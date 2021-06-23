Successfully reported this slideshow.
PSN RECOVERY, HOW TO RECOVER YOUR PSN ACCOUNT WITHOUT EMAIL OR PASSWORD 2021??
Launch in November 2006, PSN (PlayStation Network) is Sony's digital media entertainment service. It mostly gets popular f...
There may be a reason that you lost your account and want to get it back. Here are some ways that can help you recover you...
With Email Address, Your PSN Recovery (Updated 2021) 1. Click on the Trouble signing in option on your log-in sheet. When ...
Third Party Application:- You can use an external platform in order to recover your PSN account instantly. It will asked f...
Recover PSN without an Email address (Updated 2021)
Two Methods to recover your account without an email address.
1. Through PS4
It will ask for an email address and password. You only need to reset your PSN password. IF you don't have this information, then you have to contact Sony.
2. PSN website's web browser
You can contact customer support in order to reset your PlayStation Network password. You have to go through some security questions, and when you complete it, and provide answers perfectly. You will get back your PSN account.

