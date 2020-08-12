Successfully reported this slideshow.
Partie 6: Bilan et Conclusion (Projet, Etapes de réalisation, Problèmes Rencontrés, Finance, Expérience du Client, Expérience Personnelle, Evolutions et Perspectives)

Conduite d'un projet informatique - Bilan et Conclusion

  1. 1. Beyrouth – Mohamed SABRA – 10309 f VI – Bilan et Conclusion 1. Le Projet ZigBank, une banque régionale à haut volume d'activité dans le secteur bancaire s'est retrouvée menacée par l'essor des sociétés Fintechs fournissant des technologies de paiement simples et rapides à ses clients. Afin de conserver son volume d'activité et limiter ses pertes, la Banque a décidé d'introduire un nouveau service de portefeuille numérique et a délégué cette tâche à TechG sal, une société informatique expérimentée dans le domaine financier. Ce nouveau service de portefeuille numérique, offert par une banque qui opère dans différentes régions doit être en ligne, sécurisé, toujours disponible et ayant un design simple et facile à utiliser. Les modules du système doivent inclure l’enregistrement au portefeuille, l’ajout de fonds, le paiement instantané d’un portefeuille électronique vers l’autre, la demande de fonds auprès d’un autre portefeuille ou auprès d’un contact externe souhaité. De plus, un module de relevé de comptes avec des critères de recherche avancés est inclus dans l’application. Afin de réaliser un bon projet et garantir son avancement et son succès, TechG sal et Zigbank ont fait des réunions qui ont abouti à une étude préalable détaillée du besoin de point de vue de la Banque. Puis, suite à une étude comparative des technologies à utiliser dans les différentes sections du projet, TechG sal a élu une pile de technologies adéquates aux besoins du projet. Enfin, TechG sal a effectué une étude des aspects juridiques et du plan d’assurance qualité pour assurer un projet de qualité conforme aux normes internationales qui protègent les clients, leurs coordonnées bancaires, et toutes leurs informations personnelles. Pour démarrer le projet, plusieurs étapes ségrégées ont été mises en place. Une étape initiale de réunions de collecte d’exigences et d’analyse des coûts et des risques a été suivie d’une étape de Conception des modèles de données et des interfaces utilisateurs, puis d’une phase de développement et de tests, et enfin d’une phase d’installation et de maintenance corrective.
  2. 2. Beyrouth – Mohamed SABRA – 10309 f 2. Etapes de réalisation Le processus de développement de l’application de portefeuille numérique a contenu un certain nombre d’étapes :  Définir les besoins et les exigences du client et des utilisateurs : Dans cette étape, une équipe de consultants fonctionnels de la part de TechG sal ont discuté avec les « Business Owners » de la Banque et les futurs utilisateurs responsable du support et de la maintenance afin de comprendre de quoi ont-ils besoin et quelles sont les configurations nécessaires au système afin qu’il réponde à leur besoin. Durant cette étape, TechG sal a défini également les demandes précises de la Banque, telles que les temps de réponse, le respect de certaines normes graphiques, le matériel sur lequel le logiciel devrait fonctionner, etc.  Analyser le système : Dans cette étape, TechG sal a détaillé davantage le fonctionnement interne du logiciel afin d’affiner ce qui a été défini dans l’étape première.  Concevoir le système : Dans cette étape et après avoir sélectionné les choix techniques, TechG sal a défini les modèles de données et les modèles des interfaces graphiques (composants du front-end).  Programmer le logiciel : C’était l’étape que les équipes de programmation de TechG sal attendaient le plus. Ils ont réalisé le logiciel à l’aide des langages de programmation, du système de gestion de bases de données et des différents autres outils sélectionnés.  Tester le logiciel : Dans cette étape et avant les tests fonctionnels auxquelles les équipes de test de la Banque ont participé, les équipes de test de TechG sal ont vérifié que le logiciel fonctionne et répond aux besoins définis en début du travail. Les tests exécutés étaient de nature technique (test unitaires) et fonctionnelle (test d’assurance qualité pour des scénarios prédéfinis), suivi par des tests de performance globale du logiciel (temps de réponse, nombres d’utilisateurs/capacité, etc.).
