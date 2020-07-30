Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 ١‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬    ...
  ٢‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  F      ...
 ٣‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ F   ...
  ٤‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
 ٥‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ F  ‫ﻣﺒﺎر‬ ‫ﻃﻴﺒﺎ‬ ‫ﻛﺜﲑا‬ ‫ﲪﺪا‬ ‫ﷲ‬ ‫اﳊﻤﺪ‬ً ً ً‫واﻟ...
  ٦‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ F‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫أﻧﺰل‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫اﳊﻤﺪ‬‫ه‬،‫اﻟﻜﺘﺎب‬،‫ﻋﻮﺟﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﳚﻌﻞ‬ ‫وﱂ‬ً‫واﻟﺼﻼة‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫أﻓﻀﻞ...
 ٧‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫إﻣﺎم‬‫ﺳﻴﺒﻮﻳ‬‫ﻪ‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-١٨٠‫ﻫـ‬. ...
  ٨‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬‫ﺻﺎدق‬ ‫ﳏﻤﺪ‬‫ﻗﻤﺤﺎوي‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-١٤٠١‫ﻫـ‬. ‫اﻟﺴﻴﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻔﺘﺎح‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬‫ا...
 ٩‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ &&  ‫أﻓﻀﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺮﻳ...
  ١٠‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
 ١١‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫ﺍﻟﺤﺮﻭﻑ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺎﺭﺝ‬ ...
  ١٢‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ،‫اﻟﻜﺮﻳﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮآن‬ ‫ﳊﻤﻠﺔ‬ ‫اﻷوﱃ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﻛﻴﺰة‬ ‫واﻟﺼﻔﺎت‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫...
 ١٣‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  *‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬:‫اﻟﴚء‬ ‫ﻃﺮف‬ ‫وﻫﻲ‬ ،‫...
  ١٤‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫وﺿﻌﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﳐﺘﺺ‬ ‫ﻓﻬﻮ‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫ﺑﺨﻼف‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﳜﺘﺺ‬ ‫وﱂ‬ ،‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﻢ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ً. *‫اﻟﺼﻮ...
 ١٥‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫رﺗﺒﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﲈء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬‫ﺗﻴﺒ‬ً‫ﻛـ‬ ،‫ﳐﺮﺟﻴﺎ‬ ‫...
  ١٦‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫أرﺑﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﻧﺄﺧﺬ‬@‫أﻫﺎع‬!‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ ،‫ﺑﻜﲈﳍﺎ‬@‫ﺣﺸﺎ‬!‫ﻓﺄول‬ ‫ﻛﻠﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻛﻞ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫آﺧﺮﻫﺎ‬ ‫إﱃ‬. ...
 ١٧‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ *‫اﻵﺧﺮ؟‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫أﳞﲈ‬ ‫واﳊﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬:‫اﻟﻨ‬ ‫اﺧﺘﻠﻒ‬‫ﻓ...
  ١٨‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  *‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬:‫اﳋﺮوج‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺿﻊ‬. ‫اﺻﻄﻼﺣﺎ‬ً:‫ﻳﻨﻘﻄ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬...
 ١٩‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻳﻜﻮن‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ،‫اﳌﻘﺪر‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬ ...
  ٢٠‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫اﻷ‬ ‫زﻛﺮﻳﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬‫ﻧﺼﺎري‬:‫أﻳﺘﻬﺎ‬ ،‫ﳖﺎﻳﺘﺎن‬ ‫ﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬ ‫ﻛﻞ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫واﻋﻠﻢ‬‫ﻓﺮﺿﺖ‬َ...
 ٢١‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫ﻣﺬاﻫﺐ‬ ‫ﺛﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫وأﺷﻬﺮﻫ...
  ٢٢‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﲏ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫وﻣﻨﻬﻢ‬‫وذﻫﺒﻮا‬ ،‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﱃ‬@‫ﻋﴩ‬ ‫ﺳﺘﺔ‬!‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﺤﴫ‬ @‫ﻋﺎﻣ...
 ٢٣‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ && ٥ ٤ ٣ ٢ ١ ‫ﺗﻨﺒﻴﻬ...
  ٢٤‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاد‬ ‫ﻋﺜﲈن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻼﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬: ‫ﺛﻼﺛ‬ ‫ﻣﺬاﻫﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬‫ـــ‬‫ﲡﻲ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺨ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮاء‬ ‫اﺧﺘﻠﻒ‬ُ...
 ٢٥‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻔﺎ‬ ‫وﻣﻌﺮﻓﺔ‬ ،‫واﳌﻘﺪار‬‫ﻫـ‬ ‫ا‬ ،‫واﳌﻌﻴﺎر‬ ‫اﳌﺤﻚ...
  ٢٦‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ @! ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺠﻤﻮﻋﺔ‬ ‫اﺧﱰ‬@‫أ‬!‫اﳌﺠﻤﻮﻋﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺎﺳﺒﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬@‫...
 ٢٧‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ @! ...
  ٢٨‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
 ٢٩‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫ﺍﻷﺻﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺤﺮﻭﻑ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺎﺭﺝ‬: @...
  ٣٠‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬   ‫اﺧﺘـﱪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳜﺘﺎره‬ ‫ا...
 ٣١‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  @...
  ٣٢‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ،‫ﻣﻔﺘﻮﺣﺎ‬ ‫اﻷﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﻜﻮن‬ ‫أن‬ً:﴿‫ﻗﺎل‬َ َ﴾]‫اﻟﻘﻠﻢ‬:٢٨.[ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬...
 ٣٣‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫اﳌﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺮوف‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻄﻖ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫اﳋﻴﺸﻮم‬ ‫ﻣ...
  ٣٤‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬   ‫س‬١:‫؟‬ ‫واﺻﻄﻼﺣﺎ‬ ،‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﺮف...
 ٣٥‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬   ‫ﺗﻌﺮﻳﻔﻪ‬:‫واﻟﻔﻢ‬ ‫اﳊﻨﺠﺮة‬ ‫ﺑﲔ‬...
  ٣٦‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫ﺗﻌﺮﻳﻔﻪ‬:‫أﺑﻌﺪه‬ ‫أي‬‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻞ‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫اﻟﺼﺪر‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬‫ﱠ‬ ِ. ،‫...
 ٣٧‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻴﺎش‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻜﺮ‬ ‫أﺑﻮ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:﴿ ‫ﳞﻤﺰ‬ ‫إﻣﺎﻣﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬...
  ٣٨‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮﻳﻔﻪ‬:‫أﺳﻔﻠﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳉﻮزة‬ ‫ﻻﺻﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬. ‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎن‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫وﳜﺮج‬:‫ﳘﺎ‬@‫ﻓﺎﳊﺎء‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﲔ...
 ٣٩‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫ﺗﻌﺮﻳﻔﻪ‬:‫اﳋﺎرج‬ ‫أو‬ ...
  ٤٠‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  @!@! @! @...
 ٤١‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬   ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫...
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
90618500
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

90618500

20 views

Published on

مخارج الحروف

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

90618500

  1. 1.  ١‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬          َ ََ َ ‫ﱢ‬ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  2. 2.   ٢‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  F        PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  3. 3.  ٣‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ F    PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  4. 4.   ٤‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  5. 5.  ٥‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ F  ‫ﻣﺒﺎر‬ ‫ﻃﻴﺒﺎ‬ ‫ﻛﺜﲑا‬ ‫ﲪﺪا‬ ‫ﷲ‬ ‫اﳊﻤﺪ‬ً ً ً‫واﻟﺴﻼم‬ ‫واﻟﺼﻼة‬ ،‫وﻳﺮﴇ‬ ‫رﺑﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﳛﺐ‬ ‫ﻛﲈ‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﻛﺎ‬ً‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﳏﻤﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺒﻲ‬‫أﲨﻌﲔ‬ ‫وﺻﺤﺎﺑﺘﻪ‬ ‫وآﻟﻪ‬. ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺃﻣﺎ‬: ‫أﺧﻮﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﺪوده‬ ‫ورﺳﻢ‬ ‫ﺣﺮوﻓﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻄﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻴﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺘﺎب‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﻃﻠﻌﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﺪ‬‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬: ‫اﻟﻘﺮش‬ ‫إﺑﺮاﻫﻴﻢ‬ ‫ﲨﺎل‬ ‫اﻟﺮﲪﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫أﺑﻮ‬:‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﳌﺸﺘﻤﻞ‬ ،‫واﻟﺼﻔﺎت‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫دراﺳﺔ‬ ‫وﺗﺪرﻳﺒﺎت‬ ،‫ﻣﺘﺪرﺟﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻬﺠﻴﺔ‬ ‫دراﺳﺔ‬‫أن‬ ‫ﻳﻤﻜﻦ‬ ‫ﳌﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻼ‬ ‫أﻟﻔﻴﺘﻪ‬ ‫وﻗﺪ‬ ‫واﺧﺘﺒﺎرات‬ً ‫ﳛﺘﻮي‬ ‫ووﺟﺪﺗﻪ‬ ،‫واﳊﺪﻳﺚ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺪﻳﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﺻﻔﺎﲥﺎ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﺤﺪث‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻨﻮﻋﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻌﺪدة‬ ‫اﳌﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﻫﺬه‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫وﺗﻄﺒﻴﻘﺎت‬ ،‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫ﻣﻠﻮﻧﺔ‬ ‫ﺻﻮرا‬ً. ‫ﻫﺬا‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﻳﻜﻮن‬ ‫ﻓﻘﺪ‬ ،‫ﻣﺰﺟﺎة‬ ‫اﳌﺠﺎل‬ ‫ﻫﺬا‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺑﻀﺎﻋﺘﻲ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أﻋﱰف‬ ‫أﲏ‬ ‫وﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﴏ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺘﺎب‬ً،‫ﺳﻬﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﻄﺮﻳﻘﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﺮﺿﺖ‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫ﳏﺘﻮﻳﺎﺗﻪ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أﺟﺪ‬ ‫وﻟﻜﻦ‬ ،‫ﻳﺴﺘﺤﻖ‬ ‫ﻋﲈ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺣﺴﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﻴﺪ‬ ‫وﺗﺮﺗﻴﺐ‬ ،‫ﻣﻴﴪة‬. ‫اﳌﺴﻠﻤﲔ‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫وﺗﻘﺒﻞ‬ ،‫وأﺛﺎﺑﻪ‬ ،‫اﳉﺰاء‬ ‫ﺧﲑ‬ ‫ﻗﺪم‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﻓﺠﺰاه‬ ‫واﻟﺼﻼح‬ ‫اﳋﲑ‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﳌﺎ‬ ‫اﳉﻤﻴﻊ‬ ‫ووﻓﻖ‬ ،‫اﻷﻋﲈل‬ ‫ﺻﺎﻟﺢ‬. ،‫اﻟﻜﺮﻳﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺒﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫وﺻﲆ‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﺎﳌﲔ‬ ‫رب‬ ‫ﷲ‬ ‫واﳊﻤﺪ‬‫وﻋﲆ‬ ،‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﳏﻤﺪ‬ ‫أﲨﻌﲔ‬ ‫وﺻﺤﺎﺑﺘﻪ‬ ،‫آﻟﻪ‬. ‫ﻛﺘﺒﻪ‬   ٢/١٢/١٤٢٧ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  6. 6.   ٦‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ F‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫أﻧﺰل‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫اﳊﻤﺪ‬‫ه‬،‫اﻟﻜﺘﺎب‬،‫ﻋﻮﺟﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﳚﻌﻞ‬ ‫وﱂ‬ً‫واﻟﺼﻼة‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫أﻓﻀﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫واﻟﺴﻼم‬‫أﲨﻌﲔ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﻠﻖ‬،‫إﱃ‬ ‫ﳖﺠﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﺳﺎر‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﺻﺤﺒﻪ‬ ‫آﻟﻪ‬ ‫وﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﻳﻮم‬. ‫ﻭﺑﻌﺪ‬: ‫ﻓﻬﻲ‬ ،‫واﻟﺼﻔﺎت‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫دراﺳﺔ‬ ‫أﳘﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺮﻳﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮآن‬ ‫ﲪﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﳜﻔﻰ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻓﺈﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺮﻳﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮآن‬ ‫ﳌﻌﻠﻢ‬ ‫اﻷوﱃ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﻛﻴﺰة‬،‫وﻣﺘﻌﻠﻤﻪ‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﺴﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎرئ‬ ‫ﳛﻔﻆ‬ ‫ﻓﺒﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺳﺘﺒﺪ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺤﺮﻳﻒ‬ ،‫اﳌﺤﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻬﺠﺎت‬ ‫وأﺛﺮ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﻮﺟﺎج‬‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ال‬. ‫اﻗﱰﺣﻮا‬ ‫اﻟﺬﻳﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮاء‬ ‫إﺧﻮاﲏ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻷﻓﺎﺿﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫رﻏﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﺬﻟﻚ‬ ‫دﻓﻌﻨﻲ‬ ‫وﳑﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﲇ‬ّ‫دراﳼ‬ ‫ﻛﻤﻨﻬﺞ‬ ‫واﻟﺼﻔﺎت‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺨﺎرج‬ ‫ﺧﺎص‬ ‫ﻛﺘﺎب‬ ‫ﲣﺼﻴﺺ‬‫ﱟ‬‫ﺑﺴﻂ‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬ ، ،‫وﴍح‬‫وﺗﻜﺜﻒ‬‫ﱠ‬ ُ‫واﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺒﺎت‬ ‫اﻷﻧﺸﻄﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬.  ‫اﻷول‬ ‫اﳌﺒﺤﺚ‬:‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫دراﺳﺔ‬@،‫اﻷﺻﻠﻴﺔ‬‫و‬‫اﻟﻔﺮﻋﻴﺔ‬!. ‫اﻟﺜﺎﲏ‬ ‫اﳌﺒﺤﺚ‬:‫اﻟﺼﻔﺎت‬ ‫دراﺳﺔ‬@‫واﻟﻌﺎرﺿﺔ‬ ،‫اﻷﺻﻠﻴﺔ‬!. ،‫ﺗﻮﺿﻴﺤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮر‬ ،‫اﻟﻜﺘﺎب‬ ‫دﻋﻤﺖ‬ ‫وﻗﺪ‬ ،‫واﻷﻧﺸﻄﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺒﺎت‬ ‫ﺗﻜﺜﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺮﺑﺔ‬ ‫ووﺳﻴﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺎﻋﺪ‬ ‫ﻛﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ،‫ﺣﺪة‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻞ‬. ‫ﻛﺘﺎﺑ‬ ‫ﺛﻼﺛﲔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻷﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫رﺟﻌﺖ‬ ‫وﻗﺪ‬ً‫ﺎ‬،‫اﳌﻮﺿﻮع‬ ‫ﲠﺬا‬ ‫ﻋﻨﻴﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺘﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫واﳌﺘﺄﺧ‬ ‫اﳌﺘﻘﺪﻣﲔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﲈء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬‫اﻋﺘﺒﺎر‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ،‫ﺮﻳﻦ‬‫أن‬‫اﻷﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﻫﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﻠﻘﻲ‬ ‫اﳌﺸﺎﻓﻬﺔ‬.  ‫اﳉﻌﱪي‬‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬ ،‫ﻋﻤﺮو‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫إﺑﺮاﻫﻴﻢ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-١٣٢‫ﻫـ‬. ‫اﳋﻠﻴﻞ‬‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬ ،‫أﲪﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-١٧٠‫ﻫـ‬. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  7. 7.  ٧‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫إﻣﺎم‬‫ﺳﻴﺒﻮﻳ‬‫ﻪ‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-١٨٠‫ﻫـ‬. ‫اﻟﻨﺤﻮي‬‫ﻗﻄﺮب‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-٢٠٦‫ﻫـ‬. ‫اﳊﺎﻓﻆ‬‫اﻟﻔﺮاء‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-٢٠٧‫ﻫـ‬. ‫اﻟﻨﺤﻮي‬‫اﳉﺮﻣﻲ‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-٢٢٥‫ﻫـ‬. ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ُ َ ِ‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬‫ﻃﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫أﰊ‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-٤٣٧‫ﻫـ‬. ‫ﻋﺜﲈن‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺮو‬ ‫أﺑﻮ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ُ َ ِ‫اﻟﺪاﲏ‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-٤٤٤‫ﻫـ‬. ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ُ َ ِ‫اﻟﺸﺎﻃﺒ‬‫ﻲ‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-٥٩٠‫ﻫـ‬. ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ُ َ ِ‫اﻟﺴﺨﺎوي‬ِ َ ‫ﱠ‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-٦٤٣‫ﻫـ‬. ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ُ َ ِ‫اﺑﻦ‬ُ ْ‫اﳉﺰري‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-٨٣٣‫ﻫـ‬. ‫أﲪﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺷﻬﺎب‬ ‫اﳊﺎﻓﻆ‬‫اﻟﻘﺴﻄﻼﲏ‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-٩٢٣‫ﻫـ‬ ‫زﻛﺮﻳﺎ‬ ‫اﻹﺳﻼم‬ ‫ﺷﻴﺦ‬‫اﻷﻧﺼﺎري‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-٩٢٦‫ﻫـ‬. ‫ﻋﲇ‬ ‫اﳌﻼ‬‫اﳌﻌﺮوف‬ ‫ﺳﻠﻄﺎن‬ ‫ﳏﻤﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬‫ﺑﺎﻟﻘﺎري‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫ﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-١٠١٤‫ﻫـ‬. ‫ﳏﻤﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﲇ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬‫اﻟﺼﻔﺎﻗﴘ‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-١١١٧‫ﻫـ‬. ‫ﺑﻜﺮ‬ ‫أﰊ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﳏﻤﺪ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬‫اﳌﺮﻋﴚ‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-١١٤٥‫ﻫـ‬. ‫اﻟﻌﻼﻣﺔ‬ُ َ َ‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬ ‫ﳏﻤﺪ‬‫ﱢ‬ َ ‫ﱠ‬ َ ُ‫ﻧﴫ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬‫ﻋﴩ‬ ‫اﻟﺜﺎﻟﺚ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮن‬ ‫ﻠﲈء‬ ‫اﳍﺠﺮي‬. ‫اﻟﻌﻼﻣﺔ‬‫اﳌﺘﻮﱄ‬‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬ ،-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-‫ﺳﻨﺔ‬١٣١٣‫ﻫـ‬.  ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬‫ﻋﺜﲈن‬‫ﺳﻠﻴﲈن‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬‫أﻏﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاد‬،‫وﻟﺪ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-١٣١٦‫ﻫـ‬. ‫ﳏﻤﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﲇ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻼﻣﺔ‬‫اﻟﻀﺒﺎع‬،‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-١٣٧٦‫ﻫـ‬. ‫ﳏﻤﻮد‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬‫ﺧﻠﻴﻞ‬‫اﳊﴫي‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-١٤٠١‫ﻫـ‬. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  8. 8.   ٨‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬‫ﺻﺎدق‬ ‫ﳏﻤﺪ‬‫ﻗﻤﺤﺎوي‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-١٤٠١‫ﻫـ‬. ‫اﻟﺴﻴﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻔﺘﺎح‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬‫اﳌﺮﺻﻔﻲ‬،‫ﺗﻮﰲ‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-١٤٠٩‫ﻫـ‬. ‫إﺑﺮاﻫﻴﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬‫ﻋﲇ‬‫ﺷﺤﺎﺗ‬‫ﺔ‬‫اﻟﺴﻤﻨﻮدي‬،‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫وﻧﻔﻊ‬ ،‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺣﻔﻈﻪ‬.  ‫اﻟﻌﺰﻳﺰ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫أﲪﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻼﻣﺔ‬‫اﻟﺰﻳﺎت‬‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬ ،. ‫اﻟﺪﻛﺘﻮر‬ُ ‫ﱡ‬‫اﻟﻌﺰﻳﺰ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ِ ُ‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬ ،‫اﳊﻔﻴﻆ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ِ ُ. ‫ﺧﻠﻴﻞ‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬‫ﺣﺒﺔ‬‫ﱠ‬‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬ ،. ‫إﺑﺮاﻫﻴﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬‫اﻷﺧﴬ‬‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺣﻔﻈﻪ‬ ،. ‫اﻟﺪﻛﺘﻮر‬‫اﻟﻌﺰﻳﺰ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ِ ُ ْ‫اﻟﻘﺎرئ‬،‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺣﻔﻈﻪ‬. ‫ﻋﲇ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬‫اﳊ‬‫ﺬﻳﻔﻲ‬،‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺣﻔﻈﻪ‬. ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬:‫اﻟﺮاﻓﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬،‫رﺿﻮان‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺣﻔﻈﻪ‬. ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬ْ ‫ﱠ‬‫أﲪﺪ‬ُ َ ْ َ،‫ﻣﺼﻄﻔﻰ‬َ ْ ُ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺣﻔﻈﻪ‬. ‫إﺑﺮاﻫﻴﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻛﺘﻮر‬ُ‫اﻟﺪوﴎي‬َ ‫ﱡ‬،‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺣﻔﻈﻪ‬. ،‫رواش‬ ‫أﺑﻮ‬ ‫ﳏﻤﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬ْ ‫ﱠ‬‫اﳌﺸﺎﻳﺦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻏﲑﻫﻢ‬ ،‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺣﻔﻈﻪ‬. ‫ﻧﺒﺬ‬ ‫ذﻛﺮت‬ ‫وﻗﺪ‬‫ة‬‫ا‬ ‫ﳖﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻷﻓﺬاذ‬ ‫اﻷﻋﻼم‬ ‫ﻫﺆﻻء‬ ‫ﺳﲑ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬‫اﷲ‬ ‫أﺳﺄل‬ ،‫ﻟﻜﺘﺎب‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺟ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻟﺼﺎ‬ ‫وﳚﻌﻠﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﲠﺬا‬ ‫ﻳﻨﻔﻊ‬ ‫أن‬ً‫ﻬ‬‫اﻟﻌﺎﳌﲔ‬ ‫رب‬ ‫ﷲ‬ ‫واﳊﻤﺪ‬ ،‫اﻟﻜﺮﻳﻢ‬ ‫ﻪ‬.  PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  9. 9.  ٩‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ &&  ‫أﻓﻀﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺮﻳﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮآن‬‫اﻟﻜﺘﺐ‬‫وﻧﺎﺳﺨﻬﺎ‬،‫اﻟﺘﺤﺮﻳﻒ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﻃﺮأ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻠﻪ‬ ‫وﻣﺎ‬ ،ُ ‫ﺳﺒﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫دون‬ ‫اﺗﺒﺎﻋﻪ‬ ‫وﳚﺐ‬َ ُ ‫ﱢ‬ ُ. ‫زﻣﺎن‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﺻﺎﻟﺢ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ٍ ‫ﱢ‬ ٌ‫وﻣﻜﺎن‬ٍ﴿lk j i h g f e d c qpon m﴾]‫ﻓﺼﻠﺖ‬:٤٢[. ،‫اﻟﺒﴩ‬ ‫ﻛﻜﻼم‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺨﻠﻮق‬ ‫وﻟﻴﺲ‬ ،‫ﻗﻮﻻ‬ ‫ﻛﻴﻔﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﻼ‬ ‫ﺑﺪأ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﻛﻼم‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ً‫وﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﴩ‬ ‫ﻛﻜﻼم‬ ‫أﻧﻪ‬ ‫زﻋﻢ‬‫ﻗﻮﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ،‫ﺑﺴﻘﺮ‬ ‫وأوﻋﺪه‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ذﻣﻪ‬ ‫وﻗﺪ‬ ،‫ﻛﻔﺮ‬َ َ:﴿F H G﴾]‫اﳌﺪﺛﺮ‬:٢٦[،‫ﻗﺎل‬ ‫ﳌﻦ‬:﴿BA@E DC﴾]‫اﳌﺪﺛﺮ‬:٢٥[. ‫وﻣﻌﺎﻧﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﺣﺮوﻓﻪ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﻛﻼم‬ ‫واﻟﻘﺮءان‬ُ ُ‫ﺑﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬‫أ‬‫ﻳﻌﻮد‬ ‫وإﻟﻴﻪ‬‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫دال‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺠﺰ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬‫ﱞ‬ ٌ ُ ‫ﳏﻤﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺻﺪق‬‫ﱠ‬ َ ََ ُ َ ِj. ‫وإن‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺜﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﺄﰐ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻷﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﻳﻤﻜﻦ‬ ‫وﻻ‬‫ﻋﺎوﻧﻪ‬‫ﻏﲑه‬﴿/ . - , = < ; : 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 ?>﴾]‫اﻹﴎ‬‫اء‬:٨٨[. ،‫اﻟﻘﻴﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﻮم‬ ‫إﱃ‬ ‫ﳏﻔﻮظ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬‫ﺗﻌﺎﱃ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬َ َ َ َ َ:﴿mlk jihg n﴾]‫اﳊﺠﺮ‬:٩[. ‫اﻟﻘﺮءان‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺷﻴﺌﺎ‬ ‫أﻧﻜﺮ‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ً‫ﻛﻔﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺤﺮﻳﻒ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﺰﻳﺎدة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻘﺺ‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫ادﻋﻰ‬ ‫أو‬‫ﱠ‬. ‫اﻟﺴﻠﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻬﺞ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮءان‬ ‫وﻳﻔﴪ‬‫اﻟﺘﻔﺴﲑ‬ ‫ﻓﺈن‬ ‫اﳌﺠﺮد؛‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺮأي‬ ‫ﻳﻔﴪ‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ، ‫ﺑ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻗﻮل‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺮأي‬‫ﻋﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻐﲑ‬.  PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  10. 10.   ١٠‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  11. 11.  ١١‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫ﺍﻟﺤﺮﻭﻑ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺎﺭﺝ‬   PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  12. 12.   ١٢‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ،‫اﻟﻜﺮﻳﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮآن‬ ‫ﳊﻤﻠﺔ‬ ‫اﻷوﱃ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﻛﻴﺰة‬ ‫واﻟﺼﻔﺎت‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻢ‬ ‫دراﺳﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺪ‬ ‫اﻟ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﺠﻮﻳﺪ‬ ‫أﺑﻮاب‬ ‫أﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻬﻲ‬‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﻨﻰ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮآن‬ ‫ﻗﺎرئ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﳚﺐ‬ ‫ﺘﻲ‬ُ. ‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺰل‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺮب‬ ‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻐﺎت‬ ‫ﺑﺄﻓﺼﺢ‬ ‫ﻧﻄﻖ‬ ‫واﻟﺼﻔﺎت‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫أﺗﻘﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻤﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺎﱃ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬ ،‫ﻋﺪﻧﺎن‬ ‫وﻟﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﻴﺪ‬ ‫وﻟﻐﺔ‬ ،‫اﻟﻜﺮﻳﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮآن‬:﴿‫ﻣﺒﲔ‬ ‫ﻋﺮﰊ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﺴﺎن‬ٍ ِ ُ َ َ‫ﱟ‬ ِ َ ٍ ِ ِ﴾ ]‫اﻟﺸﻌﺮاء‬:١٩٥[. ‫ﺗﻌﺎﱃ‬ ‫وﻗﺎل‬َ َ َ َ َ:﴿‫ﻟﻌﻠ‬ ‫ﻋﺮﺑﻴﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﺮآﻧﺎ‬ ‫أﻧﺰﻟﻨﺎه‬ ‫إﻧﺎ‬‫ﱠ‬ َ َْ َ ًُ َ ِْ ً ْ ‫ﱠ‬ُ َ َ َ ِ‫ﺗﻌﻘﻠﻮن‬ ‫ﻜﻢ‬ُ ِ ْ َ ْ ُ﴾]‫ﻳﻮﺳﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﻮرة‬:٢[. ‫أﳘﻴﺘﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻳﺪل‬ ‫وﳑﺎ‬ ،‫ﺧﺎﺻﺔ‬ ‫أﳘﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﳍﺎ‬ ‫واﻟﺼﻔﺎت‬ ‫ﺑﺎﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫واﻟﻌﻨﺎﻳﺔ‬: ‫اﳉﺰري‬ ‫اﺑﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻼﻣﺔ‬ ‫واﳌﺤﻘﻘﲔ‬ ‫اﳌﻘﺮﺋﲔ‬ ‫ﺷﻴﺦ‬ ‫ﻗﻮل‬: ‫ﻳﻌﻠﻤﻮا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أوﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﺸـﺮوع‬ ‫ْﻞ‬‫ـ‬‫ﻗﺒ‬ُ َ َُ َْ َْ َ ًَ ِ ُ َ ‫ﳏﺘــ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻴﻬﻢ‬ ‫واﺟــﺐ‬ ‫إذ‬‫ﱠ‬ َ ُ ُ ِ َ َ ٌ َِ ْ ِ‫ــــ‬‫ﻢ‬ُ ‫ﺑﺄﻓﺼ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﻔﻈـﻮا‬َ ْ َ ِ ُ ِ ِْ َ‫اﻟﻠﻐــــﺎت‬ ‫ـﺢ‬ِ َ ‫ﱡ‬ ِ ‫واﻟﺼﻔ‬ ‫اﳊـﺮوف‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬َ ‫ﱢ‬ َ َ ِ ُ ُ ِ َ َ‫ـــ‬‫ﺎت‬ِ *‫ﳊﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺘﺞ‬ ‫وﻣﺎ‬ ،‫اﳌﺤﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻬﺠﺎت‬ ‫أﺛﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﻛﺘﺎب‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﳊﻔﺎظ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﻨ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫وﲢﺮﻳﻒ‬‫ﻰ‬‫ﻓﻴﻘﺮأ‬ ‫ﻏﻴﻨﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎف‬ ‫ﻳﺴﺘﺒﺪل‬ ‫ﻛﻤﻦ‬ ،‫اﻟﻜﻠﻤﺔ‬ً:@‫اﻟﻘﺪر‬!