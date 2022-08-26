Slide Pack updated.pptx

4.
Public Law
Ms. Saba Shakil
LLB(Hons)- University of
London
Legal Systems &
Methods
Ms. Eeshah Khalid
LLB (Hons) – University of
London
Criminal Law
Barrister Hiba Thobani
LLM- Harvard University of Law
Bar-at-Law- Honorable Society of
Lincoln’s Inn.
LLB(Hons)- University of London
Barrister Umair Usman
LLM- University of the West of
England
Bar-at-Law- Honorable Society of
Lincoln’s Inn
LPC- University of the West of
England.
Contract Law
Barrister Shaheer Roshan
Bar-at-Law- Honorable Society of
Lincoln’s Inn
LLB(Hons)- Queen Mary
University of London
Ms. Syeda Rabeea Zehra
LLB (Hons)- University of London
Ms. Saleema Panjwan
LLM- Northwestern University of
Law/USA
5.
Tort Law
Barrister Hamza Hidayatullah
Bar-at-Law- Honorable Society of
Lincoln’s Inn
LLB(Hons)- University of London
Property Law
Ms. Omrazia Nadeem
LLB (Hons)- University of London
EU Law
Mr. Mehernosh Bhadha
LLM- City, University of London/UK
MBA (Institute of Business
Management)
Administrative Law
&
Commercial Law
Barrister Asad Alavi
Bar at Law- Honorable Society of
Lincoln’s Inn
LLB (Hons)- U0L
&
Barrister Rufruf Chaudhary
Bar-at-Law-Honorable Society of
Lincoln’s Inn
LLB (Hons)-University of London
6.
Jurisprudence and
Legal Theory
Mr. Hannan Iqbal
LLB-(Hons)- University of
London
Law of Trusts &
Equity
Ms. Sabeen Mustafa
LLB (Hons)- University of London
Company Law
Mr. Mehernosh Bhadha
LLM- City, University of
London/UK
LLB- University of London
Islamic Law
Ms. Sana Jafri
LPC- University of Law, Bristtol
LLB(Hons)- University of London
7.
Mooting at SZABIST
Various workshops relating to mooting, such as
Introduction to Mooting, Introduction to
Memorial Drafting and Introduction to Oral
Advocacy session are held for the entire student
body of the law department to introduce them
to mooting
SZABMOOT, an internal moot court competition,
is held annually by the Law Department.
Students also take part in and are coached for
various national and international competitions
9.
SZABIST LAW SOCIETY
Student society run by representatives
Raise awareness of the LLB Program amongst the
members of the legal profession
Organize events, competitions, seminars and
functions
Create opportunities for members to learn about
law firms
10.
SZABIST LAW SOCIETY OVERVIEW
EVENTS
High Court visit
Beach Trip
SzabMoot Competition
Annual Court Room Drama
Annual Law Dinner
Farewell
Mediation Training
Sports Competitions
12.
Student Activities
Societies & clubs are active
on campus and provide the
students with a variety of
activities
ACM Association of
Computing Machinery
(SZABIST Karachi, ACM
Chapter)
AIESEC Student
Exchange Program
Facilitation
ASME American
Society of Mechanical
Engineers
SCS SZABIST Cultural
Society
IEEE-SSB Institute of
Electrical and
Electronics Engineers-
SZABIST Student
Branch
KSCLC Karachi SZABIST
Campus Lions Club
RCoSKM Rotaract Club
of SZABIST Karachi
Midcity
SBS SZABIST
Biosciences Society
SES SZABIST
Entrepreneurial Society
SLS SZABIST Law
Society
SOS SZABIST Oratory
Society
SSSS SZABIST Social
Sciences Society
SSS SZABIST Sports
Society
ZABLITS SZABIST
Literary Society
ZABMUN Zulfikar Ali
Bhutto Model United
Nations
ZABPAS SZABIST
Performing Arts
Society
13.
What can be your career pathways?
.YOU CAN JOIN A
LITIGATION FIRM AND
PURSUE A CAREER IN
LITIGATION
YOU CAN JOIN A
CORPORATE LAW FIRM
AND PURSUE A
CAREER IN CORPORATE
LAW
YOU CAN JOIN THE
LEGAL DEPARTMENT
OF A CORPORATE
ORGANIZATION AND
PURSUE A CAREER AS
AN IN-HOUSE LAWYER
YOU CAN UNDERTAKE
THE CSS EXAMS AND
BECOME A CIVIL
SERVANT
YOU CAN UNDERTAKE
THE JUDICIARY EXAMS
AND BECOME A JUDGE
OTHERS
14.
What are the Educational Options?
MASTERS IN LAWS OR
LEGUM MAGISTER (LLM)
LEGAL PRACTICE COURSE
(LPC)
BAR PROFESSIONAL
TRAINING COURSE (BPTC)
JURISPRUDENCE
DOCTORATE (JD)
OTHERS
19.
