Menstrual cycle and physical therapy for its abnormalities

MOHAMED GAMALABOUELYAZEED ASSISTANT LECTURER OF PHYSICAL THERAPY FOR WOMEN’S HEALTH SOUTH VALLEY UNIVERSITY
Menstrual Cycle and Physical Therapy Role for Its Abnormalities
*The menstrual cycle starts on the first day of the menstrual period and ends with the start of the following period. *It ...
*The first period usually begins between twelve and fifteen years of age, a point in time known as menarche. *They may occ...
At the fourth month of fetal development, the ovaries contain some 6 –7 million oocytes surrounded by a layer of flat gran...
*Primordial Follicle: An ovarian follicle progresses through several distinct phases before it releases its ovum. During t...
-Late multilaminar primary follicle that consists of a central oocyte surrounded by follicular cells form a stratified epi...
*Mature ( Graafian) Follicle: -The follicle that will rupture, ovulating a secondary oocyte. Present only during the day p...
-The theca externa is characterized by the presence of smooth muscle cells, which are innervated by autonomic nerves. ther...
Hormonal control of menstrual cycle The menstrual cycle is complex and is controlled by many different glands and the horm...
Hormonal feedback loop: *The hypothalamus releases gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH) → stimulates anterior pituitary g...
*One follicle becomes the dominant follicle and estradiol levels peak at the day before the luteinizing hormone (LH) surge...
*The hormonal feedback loop is also influenced by other hormones (e.g., prolactin) and neurotransmitters (e.g., opioids, a...
*The four phases of the menstrual cycle: 1-menstruation 2-the follicular phase 3-ovulation 4-the luteal phase. 1-Menstruat...
2-Follicular phase *The follicular phase starts on the first day of menstruation and ends with ovulation. *Prompted by the...
3-Ovulation *Ovulation is the release of a mature egg from the surface of the ovary. This usually occurs mid-cycle, around...
4-Luteal phase *During ovulation, the egg bursts from its follicle, but the ruptured follicle still inside the ovary formi...
The four major natural estrogen types in women: are estrone (E1), estradiol (E2), estriol (E3), and estetrol (E4). Estradi...
Abnormalities of menstrual cycle: *Dysmenorrhea *Premenstrual syndrome *Abnormal uterine bleeding *Amenorrhea 1-Dysmenorrh...
(A)Primary dysmenorrhea Definition: recurrent lower abdominal pain shortly before or during menstruation (in the absence o...
Clinical features: -Spasmodic, crampy pain in the lower abdominal and/or pelvic midline (often radiating to the back or th...
(B)Secondary dysmenorrhea Definition: recurrent lower abdominal pain shortly before or during menstruation that is due to ...
Diagnosis and Clinical features: -Colicky suprapubic or dull aching pain commonly associated with low backache that usuall...
*Physical therapy for Primary Dysmenorrhea: 1-TENS: Electrode placement: -Lower abdomen -Lower back -Acupuncture points Fr...
*High-frequency TENS was found to be effective for the treatment of dysmenorrhea by a number of small trials But There is ...
*TENS was efficacious and safe in relieving pain in participants with Primary dysmenorrhea (Bai et al., 2017). *In Jan 202...
2-Pulsed Magnetic Field Therapy(PMFT): Electrode placement: - PEMF electrodes was applied on the suprapubic region and the...
*PEMF was used to treat soft tissue inflammation through the magnetic field action by altering the cell membrane potential...
3-Low Level Laser Therapy(LLLT): *LLLT has been shown to cause : provocation of ATP synthesis, induction of anti-inflammat...
4-Interferential Current(IF): Electrode placement: - Quadripolar current vector technique was used in the lumbar region wi...
*This systematic review and meta-analysis suggested that heat therapy was associated with a decrease in menstrual pain in ...
*The core strengthening exercises were significantly effective in reducing the quality of pain and improving the quality o...