‫ﺑـ‬@‫اﻟﻐﺪر‬!. ‫ﻓﻴﻘﺮ‬ ‫ﻇﺎء‬ ‫واﻟﻀﺎد‬‫أ‬:@‫ﺿﻞ‬!‫ﺑـ‬@‫ﻇﻞ‬!‫ﻓﻴﻘﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﻴﻨﺎ‬ ‫واﻟﺜﺎء‬ ،ً‫أ‬@‫ﻳﻠﺒ‬‫ﺜﻮن‬!‫ﺑـ‬ @‫ﻳﻠﺒﺴﻮن‬!)١( . *‫اﻹدﻏﺎم‬ ‫أﺳﺒﺎب‬ ‫ﳌﻌﺮﻓﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫واﳌﺘﺒﺎﻋﺪ‬ ‫واﳌﺘﻘﺎرب‬ ‫اﳌﺘﺠﺎﻧﺲ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺮﻓﺔ‬ ‫وﻋﺪﻣﻪ‬. )١(‫اﻟﺸﻮاﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳌﺰﻳﺪ‬:‫ﻛﺘﺎﰊ‬ ‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬‫اﻟﺒﻴﺎن‬ ‫رﺳﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﻘﺮﺋﲔ‬ ‫زاد‬) :١١٢:١١٧. ( PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  13. 13.  ١٣‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  *‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬:‫اﻟﴚء‬ ‫ﻃﺮف‬ ‫وﻫﻲ‬ ،‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﲨﻊ‬. ‫اﺻﻄﻼﺣﺎ‬ً:‫ﻣﻘﺪر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﳏﻘﻖ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﻋﺘﻤﺪ‬ ‫ﺻﻮت‬. *‫ﺑﺎﳊﺮف‬ ‫اﳌﺮاد‬:‫ﺣﺮ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ،‫اﳍﺠﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳌﺒﻨﻰ‬ ‫ﺣﺮف‬‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫اﳌﻌﺎﲏ‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ﻛـ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻛﺘﺐ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻣﺬﻛﻮر‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬@،‫اﳉﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎء‬‫أ‬‫و‬،‫اﻟﺘﻨﻔﻴﺲ‬ ‫ﺳﲔ‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫اﻻﺳﺘﻔﻬﺎم‬ ‫ﳘﺰة‬!. *‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻤﻴﺘﻪ‬ً:‫أي‬ ،‫ﺣﺮﻓﻪ‬ ‫ﳾء‬ ‫ﻛﻞ‬ ‫وﻏﺎﻳﺔ‬ ،‫اﻟﻄﺮف‬ ‫ﻏﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻷﻧﻪ‬:‫ﻃﺮﻓﻪ‬. ‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-:،‫آﺧﺮه‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ ‫أوﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻓﻪ‬ ‫ﳾء‬ ‫ﻛﻞ‬ ‫وﻃﺮف‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺎﱃ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:﴿‫ﻃﺮﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻼة‬ ‫وأﻗﻢ‬ِ َ َ َ َ ‫ﱠ‬ َِ ِ َ‫اﻟﻨﻬﺎر‬ِ َ ‫ﱠ‬﴾‫وآﺧﺮه‬ ‫أوﻟﻪ‬ ‫أي‬ ،)١( . *‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫اﺳﻢ‬:‫وﻣﻴﻢ‬ ‫وﻻم‬ ‫ﻛﺄﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﻏﲑه‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻤﻴﺰه‬ ‫ﻟﻔﻈﺎ‬ ‫ذاﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬ً. *‫رﺳﻤﻪ‬:‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ،‫ﻛﺘﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﻫﻴﺌﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﺒﲔ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬:﴿!﴾]‫اﻟﺮﻋﺪ‬:١[‫وﻏﲑﻫﺎ‬. *‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻤﻴﺔ‬:‫ﺑﺤﺮوف‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻤﻰ‬@‫اﳍﺠﺎء‬‫أو‬‫اﳌﻌﺠﻢ‬‫أو‬‫اﳌﺒﺎﲏ‬‫أو‬‫اﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬! ‫اﳍﺠﺎء‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬:‫ﻫﻮ‬ ‫اﳍﺠﺎء‬‫ﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫رﻛﺒﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﻟﺒﻴﺎن‬ ‫اﻟﻜﻠﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻄﻴﻊ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ‫ﻋﺎدة‬ ‫ﳌﻌﺮﻓﺘﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﻮﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻷﻧﻪ‬ ،‫ﺑﺬﻟﻚ‬ ‫وﺳﻤﻴﺖ‬. ‫اﻟـﻤﻌﺠﻢ‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬َ ُ:،‫اﻹﻋﺠﺎم‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻴﻪ‬ ‫وﻗﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﳋﻂ‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫وﻣﻌﻨﺎﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻴﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﻘﻊ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻘﻂ‬ ‫ﻷن‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻐﻠﻴﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وذﻟﻚ‬ ،‫اﻟﻨﻘﻂ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬. ‫اﳌﺒﺎﲏ‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬:‫ﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﻠﲈت‬ ‫ﻟﺒﻨﺎء‬. –‫ﺣﺮو‬‫اﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ف‬:‫ﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺮب‬ ‫ﻛﻼم‬ ‫ﻟﱰﻛﻴﺐ‬)٢( . *‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﻣﺎدة‬:‫وﻣﻦ‬ ،‫ﺟﺴﻤﲔ‬ ‫ﺑﺘﺼﺎدم‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻤﻮج‬ ‫ﻫﻮاء‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ،‫وﺣﺪه‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ )١(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﺮﻋﺎﻳﺔ‬) :٩٤. ( )٢(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﻘﺎرئ‬ ‫ﻫﺪاﻳﺔ‬:١/٦٣. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  14. 14.   ١٤‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫وﺿﻌﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﳐﺘﺺ‬ ‫ﻓﻬﻮ‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫ﺑﺨﻼف‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﳜﺘﺺ‬ ‫وﱂ‬ ،‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﻢ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ً. *‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻨﺔ‬ ‫أﻫﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺬﻫﺐ‬:‫ﻋﲇ‬ ‫اﳌﻼ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:‫أﻫﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺬﻫﺐ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺤﻘﻴﻖ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﻟﻐﲑ‬ ‫ﺗﺄﺛﲑ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻨﺔ‬‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻦ‬ ‫اﻷﺳﺒﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺒﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫اﻷﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫وإن‬ ، ‫ﻳﺸﺒﻊ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻗﺎدر‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ،‫اﻷﻛﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺒﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺒﻊ‬ ‫ﳜﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺤﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫أﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻛﲈ‬ ‫إﻳﺎه‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺧﻠﻖ‬ُ ‫اﳌﺴﺘﻘﻲ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺎﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ‫ﻛﲈ‬ ،‫اﳉﻮع‬ ‫ﻟﺰﻳﺎدة‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺒﺎ‬ ‫اﻷﻛﻞ‬ ‫ﳚﻌﻞ‬ ‫وأن‬ ‫أﻛﻞ‬ ‫ﻏﲑ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ً ‫ﺑﺎﳉﻮع‬ ‫واﳌﺒﺘﲆ‬)١( . *‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫أﳘﻴﺔ‬:‫ﻃﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫أﰊ‬ ‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:‫ﻓﻬ‬‫اﻟﺘﺴﻌﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﺬه‬ ‫ﻋﻈ‬ ‫واﻟﻌﴩون‬‫ﻴ‬‫وﲠﺎ‬ ،‫ﻛﻠﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻛﺘﺒﻪ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫أﻓﻬﻤﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫ﻷن‬ ،‫اﳋﻄﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﻠﻴﻠﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺪر‬ ‫ﻤﺔ‬‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﻧﺰﻟﺖ‬ ‫وﲠﺎ‬ ،‫اﷲ‬ ‫أﻗﺴﻢ‬ ‫وﲠﺎ‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﻮر‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫اﻓﺘﺘﺢ‬ ‫وﲠﺎ‬ ،‫وﻳﻔﻬﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻮﺣﻴﺪ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺮف‬ُ ‫وﺗﻔﻬﻢ‬ ‫اﻷﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﺗﻌﻘﻞ‬ ‫وﲠﺎ‬ ،‫ﺧﻠﻘﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺣﺠﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻣﺖ‬ ‫وﲠﺎ‬ ،‫وﺻﻔﺎﺗﻪ‬ ‫أﺳﲈؤه‬ُ ‫وﻏﲑ‬ ،‫واﻷﺣﻜﺎم‬ ‫اﻟﻔﺮاﺋﺾ‬‫ﳛﴡ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻛﺜﲑ‬ ‫ﴍﻓﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬)٢( . *‫ﺧﺮوﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺘﺒﺎر‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬:‫وﻣﻘﺪر‬ ‫ﳏﻘﻖ‬: ‫ﳏﻘﻖ‬:‫أو‬ ،‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫أﺟﺰاء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﲔ‬ ‫ﺟﺰء‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﻋﺘﻤﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﲔ‬. ‫ﻣﻘﺪر‬:‫ﳍﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻠﻴﺲ‬ ،‫اﳌﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫وﻫﻲ‬ ،‫ﺳﺒﻖ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫ﳾء‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺘﻤﺪ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬‫ﱠ‬ ِ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫وﻟﺬﻟﻚ‬ ،‫اﳍﻮاء‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻨﻘﻄﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪه‬ ‫ﻳﺴﺘﻘﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺎن‬‫ﺑﺎﳍﻮاﺋﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻤﻴﺖ‬. *‫اﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﻋﺪد‬: ‫اﻟﺒﴫ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺗﻔﺎق‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎ‬ ‫وﻋﴩون‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻌﺔ‬ً‫ﻳ‬‫ﲔ‬)٣( . )١(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﻔﻜﺮﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﻨﺢ‬) :٣٥(‫اﳌﻔﻴﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻮل‬ ‫وﳖﺎﻳﺔ‬ ،) :٤٧. ( )٢(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﺮﻋﺎﻳﺔ‬) :٩٤. ( )٣(‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﲈه‬ ‫ﻳﻮﺟﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﻛﻞ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺘﺒﺎر‬ ، ‫واﺣﺪا‬ ‫واﳍﻤﺰة‬ ‫اﻷﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﺟﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﻓﺈﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﳌﱪد‬ ‫إﻻ‬ً ‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎ‬ ‫وﻋﴩﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺛﲈﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﺘﻜﻮن‬ ، ‫ﳘﺰة‬ ‫أوﳍﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﻷﻟﻒ‬ ، ‫اﺳﻤﻪ‬ ‫أول‬ً. = PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  15. 15.  ١٥‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫رﺗﺒﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﲈء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬‫ﺗﻴﺒ‬ً‫ﻛـ‬ ،‫ﳐﺮﺟﻴﺎ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ً@‫واﻟﺪاﲏ‬ ‫ﺳﻴﺒﻮﻳﻪ‬!‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬ ‫أي‬ ‫واﳍﺎء‬ ،‫واﻷﻟﻒ‬..!. ‫أي‬ ،‫أﺑﺠﺪﻳﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﺗﺒﻴﺎ‬ ‫رﺗﺒﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻣﻨﻬﻢ‬ً ً:@‫أ‬‫وﺗﺎ‬ ،‫وﺑﺎء‬ ،‫ﻟﻒ‬‫ء‬!. ‫ﺳ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬‫ﻴﺒ‬‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬ ‫ﻮﻳﻪ‬: ‫ﻓﺄ‬‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎ‬ ‫وﻋﴩون‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻌﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﺻﻞ‬ً:@،‫واﳍﺎء‬ ،‫واﻷﻟﻒ‬ ،‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬ ‫واﻟﺸﲔ‬ ،‫واﳉﻴﻢ‬ ،‫واﻟﻀﺎد‬ ،‫واﻟﻘﺎف‬ ،‫واﻟﻜﺎف‬ ،‫واﳋﺎء‬ ،‫واﻟﻐﲔ‬ ،‫واﳊﺎء‬ ،‫واﻟﻌﲔ‬، ،‫واﻟﺰاي‬ ،‫واﻟﺼﺎد‬ ،‫واﻟﺘﺎء‬ ،‫واﻟﺪال‬ ،‫واﻟﻄﺎء‬ ،‫واﻟﻨﻮن‬ ،‫واﻟﺮاء‬ ،‫واﻟﻼم‬ ،‫واﻟﻴﺎء‬ ‫و‬ ،‫واﻟﺒﺎء‬ ،‫واﻟﻔﺎء‬ ،‫واﻟﺜﺎء‬ ،‫واﻟﺬال‬ ،‫واﻟﻈﺎء‬ ،‫واﻟﺴﲔ‬‫واﻟﻮاو‬ ،‫اﳌﻴﻢ‬. ‫اﻟﺘﺴﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وأﺻﻠﻬﺎ‬ ،‫ﻓﺮوع‬ ‫ﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺮوف‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎ‬ ‫وﺛﻼﺛﻮن‬ ‫ﲬﺴﺔ‬ ‫وﺗﻜﻮن‬ً ‫وﻫﻲ‬ ،‫واﻟﻌﴩﻳﻦ‬: ١-‫اﳋﻔﻴﻔﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻮن‬.٢-‫ﺑﲔ‬ ‫ﺑﲔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬. ٣-‫ﺷﺪﻳﺪة‬ ‫إﻣﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﲤﺎل‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫واﻷﻟﻒ‬.٤-‫ﻛﺎﳉﻴﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﺸﲔ‬. ٥-‫ﻛﺎﻟﺰاي‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﺼﺎد‬.٦-‫اﻟﺘﻔﺨﻴﻢ‬ ‫وأﻟﻒ‬‫ا‬‫ﻫـ‬)١( . ‫ا‬ ‫وﲨﻌﻬﺎ‬‫ﻗﻮﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻟﺸﺎﻃﺒﻲ‬: ‫ﺣﺸ‬ ‫أﻫﺎع‬‫ـــــــ‬‫ﻛﲈ‬ ‫ﻗﺎرئ‬ ‫ﺧﻼ‬ ‫ﻏﺎو‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧﻮﻓﻼ‬ ‫ﻻح‬ ‫ﺿﺎرع‬ ‫ﻳﴪى‬ ‫ﴍط‬ ‫ﺟﺮى‬ ‫ﻇﻬ‬ ‫رﻋﻰ‬ُ‫ـــ‬‫ﺛﻨ‬ ‫ذي‬ ‫ﻇﻞ‬ ‫ﲤﻪ‬ ‫دﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﱠ‬‫ـــ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺎ‬‫ــ‬‫ﻣﻼ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﻰ‬ ‫وﺟﻮه‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫زﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺠﻞ‬ = ‫اﳌﻼ‬ ‫ورد‬:‫اﺳﻤﻬﺎ‬ ‫أول‬ ‫ﻷﳖﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﺎء‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻮن‬ ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻠﺰم‬ ‫ﻛﺬﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬ ‫إن‬.‫اﳌﻨﺢ‬ ‫اﻫـ‬ ‫اﻟﻔﻜﺮﻳﺔ‬) :٣٣.( ‫اﻟﻮﻫﺎب‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫أﺳﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬ ‫وﻗﺎل‬:‫اﻵﺧﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﺣﺪﳘﺎ‬ ‫إﺑﺪال‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻟﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎن‬ ‫أﳖﲈ‬ ‫واﳊﻖ‬ ‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫اﻫـ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺴﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻳﺒﺪل‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫واﻟﴚء‬ ،:)‫اﻟﺒﻬﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺪرر‬:١٤(. )١(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫ﻟـ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺘﺎب‬)‫ﺳﻴﺒﻮﻳﻪ‬()٤/٤٣١(. