Recover PSN without an Email address (Updated 2021)

Two Methods to recover your account without an email address.

1. Through PS4

It will ask for an email address and password. You only need to reset your PSN password. IF you don't have this information, then you have to contact Sony.

2. PSN website's web browser

You can contact customer support in order to reset your PlayStation Network password. You have to go through some security questions, and when you complete it, and provide answers perfectly. You will get back your PSN account.