Core stability
7-Spinal mobilization & manipulation techniques: *Maitland’s Spinal mobilization from T10 to L1 vertebrae. A Posterio-Ante...
*This randomized pilot study suggests that spinal manipulation treatment (SMT) may be an effective and safe non pharmacolo...
8-Aerobic exercises: *The findings of the present study showed that 12-week regular aquatic exercises (exercises were cond...
*Medical taping concept (MTC) seems to be a complementary effective non-pharmacological treatment, which is simple, comfor...
10-Relaxation training: *Relaxation techniques (progressive muscle relaxation) were effective in treating both spasmodic a...
Definition: Syndrome that describe a group of physical and/or emotional changes that constantly occur and recur un the lut...
Causes:-Not completely understood. -May be due to interaction between serotonin and ovarian steroids. -More pronounced in ...
*Physical therapy for Premenstrual syndrome: *Overall, the findings showed that 8 weeks of aerobic exercise for 8 weeks, t...
*Abnormal uterine bleeding is defined as menstrual bleeding that is abnormal and/or irregular in frequency, duration, and/...
*Patterns of abnormal uterine bleeding: Polymenorrhea: Too frequent menstrual cycles that occur in < 21 days. Oligomenorrh...
4-Amenorrhea: *Primary amenorrhea: absence of menses (onset of menarche) at the age of 15 or older. *Secondary amenorrhea:...
3-Ovaian disorders: as in Turner syndrome and premature ovarian failure. 4-Pituitary gland disorders: as in pituitary insu...
1) low energy availability: +/- disordered eating (anorexia nervosa). 2) menstrual dysfunction: (Oligomenorrhea or Seconda...
  1. 1. MOHAMED GAMALABOUELYAZEED ASSISTANT LECTURER OF PHYSICAL THERAPY FOR WOMEN’S HEALTH SOUTH VALLEY UNIVERSITY
  2. 2. Menstrual Cycle and Physical Therapy Role for Its Abnormalities
  3. 3. *The menstrual cycle starts on the first day of the menstrual period and ends with the start of the following period. *It is made-up of four phases during which hormones change to prepare women for pregnancy each month. *The menstrual cycle is the regular natural change that occurs in the female reproductive system (specifically the uterus and ovaries) that makes pregnancy possible. *The cycle is required for the production of oocytes, and for the preparation of the uterus for pregnancy. *The menstrual cycle occurs due to the rise and fall of estrogen.
  4. 4. *The first period usually begins between twelve and fifteen years of age, a point in time known as menarche. *They may occasionally start as early as eight, and this onset may still be normal. *Normal characteristics of menstrual cycle: -The typical length of time between the first day of one period and the first day of the next is 21 to 35 days in adult women (an average of 28 days). -Average duration of menstruation is 3-5 days. -Average blood loss is 30-50 ml./cycle and any amount greater than 80 ml./cycle is considered abnormal . -Average follicular phase length is 10-16 days. -Average luteal phase length is 12-14 days.
  5. 5. At the fourth month of fetal development, the ovaries contain some 6 –7 million oocytes surrounded by a layer of flat granulosa cells to form the primordial follicle pool. Due to a rapid loss of the great majority of the primordial follicles via apoptosis in the second half of fetal life, at birth only 1.5–2 million primordial follicles remain after birth. At menarche at least 300,000 - 400,000 primordial follicles and each ovary contains about 200,000 primordial follicles. Every month about 20-50 follicles are prepared for ovulation and only one follicle will be mature graafian follicle ( Ready for ovulation). The ovarian follicles become gradually exhausted until they become depleted by the time of menopause.