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  16. 16.   ١٦‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫أرﺑﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﻧﺄﺧﺬ‬@‫أﻫﺎع‬!‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ ،‫ﺑﻜﲈﳍﺎ‬@‫ﺣﺸﺎ‬!‫ﻓﺄول‬ ‫ﻛﻠﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻛﻞ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫آﺧﺮﻫﺎ‬ ‫إﱃ‬. ‫اﻟﻄﻴﺒﻲ‬ ‫أﺷﺎر‬ ‫وﻗﺪ‬‫ﺑﻘ‬ ‫اﳌﻔﻴﺪ‬ ‫ﻛﺘﺎﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻮﻟﻪ‬: ‫اﻣﱰاء‬ ‫ﺑﻼ‬ ‫وﻋﴩون‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻊ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻬﺠ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫وﻋﺪة‬‫ــــ‬‫ﺎء‬ ‫ﺻﻮرت‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫إذ‬ ‫ﳎﺎزا‬ ‫ﺑﺄﻟﻒ‬ً ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻦ‬ ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬ ‫أوﳍﺎ‬‫ـــ‬‫ﻤﻴﺖ‬ ‫ﺳ‬‫ـــ‬‫وأﻟﻒ‬ ‫وﻳﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻮاو‬ ‫ﻮاه‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫وﻫﻲ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﲈ‬ ‫اﻻﺑﺘﺪاء‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺮ‬‫ﻋﻠﲈ‬ ‫إﻟﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﺨﻔﻴﻒ‬)١( ‫ﺻ‬ ‫ودون‬‫ــ‬‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻬﻤﺰ‬ ‫ﻓﲈ‬ ‫ﻮرة‬ *‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫ﲤﻴﺰ‬:‫اﻹﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬‫ــــ‬‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬ ‫ﺎم‬:‫اﻋﻠﻢ‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫اﻟﺘﺴﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﳊﺮوف‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﺠﻢ‬ ‫وﻟﻐﺎت‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﺮب‬ ‫ﻟﻐﺎت‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﲈﳍﺎ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﺷﱰﻛﺖ‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫اﳌﺸﻬﻮرة‬ ‫واﻟﻌﴩﻳﻦ‬ ‫إﻻ‬@‫اﻟﻈﺎء‬!‫إن‬ ‫ﻗﻴﻞ‬ ‫وﻗﺪ‬ ،‫ﺧﺎﺻﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻌﺮب‬ ‫ﻓﺈﳖﺎ‬@‫اﳊﺎء‬!‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫اﻧﻔﺮدت‬ ‫أﻳﻀﺎ‬ً ‫اﻟﻌﺮب‬. ‫وﻗﺎل‬:‫ﻟﻐﺎت‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻴﻠﺔ‬ ‫وﻫﻲ‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﺮب‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻌﲈﳍﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻜﺜﺮة‬ ‫اﻧﻔﺮدت‬ ‫أﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﺳﺘﺔ‬ ‫أﻟﺒﺘ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﺪ‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﺠﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻣﻨ‬ ‫ﻛﺜﲑ‬ ‫ﻟﻐﺎت‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫وﻫﻲ‬ ،‫ﻬﻢ‬@،‫واﻟﺼﺎد‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﲔ‬ ‫واﻟﺜﺎء‬ ،‫واﻟﻈﺎء‬ ،‫واﻟﻘﺎف‬ ،‫واﻟﻀﺎد‬!‫اﻫـ‬)٢( . *‫ﻋﺪدﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻛﲈل‬:‫ﻧﴫ‬ ‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬ ‫ﳏﻤﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻼﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ‫ﻋﺪدﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﻜﻤﻞ‬ ‫وﱂ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ‫ﺿﺎد‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ،‫اﻻﺑﺘﺪاء‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﺠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﳘﺰة‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫إذ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺮب‬)٣( . )١(‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:‫ﻏﲑﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺻﻮرة‬ ‫ﳍﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﺴﺘﻌﺎر‬ ‫وإﻧﲈ‬ ، ‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮف‬ ‫ﳍﺎ‬ ‫ﺻﻮرة‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫واﳍﻤﺰة‬، ‫ﺻﻮرة‬ ‫ﳍﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﺴﺘﻌﺎر‬ ‫ﻓﻤﺮة‬)‫اﻟﻴﺎء‬ ‫أو‬ ، ‫اﻟﻮاو‬ ‫أو‬ ، ‫اﻷﻟﻒ‬(، ‫ﺻﻮرة‬ ‫ﳍﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻮن‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫وﻣﺮة‬ ، ‫أوﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺄﺗﺖ‬ ، ‫اﻟﻌﺮب‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﴫﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﺛﻘﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫وﻫﻲ‬)، ‫وﳐﻔﻔﺎ‬ ، ‫ﳏﻘﻘﺎ‬ً ً ‫ﻫـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وﻣﺴﻬﻼ‬ ، ‫وﻣﺜﺒﺘﺎ‬ ، ‫وﳏﺬوﻓﺎ‬ ، ‫ﻗﺒﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻛﺘﻪ‬ ‫وﻣﻠﻘﻰ‬ ، ‫ﺑﻐﲑه‬ ‫وﻣﺒﺪﻻ‬ً ً ً ً ‫اﻟﺮﻋﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺧﺘﺼﺎر‬:)٩٤(. )٢(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﺮﻋﺎﻳﺔ‬) :١١٣. ( )٣(‫اﳌﻔﻴﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻮل‬ ‫ﳖﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬:)٤٨(. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  17. 17.  ١٧‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ *‫اﻵﺧﺮ؟‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫أﳞﲈ‬ ‫واﳊﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬:‫اﻟﻨ‬ ‫اﺧﺘﻠﻒ‬‫ﻓﻴﻬﲈ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻈﺮ‬ ‫وأﻫﻞ‬ ‫ﺤﻮﻳﻮن‬: ‫اﻷول‬ ‫اﻟﻔﺮﻳﻖ‬:،‫اﳊﺮﻛﺎت‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻳﺮى‬‫ﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﻠﻞ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫واﺳﺘﺪﻟﻮا‬: ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﳊﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﺤﺮك‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ ،‫اﳊﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﳜﻠﻮ‬ ‫ﻳﺴﻜﻦ‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫أن‬‫ﱠ‬. ‫ﺑﻨﻔﺴ‬ ‫ﻳﻘﻮم‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫أن‬‫ﱠ‬‫ــــ‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳍﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺪ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫واﳊﺮﻛﺔ‬ ،‫ﺣﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫إﱃ‬ ‫ﻳﻀﻄﺮ‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺣﺮف‬. ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أن‬‫ﱠ‬،‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﺑﺪون‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻼ‬ ،‫ﻛﺎﻷﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﺪﺧﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﳊﺮﻛﺎت‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻮة‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺪم‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﺑﺪون‬ ‫اﳊﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫اﻧﻔﺮاد‬ ‫ﻋﺪم‬ ‫ﻓﺪل‬. ‫اﻟﺜﺎﲏ‬ ‫اﻟﻔﺮﻳﻖ‬:،‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫اﳊﺮﻛﺎت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻳﺮى‬‫ﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﻠﻞ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫واﺳﺘﺪﻟﻮا‬: ‫ﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﻮﻟﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻀﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ،‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻟﺪت‬ ‫أﺷﺒﻌﺖ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫اﳊﺮﻛﺎت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫وا‬ ،‫اﻟﻮاو‬‫اﻟﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﻮﻟﺪ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﴪة‬..‫ﻟﻠﺤﺮوف‬ ‫أﺻﻞ‬ ‫اﳊﺮﻛﺎت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻓﻌﻠﻢ‬ ،‫إﻟﺦ‬. ‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:‫ﻻ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﻮﻟﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﳊﺮﻛﺎت‬ ‫ﻷن‬ ‫ﺿﻌﻴﻒ‬ ‫رأي‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف؟‬ ‫ﺗﺴﺒﻖ‬ ‫ﻓﻜﻴﻒ‬ ،‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻮن‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﺑﺪ‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ،‫ﺑﻨﻔﺴﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻔﺮد‬)١( . ‫ﺟﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬ ،‫اﻷول‬ ‫اﻟﺮأي‬ ‫واﻟﺮاﺟﺢ‬:‫اﳌﺮﺗﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﳊﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻮن‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻓﻤﺤﺎل‬ ‫اﳊﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬‫ﻛﺬﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﺳﻴﺒﻮﻳﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺬﻫﺐ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ،‫ف‬)٢( .  ‫وﻫﻲ‬ ،‫أﺻﻠﻴﺔ‬:‫اﳌﺸﻬﻮرة‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎ‬ ‫واﻟﻌﴩﻳﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺴﻌﺔ‬ً. ‫وﻫﻲ‬ ،‫ﻓﺮﻋﻴﺔ‬‫ﺣﺮﻓﲔ‬ ‫ﺑﲔ‬ ‫وﺗﺮدد‬ ‫ﳐﺮﺟﲔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﲣﺮج‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬.  )١(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﺮﻋﺎﻳﺔ‬) :٩٩. ( )٢(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:)‫اﻹﻋﺮاب‬ ‫ﺻﻨﺎﻋﺔ‬ ‫ﴎ‬:٣٢(. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  18. 18.   ١٨‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  *‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬:‫اﳋﺮوج‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺿﻊ‬. ‫اﺻﻄﻼﺣﺎ‬ً:‫ﻳﻨﻘﻄ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫ﺧﺮوج‬ ‫ﳏﻞ‬‫ــــ‬‫اﻟﺼ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪه‬ ‫ﻊ‬‫أو‬ ‫ﲢﻘﻴﻘﺎ‬ ‫ﻮت‬ً ‫ﺗﻘﺪﻳﺮا‬ً )١( ‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫ﻳﻨﻘﻄﻊ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫وإذا‬ ،‫اﳌﺤﻘﻖ‬ ‫ﻓﻬﻮ‬ ‫ﺧﺮوﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫اﻧﻘﻄﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﺤﻴﺚ‬ ‫اﳌﻘﺪر‬ ‫ﻓﻬﻮ‬ ‫ﺧﺮوﺟﻪ‬. ‫اﳌﺮﻋﴚ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬-‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-‫اﳌﺤﻘﻖ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫اﻧﻘﻄﺎع‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺐ‬ ‫إن‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫إذ‬ ،‫اﳌﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ‫ﳏﻘﻖ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﻓﻠﺠﻤﻴﻊ‬ ،‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫اﻧﻀﻐﺎط‬ ‫اﻧﻀ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺿﻊ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫أﺻﻮاﲥﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻀﻐﻂ‬‫إﱃ‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻠﻒ‬ ‫ﺑﻼ‬ ‫ﲤﺘﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻞ‬ ،‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﻘﻄﻊ‬ ‫ﻐﺎﻃﺎ‬ً ‫اﻧﺘﴩ‬ ‫اﺗﺴﻊ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬ ‫ﻓﺈن‬ ،‫ﺑﺈرادﺗﻚ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻄﻌﻪ‬ ‫أن‬‫واﻣﺘﺪ‬‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬‫ﺿﺎق‬‫وإذا‬،‫وﻻن‬ ‫اﻫـ‬‫وﺻﻠﺐ‬‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬‫اﻧﻀﻐﻂ‬)٢( . *‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺮﻓﺔ‬: ‫ﻣﺸﺪد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻛﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻄﻖ‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻳﻜﻮن‬ً ً‫ﺣﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺄي‬ ‫ﲢﺮك‬ ‫ﳘﺰة‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ،‫ا‬ ‫ﳘﺰ‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻮن‬ ‫أن‬ ‫واﻷﺑﲔ‬‫ﻣﻜﺴﻮرة‬ ‫وﺻﻞ‬ ‫ة‬)٣( ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺘﻬﻲ‬ ‫ﻓﺤﻴﺚ‬ ،‫إﻟﻴﻪ‬ ‫واﺻﻎ‬ ، ‫ﻣﺜﺎل‬ ،‫اﳌﺤﻘﻖ‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﻓﺬﻟﻚ‬:@،‫اس‬ ‫اذ‬‫اث‬!. )١(‫ﻗﺪوري‬ ‫ﺳﺎﱂ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻛﺘﻮر‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:‫اﳌﺮﻋﴚ‬ ‫وﻗﻮل‬) :‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﻘﻄﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﳌﻮﺿﻊ‬( ‫ﻗﻮﳍﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﲢﺪﻳﺪا‬ ‫دﻗﺔ‬ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ً:‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﳜﺮج‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﳌﻮﺿﻊ‬‫اﳌﻜﺎن‬ ‫أو‬ ، ‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﻮﻟﺪ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ،‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺸﺄ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬ ، ‫اﳌﺤﺪﺛﲔ‬ ‫رأي‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﻔﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬:‫اﳌﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺪ‬) :٦٠( ‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﺘﺠﻮﻳﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻤﻴﺪ‬ ‫ﻛﺘﺎب‬ ‫ﴍح‬ ‫اﳌﺠﻴﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﺘﺢ‬) :٤٦. ( )٢(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﳌﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺪ‬) :١٢٤.( )٣(‫ﺑﻌﻀﻬﻢ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:‫ﺧﺒﲑا‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻦ‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫وﺳﻜﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺴﻮرا‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﻲء‬ ‫وﺻﻞ‬ ‫وﳘﺰ‬ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  19. 19.  ١٩‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻳﻜﻮن‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ،‫اﳌﻘﺪر‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬ ‫ﻓﺬﻟﻚ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫اﻧﻘﻄﻊ‬ ‫وإذا‬ ‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ،‫ﳎﺎﻧﺴﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺴﺒﻮﻗﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻠﲔ‬ ‫اﳌﺪ‬:@‫ﺑﺎ‬َ-‫ﺑﻮ‬ُ-‫ﰊ‬ِ!. * ‫ﻋﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬:‫ا‬ ‫وﻫﻲ‬‫ﺗﺸﺘﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻟﺘﻲ‬‫ﻋﲆ‬‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫ﲬﺴﺔ‬ ‫وﻫﻲ‬ ،‫ﻓﺄﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬: ‫اﻷول‬:‫اﳉﻮف‬. ‫اﻟﺜﺎﲏ‬:‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬. ‫اﻟﺜﺎﻟﺚ‬:‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬. ‫اﻟﺮاﺑﻊ‬:‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﺎن‬. ‫اﳋﺎﻣﺲ‬:‫اﳋﻴﺸﻮم‬. ‫ﺧﺎﺻﺔ‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬:‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫وﳜﺮج‬ ،‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﺘﻤﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫وﻫﻲ‬ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬. ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺎل‬:‫وﻫ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺻﺔ‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫ﻋﺪة‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻳﺸﺘﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬‫ﺛﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫ﻲ‬: @‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫أﻗﴡ‬-‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫وﺳﻂ‬-‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫أدﻧﻰ‬!‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻳﺸﺘﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫وﻛﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻓﲔ‬. * ‫اﻷول‬ ‫اﳌﺬﻫﺐ‬:‫ﺑﺎﻋﺘﺒﺎر‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﺼﺎﻋﺪي‬ ‫اﻟﱰﺗﻴﺐ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ،‫اﳉﻤﻬﻮر‬ ‫ﻣﺬﻫﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫إﱃ‬ ‫أﻗﺮب‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﺪﻣﻮا‬ ،‫اﻟﻔﻢ‬ ‫إﱃ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺋﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳌﺘﺼﺎﻋﺪ‬ ‫اﳍﻮاء‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫اﻟ‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬،‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﲔ‬ ‫وآﺧﺮﻫﺎ‬ ،‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫أول‬ ‫أوﳍﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﺠﻌﻠﻮا‬ ،‫ﻳﻠﻴﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ ،‫ﺼﺪر‬‫وﻫﻮ‬ ‫اﻟﺮاﺟﺢ‬،‫اﻟﻜﺘﺎب‬ ‫ﻫﺬا‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻟﺪﻳﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫واﳌﻌﻤﻮل‬. ‫اﻟﺜﺎﲏ‬ ‫اﳌﺬﻫﺐ‬:‫أول‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻜﻮن‬ ‫اﻷول‬ ‫ﻋﻜﺲ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﻠﲈء‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫ﻣﺬﻫﺐ‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫وآﺧﺮﻫﺎ‬ ، ‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﲔ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  20. 20.   ٢٠‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫اﻷ‬ ‫زﻛﺮﻳﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻴﺦ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬‫ﻧﺼﺎري‬:‫أﻳﺘﻬﺎ‬ ،‫ﳖﺎﻳﺘﺎن‬ ‫ﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬ ‫ﻛﻞ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫واﻋﻠﻢ‬‫ﻓﺮﺿﺖ‬َ ْ ‫رأﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬ ،‫اﻻﻧﺘﺼﺎب‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫وﺿﻊ‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬ ‫وﳌﺎ‬ ،‫آﺧﺮه‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻠﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬ ‫أوﻟﻪ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫أول‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ ،‫آﺧﺮه‬ ‫ورﺟﻠﻪ‬ ،‫أوﻟﻪ‬@‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﲔ‬ ‫وأول‬ ،‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﲔ‬ ‫اﻷﺳﻨﺎن‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫وآﺧﺮﳘﺎ‬ ،‫اﻟﺒﴩة‬!‫و‬ ،@‫اﻷﺳﻨﺎن‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫وأوﻟﻪ‬ ،‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫وآﺧﺮه‬!‫و‬ ،@‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫وآﺧﺮه‬ ،‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫وأوﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﺛﺎﻟﺜﻬﲈ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﺪر‬!‫ﻻﻧﻌﻜﺲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻨﻜﻴﺲ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫وﺿﻊ‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬ ‫وﻟﻮ‬ ،. ‫اﻟﺼ‬ ‫ﻣﺎدة‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻧﺖ‬ ‫وﳌﺎ‬‫ـــ‬‫ﻛﺎن‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳋﺎرج‬ ‫اﳍﻮاء‬ ‫ﻮت‬@‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫آﺧﺮ‬ ‫أوﻟﻪ‬!، ‫و‬@‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﲔ‬ ‫أول‬ ‫آﺧﺮه‬!،‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺘﺒﺎر‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﻛﺎﳉﻤﻬﻮر‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺎﻇﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺗﺐ‬ ، ‫ﻗﺎل‬ ‫ﺣﻴﺚ‬@‫اﳉﻮف‬ ‫ﻓﺄﻟﻒ‬..‫إﻟﺦ‬!)١( .  )١(‫ا‬‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﳌﻘﺪﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﴍح‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﳌﺤﻜﻤﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻗﺎﺋﻖ‬:٥٤. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  21. 21.  ٢١‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫ﻣﺬاﻫﺐ‬ ‫ﺛﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫وأﺷﻬﺮﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫ﻋﺪد‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺠﻮﻳﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﲈء‬ ‫اﺧﺘﻠﻒ‬: ‫واﻟﻨﺤﻮﻳﲔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺠﻮﻳﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﲈء‬ ‫ﲨﻬﻮر‬: ‫وﻣﻨﻬﻢ‬ ‫اﳉﻤﻬﻮر‬ ‫ذﻫﺐ‬:@‫أﲪﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫اﳋﻠﻴﻞ‬)١( ‫وأﻛﺜﺮ‬ ،‫اﳉﺰري‬ ‫واﺑﻦ‬ ، ‫اﳌﺤﻘﻘﲔ‬!‫اﳌﺨﺘﺎر‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬‫اﳋﺎﺻﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﱃ‬@‫ﳐﺮﺟﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﴩ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﻌﺔ‬ً!‫ﺗﻨﺤﴫ‬ ‫ﰲ‬@‫ﻋﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫ﲬﺴﺔ‬!: ‫اﳉﻮف‬:‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫وﻳﺸﺘﻤﻞ‬. ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬:‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫ﺛﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫وﻳﺸﺘﻤﻞ‬. ‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬:‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫ﻋﴩة‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫وﻳﺸﺘﻤﻞ‬. ‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﺎن‬:‫ﳐﺮﺟﲔ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫وﻳﺸﺘﻤﻞ‬. ‫اﳋﻴﺸﻮم‬:‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫وﻳﺸﺘﻤﻞ‬‫واﺣﺪ‬. ‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬ ‫اﳉﺰري‬ ‫اﺑﻦ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬: ‫ﻋﺸـﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﻌﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬ْ َ َُ َ َ ْ َُ ِ ُ ِ َ َ‫اﺧﺘـﱪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳜﺘﺎره‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ْ َ ُ ََ ْ َِ َ ُ ْ َ ِ ‫ﱠ‬ َ ‫ﻋﲇ‬ ‫اﳌﻼ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:@‫اﺧﺘـﱪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳜﺘﺎره‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ْ َ َ َُ َْ ِ ُ ْ َ َِ ‫ﱠ‬ َ!‫أي‬ ،:‫اﺧﺘﺎر‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﻮل‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎء‬ ‫اﻷﺣﻮال‬ ‫ﺑﲔ‬ ‫وﲤﻴﻴﺰه‬ ‫اﻷﻗﻮال‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺧﺘﻴﺎر‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬)٢( . ‫ﻣﺬﻫﺐ‬@‫واﻓﻘﻬﻢ‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ ،‫وﺳﻴﺒﻮﻳﻪ‬ ،‫اﻟﺸﺎﻃﺒﻲ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬!: )١(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﻜﺘﺎب‬ ‫آﺧﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺳﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﳌﺬﻛﻮرﻳﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮاء‬ ‫أﻋﻼم‬ ‫ﺳﲑ‬. )٢(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:)‫اﻟﻔﻜﺮﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﻨﺢ‬:٣٤(. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  22. 22.   ٢٢‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﲏ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫وﻣﻨﻬﻢ‬‫وذﻫﺒﻮا‬ ،‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﱃ‬@‫ﻋﴩ‬ ‫ﺳﺘﺔ‬!‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﺤﴫ‬ @‫ﻋﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫أرﺑﻌﺔ‬!‫ﻫﻲ‬: ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬:‫اﻟﺜﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺨﺎرﺟﻪ‬. ‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬:‫اﻟﻌﴩة‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺨﺎرﺟﻪ‬. ‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﺎن‬:‫ﺑﻤﺨﺮﺟﻴﻬﲈ‬. ‫اﳋﻴﺸﻮم‬:‫ﺑﻤﺨﺮﺟﻪ‬. *‫اﳍﻤﺰ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﺑﺄﻗﴡ‬ ‫اﳌﺪﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﻓﺄﳊﻘﻮا‬. *‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫وﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳌﺪﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﲑ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫اﳌﺪﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻴﺎء‬ ‫وأﳊﻘﻮا‬. *‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳌﺪﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﲑ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫اﳌﺪﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻮاو‬ ‫وأﳊﻘﻮا‬‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﲔ‬. ‫اﻟﺜﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺮوﻓﻪ‬ ‫اﳉﻮف‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫أﺳﻘﻄﻮا‬ ‫وﺑﺬﻟﻚ‬@‫واﻟﻴﺎء‬ ‫واﻟﻮاو‬ ‫اﻷﻟﻒ‬!.   ‫ﻣﺬﻫﺐ‬@‫واﳉﺮ‬ ،‫وﻗﻄﺮب‬ ،‫اﻟﻔﺮاء‬ْ َ ْ ُ‫وﻣﻦ‬ ،‫درﻳﺪ‬ ‫واﺑﻦ‬ ،‫ﻣﻲ‬ُ ِ ‫واﻓﻘﻬﻢ‬!: ‫ذﻫﺒﻮا‬‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﱃ‬@‫ﻋﴩ‬ ‫أرﺑﻌﺔ‬!‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﺤﴫ‬@‫ﻋﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫أرﺑﻌﺔ‬!. ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬:‫اﻟﺜﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺨﺎرﺟﻪ‬. ‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬:‫ﺛﲈﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫وﳐﺎرﺟﻪ‬. ‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﺎن‬:‫ﺑﻤﺨﺮﺟﻴﻬﲈ‬. ‫اﳋﻴﺸﻮم‬:‫ﺑﻤﺨﺮﺟﻪ‬. *‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻖ‬ ‫ﻛﺎﳌﺬﻫﺐ‬ ‫اﳌﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫ﻓﺄﳊﻘﻮا‬. *‫اﻟﻼم‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫وﺟﻌﻠﻮا‬،‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻃﺮف‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ،‫واﺣﺪا‬ ‫ﳐﺮﺟﺎ‬ ‫واﻟﺮاء‬ ‫واﻟﻨﻮن‬ً ً ‫ﻋﴩة‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﻻ‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫ﺛﲈﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻓﺼﺎر‬ً. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  23. 23.  ٢٣‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ && ٥ ٤ ٣ ٢ ١ ‫ﺗﻨﺒﻴﻬﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺪد‬ ‫اﳋﻴﺸﻮم‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﲔ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫اﳉﻮف‬ ‫اﳌﺬﻫﺐ‬ ‫اﳉﻮف‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫ﺟﻌﻠﻮا‬ ‫ﺛﺎﺑﺘﺔ‬ ‫ﻟـ‬ ‫وأﺛﺒﺘﻮا‬@‫اﻟﻼم‬!‫ﳐﺮﺟﺎ‬ً ‫و‬@‫اﻟﻨﻮ‬‫ن‬!‫ﳐﺮﺟﺎ‬ً ‫و‬@‫اﻟﺮاء‬!‫ﳐﺮﺟﺎ‬ً ١٧ ١ ٢ ١٠ ٣ ١ ‫اﳉﻤﻬﻮر‬ @‫اﳉﺰري‬ ‫اﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫واﳋﻠﻴﻞ‬ ‫أﲪﺪ‬! ‫اﳌﺪﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﻟﻒ‬ ‫أﳊﻘﻮا‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﺑﺄﻗﴡ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫اﳌﺪﻳﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻴﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺸﻔﺘﲔ‬ ‫اﳌﺪﻳﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻮاو‬. ١٦ ١ ٢ ١٠ ٣ - ،‫ﺳﻴﺒﻮﻳﻪ‬ ‫واﻟﺸﺎﻃﺒﻲ‬ ‫اﳌﺪﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫اﳊﻘﻮا‬ ‫ﻛﺎﳌﺬﻫﺐ‬‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻖ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وﺟﻌﻠﻮا‬@‫واﻟﻨﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﻼم‬ ‫واﻟ‬‫ﺮاء‬!‫واﺣﺪا‬ ‫ﳐﺮﺟﺎ‬ ١٤ ١ ٢ ٨ ٣ - ،‫اﻟﻔﺮاء‬ ،‫وﻗﻄﺮب‬ْ ُ ‫واﳉﺮﻣﻲ‬ِ ْ َ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  24. 24.   ٢٤‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاد‬ ‫ﻋﺜﲈن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻼﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬: ‫ﺛﻼﺛ‬ ‫ﻣﺬاﻫﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬‫ـــ‬‫ﲡﻲ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺨ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮاء‬ ‫اﺧﺘﻠﻒ‬ُ ُ َ‫ــــ‬‫ﺎرج‬ِ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫وﻋﻨﺪ‬‫ﻴﺒ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻮﻳﻪ‬‫ـــ‬‫ﻋﴩ‬ ‫ﺘﺔ‬ ‫أرﺑﻌ‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺮب‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﻬﻲ‬‫ﺔ‬‫ﻋﺸ‬‫ـ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺴ‬ ‫ﻗﺪرﻫﺎ‬‫ــــــ‬‫وﻋﴩ‬ ‫ﺒﻌﺔ‬ٍ ‫اﳉﺰري‬ ‫واﺑﻦ‬ ‫اﳋﻠﻴﻞ‬ ‫وﻣﺬﻫﺐ‬ ‫ﳚ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻈﻢ‬‫ـــ‬‫ﻮد‬‫اﻟﻘﺮءاﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻴ‬ ‫ﺟﺮى‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬‫ـــ‬‫اﻵﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫أﻗﻮل‬:‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﻳﺐ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ‫إﻧﲈ‬ ‫ذﻛﺮه‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺪم‬ ‫ﻓﻴﲈ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫وﺣﴫ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺤﺪﻳﺪ‬،‫ﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺠﻮز‬ ‫ﺳﺒﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﻨﻲ‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫وﺧﺮوج‬ ‫اﳊﻘﻴﻘﺔ‬،‫اﻵﺧﺮ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﳜﺎﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺻﺎ‬ ‫ﳐﺮﺟﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻞ‬ ‫وأن‬ً ً،‫إﻳﺎه‬ ‫ﻟﻜﺎن‬ ‫وإﻻ‬، ‫اﻟﻌﻠﲈ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﻛﻪ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻦ‬‫ﻋﻤﻠﻴﺎ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﲢﻘﻴﻖ‬ ‫ﻟﺼﻌﻮﺑﺔ‬ ‫ء‬ً،‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﻛﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﲔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻤﻴﺰ‬ ‫وﻋﴪ‬، ‫ﺑﻴﻨﻬﲈ‬ ‫اﻟﻔﺮق‬ ‫ﻟﺪﻗﺔ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮا‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻠﻒ‬ ‫إﱃ‬ ‫ﻳﺆدي‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫واﻟﺬي‬ً. ‫ﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﳜﺮج‬ ‫دﻗﻴﻘﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﻘﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻞ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺤﻘﻴﻖ‬)١( . ‫اﻟﻘﺴﻂ‬ ‫أﺑﻮ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻼﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬)٢( : ‫دﻗﻴﻘ‬ ‫ﺑﻘﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻞ‬ُ ٍ ‫ﱢ‬‫ــــ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﻘﻴﻘﺔ‬ ‫وﰲ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺮﻳﺐ‬ ‫واﳊﴫ‬ِ ٌ ُ ‫ﲣﺼ‬ ‫ﺑﻘﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻞ‬‫ﱡ‬ ٌُ ٍ‫ـــ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺼ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻮرى‬ ‫ﲨﻬﻮر‬ ‫إذ‬ْ‫ــــ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻼﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬‫اﳌ‬‫ﻋﲇ‬ ‫ﻼ‬:‫ﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﺟﻌﻠﻮا‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪﻗﻴﻖ‬ ‫أرﺑﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳉﻤﻬﻮر‬ ‫إن‬ ،‫اﻟﺼﻔﺎت‬ ‫اﺧﺘﻼف‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺘﺒﺎر‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺻﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻤﻴﺰ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎء‬ ،‫واﺣﺪا‬ ‫ﳐﺮﺟﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻌﺪدة‬ً ً ‫اﻟﻮزن‬ ‫ﺑﻤﻨﺰﻟﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺮﻓﺔ‬ ‫إن‬ ‫ﻗﻴﻞ‬ ‫وﻟﺬا‬ ،‫اﻟﺬوات‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺘﺒﺎر‬ ‫اﻻﲢﺎد‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬ ‫وإن‬ )١(‫اﻟﻌﻤﻴﺪ‬ ‫ﺻﺎﺣﺐ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬..‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻓﲔ‬ ‫ﺧﺮوج‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﳌﺒﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﻗﻮال‬ ، ‫اﳊﻘﻴﻘﺔ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺠﻮز‬ ‫ﺳﺒﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﻨﻴﺔ‬‫ا‬‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬:)‫اﻟﻌﻤﻴﺪ‬ ‫ﴍح‬:٤٨(. )٢(‫ﻟﻠﺸﻴﺦ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﻢ‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬:‫اﻟﺘﺠﻮﻳﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮاء‬ ‫ﺗﺬﻛﺮة‬ ‫اﳌﺴﻤﻰ‬ ، ‫اﻟﺮازق‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫اﺑﻦ‬ ‫إﺑﺮاﻫﻴﻢ‬. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  25. 25.  ٢٥‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻔﺎ‬ ‫وﻣﻌﺮﻓﺔ‬ ،‫واﳌﻘﺪار‬‫ﻫـ‬ ‫ا‬ ،‫واﳌﻌﻴﺎر‬ ‫اﳌﺤﻚ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﻨﺰﻟﺔ‬ ‫ت‬)١( .  ‫وزﻳﺎدة‬ ،‫اﻟﻔﻬﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﺘﻘﺮﻳﺐ‬ ‫اﳊﺪﻳﺚ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎء‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫اﻻﺳﺘﻔﺎدة‬ ‫ﻳﻤﻜﻦ‬ ‫اﳌﺸﺎﻳﺦ‬ ‫ﻳﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻠﻘﻲ‬ ‫اﻷداء‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫واﻟﻔﻴﺼﻞ‬ ‫اﳌﺤﻚ‬ ‫ﻳﻜﻮن‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻮﺿﻴﺢ‬ ‫ﻓﲈ‬ ،‫اﻟﺜﻘﺎت‬ ،‫اﻟﻀﺎﺑﻄﲔ‬ ،‫اﳌﻬﺮة‬ ،‫اﳌﺴﻨﺪﻳﻦ‬‫ﻳﺮد‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻟﻔﻪ‬ ‫وﻣﺎ‬ ‫أﺧﺬ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻠﻘﻲ‬ ‫واﻓﻖ‬)٢( .  )١(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﻔﻜﺮﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﻨﺢ‬) :٣٦. (‫اﻟﻌﻤﻴﺪ‬ ‫ﻛﺘﺎب‬ ‫و‬) :٤٨. ( )٢(‫وﺣﺠﺘﻬﻢ‬ ، ‫واﻟﻘﺎف‬ ‫اﻟﻄﺎء‬ ‫ﳘﺲ‬ ‫إﱃ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﻀﻬﻢ‬ ‫إﻟﻴﻪ‬ ‫ذﻫﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻠﻘﻲ‬ ‫ﳜﺎﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺎل‬ ، ‫ﺑﺬﻟﻚ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺎس‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻧﻄﻖ‬‫ودراﻳﺔ‬ ‫رواﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺮاء‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﳐﺎﻟﻒ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  26. 26.   ٢٦‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ @! ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺠﻤﻮﻋﺔ‬ ‫اﺧﱰ‬@‫أ‬!‫اﳌﺠﻤﻮﻋﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺎﺳﺒﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬@‫ب‬!:    ١ ‫اﻟﴚء‬ ‫ﻃﺮف‬ ‫اﳌﻘﺪر‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬ ٢ ‫ﻣﻘﺪر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﳏﻘﻖ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺘﻤﺪ‬ ‫ﺻﻮت‬ ‫اﳊ‬ ‫اﺳﻢ‬‫ﺮف‬ ٣ ‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫ﺧﺮوج‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺎن‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫رﺳﻢ‬ ٤ ‫واﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫واﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻟﺸﻔﺘﲔ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﲔ‬ ‫ﺟﺰء‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﻋﺘﻤﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎم‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬ ٥ ‫اﻟﻔﻢ‬ ‫أﺟﺰاء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﲔ‬ ‫ﺟﺰء‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺘﻤﺪ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﳋﺎص‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬ ٦ ‫وﻣﻴﻢ‬ ‫وﻻم‬ ‫ﻛﺄﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﻏﲑه‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻤﻴﺰه‬ ‫ﻟﻔﻈﺎ‬ ‫ذاﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ً ‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬ ٧ ‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ،‫ﻛﺘﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﻫﻴﺌﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﺒﲔ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬:﴿!﴾..‫وﻏﲑﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬ ٨ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﳛﺘﻮي‬ ‫اﳌﺤﻘﻖ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬ ٩ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﳜﺮج‬  ‫س‬١:‫اﳌﺤﻘﻖ؟‬ ‫اﳊﺮف‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮف‬ ‫ﻛﻴﻒ‬ِ ...................................................................... ‫س‬٢:‫اﳌﻘ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮف‬ ‫ﻛﻴﻒ‬ِ‫ﺪر؟‬ ...................................................................... ‫س‬٣:‫ﻓﺠﻌﻠﻮا‬ ،‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺘﺒﺎر‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﲈء‬ ‫رﺗﺐ‬: ‫أوﳍﺎ‬....................،‫وآﺧﺮﻫﺎ‬.......................... PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  27. 27.  ٢٧‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ @!  ‫اﺧﺘﻠﻒ‬‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫ﻋﺪد‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺠﻮﻳﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﲈء‬: ‫أﳖﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﺮى‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻤﻨﻬﻢ‬...............‫ﻗﻮل‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ‫ﳐﺮﺟﺎ‬ً................. ‫ﰲ‬ ‫وﺗﻨﺤﴫ‬ ،‫اﳌﺤﻘﻘﲔ‬ ‫وأﻛﺜﺮ‬...............‫ﻋﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬. ‫أﳖﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﺮى‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻣﻨﻬﻢ‬.............‫ﻗﻮل‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ،‫ﳐﺮﺟﺎ‬ً.................، ‫و‬.............‫ﺣﻴﺚ‬ ،‫واﻟﺪاﲏ‬ ،‫ﻋﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫أرﺑﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﺤﴫ‬. ‫ﺑـ‬ ‫اﳌﺪﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﻓﺄﳊﻘﻮا‬................‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳌﺪﻳﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻴﺎء‬ ،...............، ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳌﺪﻳﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻮاو‬..............‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫أﺳﻘﻄﻮا‬ ‫وﺑﺬﻟﻚ‬ ،................. ٣-‫أﳖﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﺮى‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻣﻨﻬﻢ‬................‫ﻗﻮل‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ،‫ﳐﺮﺟﺎ‬ً............... ‫و‬.................‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫ﻓﺄﺳﻘﻄﻮا‬ ،‫واﳉﺮﻣﻲ‬ِ ْ َ................‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫وﺟﻌﻠﻮا‬ ‫واﻟﺮاء‬ ‫واﻟﻨﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﻼم‬................‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫ﺛﲈﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻓﺼﺎر‬ ،. @!@!   ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫وﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻔﺘﺎن‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫ﺛﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫وﻟﻪ‬ ‫اﳋﻴﺸﻮم‬ ‫ﻋ‬ ‫وﻟﻪ‬‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫ﴩة‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﳐﺮﺟﺎن‬ ‫وﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫اﳉﻮف‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫وﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬  PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  28. 28.   ٢٨‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  29. 29.  ٢٩‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫ﺍﻷﺻﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺤﺮﻭﻑ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺎﺭﺝ‬: @! @! @! @! @! @! PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  30. 30.   ٣٠‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬   ‫اﺧﺘـﱪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳜﺘﺎره‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ْ َ ُ ََ ْ َِ َ ُ ْ َ ِ ‫ﱠ‬ َ ‫ﻋﺸـﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﻌﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬ْ َ َُ َ َ ْ َُ ِ ُ ِ َ َ ‫ﺗﻨﺘـﻬﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻬﻮاء‬ ‫ﻣـﺪ‬ ‫ﺣـﺮوف‬ِ َ ْ َ ‫ﱟ‬ ُِ َ َُ ُ ‫وﻫـﻲ‬ ‫وأﺧﺘـﺎﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﳉﻮف‬ ‫ﻓﺄﻟﻒ‬ِ ِ ِ َ َ َ َْ ْ ُ َ ُ َ َ ‫ﻟﻮ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬َ ِ ‫ﱠ‬ ُ‫ﺳـ‬ْ‫ــــ‬‫ﺣــﺎء‬ ‫ﻓﻌﻴـﻦ‬ ‫ﻄﻪ‬ُ َ ٌ َْ ِ ِ ِ ‫ﻫـﺎء‬ ‫ﳘﺰ‬ ِ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻷﻗﴡ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ُ َ ٌ ْ ‫ﱠ‬َ ِ ْ َ َ ْ َُ ‫اﻟﻜﺎف‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﻮق‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫أﻗﺼـﻰ‬ُ َ ‫ﱠ‬ َُ ُ ْْ ََ ِ ‫ﱢ‬ َ ‫واﻟﻘـﺎف‬ ‫ﺧﺎؤﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻏﻴـﻦ‬ ‫أدﻧـﺎه‬ُ ََ َ َ ٌ ُ ُْ ََ َ ‫وﻟﻴـﺎ‬ ‫إذ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻓﺘـﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫واﻟﻀـﺎد‬َ ِ ِ ِ ِ َ َ ْ ُ َْ ِ َ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﻳﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﲔ‬ ‫ﻓﺠﻴﻢ‬ ‫واﻟﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫أﺳـﻔﻞ‬َ ُ ْ ُْ ‫ﱢ‬ ِ َ ُ َ َ ُ َ َ ‫واﻟﻼم‬ُ َ‫أدﻧــﺎﻫ‬َ َْ َ‫ـــ‬‫ﳌﻨﺘـﻬﺎﻫــ‬ ‫ﺎ‬َ َ َ ْ ُِ‫ــ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﻤﻨﺎﻫﺎ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫أﻳﴪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﴐاس‬َ ْ ََ ْ ُ َ َْ َ َ َ ِ ْ ‫ﻟﻈـ‬ ‫ﻳﺪاﻧﻴﻪ‬ ‫واﻟـﺮا‬َ ِ ِ ِ َ ُ ‫ﱠ‬ َ‫ـــ‬‫أدﺧـﻞ‬ ‫ﻬﺮ‬ُ َ ْ َ ٍ ْ ‫ُﻮا‬‫ـ‬‫اﺟﻌﻠ‬ ‫ﲢﺖ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﻓﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫واﻟﻨﻮن‬َ ْ ْ َُ ‫ﱡ‬ْ َ ِ ِ ِ َ َ ُ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻜﻦ‬ ‫واﻟﺼﻔﲑ‬ ‫اﻟﺜﻨﺎﻳـﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻴﺎ‬ْ ‫ﱠ‬ َ ُ ِ َِ َْ ُ َ َُ ‫ﱠ‬ ْ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫وﺗﺎ‬ ‫واﻟﺪال‬ ‫واﻟﻄﺎء‬ُ َ َ َْ َ ‫ﱠ‬ِ ُ ُ ‫ﱠ‬‫وﻣـ‬ِ َ‫ــ‬‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫ﻟﻠﻌﻠــﻴﺎ‬ ‫وﺛـﺎ‬ ‫واﻟﺬال‬ ‫واﻟﻈﺎء‬َ ْ ُْ َ َ َ ِ َ ُ ‫ﱠ‬ ُ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫اﻟﺴ‬ ‫اﻟﺜﻨـﺎﻳﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻮق‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬‫ﱡ‬ َ َ ْ‫ﱠ‬ ِ ْ ْ َ َُ ِ ِ‫ـــ‬‫ﻔﲆ‬َ ْ ‫اﳌﴩﻓﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﺜﻨﺎﻳﺎ‬ ‫اﻃﺮاف‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﻟﻔﺎ‬ْ َْ َِ ْ ‫ﱠ‬ُ َ َ ََ ِ ْ َ ‫ﺑﻄ‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﻓﻴﻬﲈ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ْ ََ ْ َ ْ ِ ِ َ ِ ْ ََ‫ـــ‬‫اﻟﺸﻔﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ْ َ ‫ﱠ‬ ِ ‫وﻏﻨ‬‫ﱠ‬ ُ َ‫ــ‬‫ﳐـﺮﺟـﻬ‬ ‫ﺔ‬َ ُ َ ْ َ ٌ‫ــ‬‫اﳋﻴﺸـﻮم‬ ‫ﺎ‬ُ ُْ َ ‫ﻟﻠﺸ‬‫ﱠ‬ ِ‫ـ‬‫ــ‬‫ﻣﻴـ‬ ‫ﺑـﺎء‬ ‫اﻟـﻮاو‬ ‫ﻔﺘﲔ‬ِ ٌ َ ُ َ ِ ْ َ َ‫ـــ‬‫ﻢ‬ُ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  31. 