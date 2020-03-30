GLab360 LIMS-ELN future catalog v2.5.91

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Product Future Catalog Laboratory Information Management System Genesis Laboratory- GLab360 Top- Version 5.0 March 22, 202...
Document History Author Date Version Description Mohamed Yassin 15/3/2020 V2.5.91 Document creating Mohamed K.Elramy 22/3/...
Table of Contents Genesis Laboratory - GLab360 ..............................................................................
Sample storage: .............................................................................................................
Purpose The purpose of this technical specification document is to present a software solution development proposed by - G...
Solution Overview GLab360 Information System is a web-based solution designed on accreditation rules to manage the complet...
GLab360 provides easy-to-use screens for physicians, IT employees, and laboratory technicians, to create the configuration...
It brings together complete test planning, sample administration, inspection results documentation, test certification, re...
Integration Lab-to-Line GLab360 Solution connects and integrates laboratories with production operations, regardless of lo...
tool usage history is a base for planning and doing service and preventive maintenance. Operations From an operational sta...
 Tests are allocated to a sample automatically in a routine laboratory environment according to a defined set of paramete...
Main Modules Dashboard Every time the user will log in to application. the Dashboard will be always updated with overall l...
User will be fully engaged and controlled with the Dashboard.
Registration For patient data in a few steps, the user can either search and choose a history patient or add new patient d...
With just a mouse click, the user can update visit details with the needed insurance companies, referral doctor , The user...
Sample Management Our Web-based LIMS facilitate the configuration of all check points needed to be routed during sample li...
location of collecting the sample from departments to record the exactly location and time for sample creation also user c...
 Fig: Sample Status Life Cycle Barcode Labels
Plate Barcode Label
 Timestamp for every sample collected with the collection user.  Allow sample rejection in case of failed collection wit...
 A unique sample barcode labeling for each generated sample.
Lab Module Used to cover all technical lab work according to the worldwide healthcare standards.  Ability to categorize t...
 A professional, friendly user Validation screen allows different stages for a validation process.  Complete the result ...
Instrument connectivity module  GLab360 system provides bidirectional interface with the instrument, Automation System. d...
System Added Modules Sample tracking module With the "Sample tracking module," you will be able to track any of your sampl...
Turn Around Time module You can easily calculate the turnaround time for any sample, visit or average of a branch that giv...
Internal chatting module Provide an easy and monitored way of communication between all staff for following different work...
GLab360 LIMS-ELN future catalog v2.5.91
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

GLab360 LIMS-ELN future catalog v2.5.91

24 views

Published on

GLab360 a laboratory information management system and electronic laboratory network document from GTS Systems healthcare and business solution provider

