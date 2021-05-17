Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to recover PSN account without birthdate 2021?
Description • If the PlayStation Network account is a child account, then without email or password, your family manager c...
Step 1:- • Visit the Account Manager login page and select Trouble Signing in?
Step 2- • Click the “Reset your password” link and enter your email address. Your email will receive a secure link to rese...
Step 3:- • Then you can recover your PlayStation account with the new password. • That’s all about my answer. I hope you c...
Visit this link to recover PSN account • https://findics.com/PSN/recover-PSN-account.html • https://findics.xyz/is-it-poss...
Thank you!!! • If you have any comments don’t forget to share and drop in our website https://findics.xyz
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
21 views
May. 17, 2021

Recover psn account without birthdate

If the PlayStation Network account is a child account, then without email or password, your family manager can reset the password for your account.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Recover psn account without birthdate

  1. 1. How to recover PSN account without birthdate 2021?
  2. 2. Description • If the PlayStation Network account is a child account, then without email or password, your family manager can reset the password for your account.
  3. 3. Step 1:- • Visit the Account Manager login page and select Trouble Signing in?
  4. 4. Step 2- • Click the “Reset your password” link and enter your email address. Your email will receive a secure link to reset your password.
  5. 5. Step 3:- • Then you can recover your PlayStation account with the new password. • That’s all about my answer. I hope you can solve your problem.
  6. 6. Visit this link to recover PSN account • https://findics.com/PSN/recover-PSN-account.html • https://findics.xyz/is-it-possible-to-recover-a-lost-playstation- network-account-without-the-email-or-password/
  7. 7. Thank you!!! • If you have any comments don’t forget to share and drop in our website https://findics.xyz

×