  6. 6. *Primordial Follicle: An ovarian follicle progresses through several distinct phases before it releases its ovum. During the first five months of development, a finite number of primordial follicles form in the fetal ovary. These follicles consist of a central oocyte surrounded by a single layer of flattened follicular cells (Granuolsa cells).and the diameter of primary oocyte is about 25 μm. *Primary Follicle: -Early unilaminar primary follicle that consists of a central oocyte surrounded by a single layer of follicular cells which have become cuboidal. The zona pellucida is a thin band of glycoproteins that separates the oocyte and follicular cells. and the diameter of primary oocyte is larger (40 μm). Follicular development
  7. 7. -Late multilaminar primary follicle that consists of a central oocyte surrounded by follicular cells form a stratified epithelium around the oocyte. The zona pellucida is a thick band of glycoproteins. and the diameter of central oocyte is larger (50 μm). Theca folliculi, a layer located outside the basement membrane of the follicular cells, is formed. *Secondary Follicle: appearance of a follicular antrum within the granulosa layer. The antrum contains fluid which is rich in hyaluronan and proteoglycans. There is an increase in layers of granulosa cells, the thicker zone pellucida, and larger oocyte (120μm). The theca folliculi differentiates into: secretory (Theca interna) and non secretory (Theca externa).
  8. 8. *Mature ( Graafian) Follicle: -The follicle that will rupture, ovulating a secondary oocyte. Present only during the day preceding ovulation. -The diameter of the oocyte is larger (150 μm). -Increase follicular liquid that greatly increases antral and follicle size. -The cumulus oophorus is a hillock of granulosa cells in which the primary oocyte is embedded. -The innermost layer of cumulus cells, immediately surrounding the oocyte, forms the corona radiata.
  9. 9. -The theca externa is characterized by the presence of smooth muscle cells, which are innervated by autonomic nerves. there is evidence that it contracts during ovulation and atresia. -The theca interna is richly vascularized and serves to deliver hormones (e.g. FSH, LH), nutrient molecules, vitamins, and cofactors required for the growth and differentiation of the oocyte and granulosa cells.
  10. 10. Hormonal control of menstrual cycle The menstrual cycle is complex and is controlled by many different glands and the hormones that these glands produce. A brain structure called the hypothalamus causes the nearby pituitary gland to produce certain chemicals (FSH & LH) , which prompt the ovaries to produce the sex hormones estrogen and progesterone. The menstrual cycle is a biofeedback system, which means each structure and gland is affected by the activity of the others.
  11. 11. Hormonal feedback loop: *The hypothalamus releases gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH) → stimulates anterior pituitary gland to release follicle- stimulating hormone (FSH) *FSH recruits a group of maturing follicles in the ovary → growing follicles produce estradiol and inhibin A at increasing levels → negative feedback to the pituitary gland → inhibits the release of FSH
  12. 12. *One follicle becomes the dominant follicle and estradiol levels peak at the day before the luteinizing hormone (LH) surge → high levels of estradiol induce positive feedback to pituitary gland → LH levels increase. *LH surge induces ovulation → the mature oocyte is released from the dominant follicle and the corpus luteum produces progesterone → increase in Progesterone inhibits LH surge. *Falling LH levels cause resolution of the corpus luteum → fall in progesterone and estradiol levels.
  13. 13. *The hormonal feedback loop is also influenced by other hormones (e.g., prolactin) and neurotransmitters (e.g., opioids, acetylcholine and noradrenaline).
  14. 14. *The four phases of the menstrual cycle: 1-menstruation 2-the follicular phase 3-ovulation 4-the luteal phase. 1-Menstruation *Menstruation is the elimination of the thickened lining of the uterus (endometrium) from the body through the vagina. *Menstrual fluid contains blood, cells from the lining of the uterus (endometrial cells) and mucus. The average length of a period is between 3-7 days. *Desquamation: Absence of a pregnancy → resolution of corpus luteum → progesterone and estrogen concentration decreases → induces vasospasms in the uterine spiral arteries, ischemia, and sloughing off of the functional layer (Superficial layer) of the endometrium.
