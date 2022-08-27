Successfully reported this slideshow.
E-pharmacy vs Conventional Pharmacy - What is the difference?

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views
When it comes to pharmacy, there are pros and cons for both online and offline(Conventional) pharmacies. EMedStore - Pharma IT company discusses which is the best for pharmacy store owners: online pharmacy or Conventional pharmacy. Here you can find the difference between E-pharmacy and Conventional Pharmacy and also all the nitty-gritty of online pharmacies as well as traditional brick-and-mortar pharmacies.

#epharmacy #medicinedelivery #medicineordering #onlinepharmacy #telemedicine #telemental #telehealth #doctorapp #patient #doctor#healthsoftware #healthcaresoftware #healthapp #healthcareapp #healthcare #telehealth #ehealth #emedhealthtech #emedstore #health #healthcareIT #digitalhealth #digitalhealthcare #Integration #healthintegration #Integration #labapplication #b2bpharmacy #doctorapp

https://www.emedstore.in/blog/Post/e-pharmacy-vs-conventional-pharmacy-what-is-the-difference/232

E-pharmacy vs Conventional Pharmacy - What is the difference?

  1. 1. E-pharmacy vs Conventional Pharmacy - What is the difference
  2. 2. The internet has revolutionized the way people buy things. We can now do our shopping from the comfort of our homes, and there’s no need to leave the house if we don’t want to. Most of the purchases are made exclusively via online e-commerce platforms or online platforms of retail stores. But what about when you want to buy your medicine?
  3. 3. • The internet has revolutionized the way people buy things. We can now do our shopping from the comfort of our homes, and there’s no need to leave the house if we don’t want to. Most of the purchases are made exclusively via online e-commerce platforms or online platforms of retail stores. But what about when you want to buy your medicine? Well, that’s where the online pharmacy platform comes in. They’ve made getting medicine easy and convenient for anyone who wants to get their medicines conveniently. • Online pharmacy is a growing trend in the world of medicine. Conventional pharmacies are generally located only in large cities and towns, while online pharmacies can be accessed from anywhere in the world • When it comes down to it, there are pros and cons for both types of pharmacies: online pharmacies have their advantages and disadvantages. One thing is sure: the benefits of online pharmacies outweigh their disadvantages, and by a good margin!
  4. 4. Now, let us dissect this comparison, and assess the parameters that differentiate between online pharmacy and Conventional Pharmacy:
  5. 5. Advantages and Disadvantages of Online Pharmacy: • Online pharmacies have come a long way in recent years. A few years ago, they were not even on par with conventional pharmacies, but now they even offer better functionalities and deals than their offline counterparts. Now, what are the advantages that online pharmacies have over traditional pharmacies? Let us take a look at them.
  6. 6. • Enable pharmacists to get more medicine orders. • Easy to get refill orders from chronic patients. • Deliver an excellent user experience. • Attract new clients. • Automatically send refill reminders to your customers. • Enhanced customer support. • Maintain a record of customer orders safely. • Store medicine orders securely. • Send bulk notifications & emails. • Provides detailed analytic reports. • Provides information about the substitute salt for medicines and medicines. • Improved marketing options. • Higher revenue generation.
  7. 7. We at EMedStore have discussed all the nitty gritty of online pharmacies as well as traditional brick-and-mortar pharmacies and if you are interested to know how online pharmacy works, start a free trial of SaaS ePharmacy here.
  8. 8. Get In Touch info@emedstore.in +91 940 863 8536 A/707, Mondeal Heights, Beside Novotel Hotel, Nr. Iscon Square, S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad, Gujarat- 380015 (India)