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

GLab360 LIMS-ELN future catalog v2.5.91

  1. 1. Product Future Catalog Laboratory Information Management System Genesis Laboratory- GLab360 Top- Version 5.0 March 22, 2020 [This document is a sole proprietary of General Technology Solutions (GTS) and is intended for the named addressee. You do not have the right to disseminate, distribute, or reuse this document in a whole or in part unless you have an explicit written agreement from GTS. ]
  2. 2. Document History Author Date Version Description Mohamed Yassin 15/3/2020 V2.5.91 Document creating Mohamed K.Elramy 22/3/2020 V2.5.91 New template design , new future adding (languages) Definitions, Acronyms and Abbreviations Term Description LIMS Laboratory Information Management System. An application used to cover all lab workflow Web Based Application’s An application is known to be web based if it is accessible over a computer network using an internet browser without the necessity to install any other 3rd party’s software. VAS Value Added Service. A service that is not part of core business, yet it is offered to serve customers’ needs. E.g. extra copy of result report, sample collection from home, online result delivery, etc. Donor / Donation Word instruments in this document refer to any lab equipment BTS Blood Transfusion Services IAM Instrument Asset Management APP G-Quality Quality Assurance App Air-Link Hardware patent by GTS for wireless instrument connectivity Workflow Definition of the whole operation process and steps G-Store Inventory and stock APP
  3. 3. Table of Contents Genesis Laboratory - GLab360 ..................................................................................................................0 Document History...................................................................................................................................1 Definitions, Acronyms and Abbreviations...............................................................................................1 Purpose...............................................................................................................................................4 Scope ..................................................................................................................................................4 Overview.............................................................................................................................................4 Solution Overview ..................................................................................................................................5 Standards-Driven................................................................................................................................6 Automated and Easy...........................................................................................................................7 Integration Lab-to-Line .......................................................................................................................8 Revolutionizes efficiency in LIMS implementations............................................................................8 Customized with Standards ................................................................................................................8 Fully Log System..................................................................................................................................8 Operations..........................................................................................................................................9 Main Modules .......................................................................................................................................11 Dashboard ........................................................................................................................................11 Registration ......................................................................................................................................13 Sample Management........................................................................................................................15 Sample ordering................................................................................................................................15 Sample collection & Barcoding: ........................................................................................................15 Sample receiving unit:.......................................................................................................................16 Sample Dispatching:..........................................................................................................................16 Sample preparation: .........................................................................................................................16 Sample measurement:......................................................................................................................16
  4. 4. Sample storage: ................................................................................................................................16 Sample retrieval:...............................................................................................................................16 Sample Discard: ................................................................................................................................16 Lab Module.......................................................................................................................................21 Instrument connectivity module.......................................................................................................23 Result reporting................................................................................................................................23 System Added Modules.........................................................................................................................25 Sample tracking module ...................................................................................................................25 Turn Around Time module................................................................................................................26 Claim module....................................................................................................................................26 Website reporting module................................................................................................................26 SMS module......................................................................................................................................26 Internal chatting module ..................................................................................................................27 Alerting module................................................................................................................................27 Auto-validation module....................................................................................................................27 Lab to Lab module.............................................................................................................................27