  15. 15. 2-Follicular phase *The follicular phase starts on the first day of menstruation and ends with ovulation. *Prompted by the hypothalamus, the pituitary gland releases follicle stimulating hormone (FSH). *Each follicle houses an immature egg. Usually, only one follicle will mature into an egg, while the others develop atresia. This can occur around day 10 of a 28-day cycle. *The growth of the follicles stimulates the lining of the uterus to thicken in preparation for possible pregnancy. *Proliferation of endometrial epithelial cells, Endometrial glands are straight, tubular, and, Stromal cells start to divide, enlarge, and accumulate glycogen. Uterine spiral arteries start to regenerate.
  16. 16. 3-Ovulation *Ovulation is the release of a mature egg from the surface of the ovary. This usually occurs mid-cycle, around two weeks or so before menstruation starts. *During the follicular phase, the developing follicle causes a rise in the level of estrogen. The hypothalamus in the brain recognizes these rising levels and releases a chemical called gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH). This hormone prompts the pituitary gland to produce raised levels of luteinizing hormone (LH) and FSH. *Ovulation is triggered within 16-32 hours after the high levels of LH ( LH surge). The egg is funneled into the fallopian tube and toward the uterus by peristaltic movements of small, hair-like projections(Fimbriae). *The life span of the typical egg is only around 24 hours. Unless it is
  17. 17. 4-Luteal phase *During ovulation, the egg bursts from its follicle, but the ruptured follicle still inside the ovary forming a corpus luteum For two weeks. *This structure starts releasing progesterone, relaxin and small amounts of estrogen. This combination of hormones maintains the thickened lining of the uterus, waiting for a fertilized egg to implant. *If fertilization occurs, (Corpus luteum of pregnancy for 3-4 months). produces the hormones that are necessary to maintain pregnancy(good implantation) by raised levels of progesterone→ Increased endometrial gland tortuosity, Glycogen-rich secretions, Edematous stromal cells and Uterine spiral arteries extend the full length of the endometrium. *If pregnancy does not occur, the corpus luteum degenerates after 10-14 days and converted into a corpus albicans. sharp drop in progesterone &E2 levels stimulates menstruation. The cycle then repeats.
  18. 18. The four major natural estrogen types in women: are estrone (E1), estradiol (E2), estriol (E3), and estetrol (E4). Estradiol is the predominant estrogen during reproductive years. During menopause, Estrone is the predominant circulating estrogen. During pregnancy Estriol is the predominant circulating estrogen. Estetrol is produced only during pregnancy. It is produced exclusively by the fetal liver.
  19. 19. Abnormalities of menstrual cycle: *Dysmenorrhea *Premenstrual syndrome *Abnormal uterine bleeding *Amenorrhea 1-Dysmenorrhea: also known as painful periods or menstrual cramps, is pain and cramping during menstruation that interferes with normal activities and require therapeutic approaches to control the symptoms. Pain may range from mild discomfort to sever pain that causes some patients to be bedridden for 1-3 days every month. Dysmenorrhea affects 40-90% of women during their reproductive age . About 50% of women will suffer significant pain.
  20. 20. (A)Primary dysmenorrhea Definition: recurrent lower abdominal pain shortly before or during menstruation (in the absence of pathologic findings that could account for those symptoms) and it is common in young women < 20 years old. Epidemiology: prevalence up to 90% (most common gynecologic condition) Etiology: unknown; association with some risk factors (e.g., early menarche, nulliparity, smoking, obesity, positive family history) Pathophysiology: It is almost associated with ovulatory cycles. Increased endometrial prostaglandin (PGF2 alpha) production → vasoconstriction/ischemia and stronger, sustained uterine contractions.
