using lightweight uncoated paper on machine having vacuum pick up system Grammage or substance (g/m2) The weight of material per unit area of sample Paper Caliper Single sheet thickness between one surface and other Tensile strength The maximum tensile force per unit width that a paper or board will withstand before breaking Tear strength The mean force required to continue the tearing of an initial cut in a single sheet of paper Burst strength The maximum uniformly distributed pressure, applied at right angles to surface that a test piece of paper & board will stand under conditions of test. Hydraulic pressure is applied to diaphragm, bulging it until test piece bursts. Puncture resistance Energy required to make initial puncture Stiffness of thick paper & boards Degree of resistance offered by paper/board when it is bent Creasibility of boards Method to determine creasing quality of board within the range of 300- 1000 m Cobb test(g/m2) Test for water absorbency 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 32
  33. 33. Rub resistance This is resistance of printed test piece to withstand rubbing against another similar test piece Pick test/IGT test A specified amount of a special oil is added to the printing system & printed on to the test piece. The surface is then examined for signs of pick. pH, chloride or sulphate The acidity or alkality (pH) can help the life of the paper board Roughness/smoothness This is very important for ‘printablity’ of the paper. Brightness This is the reflectance factor measured at the effective wavelength of 457 nm Opacity This is ratio expressed as percentage of luminous reflectance factor of a single sheet of paper with a black backing to intrinsic luminous reflectance factor. Dennison wax test This is a older test and was replaced by the IGT test Wet burst strength It is used to determine wet bursting strength of any paper or board following immersion in water Wet tensile strength It is to determine wet tensile strength on immersion in water Ash in paper & board This is a method of determining the ash content in paper & board Detection & estimation of nitrogenous agents in paper It applies only to substances that have a strong affinity for acid dyes Ink absorbency The determination of ink absorbency of paper & board by K & N ink. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 33
  34. 34.  The test pieces of paper and board are taken for test to be carried out in standard condition  a) Temperature: 23̊C ± 1̊C  b) Relative Humidity: 50% ± 2%  1. Moisture Content  2. Folding Endurance  3. Air Permeability  4. Tensile Strength  5. Stiffness  6. Burst Resistance 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 34
  35. 35.  Compression: This method is used to assess the strength of erected package  Carton opening force: The method is used to hold the flat carton as delivered, by its creases between thumb & first finger press.  Coefficient of friction: Both static & kinetic coefficients of friction are determined by sliding the specimen over itself under specific test conditions.  Crease stiffness: This involves testing a carton board piece & folding it through 90. It will then try to recover its former position when bending force is removed.  Joint shear strength: This is a method of testing the glued lap seam on the side of a carton for strength of the adhesive using a tensile testing machine. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 35
  36. 36.  Package for a specific drug will preserve the drugs efficacy as well as its purity, identity, strength and quality for its entire shelf life.  It is mandatory for the manufacturers to prove the safety of packaging of material by performing the quality control tests as per the specification. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 36
  37. 37.  Pharmaceuticals Packaging Technology, Taylor and Francis by Dean D.A, Evans E.R fifth edition page no. 188-189.  Quality Control of Packaging Materials in the pharmaceutical Industry-Kenneth, Harburn.  Pharmaceutical Packaging Technology by D.A. Dean, L.R. Evans, I.H. Hall.  The Theory and Practice of Industrial Pharmacy by Leon Lachman A. Liberman, Joseph L.Kanig IIIrd edition  Indian Pharamacopoeia 1996 volume II page A- 127, 131,132  British pharmacopoeia volume IV, page A- 355  European pharmacopoeia volume I, page- 301  United states pharmacopoeia 2004, page-2288  www.googleimagesearch.com  “Packaging”; Cooper and Gunn’s Tutorial Pharmacy, sixth edition, CBS publicashers page no. 139-140 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 37
  38. 38. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 38
  39. 39. 28 March 2020Krishna Pharmacy College, Bijnor 39

×