  5. 5. Purpose The purpose of this technical specification document is to present a software solution development proposed by - GTS- to fulfill and define the Clinical Labs technical requirements that will be addressed through this document. It focuses on the capabilities and features offered by the proposed solution and how Glab360 stands for Clinical Labs requirements and conditions. Scope The Boundaries listed in this document are defined by a set of Requirements, and only applicable to the Submitted project. The specifications listed are always correct, verifiable, and traceable. this document is discrete from any other future versions or projects in cooperation between the customer and the service provider if they occur unless explicitly stated otherwise. Overview The purpose of this solution is to provide Clinical labs a fully automated & online vehicle to leverage on and promote their services to enhance the use of the available resources for obtaining accurate and confirmed results from all the existing lab medical devices. All functions share the same back-end technologies to deliver the unparalleled advantages and benefits of a truly holistic approach to protecting, managing and accessing data. The software contains modules to protect and archive, analyze, replicate, and search your data, which all share a common set of back-end services and advanced capabilities. The solution needs to tune the online presence of the hospital lab.
  6. 6. Solution Overview GLab360 Information System is a web-based solution designed on accreditation rules to manage the complete laboratory workflow starting from the registration process until result reporting. GLab360 designed according to the latest software technologies supporting fully clouding hosting, can be run under any operating system environment. It only needs the standard web browser (Safari, Google Chrome, etc...) on Pcs, Tablets (Osx, Andriod) and mobile phones. It can be extended to an unlimited number of clients to manage the central lab, satellite lab, referral lab, and external organization link like private contracted clinics. The solution platform provides your lab with easy remote access for your system, anytime, anywhere. Using only the web, you will have full control of the operation, maintenance, and upgrades.
  7. 7. GLab360 provides easy-to-use screens for physicians, IT employees, and laboratory technicians, to create the configuration process with ease and have full control for simple and complex procedures ranging from test creation to automatic verification rules. Standards-Driven Qualifications, role definition, responsibilities and equipment resources. It also facilitates a precise description of all phases of testing, test validation. Planned tests that are scheduled on a daily or shift basis can be automated and optimized. GLab360 flexibility refers to the ability for the solution to react quickly when occurred any production problems or customer complaints that require an immediate and creative test plan. The software incorporates standard work instructions, regulations, test device calibration and service instructions, and other administrative features. This ensures Working with leading interoperability and allows you to take full advantage of the benefits of complementary technologies. The LIMS Solution incorporates standards and features specifically developed to meet the needs of the production laboratory.
  8. 8. It brings together complete test planning, sample administration, inspection results documentation, test certification, resource management and lab KPI’s. The platform provides standardized interfaces to material test systems of all types. Standardized tests, data, and reporting ensure the comparability of results between laboratories and production lines. Automated and Easy The creation of master/reference test plans and inspection schemes is easy using GLab360. Thousands of modifications in tests across the board can be generated from a single master with just a few mouse clicks. Features and functionality of Glab360 adapt easily to ensure flexibility to your existing practices and laboratory workflows. The software includes a personalized certificate and Customized reporting. Clear and accurate basis for comparison. Data can be secured and archived from a central location, providing planners with firm control and the perfect tools to prevent errors. Visibility of the related costs of all your tests allowing you to make cost-efficient decisions that will support interdepartmental, and external billing processes. G-Lab Solution helps you bring a better product to the market at an accelerated pace. It creates a structured, precise approach to troubleshooting based on accurate live data feeds. Disciplined testing anchored in comprehensive detailed data allowing effective decision making. The quality problem-solving process becomes reproducible, and it adds validity and integrity to laboratory and production operations with each iteration. The quality gains in materials carry through to overall product quality. GLab360 Solution reduces paperwork, errors, and uncertainty, and speeds things up, such as faster releasing of production orders. The time frame between identification of an engineering challenge or task and resolution becomes easier to reliably forecast. It also becomes much shorter, giving you the competitive edge you need.
  9. 9. Integration Lab-to-Line GLab360 Solution connects and integrates laboratories with production operations, regardless of location. The solution optimizes workflows from a centralized testing platform. The system interfaces and interoperates with a broad variety of measurement and test devices, including legacy systems. GLab360 captures and organizes data automatically and supports analysis with documents and images. It is customizable and easily integrates into existing operations without requiring new database development. Existing processes remain intact and are enhanced. Revolutionizes efficiency in LIMS implementations GLab360 also provides a standard interface with HIS or ERP systems for handling of master data and inspection orders with feedback. A production order originating from the ERP system can be imported, tested and validated. The results can then be fed back to the HIS or ERP system complete with observations, recommendations, and specifically documented corrections. Customized with Standards A major advantage for the user is that the system is fully developed, market-proven and ready to use. At the same time, it has the flexibility to be customized to the specific requirements of your environment. G-Lab will leverage its expertise at every customer to optimize workflows and ensure a fast and cost-efficient implementation. We help you to create specifications to address your unique challenges. Fully Log System This information is very important for the next user because the condition of the tool often depends on the previous run process. Logs give also hints for users regarding parameters of standard and/or often used processes. The