  21. 21. Clinical features: -Spasmodic, crampy pain in the lower abdominal and/or pelvic midline (often radiating to the back or thighs) -Usually occurs during the first 1–3 days of menstruation -Headaches, diarrhea, fatigue and nausea are common symptoms. Diagnosis: Primary dysmenorrhea is a diagnosis of exclusion; conditions causing secondary dysmenorrhea must be ruled out. Treatment: -Symptomatic treatment: pain relief (e.g., NSAIDs), topical application of moist heat, TENS, LLLT, IF, PSWD, Relaxation training&KT. -Hormonal contraceptives (e.g., combined oral contraceptive pills, IUD with progestogen)
  22. 22. (B)Secondary dysmenorrhea Definition: recurrent lower abdominal pain shortly before or during menstruation that is due to an underlying condition and it is common in middle aged women (30-35 years old). and it may occur in both ovulatory and anovulatory cycles. Possible causes: -Endometriosis -Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) -Uterine leiomyoma (Fibroids) -Adenomyosis -Polycystic ovary -Pelvic adhesions -Pelvic congestion syndrome -Intrauterine device (IUD) -Cervical stenosis
  23. 23. Diagnosis and Clinical features: -Colicky suprapubic or dull aching pain commonly associated with low backache that usually occurs after several years of relatively painless menstruation. -Usually pain starts few days before menses and gradually decreases by onset of menses. Treatment: -Pain relief: Such as- NSAIDs and TENS -Depend on the primary cause: *Hormonal treatment → COCP, GNRH agonist (as in endometriosis) *Surgical treatment → Myomectomy, Hysterectomy (as in fibroids) *Physical therapy → US, IF, PSWD, Therapeutic exercises (as in endometriosis)
  24. 24. *Physical therapy for Primary Dysmenorrhea: 1-TENS: Electrode placement: -Lower abdomen -Lower back -Acupuncture points Frequency: (High frequency TENS 50-120 HZ) Pulse width: 100 microseconds Intensity: according to patient’s tolerance Duration: 20-60 min. and 20–30 min. is probably the minimum effective time. Mechanism: Gate control theory
  25. 25. *High-frequency TENS was found to be effective for the treatment of dysmenorrhea by a number of small trials But There is insufficient evidence to determine the effectiveness of low- frequency TENS in reducing dysmenorrhea (Proctor et al., 2010) in a Cochrane review from seven studies. *TENS method seems to be effective in managing primary dysmenorrhea. It is free from the adverse effects of analgesics, gives immediate pain relief and had no adverse effects (Parisa and Saied, 2013).
  26. 26. *TENS was efficacious and safe in relieving pain in participants with Primary dysmenorrhea (Bai et al., 2017). *In Jan 2020 a review that published in International Journal of Women's Health concluded that: Several studies have investigated the effectiveness of TENS in reducing pain, decreasing the use of analgesics, and improving the quality of life in primary dysmenorrhea patients. These studies have some limitations in methodological quality and therapeutic validation. However, the overall positive effects of TENS in primary dysmenorrhea encountered in all prior studies indicated its potential value (Gabyzon and Kalichman, 2020).
  27. 27. 2-Pulsed Magnetic Field Therapy(PMFT): Electrode placement: - PEMF electrodes was applied on the suprapubic region and the other electrode on the lower lumbar region from (T10-L1) or (L4 to S3). Frequency: 50 Hz Duration: 30-60 min. Intensity: 60 Gauss *PEMF was administered before the onset of menstrual flow, then at the first and second day of menstruation for three consecutive cycles.
  28. 28. *PEMF was used to treat soft tissue inflammation through the magnetic field action by altering the cell membrane potential and influencing ionic fluxes. Inflammatory edema and hematoma formation were decreased by PEMF treatment and microcirculation was significantly enhanced. *Pulsed electromagnetic field was effective than diclofenac drugs in relieving pain and associated symptoms with primary dysmenorrhea (Mohammed et al., 2017) . *Pulsed electromagnetic waves and LLLT are effective methods in the treatment of primary dysmenorrhea, with better effects of pulsed electromagnetic waves than LLLT (Mohamed, 2017). *PEMF is effective in improving primary dysmenorrhea pain and menstrual distress score (Abd El Aziz et al., 2018).
