Non steroidal (NSAIDs) and the kidney ppt

Non steroidal (NSAIDs) and the kidney

  1. 1. Nephrotoxic effect of NSAIDs Department of Nephrology Urology and Nephrology Center Dr. Mohamed Mohsen Elshayeb
  2. 2. Content overview Classification of NSAIDs. Pathophysiogy of NSAIDs related nephropathy. Renal Syndromes associated with NSAIDs use. Selective Cox 2 nephrotoxicity. The least nephrotoxic NSAIDs. Take home message.
  3. 3. Classification Nimesulide, Meloxicam, Nabumetone ExampleCategory AspirinSalisyltes Ibuprofen, naproxen, ketoprofen, flurbiprofenPropionic acid derivative Mephanamic acidAnthanilc acid derivative Diclofenac, aceclofenacAryl-acetic acid derivative Piroxicam, tenoxicamOxicam KetorolacPyrolo-pyrolle derivative IndomethacinIndole derivative Phenylbutazone, oxyphenbutazonePyrozolone derivative
  4. 4. Classification < 6 hr > 6 hr
  5. 5. Content overview Classification of NSAIDs. Pathophysiogy of NSAIDs related nephropathy. Renal Syndromes associated with NSAIDs use. Selective Cox 2 nephrotoxicity. The least nephrotoxic NSAIDs. Take home message.
  6. 6. Pathophysiology Lucas GNC1, Leitão ACC .Pathophysiological aspects of nephropathy caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. 2018 Sep 21
  7. 7. Pathophysiology Lucas GNC1, Leitão ACC .Pathophysiological aspects of nephropathy caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. 2018 Sep 21
  8. 8. Content overview Classification of NSAIDs. Pathophysiogy of NSAIDs related nephropathy. Renal Syndromes associated with NSAIDs use. Selective Cox 2 nephrotoxicity. The least nephrotoxic NSAIDs. Take home message.
  9. 9. Renal syndromes associated with NSAIDs
  10. 10. NSAIDs and AKI • NSAIDs can cause two different forms of AKI: Hemodynamically mediated (pre-renal injury and / or acute tubular necrosis) Immune mediated (acute interstitial nephritis) • Dose/duration-dependent and usually reversible. • 3 groups of patients who are at risk to develop AKI by this mechanism (elderly patients, sever liver decomnsated and patients with congestive heart failure) • Not dose-dependent and accounts for about 15 - 20% of all patients with AKI. • More often associated with phenoprofen, naproxen and ibuprofen.frequently develop a full nephrotic syndrome in addition to AIN. • Delayed hypersensitivity reaction after NSAID exposure of about a week.
  11. 11. Nephrotoxic Combination “The triple whammy effect” 30% risk of AKI Concurrent use of diuretics, angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors, and angiotensin receptor blockers with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and risk of acute kidney injury: nested case-control study BMJ 2013; 346 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.e8525 (Published 08 January 2013)
  12. 12. NSAIDs and CKD NSAID use can increase the risk of accelerated CKD progression through both immunological and non-immunological mechanisms. • Recurrent episodes of NSAID induced AKI may lead to CKD • chronic exposure to NSAIDs may worsen unrecognized AIN that can evolve into CIN with associated fibrosis or chronic papillary necrosis.
  13. 13. NSAIDs and CKD Oxicams (Piroxicam, Mloxicam) This is due to long half-life of oxicams, for piroxicam (50 hours) and meloxicam (20 hours) in particular. 2 folds Increased risk of developing CKD ketorolac is contraindicated in moderate to severe renal impairment (serum creatinine > 4 mg/dl) and in patients at risk of renal failure due to volume depletion or dehydration. 2.5 folds increase For developing CKD ketorolac
  14. 14. NSAIDs & Electrolyte disorders • Hyponatremia:  NSAIDs diminish the normal inhibitory effect of prostaglandin on the activity of ADH and can therefore reduce free water execration.  In conditions associated with high non suppressible levels of ADH (SIADH) or effective volume depletion (as in patients with severe HF), NSAID-induced water retention can worsen hyponatremia. Oates et al.,1988  NSAIDs may also increase the susceptibility of older adults to thiazide induced hyponatremia.