  10. 10. tool usage history is a base for planning and doing service and preventive maintenance. Operations From an operational standpoint, LIS data can be used to make decisions about basic workflows, such as when to send couriers, when to add or reduce laboratory staff, and how fast results get from one location to another. It can also be used for basic business planning around instruments and hardware replacement.  Optimize your laboratory workflow.  Significant cost saving through automation.  Integration with your plant floor and business systems, ERP, MES, QMS.  Integration of test equipment, from legacy to the latest systems.  Specimen management.  Supports metallurgy, chemistry, and mechanical labs.  Supports releasing, approval and validation processes.  Specimen tracking and status monitoring.  Test creation of a company or international test standards.  Diagnostic testing and evaluations.  Reduce/eliminate the need for paper and laboratory notebooks.  Speed up the retrieval of information – database searching is massively quicker than searching through filing cabinets.  Fast production of regular laboratory reports can be used to identify the workload by a person, instrument, test, customer, etc.  Also include other data such as laboratory costs, data trends, outstanding work and sample turnaround times.  Hugely improve the understanding of the laboratory activities and the planning process e.g. when do I need a new instrument  Eliminate duplication of effort e.g. sample registration for each department handling a sample.  Simplify and standardize laboratory service requests from other departments and/or external customers. This leads to a more efficient client interface and reduced internal delays.  Encourage clients to register their own samples, monitor sample status and search for approved results using a web interface to the LIMS. This saves laboratory time and provides a more modern efficient service to the customer.  Monitor time delays from sample registration to sample receipt to sample testing to sample reporting thus quickly identifying bottlenecks.
  11. 11.  Tests are allocated to a sample automatically in a routine laboratory environment according to a defined set of parameters.  Eliminate transcription of data where possible. This is helped by the linking of high sample throughput instruments/systems to the LIMS for direct capture of data. More sophisticated links will be bi-directional allowing the transfer of a sample list to the instrument/system.  Introduce intuitive, easy to use work-flows. These can be designed to match all workflows used in the laboratory. A key issue here is that G-Lab allow new workflows to be added easily without dependence on the company  Additionally, the screens designed for each work-flow should not have optional fields or greyed- out items on a menu. They should be designed for the job resulting in a more user-friendly and relevant environment for each user of the system irrespective of their authority and responsibility.  Track the location of each sample and each sample movement to effectively create a chain of custody. The location of each sample is known at any given time and this can be identified using bar-code technology.  Time, date and operator I.D. stamping of all data and result entries leading to improved traceability and adherence to enhanced quality procedures. This, in turn, leads to regulatory compliance and more comfortable audits where appropriate.  Increased laboratory productivity – higher sample throughput and reduced turnaround times whilst maintaining quality compliance. This is, in part, due to reduced workload through the elimination of data duplication and data transcription.  All data inputs can be checked against expected values e.g. test results can be compared against limits with a warning presented instantly.  Immediate management access to all data, reports, statistics, etc.  Improve the presentation of management reports and customer reports so that they become a recognizable quality product supplied by the laboratory. Graphics such as pie charts and trend graphs are used to enhance the presentation and make it more understandable.  the security system will ensure that users are restricted to their own area of responsibility as defined by the quality procedures.
  12. 12. Main Modules Dashboard Every time the user will log in to application. the Dashboard will be always updated with overall lab workflow according to pre-configured Statistics per user with a full-screen view. The user can easily manipulate between branches and departments according to workload and pre-assigned privilege. Workflow overview charts can easily be extracted and saved for paper and file documentation system.
  13. 13. User will be fully engaged and controlled with the Dashboard.
  14. 14. Registration For patient data in a few steps, the user can either search and choose a history patient or add new patient demographics. Allowing configurations for mandatory field according to customer needs. With all needed criteria for better Test result quality guidance and insurance.
  15. 15. With just a mouse click, the user can update visit details with the needed insurance companies, referral doctor , The user can manage whole visit finance for any change or remaining and payback with a full user log. From one screen user can manage different tab to cover all the mandatory and needed visit details for enhancing the result verification process. A Unique visit ID generation for each visit according to patient ID. Different visit status updated automatically to indicate current visit progress. Allowed users have easy access to edit and change in "Visit details" with a full visit log.
  16. 16. Sample Management Our Web-based LIMS facilitate the configuration of all check points needed to be routed during sample life cycle also with the fully web –based technique system can be introducing and reviewed (from any mobile, Tablet, etc...) so now you can easily fully control, update and guarantee your Sample life cycle is following all the international standards. Sample ordering  process of ordering a sample to carry on the needed tests.  G-lab is fully configured by user to choose for every test the required sample type and sample container.  Easily to Configure the capacity and specifications of the needed container (volume, type, special barcode safety signs, etc....).  Every container can be configured for the required storage time and conditions.  According to the test needed volume for analytical processing the system handled automatically the no. of sample container needed and also re-allocate the sample if it needs to be processed through different lab departments. Sample collection & Barcoding:  Process of sample physical generation user can easily submit a collect order from the actual