  29. 29. 3-Low Level Laser Therapy(LLLT): *LLLT has been shown to cause : provocation of ATP synthesis, induction of anti-inflammatory responses, and production of physiologically active substances, such as nitric oxide (NO) →Vasodilator, cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) →uterine smooth muscle relaxant and endorphins. *GaAlAs LASER (904nm) may be applied (L4-S3) 3 points paravertebral and 3 points on suprapubic region for 6o sec. for each points. Just before menstruation and through the next 2 days. *LLLT on acupuncture points CV4(A) and CV6 (B) for 20 min a day over a period of 3-7 days prior to the expected onset of menstruation was an effective and safe treatment for controlling pain in patients with primary dysmenorrhea. (Hong et al., 2016).
  30. 30. 4-Interferential Current(IF): Electrode placement: - Quadripolar current vector technique was used in the lumbar region with the electrodes positioned between T12 and S2, 3 cm lateral of the vertebral column, the two channels were crossed. Frequency: (Carrier freq. 4 KHz, Beat freq. 90-130 Hz) Intensity: according to patient’s tolerance Duration: 20-30 min. *Both TENS and IFT are equally effective in relief of pain in primary dysmenorrhea. However, tolerance to IFT currents is better among young women as they are medium frequency currents (Revadhar and Bhojwani, 2019). *The interferential current in the quadrilateral form with treatment for 3 days in two menstrual cycles was shown to be effective in reducing pain in young patients with primary dysmenorrhea (Okuyama et al., 2019).
  31. 31. *This systematic review and meta-analysis suggested that heat therapy was associated with a decrease in menstrual pain in women with primary dysmenorrhea. These results from 6 Randomized studies are consistent with the recommendation of local heat as a complementary treatment for dysmenorrhea (Jo and Lee, 2018). Jo J, Lee SH. (2018): Heat therapy for primary dysmenorrhea: A systematic review and meta-analysis of its effects on pain relief and quality of life. Sci Rep. 8(1):16252. 5-Heat Therapy:
  32. 32. *The core strengthening exercises were significantly effective in reducing the quality of pain and improving the quality of life in females suffering from primary dysmenorrhea (Berde et al., 2019). *The study concluded that, pelvic rocking exercise can be used to reduce dysmenorrhea by strengthening the abdominal muscles and smoothing the blood circulation and it was effective in reduction of dysmenorrhea among adolescent girls (Nizy and Rajitha, 2019). *The program featured14 stabilization exercises that focused on the transverse abdominal muscles, the lumbar multifidus, pelvic floor muscles, and the hip muscles, which were practiced using a Swiss ball. The experimental group performed 8 weeks of core stability exercise (3 sessions/week, 45-60 min/session). Conclusion: Core stability exercises may be effective in reducing pain intensity, pain duration, and consumed painkillers in adult females complaining of primary dysmenorrhea (Shahrjerdi et al., Jan.2020). 6-Core stability exercises:
  33. 33. Core stability
  34. 34. 7-Spinal mobilization & manipulation techniques: *Maitland’s Spinal mobilization from T10 to L1 vertebrae. A Posterio-Anterior glide grade 1 and grade 2 will be given from T10 to L1 vertebrae. In Prone lying a pillow was given under the abdomen to make the patient more comfortable. Spinal mobilization techniques were applied for each vertebral level. Both grade 1 and grade 2 was given for 2-3 per second for 30 sec. Conclusion: mobilization is effective in reducing pain among adolescent girls who suffer from primary dysmenorrhea (Mistry et al., 2015).
  35. 35. *This randomized pilot study suggests that spinal manipulation treatment (SMT) may be an effective and safe non pharmacological alternative for relieving the pain and distress of primary dysmenorrhea (Kokjohn et al., 1992). *Participants received either a bilateral general pelvic manipulation (GPM) technique (a semi-direct high-velocity, low-amplitude technique applied to the fifth lumbar vertebra over the first sacral vertebra and the sacroiliac joint [SIJ] with the participant in a lateral position) . a significant decrease in low back pelvic pain and a significant increase in PPTs of the left and right SIJs were noted and serotonin plasma level within the experimental group after intervention (Molins-Cubero et al., 2014).
