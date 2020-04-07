Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTATION ON ERGONOMICS ROLL: 1701311600250 1701311600257
CONTENT • Ergonomics • Anthropometry • History of ergonomics • Different sides of ergonomics • Dimension of human figure •...
• Ergonomics (or human factors) is the scientific discipline concerned with the understanding of interactions among humans...
Anthropometry Anthropometry refers to the measurement of the human individual. An early tool of physical anthropology, it ...
Anthropometry •Height or length •Weight •Mid-upper arm circumference •Demi-span or arm span •Knee height •Sitting height •...
HISTORY OF ERGONOMICS Ergonomics (from the Greek word ergon meaning work, and nomoi meaning natural laws), is the science ...
HISTORY OF ERGONOMICS • The word ‘ergonomics’ was founded in 1857 by Wojciech Jastrzebowski and really means the natural l...
Physical ergonomics Physical ergonomics is concerned with human anatomy, and some of the anthropometric, physiological and...
Cognitive ergonomics Cognitive ergonomics is concerned with mental processes, such as perception, memory, reasoning, and m...
Organizational ergonomics Organizational ergonomics is concerned with the optimization of socio-technical systems, includi...
How does ergonomics work? To achieve best practice design, Ergonomists use the data and techniques of several disciplines:...
Standard Dimension Of Human Figure
1’-7” 4’-3” 3’-5” 2’-4” 3’ 5’7’’ 7’ 1’-2” 1’-4” Dimension of Male Figure Standard Dimension  Hand dimension 2’6”  Widen ...
Dimension of Male Figure Standard Dimension 9’ 6’’ 1’4” 5’4’’ 7’’ 1’11’’ 10’’ 8’’ 1’11’’ 2’7’’ 9’ Dimension we get
Dimension of Male Figure Standard Dimension Dimension we get 1’4” 3’2’’ 4’2’’ 4’2’’ 2’’ 1’4’’ 3’4’’
Dimension of Male Figure Standard Dimension Dimension we get 2’9’’ 6’5’’ 4’5’’ 1’6” 2’3’’ 10’’ 8’’ 3’’ 1’ 1’ 4’5’’
Dimension of Male Figure Standard Dimension Dimension we get 2’5’’
Dimension of Male Figure Standard Dimension Dimension we get 1’8’’ 3’3’’
Dimension of Male Figure Standard Dimension Dimension we get 6’3’’ 3’ 3’6
Total Height from Head Level to ground. (9:10)H from eye level to ground . (4:5)H from shoulder Level to ground. (1:4 )H f...
DIMENSION OF CHILDREN Standard dimension Age: 7 Height:48’’ Dimension we get Age:7 Height:47’’
DIMENSION OF CHILDREN Standard dimension Age: 7 Eye level:43.2’’ Dimension we get Age:7 Eyw level:45’’
DIMENSION OF CHILDREN Standard dimension Age:7 48’’ Dimension we get Age:7 42’’
DIMENSION OF DIFERENTLY ABLE PERSON
REACH RANGE DIMENSION OF DIFERENTLY ABLE PERSON
DIMENSION OF DIFERENTLY ABLE PERSON Side reach
DIMENSION OF DIFERENTLY ABLE PERSON Forward reach
DIMENSION OF DIFERENTLY ABLE PERSON Passage Two-way
DIMENSION OF DIFERENTLY ABLE PERSON Clearance Forward approach Parallel approach
BEDROOM Two types of bedrooms have been identified: • The single occupancy bedroom ,which will accommodate one single bed ...
Primary and secondary activities of BEDROOM Primary • Sleeping • Dressing • Storing clothes • Personal care Secondary • Re...
BEDROOM Different sizes of beds : King size bed : 6’6”*6’8”, 6’6”*7’ Queen size bed : 5’*6’8”, 5’*7’ Double size bed : 4’6...
BEDROOM
Standard size of a double bed Height: 1’7’’ Length:7’ Width:4’6 Measurement of our bed Height:1’11’’ Length:7’ Width:5’11’’
Double-deck bed
Minimum clearances for twin-bed group
Minimum clearances for single bed and dresser group
Access between bed and dresser(3’4”) and Between bed and desk (2’6”) Access between bed and closet(2’6”) and Between bed a...
Double occupancy bedroom Double occupancy bedroom BEDROOM
Single occupancy bedroom Single occupancy bedroom BEDROOM
Dormitory Bedroom
Combined living-sleeping areas
3’0” for dressing 22” for making bed davenport 48” for cleaning under bed 48” cleaning under bookcase 36” for using bookca...
closet depth and hanger sizes Closet closing methods Closets:
Closets:
Thank you
×