  15. 15. NSAIDs & Electrolyte disorders Healthy individuals may have a weight gain of as much as 0.5 to I kg NSAIDs may reduce response to diuretics by about 20% especially in chronic sodium retainers, such as those with congestive heart failure. NSAIDs with little or no effect on COX-2, such as aspirin, rarely cause obvious sodium retention and hypertension. Edema (Na and water retention):
  16. 16. NSAIDs & Electrolyte disorders Potential Factors contributing to Hyperkalemia with NSAIDs ↓Renin & aldosterone secretions ↓Distal tubular flow rate ↓Distal tubular Na delivery Direct effect on distal tubular K secretions Combination with ACE inhibitors or ARB or with radiocontrast media exposure Indomethacin
  17. 17. NSAIDs & Nephrotic Syndrome • It has been suggested that a decrease in the synthesis of prostaglandins induced by NSAIDs could result in an increased conversion of arachidonic acid to leukotrienes, which could activate T-helper cells and induce a diffuse podocyte damage. However, no studies confirmed this hypothesis.
  18. 18. NSAIDs & Nephrotic Syndrome  Minimal change disease and membranous nephropathy are the most common finding in whom kidney biopsy was performed.  In most patients, NSAIDs-related minimal change disease resolves after drug discontinuation, which is accompanied in some patients by a short course of corticosteroids.  The use of selective COX-2 inhibitors was not associated with a higher risk of nephrotic syndrome.
  19. 19. NSAIDs & Analgesic nephropathy • AN is characterized by renal papillary necrosis and CIN. • It is caused by prolonged and excessive use of analgesics that contain Aspirin, paracetamol and other NSAIDs. • Aspirin potentiate the toxicity of phenacetin & paracetamol when combined together. • Many studies have shown that chronic especially daily pracetamol use ( > 1 pill / day) has dose dependent, long term nephrotoxicity.
  20. 20. Content overview Classification of NSAIDs. Pathophysiogy of NSAIDs related nephropathy. Renal Syndromes associated with NSAIDs use. Selective Cox 2 nephrotoxicity. The least nephrotoxic NSAIDs. Take home message.
  21. 21. Are selective COX-2 inhibitors nephrotoxic?
  22. 22. Content overview Classification of NSAIDs. Pathophysiogy of NSAIDs related nephropathy. Renal Syndromes associated with NSAIDs use. Selective Cox 2 nephrotoxicity. The least nephrotoxic NSAIDs. Take home message.
  23. 23. What is the least nephrotoxic NSAID? Brufen low dose over the counter ibuprofen appears to be safe in most healthy subjects (Mann et al., 1993) Ibuprofen Rudac is considered to be safe (Patrono C et al., 1987). Since its hepatic active metabolite sulindac sulfoxide had shown the least effect on the renal cyclooxygenase system as it is deactivated by the kidney. Sulindac Nabuxan has little effect on serum creatinine and creatinine clearance with insignificant change in the urinary PGF1 & PGE2. Nabumetone J Rheumatol. 1997 Jun;24(6):1137-44. Comparative effects of nabumetone, sulindac, and ibuprofen on renal function.
  24. 24. Pain Management in Renal patients Whenever NSAIDs use must be considered due to the lack of effective alternatives, short-acting are preferred over long-acting agents to avoid prolonged NSAID-induced intra-glomerular hemodynamic compromise. Mild pain Acetaminophen +/- adjuvant Moderate pain Hydrocodone/o xycodone +/- adjuvant Severe pain Nonopioids ± adjuvants ± moderate to strong opioids (fentanyl, morphine or low dose treadol) 2017 update on pain management in patients with chronic kidney disease
  25. 25. Content overview Classification of NSAIDs. Pathophysiogy of NSAIDs related nephropathy. Renal Syndromes associated with NSAIDs use. Selective Cox 2 nephrotoxicity. The least nephrotoxic NSAIDs. Take home message.
  26. 26. Take home message  NSAIDs should be prescribed for the shortest duration, the lowest effective dose.  Careful and precise monitoring of renal function should be done for NSAIDs users.  These drugs should be used with cautious in high risk patients as elderly.  Selective COX 2 inhibitors are not safe.  Paracetamol is not totally safe specially in chronic use or if combined with other NSAIDs.
  27. 27. THANK YOU