  36. 36. 8-Aerobic exercises: *The findings of the present study showed that 12-week regular aquatic exercises (exercises were conducted with 60-80% of maximum heart rate) with a regimen10 minutes of warming up in form of walking and running in water, 40-45 minutes of aerobic, endurance, flexibility, power, coordination, speed and agility in addition to other specific exercises for abdominal and pelvic muscles and thighs. are effective on decrease of the severity of the symptoms of primary dysmenorrhea (Rezvani et al., 2013). *The results of this study showed that performing aerobic exercise (The exercise protocol included aerobic exercise, which performed the intervention group for at least 8weeks, three times a week, and each time for 30 min.) can improve primary dysmenorrhea. Therefore, aerobic exercise can be used to treat primary dysmenorrhea (Dehnavi et al., 2018).
  37. 37. *Medical taping concept (MTC) seems to be a complementary effective non-pharmacological treatment, which is simple, comfortable and self- applicable in primary dysmenorrhea. This Kinesio taping technique (Space correction technique 25% tension) reduced abdominal and leg pain when the participant was not taking medication (two hours after start of pain) and medication intake was also reduced (between two hours and end of menstrual cycle) (Tomás-Rodríguez et al., 2015). *Both kinesio taping and lifestyle changes can be used to improve quality of life and body awareness & to decrease pain level in primary dysmenorrhea (Doğan et al., 2020). *KT application applied on the sacral and suprapubic regions with the ligament technique seems to be an effective method in decreasing pain, anxiety level, and some menstrual complaints in women with primary dysmenorrhea (Celenay et al., Mar.2020). 9-Kinesio taping :
  38. 38. 10-Relaxation training: *Relaxation techniques (progressive muscle relaxation) were effective in treating both spasmodic and congestive dysmenorrhea, however effectiveness observed in congestive cases was less than that seen spasmodic cases (Kamali et al., 2002). *Mitchell's simple physiological relaxation technique for 30 minute/session, twice daily, 3 times/ week for 4 weeks which is based on physiological principle of reciprocal inhibition and involves diaphragmatic breathing showed highly significant reductions in pain intensity, pulse rate, respiratory rate .It was found to be an effective, non invasive, safe, cheap, easy to perform and successful treatment method in reducing pain and tension of primary dysmenorrhea (El Kosery et al., 2006).
  39. 39. Definition: Syndrome that describe a group of physical and/or emotional changes that constantly occur and recur un the luteal phase of successive cycles. Changes should be sever enough to interfere with regular life style to be classified as premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Epidemiology: occurs in ∼ 5–10% of women Clinical features: -The highest incidence of PMS occurs in the late 20’s and early 30’s. -Onset of symptoms should occur in the two weeks before menstruation (Luteal phase) . With at least a 7 days symptoms free interval in the first half of menstrual cycle. - Headache, back pain, abdominal pain, nausea, breast tenderness, weight gain, Tendency to edema formation, mood swings, depression and anxiety. 2-Premenstrual syndrome (PMS):
  40. 40. Causes:-Not completely understood. -May be due to interaction between serotonin and ovarian steroids. -More pronounced in genetically & psychologically susceptible women. Diagnosis: -Diagnosis is based on history and self-assessment -Preexisting endocrine (e.g., thyroid disorders) and psychiatric (e.g., major depressive disorder) conditions should be ruled out. Treatment: -Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs): are effective in treating physical and mood symptoms in women with sever PMS. -Lifestyle changes (e.g., exercise, healthy diet, avoiding triggers like caffeine, smoking or alcohol). -Calcium 600mg,Vit D 800IU & Magnesium may improve PMS. -NSAIDs and Oral contraceptives
  41. 41. *Physical therapy for Premenstrual syndrome: *Overall, the findings showed that 8 weeks of aerobic exercise for 8 weeks, three sessions per week for 60 min. (60-80% maximum heart rate) and This exercise was performed between the two menstrual cycles was effective in reducing the symptoms of PMS and can be used as a treatment (Samadi et al., 2013). *It was found that diet and aerobic exercise for 12 weeks three sessions per week for 30 min. were effective in reducing the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome and dysmenorrhea intensity in female students with premenstrual syndrome (Yilmaz-Akyuz and Aydin-Kartal, 2019). *Kinesio taping is an easy, non-drug intervention for female college students with premenstrual syndrome (Choi, 2017).