  17. 17. location of collecting the sample from departments to record the exactly location and time for sample creation also user can print the barcode automatically with collection or postpone for sample receiving units. Sample receiving unit:  Unit responsible for collecting samples from different locations and check for acceptance and validity.  Can be used to schedule a sample collection in specific plant location by the Lab staff.   Also, user can reject sample not matching safety and quality criteria with update comment and the availability to notify ordering department for another sample. Sample Dispatching:  System automatically sort & notify the Sample receiving unit user with dispatching location needed for different sample processing so user can physically check and separate samples according to the processing lab department. Sample preparation:  A phase in which preparation treatment for sample done according to the needed criteria for analytical processing (Centrifuging, extraction, etc...).  According to a pre-set condition the system notify the user with needed preparation steps also can be activated to be a mandatory check field for better lab management and quality documentation. Sample measurement:  Process in which sample under go for measurement either through instrument which will be connected to our G-lab system through a set of various of stat of the art technology modules designed to facilitate and support the connectivity of different instruments despite its location, network, size and connectivity technique.  Also, for manual result processing the system will guide the user with a test dedicated job sheet to document the result before updating it to the software.  Sample measurement is one of the most critical process as it plays a vital rule in result validation and next actions that depend on measurement.  System is equipped with instrument tracking log also it can be updated with quality and calibration test results to automatically enable or disable a specific or number of tests on instrument to guarantee result quality. Sample storage:  Process in which sample is stored in a pre-defined location with a pre-defined period for any further needed work on. Sample retrieval:  Process of ordering a sample from storage location to processing unit for any needed further confirmation or result double-checked. Sample Discard:  System will automatically update the user for the sample expiry period to be discarded each according to the pre-defined safety and ISO standards.
  18. 18.  Fig: Sample Status Life Cycle Barcode Labels
  19. 19. Plate Barcode Label
  20. 20.  Timestamp for every sample collected with the collection user.  Allow sample rejection in case of failed collection with reason and rescheduling collection.  Different sample status that enables the technical lab users to be updated with different sample stages.  Ability to group and filter samples by processing the lab department.  Sample work-list printing.  Complete sample status logs with user and time for each sample.
  21. 21.  A unique sample barcode labeling for each generated sample.
  22. 22. Lab Module Used to cover all technical lab work according to the worldwide healthcare standards.  Ability to categorize tests to different test groups and departments.
  23. 23.  A professional, friendly user Validation screen allows different stages for a validation process.  Complete the result status logs for each test.  Automatically updating test results range according to age, gender, and instrument.  The user can manage test range change without affecting any previous test result range.  A Full log for the previous test results for the same patient while validating results.  Ability to rerun approves, validate and invalidate any test result or whole sample.  The user can easily add any result comment according to pre-saved results comment.  Easily adding calculated formula for the required calculated test.  Ability to add any photo for any test result type.  Fully configured Microbiology module according to customer needs.  Auto Signature according to validation user.  Different privilege according to technical lab user functionality.
  24. 24. Instrument connectivity module  GLab360 system provides bidirectional interface with the instrument, Automation System. downloading all detailed information to the analyzer needed for sample processing.  Glab360 system will receive automatically all the result from the instrument once it finishes as well as all the flag and images sent by the instrument.  Also, you can monitor the connectivity status for your instruments in case of one instrument connection goes down.  Used new techniques in connecting serial instruments using wireless modules.  Does not require any footprint in the lab to help the lab utilizing any available space.  Minimum user intervention to switch off and on the interface application since we use the auto- connect technique.  Used a separate network to eliminate any network infrastructure from affecting lab instruments processing Allow G-Lab support team to access interfaces from anywhere for 24-hour support. Result reporting Fully customized result reports according to customer needs, Result reports will be available for printing only after validation which ensures always accuracy and safety.
  25. 25. System Added Modules Sample tracking module With the "Sample tracking module," you will be able to track any of your samples for the last location and all previous timing, processes, and users, Support tracking samples between branches or internally in laboratory. Support sending and receiving action for a sample.
  26. 26. Turn Around Time module You can easily calculate the turnaround time for any sample, visit or average of a branch that gives you more capability for enhancing your workload, throughput, control and fix any delay. Support two-timing flag:  Actual timing: used to enhance and control result-processing time inside the lab and act as a first gate to prevent result delay.  Reporting timing: used to enhance delivering result time to always ensure patient satisfaction. Claim module Fully customized reporting module to ensure that customers' data always updated and tracked with financial and marketing reports, for better and full control of financial needs. Fully customized statistics graphs for better progress indication. Website reporting module Allow patients to be always connected to their results history over the customer website. It can be configured to be used by referral doctor or contracted lab entities, insurance companies to view results, order visits and approved visits requests. SMS module Used to automatically send an SMS to the patient including encrypting data to view results once validated by lab staff. Also can be managed to send SMS with the latest offers and updates for the patient.
  27. 27. Internal chatting module Provide an easy and monitored way of communication between all staff for following different work processes and continuous updates with the required tasks. Alerting module The system can be configured for automatic user alerting in different system modules according to customer preset criteria. Auto-validation module Allow lab users to configure different criteria according to the current test result, previous, data check and other related test formulas. To auto validate and comment test results. Lab to Lab module Complete module to cover all the sent tests outside the lab starting from pricing to final step of result entry including different lab range entry, different screen for lab result entry, lab to lab worklist according to test and activated lab and complete reporting with a related financial claim.

×