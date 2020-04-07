Study room

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Exploring Antropometrics & Ergonomics
Content • Anthropometry • Ergonomics • Vitruvius man • Dimention of Human figure (Male) • Dimention of Human figure ( Fema...
Anthropometry • The study of human physical dimensions • 'anthrops ' means men and 'metrics 'means measurements • For many...
Ergonomics • Ergonomics is the science of making the work environment safer and more comfortable for workers using design ...
Histroy of Ergonomics • As early as 18th century doctors noted that workers who required to maintain body positions for lo...
Between Anthropometrics and ergonomics 'Anthropometrics'is the study of body measurements and statistical data concerning ...
Ergonomic Standards • The ergonomics standards are the guidelines, rules, criteria, etc., that are followed to have unifor...
Ergonomic Standards Continuation • Standards are designed to ensure safety and comfort of working people. • The big proble...
Vitruvius man
Vitruvius's Proportions The Vitruvian Man illustrates a variety of different proportions in the human body. • With arms ou...
SIX Fundamental Principles •Order: It is a element of a work separately and as a whole. The basis of order is the program,...
Dimention of Human figure (Male)
Figure no : 1 Standard analysis Figure no : 1 Practical analysis Figure name : Stretching
Figure no : 2 Standard analysis Figure no : 2 Practical analysis Figure name : Stretching
Figure no : 3 Standard analysis Figure no : 3 Practical analysis Figure name : Outstretched Arm
Figure no : 4 Standard analysis Figure no : 4 Practical analysis Figure name : In movement
Figure no : 5 Standard analysis Figure no : 5 Practical analysis Figure name : Standing learning forward
Figure no : 6 Standard analysis Figure no : 6 Practical analysis Figure name : Standing
Figure no : 7 Standard analysis Figure no : 7 Practical analysis Figure name : Sitting on a chair
Figure no : 8 Standard analysis Figure no : 8 Practical analysis Figure name : Squatting
Figure no : 9 Standard analysis Figure no : 9 Practical analysis Figure name : Crawling
Dimention of Human figure ( Female )
Figure no : 1 Practical analysis Figure no : 2 Practical analysis Figure name : Stretching and Face
Figure no : 2 Standard analysis Figure no : 2 Practical analysis Figure name : Standing & Stretching
Figure no : 3 Standard analysis Figure no : 3 Practical analysis Figure name : Outstretched Arm
Figure no : 4 Standard analysis Figure no : 4 Practical analysis Figure name : Sitting on a chair
Figure no : 5 Standard analysis Figure no : 5 Practical analysis Figure name : Squatting
Figure no : 6 Standard analysis Figure no : 6 Practical analysis Figure name : Crawling
Study Room or Home office
Plan Standard analysis
Study Room Home Office Plan Practical analysis
Material requirements for a study room / Home office • Table • Drafting table • Computor table • Chair • Stool chair • Boo...
Standard analysis Practical analysis Height : 54” length : 42” Depth : 27” Desk height : 24” Table
Drafting table Standard analysis Practical analysis Height : 36”-39” length : 48” Depth : 36”
Chair Standard analysis Practical analysis Height : 39” length : 24” Depth : 23”
Stool chair Standard analysis Practical analysis Height : 24”-28” length : 12” Depth : 12”
Computor table
Book shelve
Differently able people
Man with walking aid Man and woman on Crutches Visually-Impaired man with guide dog
Side view Rear view Foled Chair
side reach passage two-way 180360
Turning radii of wheelchair
Conclusion A successful ergonomics program utilizes the skills of many disciplines, including engineering, psychology, med...
Submitted by: Tamgida Tasme Tanju Akther ID: 1701311600249 ID: 1701311600262
Thank you