  42. 42. *Abnormal uterine bleeding is defined as menstrual bleeding that is abnormal and/or irregular in frequency, duration, and/or intensity. It may or may not be accompanied by dysmenorrhea. Causes of AUB: 1- Pregnancy complications: as in abortion and ectopic pregnancy. 2-Benign uterine disorders: as in fibroids, adenomyosis , endometritis. 3-Gynaecological malignancies: as in endometrium, cervix and ovarian cancers. 4-Systemic diseases: as in -Coagulation disorders: Von willebrand disease or hemophilia -Thyroid disorders: sever hypothyroidism or sever hyperthyroidism -Liver diseases: sever hepatitis 5-Iatrogenic causes: as in Intra uterine Contraceptive Device and anticoagulant drugs as heparin. 6-Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding (DUB): bleeding without a definitive cause (DUB → 60% of AUB). 3-Abnormal uterine bleeding:
  43. 43. *Patterns of abnormal uterine bleeding: Polymenorrhea: Too frequent menstrual cycles that occur in < 21 days. Oligomenorrhea: Infrequent menstrual cycles that occur in > 35 days. Hypomenorrhea: scanty menstrual bleeding. Menorrhagia: excessive menstrual bleeding. Metrorrhagia: significant intermenstrual bleeding. Menometrorrhagia: heavy bleeding during menstruation and intermenstruation. Postmenopausal bleeding: Any bleeding that occurs more than one year after the last normal menstrual period at menopause.
  44. 44. 4-Amenorrhea: *Primary amenorrhea: absence of menses (onset of menarche) at the age of 15 or older. *Secondary amenorrhea: absence of menses for more than 3 months (in women with previously regular cycles) or 6 months (in women with previously irregular cycles). Etiology: -Physiological amenorrhea → as before puberty, after menopause, during lactation and during pregnancy. -Pathological amenorrhea → 1-Outflow Tract Disorders: as in imperforate hymen 2-Uterine developmental abnormalities: as in complete or partial mullerian agenesis and asherman’s syndrome.
  45. 45. 3-Ovaian disorders: as in Turner syndrome and premature ovarian failure. 4-Pituitary gland disorders: as in pituitary insufficiency 5-Hypothalamic and CNS disorders: as in congenital GnRH deficiency, rapid weight loss, excessive exercises and drug-induced amenorrhea (GnRH agonist, Progestins, COCPs and some anti depressants). 6-Endocrinal disorders: as in hypothyroidism and Cushing syndrome.
  46. 46. 1) low energy availability: +/- disordered eating (anorexia nervosa). 2) menstrual dysfunction: (Oligomenorrhea or Secondary amenorrhea). 3) low bone density: due to reduced levels of both estrogen (E2 decreases osteoclasts activity )and progesterone(PRG increase osteoblasts activity) → Osteopenia ,Osteoporosis and stress fractures). Pathophysiology: decreased energy availability → body regulates reproductive potential down by decreasing GnRH release from the hypothalamus → decreased secretion of FSH and LH → anovulation and secondary amenorrhea → infertility. Treatment: Lifestyle changes → reduce stress, improve nutrition, increase body weight BMI > 19 kg/m2. *Female athlete triad is a medical condition observed in physically overactive females involving three components:

