Logistics managment part 1

Logistics
Supply chain • Intro • The relation with logistics
Logistics management:  Definition  The role of logistics “WW” & how
Logistics management: Transportation Warehousing and Inventory Management network
1.Transportation 1.1 motor freight 1.2 air freight 1.3 Intermodal and Express Delivery
• 1.1 motor freight *advantages *cost structure fuel driver salary26 cab and trailer maintinannce fees
Vehicles: City trucks Line-haul Special vehicles mm2
Slide 7 mm2 the game video mohamed motamed, 2/13/2019
Terminals: *concept *types -pickup and delivery -cross docks connection of network -the relay switch the cab and driver Ci...
Motor carriers : -concept -forms of operations
-competition
questions?
Air freight intro Characteristics
Air freight • Cost structure variable cost fixed cost "fuel"
Air freight - Types of equipment: 1- All cargo -c/cs 2- Belly cargo - c/cs
Statistics: IATA
Air carriers • The basic operation • Volumetric weight “dhl calc “
Air carriers • Competition
World's 50 largest air cargo carriers in 2014: FedEx leading the way
Intermodal and express delivery :
Intermodal and express delivery : -Intermodal  * introduction  * advantages
Intermodal and express delivery : express delivery • Introduction • Competition • video
• Express delivery firms use several modes to the best of their advantage: *Rail is the cheapest and reasonably fast over ...
the giants…
China:
Comparison of transportation modes  Speed  Distance  Cost
Speed Truck: approximately 50 miles (or 80 kilometers) per hour over the highway for up to 500 miles (800 kilometers) Trai...
Warehousing Management :
Warehousing ManageMent :  introduction  Why we need it ?
Supplier A Supplier B Supplier C Warehouse A Plant A Plant B
Plant A Plant B Warehouse A Warehouse B Warehouse C Customer A Customer B Customer C Customer D Customer E
Warehousing Management : THE BASIC FUNCTIONS :  1-MOVMENT  2-STORAGE  3-INFORMATION
Warehousing Management : WHAT MAKES WARHOUSES GOOD :  1-SPEED  2-QUALITY  3-PRODUCTIVITY
The basic design of warehouse : mm1
Slide 35 mm1 then the second video mohamed motamed, 2/13/2019
Questions?
×