  3. 3. Beyrouth – Mohamed SABRA – 10309 f  Déployer : Les premiers bouquets d’unités à délivrer étaient déployés comme scripts PL/SQL pour la création des modèles de données sur le serveur de BD, un WAR file pour l’application web sur le serveur d’application , un APK file pour l’application mobile que les utilisateurs peuvent télécharger depuis le portail de la Banque, et d’autres scripts SQL a but de configurations initiales. Suite aux déploiements, les consultants techniques de TechG sal ont réalisé des ajustements pour bien faire fonctionner le logiciel dans l’environnement de travail des utilisateurs.  Maintenir le système : Dans la période qui a suivi l’installation et le lancement, quelques bugs/anomalies ont été corrigées par des scripts que TechG sal nomme « Datapatch » pour la correction des données incorrectes par faute de migration par exemple, et par le redéploiement des packages SQL ou des modifications des classes Java en relation avec le fonctionnement. Ces anomalies ont été classées comme « Critical », « Major », « Moderate », « Minor » et « Cosmetic ». Toutes les anomalies critiques et majeures ont été corrigées en moins de 24 heures et sur place durant la période gratuite de support.  Formation des utilisateurs : De la part de la Banque, le nombre des utilisateurs peut ne pas dépasser deux à trois personnes bien expérimentées en « Troubleshooting » en utilisant les outils cités dans la section des choix techniques et surtout en lisant attentivement les logs files dans lesquelles presque toutes les étapes du fonctionnement et les sources des erreurs sont enregistrées. Pour cela, une formation de 3 à 5 jours pour une petite équipe de la Banque couvrant la réponse aux erreurs signalées par les clients a été délivrée en plus des documents utiles placés dans un répertoire accessible via l’Intranet de la Banque. Pour les clients, la Banque a publié sur son portail un guide utilisateur très détaillé qui élabore très clairement chaque fonction du portefeuille en utilisant un langage non technique donc compréhensible par tous.
  4. 4. Beyrouth – Mohamed SABRA – 10309 f 3. Problèmes rencontrés Durant la réalisation du projet, TechG sal a rencontré plusieurs problèmes personnels, conceptuels et évidemment des contraintes techniques. Nous allons citer quelques difficultés à titre d’exemple. Durant la phase de développement, un des développeurs très expérimentés de l’équipe de TechG sal qui guidait des développeurs juniors a reçu une approbation du département de l’immigration en Australie pour sa demande d’immigration au sein d’un programme pour les familles qui offrait un emploi prêt à occuper et disponible pour une courte période de deux mois seulement. Ayant commencé le développement et ayant atteint un niveau avancé dans le travail, son départ a créé une « faille » dans l’équipe, ce qui n’été pas très facile à réparer rapidement. TechG sal a dû introduire une nouvelle ressource expérimentée qui venait de terminer un projet récent. Cela a engendré un délai plus ou moins important dans l’étape de développement. Un autre problème personnel s’est élevé lorsque Mme. Hanadi Saadeh, responsable de l’équipe de test de la Banque, a tenté par inadvertance de recruter un testeur expérimenté de TechG sal dans son équipe, après qu’il a démontré une performance remarquable durant la phase de test, mais elle a été informée par le département des ressources humaines de l'accord verbal entre la Banque et TechG sal de restreindre l'emploi des ressources de l'entreprise vers la Banque et vice versa durant toute la durée du projet. Un problème conceptuel rencontré était la création de plusieurs classes qui ont un grand nombre d’attributs et d’opérations identiques. Cela contredit le principe de « réutilisation du code » / « Code Reusability » qui est fondamental dans un environnement orienté objet. Pour cela, les classes aux propriétés communes ont été regroupées en classes mères et sous-classes qui en héritent. Le problème technique le plus fréquent était le blocage de quelques scripts dans les composants du front-end par les navigateurs, surtout Google Chrome, Brave Browser, et Opera. Cela a nécessité des modifications au niveau des paramètres/settings des navigateurs et l’ajout de quelques étapes dans le guide utilisateur que les clients sont encouragés à faire pour éviter les problèmes de telle nature.