31.  ٣١‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  @! ‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮﻳﻔﻪ‬:‫اﳋﻼء‬. ‫اﺻﻄﻼﺣﺎ‬ً:‫واﻟﻔﻢ‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻋﱪ‬ ‫اﳌﻤﺘﺪ‬ ‫اﳋﻼء‬. ‫ﻫﻲ‬ ‫أﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﺛﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﳜﺮج‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬:@‫اﻷﻟﻒ‬-‫اﻟﻮاو‬–‫اﻟﻴﺎء‬!)١( . ‫ﻫﺬ‬ ‫وﻣﺒﺪأ‬‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫وﻳﻤﺘﺪ‬ ،‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫أﻗﴡ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ه‬‫ﻣﻦ‬‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﺟﻮف‬ ‫أﺟﺰ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﺰء‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫اﻋﺘﲈد‬ ‫ﻏﲑ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻔﻢ‬ ‫ﳖﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫إﱃ‬‫ا‬‫ﻣﻘﺪر‬ ‫ﳐﺮﺟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻷن‬ ،‫اﻟﻔﻢ‬ ‫ء‬. )١(‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:‫ﻣﻌﻬﻦ‬ ‫اﳋﻠﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﻏﲑ‬ ‫وزاد‬)‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬(‫ﻣﺘﺼﻞ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ، ‫اﻟﺼﺪر‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳐﺮﺟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻷن‬ ‫اﻫـ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﳉﻮف‬‫اﳉﺰري‬ ‫اﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:‫واﻟﺼﻮاب‬‫دون‬ ‫ﺑﺎﳉﻮف‬ ‫اﻟﺜﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫ﻫﺬه‬ ‫اﺧﺘﺼﺎص‬ ، ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬ ‫ﺑﺨﻼف‬ ‫ﺑﺎﳍﻮاء‬ ‫ﻳﺘﺼﻠﻦ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺎن‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺘﻤﺪن‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺻﻮات‬ ‫ﻷﳖﻦ‬ ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬ ‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﻨﴩ‬:)١/١٩٩. ( PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  32. 32.   ٣٢‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ،‫ﻣﻔﺘﻮﺣﺎ‬ ‫اﻷﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﻜﻮن‬ ‫أن‬ً:﴿‫ﻗﺎل‬َ َ﴾]‫اﻟﻘﻠﻢ‬:٢٨.[ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ،‫ﻣﻀﻤﻮﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻮاو‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﻜﻮن‬ ‫أن‬ً:﴿‫ﻳ‬َ‫ﻘﻮل‬ُ﴾]‫اﳉﻦ‬:٤.[ ‫ﻳﻜ‬ ‫أن‬‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ،‫ﻣﻜﺴﻮرا‬ ‫اﻟﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻮن‬ً:﴿‫ﻗﻴﻞ‬ِ﴾]‫اﳌﺠﺎدﻟﺔ‬:١١.[  ‫ﺟﻮﻓﻴﺔ‬:‫اﳉﻮف‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳋﺮوﺟﻬﺎ‬)١( . ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻣﺪ‬‫ﺔ‬:‫وﻳﴪ‬ ‫ﻟﲔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻄﻖ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫ﻻﻣﺘﺪاد‬. ‫ﻋﻠﺔ‬:‫أي‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﻠﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﻟـﺘﺄوه‬:‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫اﳌﺮﻳﺾ‬. ‫ﻫﻮاﺋﻴﺔ‬:‫اﳍﻮاء‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺘﻬﻲ‬ ‫ﺣﻴﺚ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﺘﻬﻲ‬ ‫ﻷﳖﺎ‬. ‫ﺧﻔﻴﺔ‬:‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻄﻖ‬ ‫ﳋﻔﺎء‬‫اﻟﻮاو‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ ‫اﻷﻟﻒ‬ ‫وأﺧﻔﺎﻫﻦ‬ ،‫ﱠ‬. ‫اﻷﻧﺼﺎري‬ ‫زﻛﺮﻳﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻼﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:‫وﻟﲔ‬ ‫ﻣﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻤﻴﺘﻬﺎ‬ ‫وﺳﺒﺐ‬:‫ﺑﺎﻣﺘﺪاد‬ ‫ﲣﺮج‬ ‫ﻷﳖﺎ‬ ‫اﻧﺘﴩ‬ ‫اﺗﺴﻊ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬ ‫ﻓﺈن‬ ،‫ﳐﺮﺟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻻﺗﺴﺎع‬ ،‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻛﻠﻔﺔ‬ ‫دون‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻟﲔ‬ ‫ﺿﺎق‬ ‫وإذا‬ ،‫وﻻن‬ ‫واﻣﺘﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬‫اﻧﻀﻐﻂ‬‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫وﻛﻞ‬ ،‫وﺻﻠﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫وﻟ‬ ،‫ﻫﻲ‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ‫ﳌﺨﺮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺎو‬ٍ‫اﻟﺰﻳﺎدة‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﺬﻟﻚ‬‫اﻫـ‬)٢( . ‫ﻋﲇ‬ ‫اﳌﻼ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:،‫واﻟﻠﲔ‬ ‫اﳌﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻤﻰ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﻫﺬه‬ ‫أن‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺤﻘﻴﻖ‬‫ﺛﻢ‬ ‫اﻫـ‬ ‫اﻷﻟﻒ‬ ‫دون‬ ‫واﻟﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻮاو‬ ‫ﳐﺘﺺ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬ ،‫اﳌﺨﺘﺺ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﲔ‬)٣( . ‫اﳉﺰري‬ ‫اﺑﻦ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬–‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-: ‫ﺗﻨﺘـﻬﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻬﻮاء‬ ‫ﻣـﺪ‬ ‫ﺣـﺮوف‬ِ َ َ ‫ﱟ‬ْ ُِ َ َُ ُ ‫وأﺧﺘـﺎﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﳉﻮف‬ ‫ﻓﺄﻟﻒ‬َ َ ْ ُ َ ْ ِ ِ َ ُ َ َ‫وﻫـﻲ‬ِ َ )١(‫اﳋﻠﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:، ‫ﳐﺮﺟﻬﻦ‬ ‫اﻧﻘﻄﺎع‬ ‫آﺧﺮ‬ ‫ﻷﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﳉﻮف‬ ‫إﱃ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﻦ‬ ‫إﻧﲈ‬‫اﻟﻨﴩ‬)١/١٩٩(. )٢(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﳌﺤﻜﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺪﻗﺎﺋﻖ‬ ‫اﳌﺴﻤﻰ‬ ‫اﳉﺰرﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﴍح‬) :٥٣. ( )٣(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﻔﻜﺮﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﻨﺢ‬) :٣٩. ( PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  33. 33.  ٣٣‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫اﳌﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺮوف‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻄﻖ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫اﳋﻴﺸﻮم‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻏﻨﺔ‬ ‫إﳚﺎد‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳊﺬر‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬ُ. ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ‫أﻏﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺮف‬ ‫اﳌﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫ﺳﺒﻘﺖ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ﻏﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺈﳚﺎد‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺤﻦ‬ ‫ﻳﻜﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺎل‬ ،‫واﳌﻴﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻮن‬: *‫اﻷﻟﻒ‬:﴿‫اﻟﻨﺎس‬ِ ‫ﱠ‬﴾]‫اﻟﻨﺎس‬:١.[ *‫اﻟﻴﺎء‬:﴿‫اﻟﻌﺎﳌﲔ‬َ َِ َ﴾]‫اﻟﻔﺎﲢﺔ‬:٢.[ *‫اﻟﻮاو‬:﴿‫ﺗﻌﻠﻤﻮن‬َ ُ َ ْ َ﴾]‫اﻟﺘﻜﺎﺛﺮ‬:٤.[ ٣-‫أو‬ ،‫ﻣﺘﻄﺮﻓﺔ‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻧﺖ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ﻻﺳﻴﲈ‬ ‫اﳌﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺮوف‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻄﻖ‬ ‫زﻳﺎدة‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳊﺬر‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﺎﺑﻌﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﻐﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺄﺛﺮه‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺒﺐ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻳﻘﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻏﺎﻟﺐ‬ ،‫ﺳﻮرة‬ ‫ﳖﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬. ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺎل‬‫ﺗﺮاﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻛﻨﺖ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﺘﻨﻲ‬ ‫ﻳﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺎﻓﺮ‬ ‫﴿وﻳﻘﻮل‬ً َُ ْ َ ُ َُ ُ ْ َُ ِ َِ َْ ُ َ﴾]‫اﻟﻨﺒﺄ‬ ‫ﺳﻮرة‬:٤٠.[ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  34. 34.   ٣٤‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬   ‫س‬١:‫؟‬ ‫واﺻﻄﻼﺣﺎ‬ ،‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﺮف‬ً ..................................................................... ‫س‬٢:‫اﳌﺪ؟‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫ﴍوط‬ ‫اذﻛﺮ‬ ..................................................................... ‫س‬٣:‫ا‬ ‫ﻋﻼﻗﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬‫اﳌﺪ؟‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺮف‬ ‫ﻟﻐﻨﺔ‬ ..................................................................... ‫س‬٤:‫اﳌﺪ؟‬ ‫ﺣﺮوف‬ ‫ﻧﻄﻖ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫اﳊﺬر‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ .....................................................................  ‫ﻳﺸﱰ‬‫ﺑـ‬ ‫اﻟﻮاو‬ ‫ﺗﺴﺒﻖ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﲔ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﰲ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ط‬.........‫ﺑـ‬ ‫واﻟﻴﺎء‬. ........... ‫ﺟﻮﻓﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻤﻴﺘﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺐ‬:‫ﻷﳖﺎ‬........................................ ‫ﻫﻮاﺋﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻤﻴﺘﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺐ‬:‫ﻷﳖﺎ‬....................................... ‫ﺧﻄ‬‫ﺿﻊ‬‫اﳉﺰرﻳ‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳉﻮﻓﻴﺔ‬‫اﳊﺮوف‬‫ﳐﺮج‬‫دﻟﻴﻞ‬‫ﲢﺖ‬‫ﺎ‬‫؟‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫اﺧﺘـﱪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳜﺘﺎره‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ْ َ ُ ََ ْ َِ َ ُ ْ َ ِ ‫ﱠ‬ َ ‫ﻋﺸـﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﻌﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺮوف‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬ْ َ َُ َ َ ْ َُ ِ ُ ِ َ َ ‫ﺗﻨﺘـﻬﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻬﻮاء‬ ‫ﻣـﺪ‬ ‫ﺣـﺮوف‬ِ َ َ ‫ﱟ‬ْ ُِ َ َُ ُ ‫وﻫـﻲ‬ ‫وأﺧﺘـﺎﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﳉﻮف‬ ‫ﻓﺄﻟﻒ‬ِ َ َ َْ َ ْ ُ ِ ِ َ ُ َ َ  PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  35. 35.  ٣٥‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬   ‫ﺗﻌﺮﻳﻔﻪ‬:‫واﻟﻔﻢ‬ ‫اﳊﻨﺠﺮة‬ ‫ﺑﲔ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﳉﺰء‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬)١( . ‫ﻛﲇ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬@‫ﻋﺎم‬!‫أﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﻟﺴﺘﺔ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺻﺔ‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬ ‫ﺛﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫وﻓﻴﻪ‬ ،: ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫أﻗﴡ‬‫ﻟـ‬@‫واﳍﺎء‬ ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬!. ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫وﺳﻂ‬‫ﻟـ‬@‫واﳊﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﻌﲔ‬!. ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫أدﻧﻰ‬‫ﻟـ‬@‫واﳋﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﻐﲔ‬!. ‫ﺗﺴﻤﻴﺘﻬﺎ‬:‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳋﺮوﺟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﳊﻠﻘﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻤﻰ‬. )١(، ‫اﳊﻨﺠﺮة‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺻﺪورﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫اﻷﺻﻮات‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫ﻳﻀﺨﻢ‬ ‫رﻧﺎن‬ ‫ﻛﻔﺮاغ‬ ‫وﻳﺴﺘﻐﻞ‬‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻐﻮﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﺻﻮات‬:)١٨(. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  36. 36.   ٣٦‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫ﺗﻌﺮﻳﻔﻪ‬:‫أﺑﻌﺪه‬ ‫أي‬‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻞ‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫اﻟﺼﺪر‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬‫ﱠ‬ ِ. ،‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎن‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫وﳜﺮج‬‫ﳘﺎ‬:@‫ﻓﺎﳍﺎء‬ ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬!)١( . ‫اﻟﺼﺪر‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫اﳍﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أدﺧﻞ‬ ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﻻ‬‫ﱠ‬ ِ ‫ﱠ‬. ‫اﳉﺰري‬ ‫اﺑﻦ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬–‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-: .............................. . ‫ﻫـﺎء‬ ‫ﳘﺰ‬ ِ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻷﻗﴡ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ُ َ ٌ ْ ‫ﱠ‬َ ِ ْ َ َ ْ َُ ‫ﺗﻨﺒﻴﻬﺎﺕ‬: *‫ﺑﺒﻴﺎن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬: ‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ،‫ﻫﺎء‬ ‫ﺻﺎرت‬ ‫وإﻻ‬ ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬:﴿‫أﺋﻨﻜﻢ‬ْ ُ ‫ﱠ‬ ِ َ﴾]‫ﻓﺼﻠﺖ‬:٩.