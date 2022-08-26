Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Slide Pack updated.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
mamaruq.pptx
mamaruq.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
1 of 19
1 of 19

Slide Pack updated.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Education

Slide pack updated.

This is used for the LLB LAWS PROGRAMME

Slide pack updated.

This is used for the LLB LAWS PROGRAMME

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
Free
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
Super Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
Free
Power Up Power Down: How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win Gail Rudolph
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
Free
Breaking Through Your Own Glass Ceiling: Consistent, Authentic Confidence Linda González
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
Radical Abundance: Mastering the Psychology of Money Rebecca Ray
Free
Life's Messy, Live Happy: Things Don't Have to Be Perfect for You to Be Content Cy Wakeman
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
Free
The Four Keys to Sustainable Success Patricia Grabarek PhD
Free
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
Free

Slide Pack updated.pptx

  1. 1. SZABIST Recognized Teaching Centre
  2. 2. Program Regulations 2019-2020 Standard Entry (Qualifying Law Degree) Graduate Entry (Qualifying Law Degree) Certificate of Higher Education in Common Law
  3. 3. Introducing the LLB Faculty
  4. 4. Public Law Ms. Saba Shakil LLB(Hons)- University of London Legal Systems & Methods Ms. Eeshah Khalid LLB (Hons) – University of London Criminal Law Barrister Hiba Thobani LLM- Harvard University of Law Bar-at-Law- Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn. LLB(Hons)- University of London Barrister Umair Usman LLM- University of the West of England Bar-at-Law- Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn LPC- University of the West of England. Contract Law Barrister Shaheer Roshan Bar-at-Law- Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn LLB(Hons)- Queen Mary University of London Ms. Syeda Rabeea Zehra LLB (Hons)- University of London Ms. Saleema Panjwan LLM- Northwestern University of Law/USA
  5. 5. Tort Law Barrister Hamza Hidayatullah Bar-at-Law- Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn LLB(Hons)- University of London Property Law Ms. Omrazia Nadeem LLB (Hons)- University of London EU Law Mr. Mehernosh Bhadha LLM- City, University of London/UK MBA (Institute of Business Management) Administrative Law & Commercial Law Barrister Asad Alavi Bar at Law- Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn LLB (Hons)- U0L & Barrister Rufruf Chaudhary Bar-at-Law-Honorable Society of Lincoln’s Inn LLB (Hons)-University of London
  6. 6. Jurisprudence and Legal Theory Mr. Hannan Iqbal LLB-(Hons)- University of London Law of Trusts & Equity Ms. Sabeen Mustafa LLB (Hons)- University of London Company Law Mr. Mehernosh Bhadha LLM- City, University of London/UK LLB- University of London Islamic Law Ms. Sana Jafri LPC- University of Law, Bristtol LLB(Hons)- University of London
  7. 7. Mooting at SZABIST Various workshops relating to mooting, such as Introduction to Mooting, Introduction to Memorial Drafting and Introduction to Oral Advocacy session are held for the entire student body of the law department to introduce them to mooting SZABMOOT, an internal moot court competition, is held annually by the Law Department. Students also take part in and are coached for various national and international competitions
  8. 8. SZABMOOT 2019
  9. 9. SZABIST LAW SOCIETY Student society run by representatives Raise awareness of the LLB Program amongst the members of the legal profession Organize events, competitions, seminars and functions Create opportunities for members to learn about law firms
  10. 10. SZABIST LAW SOCIETY OVERVIEW EVENTS High Court visit Beach Trip SzabMoot Competition Annual Court Room Drama Annual Law Dinner Farewell Mediation Training Sports Competitions
  11. 11. Law Award of Certificates Ceremony
  12. 12. Student Activities Societies & clubs are active on campus and provide the students with a variety of activities ACM Association of Computing Machinery (SZABIST Karachi, ACM Chapter) AIESEC Student Exchange Program Facilitation ASME American Society of Mechanical Engineers SCS SZABIST Cultural Society IEEE-SSB Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers- SZABIST Student Branch KSCLC Karachi SZABIST Campus Lions Club RCoSKM Rotaract Club of SZABIST Karachi Midcity SBS SZABIST Biosciences Society SES SZABIST Entrepreneurial Society SLS SZABIST Law Society SOS SZABIST Oratory Society SSSS SZABIST Social Sciences Society SSS SZABIST Sports Society ZABLITS SZABIST Literary Society ZABMUN Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Model United Nations ZABPAS SZABIST Performing Arts Society
  13. 13. What can be your career pathways? .YOU CAN JOIN A LITIGATION FIRM AND PURSUE A CAREER IN LITIGATION YOU CAN JOIN A CORPORATE LAW FIRM AND PURSUE A CAREER IN CORPORATE LAW YOU CAN JOIN THE LEGAL DEPARTMENT OF A CORPORATE ORGANIZATION AND PURSUE A CAREER AS AN IN-HOUSE LAWYER YOU CAN UNDERTAKE THE CSS EXAMS AND BECOME A CIVIL SERVANT YOU CAN UNDERTAKE THE JUDICIARY EXAMS AND BECOME A JUDGE OTHERS
  14. 14. What are the Educational Options? MASTERS IN LAWS OR LEGUM MAGISTER (LLM) LEGAL PRACTICE COURSE (LPC) BAR PROFESSIONAL TRAINING COURSE (BPTC) JURISPRUDENCE DOCTORATE (JD) OTHERS
  15. 15. SZABIST Law School Facebook Page
  16. 16. Admission Requirements
  17. 17. Fee Structure
  18. 18. Admission Process
  19. 19. Contact Us For any further questions, feel free to email at: admissions@szabist.edu.pk hiba.thobani@szabist.edu.pk or you can call at: (021) 35823433 Ext: 304/ 333/ 334 For more details, check out our brochure at http://docs.szabist.edu.pk/websites/brochures/2020/upd ated-2020/LLB%20Brochure%202020(17May).pdf

×