  5. 5. Beyrouth – Mohamed SABRA – 10309 f Au début du projet, durant l’étude préalable, nous avons prévu un plan représenté par un diagramme de GANTT selon lequel nous avons estimé une durée de 6 mois comme durée complète du projet. Comme différents problèmes étaient rencontrés à différents niveaux, des retards se sont produits. Le premier retard du côté de l'entreprise a été un retard de 3 semaines dans la phase de développement, causé par le départ d'une ressource précieuse de TechG sal. Du côté de la Banque, les utilisateurs n'ont pas pu atteindre leurs bureaux durant la phase de test pendant plusieurs jours vu que des manifestations violentes et des blocages de routes avaient eu lieu à Beyrouth pour des raisons économiques et politiques. Les employés de la banque n'étaient pas habitués à travailler à domicile. Une lenteur dans l'exécution des tests a été constatée et l’étape de test été complétée après 5 semaines de la date estimée. En fin du projet, la date de clôture été décalée de 2 mois (voir Annexe 2), mais les deux parties étaient très compréhensives et ne se pointaient pas du doigt. 4. Finance Les coûts étaient bien estimés à 200 000 dollars. Au cours de la première période de 6 mois après la mise en service du produit, le volume d'activité était normal avec une diminution minimale qui a affecté l'ensemble du secteur bancaire au Liban en raison des situations politiques et financières. Mais ce qui a été remarquable, c'est le volume de profit généré par les nouveaux clients/utilisateurs du portefeuille qui était de l'ordre de 115 000 dollars au cours de cette période, et qui devrait doubler vers la fin de l'année, montrant donc un taux annuel de retour sur investissement de (230000-200000) / 200000 = 15%. 5. Expérience de la Banque et des clients La direction de la Banque était satisfaite par les premiers résultats et a créé un questionnaire sur son portail. Les résultats du questionnaire montrent jusqu’à présent que 68% des participants étaient « très satisfaits » par le nouvel service, 15 % étaient satisfait, 11% étaient « indifférents/neutres » et 6 % ont répondu par « non satisfait » avec des commentaires qui montrent que la seule raison était qu’ils ne sont pas prêts à investir du temps pour suivre les changements et apprendre à utiliser des nouveaux produits.
  6. 6. Beyrouth – Mohamed SABRA – 10309 f 6. Expérience personnelle Nous avons remarqué que les employés de la Banque et les employés de TechG sal ont tous les deux trouvé cette expérience très spéciale et différente de toute autre, car le projet a rassemblé des personnes d’origines et de cultures différentes. La Banque a également introduit un "jeu" de délivrance de certificats de reconnaissance aux employés de TechG sal, comme "The Code Guru", "No Stress Certificate", "Super Expert", etc., ce qui a créé une atmosphère agréable pendant le travail. 7. Evolutions et perspectives D’après les données d’utilisation collectées du service de portefeuille numérique, la Banque a noté que la tranche des 25-44 ans est celle qui utilise le plus l’application, puis la tranche des 18-24 ans qui sont des étudiants, et enfin les plus de 55 ans qui utilisent le service mais moins régulièrement. Pour cela, la Banque vise à ajouter de l’intelligence au système pour filtrer ou plutôt personnaliser les offres affichées dans la section des offres du tableau de bord en fonction de l'âge de l'utilisateur et d'autres données d'utilisation comme les devises utilisées, la fréquence de paiement, etc. Le système est capable de couvrir plus de devises au cas où la Banque décide d’opérer dans un nouveau pays, et cela est fait par des configurations que l’équipe de la Banque peut réaliser rapidement et sans recourir chaque fois à TechG sal, puisque c’est un travail de paramétrage et non pas de développement. Cependant, la Banque vise aussi à ajouter des fonctionnalités qui nécessitent un travail technique, tel que le paiement des factures de téléphones mobiles Alpha et Touch, des factures d’internet Ogero, des frais scolaires et universitaires, des tickets de violation du code de la route, et des honoraires de l’inspection mécanique annuelle des voitures au Liban, tout cela directement à partir de l’application en un seul clic, sans saisir le numéro de mobile ou l’adresse e-mail du récepteur et sans que le récepteur s’enregistre au service de portefeuille. Nous discuterons aussi avec la Banque la possibilité de ne plus se limiter à la connexion Internet pour compléter les paiements, mais aussi profiter du réseau mobile et permettre une communication par SMS. Des nouvelles exigences, de nouvelles analyses et des nouveaux cycles de travail attendent TechG sal et ZigBank.

