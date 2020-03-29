Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE USE OF WATER IN MY ARCHITECTURE IS AN ATTEMPT TO BRING TO BEAR SPIRITUAL DIMENSION WHICH IS DIRECTLY RELATED TO JAPANESE THOUGHT AND TRADITION. TADAO ANDO
DESIGN STUDIO-2 PROJECT NO-5 PROJECT TITLE-ARCHITECT PHILOSOPHY GROUP-3(TADAO ANDO)
WHAT IS MODERNISM? • STYLE OR MOVEMENT IN THE ARTS THAT AIMS TO DEPART SIGNIFICANTLY FROM CLASSICAL AND TRADITIONAL FORM. ...
WHAT IS MODERN ARCHITECTURE? • THE EVOLVED FORM OF ARCHITECTURE WHICH PREFERS GLASS, STEEL , CONCRETE THAN THE TRADITIONAL...
FEW RENEWED MODERN ARCHITECT • LE CORBUSIER • LUDWIG MIES VAN DER ROHE • FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT • LUIS KAHN • TADAO ANDO
TADAO ANDO •TADAO ANDO ,THE WINNER OF 1995 PRITZKER PRIZE ,WAS BORN IN 1941 IN OSAKA , JAPAN. TRYING HIS LUCK IN BOXING , ...
AWARD Annual Prize (Row House, Sumiyoshi) Cultural Design Prize (Rokko Housing One and Two) Alvar Aalto Medal Gold Medal o...
AWARD • CHEVALIER DE L'ORDRE DES ARTS ET DES LETTRES • PRAEMIUM IMPERIALE FIRST “FRATE SOLE” AWARD IN ARCHITECTURE • OFFIC...
PHILOSOPHY • "IN ALL MY WORKS, LIGHT IS AN IMPORTANT CONTROLLING FACTOR." • "I CREATE ENCLOSE SPACES MAINLY BY MEANS OF TH...
PHILOSOPH Y "simplified rectilinear forms" "bare concrete wall that define the space within." "elements of light, water, c...
STYLE
CONCEPT
  1. 1. THE USE OF WATER IN MY ARCHITECTURE IS AN ATTEMPT TO BRING TO BEAR SPIRITUAL DIMENSION WHICH IS DIRECTLY RELATED TO JAPANESE THOUGHT AND TRADITION. TADAO ANDO
  2. 2. DESIGN STUDIO-2 PROJECT NO-5 PROJECT TITLE-ARCHITECT PHILOSOPHY GROUP-3(TADAO ANDO) DESIGN GUIDE- AR. SALMA AKTER
  3. 3. WHAT IS MODERNISM? • STYLE OR MOVEMENT IN THE ARTS THAT AIMS TO DEPART SIGNIFICANTLY FROM CLASSICAL AND TRADITIONAL FORM. • EXAMPLE-PERCEPTIOPN OF TIME BY SALVADOR DALÍ
  4. 4. WHAT IS MODERN ARCHITECTURE? • THE EVOLVED FORM OF ARCHITECTURE WHICH PREFERS GLASS, STEEL , CONCRETE THAN THE TRADITIONAL MATERIALS , REPRESENTING THE ESSENCE OF MINIMALISM REJECTING UNNECESSARY ORNAMENTATION AND DECORATION.
  5. 5. FEW RENEWED MODERN ARCHITECT • LE CORBUSIER • LUDWIG MIES VAN DER ROHE • FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT • LUIS KAHN • TADAO ANDO
  6. 6. TADAO ANDO •TADAO ANDO ,THE WINNER OF 1995 PRITZKER PRIZE ,WAS BORN IN 1941 IN OSAKA , JAPAN. TRYING HIS LUCK IN BOXING , TRUCK DRIVING AND CARPENTRY HE FINALLY CHOSE TO PURSUE A CAREER IN ARCHITECTURE BEING STRUCK BY SEEING THE BEAUTY OF IMPERIAL HOTEL DESIGNED BY "FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT." THOUGH HE DID NOT OBTAINED ANY FORMAL DEGREE IN ARCHITECTURE , HIS VISIT TO PROJEFCTS OF "LE CORBUSIER" , "LUDWIG MIES VAN DER ROHE ", "FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT" , "LUIS KAHN" AND HIS CORRESPONDING COURSES ON INTERIOR DESIGN MADE HIM ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL SELF-THOUGHT ARCHITECTS TILL DATE.
  7. 7. AWARD Annual Prize (Row House, Sumiyoshi) Cultural Design Prize (Rokko Housing One and Two) Alvar Aalto Medal Gold Medal of Architecture Carlsberg Architectural Prize (International) Japan Art Academy Prize Asahi Prize Pritzker Architecture Prize (International) Neutra Medal for Professional Excellence Grand Officer of the Order of the Star of Italy
  8. 8. AWARD • CHEVALIER DE L'ORDRE DES ARTS ET DES LETTRES • PRAEMIUM IMPERIALE FIRST “FRATE SOLE” AWARD IN ARCHITECTURE • OFFICIER DE L'ORDRE DES ARTS ET DES LETTRES • ROYAL GOLD MEDAL • AIA GOLD MEDAL • KYOTO PRIZE • PERSON OF CULTURAL MERIT • UIA GOLD MEDAL • ORDER OF CULTURE
  9. 9. PHILOSOPHY • "IN ALL MY WORKS, LIGHT IS AN IMPORTANT CONTROLLING FACTOR." • "I CREATE ENCLOSE SPACES MAINLY BY MEANS OF THICK CONCRETE WALLS" • "WHEN THE EXTERNAL FACTORS OF A CITY'S ENVIRONMENT REQUIRED THE WALL TO BE WITHOUT OPENING, THE INTERIOR MUST BE ESPECIALLY FULL AND SATISFYING" • " I CREATE ARCHITECTURAL ORDER ON THE BASIS OF GEOMETRY SQUARES, CIRCLES AND RECTANGLES. I TRY TO USE FORCES IN THE AREA WHERE I AM BUILDING , TO RESTORE THE UNITY BETWEEN HOUSE AND NATURE( LIGHT AND WIND) "
  10. 10. PHILOSOPH Y "simplified rectilinear forms" "bare concrete wall that define the space within." "elements of light, water, concrete and glass" "architectural order on the basis of geometry"
  11. 11. STYLE
  12. 12. CONCEPT