[ ‫ﻧﱪﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺴﻒ‬ ‫وﻋﺪم‬ ‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻄﻖ‬ ‫ﺑﺘﻠﻄﻒ‬ ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬)٢( . )١(‫اﻷ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬‫ﻧﺼﺎري‬:‫وﻏﲑه‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺎﻃﺒﻲ‬ ‫وذﻛﺮ‬:، ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺪأﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻷن‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻬﲈ‬ ‫اﳉﻮف‬ ‫أﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻧﺖ‬ ‫وإن‬ ‫اﻟﺜﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﻷن‬ ، ‫ﺑﻌﺪﳘﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﻌﻠﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻨﻪ‬ ، ‫اﻟﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫وﲤﺮ‬ ‫ﲤﺘﺪ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ ، ‫ﺑﻴﻨﻬﲈ‬ ‫وﻏﲑه‬ ، ‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺗﺒﺔ‬ ‫أﳖﺎ‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﳌﺤﻜﻤﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻗﺎﺋﻖ‬:)٥٥(. )٢(‫ﺑﺄﳖﺎ‬ ‫وﺻﻔﺖ‬ ‫وﻗﺪ‬)‫ﻣﻬﺘﻮﻓﺔ‬(‫واﳍﺘﻒ‬ ،:‫ﺑﺬﻟﻚ‬ ‫ووﺻﻔﺖ‬ ،‫اﻟﺸﺪﻳﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﱄ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻮت‬ ،‫ﻇﻬﻮرﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﻳﺴﺎﻋﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻮﻳﺖ‬ ‫ﻗﻮة‬ ‫إﱃ‬ ‫ﻻﺣﺘﻴﺎﺟﻬﺎ‬‫ﳛ‬ ‫د‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺠﻮﻳﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻢ‬ ‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬‫ﻴﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﻐﻮﺛﺎن‬:)٧٢. ( ‫اﻟﺼﺪر‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫أﺑﻌﺪه‬.‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﳜﺮج‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻞ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﳘﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎن‬  ‫اﻟﺼﺪر‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫اﳍﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أدﺧﻞ‬ ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﻻ‬‫ﱠ‬ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  37. 37.  ٣٧‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻴﺎش‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻜﺮ‬ ‫أﺑﻮ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:﴿ ‫ﳞﻤﺰ‬ ‫إﻣﺎﻣﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬‫ﻣ‬ُ‫ﺆ‬ْ‫ﺻ‬َ‫ﺪ‬َ‫ة‬﴾‫ﻓ‬ ،‫ﺄ‬‫أذﲏ‬ ‫أﺳﺪ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﺷﺘﻬﻲ‬ ‫ﻫـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﳞﻤﺰﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﻤﻌﺘﻪ‬ ‫إذا‬)١( . ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﻌﺴﻒ‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬ ‫أﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﺮﻳﺪ‬‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻔﻈﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻘﺒﺢ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﱪ‬ ‫ﺷﺪة‬ ‫وﻳﺘﻜﻠﻒ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﳍﻤﺰة‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻔﻆ‬. ‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﻌﺴﻒ‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ،‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻔﻆ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎرئ‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﳚﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺮف‬ ‫ﻷﳖﺎ‬ ،‫ورﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻄﺎﻓﺔ‬ ‫ﳜﺮﺟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻦ‬ ،‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﻄﻖ‬ ‫إذا‬ ،‫إﺧﺮاﺟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺪة‬ ‫ﻟﺼﻌﻮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻔﻆ‬ ‫ﻓﺼﻌﺐ‬ ،‫ﳐﺮﺟﻪ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺗﺴ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫وﻟﺬﻟﻚ‬ ،‫ﺘﻪ‬‫ـــــ‬‫ﳘﺰﺗﲔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺮب‬ ‫ﺘﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳏﻘﻘﺘﲔ‬‫ﳘ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﻏﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﳘﺰة‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﺪ‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ،‫ﻛﻠﻤﺔ‬ ‫أﺻﻞ‬‫ـــ‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ‫ﺰة‬ ‫اﻫـ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﻼم‬)٢( . *‫ﺑﺒﻴﺎن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬: ‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ،‫ﳘﺰة‬ ‫ﺻﺎرت‬ ‫وإﻻ‬ ‫اﳍﺎء‬:﴿‫ﻳﺴﺘﻬﺰئ‬ُ َِ ْ ْ َ﴾]‫اﻟﺒﻘﺮة‬:١٥.[ ‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ،‫ﺣﺎء‬ ‫ﺻﺎرت‬ ‫وإﻻ‬ ‫اﳍﺎء‬:﴿‫وﺳﺒﺤﻪ‬ُ ْ ‫ﱢ‬ ََ﴾]‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬:٢٦.[ ‫ﺻ‬ ‫وإﻻ‬ ‫اﳍﺎء‬‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ،‫أﻟﻔﺎ‬ ‫ﺎرت‬ً:﴿‫اﻟﻘﺎرﻋﺔ‬ُ ََ ِ﴾]‫اﻟﻘﺎرﻋﺔ‬:١.[ ‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ‫ﲤﺎل‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﱰﻗﻴﻖ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫دون‬ ‫اﳍﺎء‬:﴿‫و‬َ‫ﺿ‬ُ‫ﺤ‬َ‫ﺎﻫ‬َ‫ﺎ‬﴾]‫اﻟﺸﻤﺲ‬:١.[  )١(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﺮﻋﺎﻳﺔ‬) :١٤٦. ( )٢(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﺮﻋﺎﻳﺔ‬) :١٤٦. ( ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﳜﺮج‬ ‫أﺳﻔﻠﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳉﻮزة‬ ‫ﻻﺻﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﺰ‬ ‫ﳘﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎن‬:  ‫إﻻ‬‫اﳊﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أدﺧﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﲔ‬ ‫أن‬. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  38. 38.   ٣٨‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮﻳﻔﻪ‬:‫أﺳﻔﻠﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳉﻮزة‬ ‫ﻻﺻﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬. ‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎن‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫وﳜﺮج‬:‫ﳘﺎ‬@‫ﻓﺎﳊﺎء‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﲔ‬!‫اﳊﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أدﺧﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﲔ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ،‫ﱠ‬‫ء‬. ‫أﲪﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫اﳋﻠﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬:‫اﻫـ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﲔ‬ ‫ﻷﺷﺒﻬﺖ‬ ‫اﳊﺎء‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻠﻮﻻ‬)١( . ‫ﻣﻜﻲ‬ ‫وﻗﺎل‬:‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﺄﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﺔ‬ ‫وﳍﺬه‬ ،‫ﻣﺘﻘﺎرﺑﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﺼﻔﺎت‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺮج‬ ‫إذ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺮب‬ ‫ﻛﻼم‬@‫ﻋﲔ‬!‫ﺑﻴﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺎﺟﺰ‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ،‫أﺻﻠﻴﺘﺎن‬ ‫ﻛﻠﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫وﺣﺎء‬‫اﻫـ‬)٢( . ‫ﺗﻨﺒﻴﻬﺎﺕ‬:‫ﺑﺒﻴﺎن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬: ‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ‫ﺣﺎء‬ ‫ﺻﺎرت‬ ‫وإﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﲔ‬: ﴿‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﻌﻬﻢ‬ْ ُ َ﴾]‫اﳌﺠﺎدﻟﺔ‬:٧.[ ‫اﳊﺎء‬‫ﺻﺎرت‬ ‫وإﻻ‬‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ،‫ﻋﻴﻨﺎ‬ً: ﴿‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬‫ﱠ‬ َ﴾]‫اﳌﻌﺎرج‬:٤٢[ )٣( . ‫اﳊﺎء‬‫إذ‬‫ا‬‫اﳍﺎء‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎءت‬‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬: ‫اﺗ‬ ﴿‫ﱠ‬‫ﻘ‬ُ‫ﺣ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﻮا‬َ‫ﻖ‬‫ﱠ‬‫ﺗ‬ُ‫ﻘ‬َ‫ﺎﺗ‬ِ‫ﻪ‬ِ﴾]‫ﻋﻤﺮان‬ ‫آل‬:١٠٢[ ‫اﳍﺎء‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺟﺎءت‬ ‫أو‬‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬:﴿‫ﻳ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬ُ‫اﻫ‬ ‫ﻮح‬ْ‫ﺒ‬ِ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ِ‫ﺴ‬َ‫ﻼ‬َ‫م‬ٍ﴾]‫ﻫﻮد‬:١٤٨[. ‫اﳉﺰري‬ ‫اﺑﻦ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬–‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-: ‫ﻟﻮﺳـ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ْ ‫ﱠ‬َ ِ ُ‫ـــــ‬‫ﺣــﺎء‬ ‫ﻓﻌﻴـﻦ‬ ‫ﻄﻪ‬ُ َ ٌ َْ ِ ِ ............................. )١(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫اﻟﻌﲔ‬) :١/٥٧.( )٢(‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬:‫ا‬‫ﻟﺮﻋﺎﻳﺔ‬:)١٦٤(. )٣(‫اﳉﺰري‬ ‫اﺑﻦ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬ُ ْ ُ َ ِ َ َ:، ‫ﻣﻘﺎرﲠﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪﻫﺎ‬ ‫وﻗﻊ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ﺑﺈﻇﻬﺎرﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﲡﺐ‬ ‫واﳊﺎء‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﳍﺎء‬ ‫ﻳﻘﻠﺒﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻜﺜﲑ‬ ، ‫ﺳﻜﻨﺖ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ﻻﺳﻴﲈ‬)‫وﺳﺒﺤﻪ‬ُ ْ ‫ﱢ‬ ََ(،‫اﳊﺎء‬ ‫وﻗﻮة‬ ‫اﳍﺎء‬ ‫ﻟﻀﻌﻒ‬ ‫ﺣﺎء‬ ، ‫إﲨﺎﻋﺎ‬ ‫ﳚﻮز‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫وﻛﻞ‬ ، ‫ﻣﺸﺪدة‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺎء‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻨﻄﻘﻮن‬ ‫ﻓﺘﺠﺬﲠﺎ‬ً ‫ﱠ‬ َ ُ‫اﻟﻨﴩ‬) :١/٢١٨(. PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  39. 39.  ٣٩‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  ‫ﺗﻌﺮﻳﻔﻪ‬:‫اﳋﺎرج‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫اﻟﻔﻢ‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫أﻗﺮﺑﻪ‬ ‫أي‬‫ﱠ‬ ِ. ‫ﳘﺎ‬ ،‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎن‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫وﳜﺮج‬:@‫ﻓﺎﳋﺎء‬ ،‫اﻟﻐﲔ‬!‫اﳋﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أدﺧﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻐﲔ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ،‫ﱠ‬. ‫اﺑ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬‫اﳉﺰري‬ ‫ﻦ‬–‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-: ............................ ‫ﺧﺎؤﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻏﻴـﻦ‬ ‫أدﻧـﺎه‬َ ٌ ُ ُْ ََ َ َ…....… ‫ﺗﻨﺒﻴﻬﺎﺕ‬:‫ﺑﺒﻴﺎن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬: ‫ﺧﺎء‬ ‫ﺻﺎرت‬ ‫وإﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﻐﲔ‬،‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬:﴿‫ﻏﺎﺷﻴﺔ‬ٌ َ ِ َ﴾]‫ﻳﻮﺳﻒ‬:١٠٧.[ ‫ﻏﻴﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺻﺎرت‬ ‫وإﻻ‬ ‫اﳋﺎء‬،‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬:﴿‫ﳜﺸﻰ‬َ ْ َ﴾]‫اﻷﻋﲆ‬:١٠[ )١( . ‫اﳉ‬ ‫اﺑﻦ‬ ‫اﻹﻣﺎم‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬‫ﺰري‬–‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﲪﻪ‬-:‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫ﳌﺨﺮج‬ ‫اﳋﺎﺻﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺜﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺎرج‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬: ‫ﻟﻮﺳـ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ْ ‫ﱠ‬َ ِ ُ‫ــــــ‬‫ﺣــﺎء‬ ‫ﻓﻌﻴـﻦ‬ ‫ﻄﻪ‬ُ َ ٌ َْ ِ ِ ‫ﻫـﺎء‬ ‫ﳘﺰ‬ ِ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻷﻗﴡ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ُ َ ٌ ْ ‫ﱠ‬َ ِ ْ َ َ ْ َُ …………………… .. ‫ﺧﺎؤﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻏﻴـﻦ‬ ‫أدﻧـﺎه‬َ ٌ ُ ُْ ََ َ َ….... … )١(‫اﻟﺒﻴﺎن‬ ‫رﺳﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﻘﺮﺋﲔ‬ ‫زاد‬ ‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﺜﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳌﺰﻳﺪ‬/١١٥‫اﻟﺴﺎﻃﻊ‬ ‫واﻟﻨﻮر‬ ،)٢٣٤(. ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﳜﺮج‬ ‫اﳋﺎرج‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫اﻟﻔﻢ‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫أﻗﺮﺑﻪ‬ّ ِ ‫ﳘﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻓﺎن‬:  ‫اﳋﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أدﺧﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻐﲔ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﻻ‬ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  40. 40.   ٤٠‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬  @!@! @! @! ‫واﳍﺎء‬ ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫وﳜﺮج‬ ،‫اﻟﺼﺪر‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫أﺑﻌﺪه‬‫ﱠ‬ ِ. ‫وﺳﻂ‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﳊﺎء‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﲔ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫وﳜﺮج‬ ،‫أﺳﻔﻠﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳉﻮزة‬ ‫ﻻﺻﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬. ‫أدﻧﻰ‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﳋﺎء‬ ،‫اﻟﻐﲔ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫وﳜﺮج‬ ،‫اﻟﻔﻢ‬ ‫ﻳﲇ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫أﻗﺮﺑﻪ‬‫ﱠ‬ ِ. ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬ ‫اﳍﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أدﺧﻞ‬. ‫اﻟﻌﲔ‬ ‫أدﺧﻞ‬‫اﳊﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬.  ‫س‬١-‫ﺑﺒﻴﺎن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬‫ﺻﺎرت‬ ‫وإﻻ‬ ‫اﳍﻤﺰة‬................ ‫س‬٢-‫ﺑﺒﻴﺎن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬‫ﺻﺎرت‬ ‫وإﻻ‬ ‫اﳍﺎء‬.............‫أو‬............. ‫س‬٣-‫ﻛﻠﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﲔ‬ ‫ﲢﻮﻳﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳊﺬر‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬:﴿‫ﻣﻌﻬﻢ‬ْ َُ َ﴾‫إﱃ‬........... ‫س‬٤-‫ﲢﻮﻳﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳊﺬر‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬‫اﳊﺎء‬‫ﻛﻠﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬:﴿‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬‫ﱠ‬ َ﴾‫إﱃ‬............ ‫س‬٥-‫اﻟﻐﲔ‬ ‫ﺑﺒﻴﺎن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬‫ﺻﺎرت‬ ‫وإﻻ‬..........‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬:﴿‫ﻏﺎﺷﻴﺔ‬ٌ َ ِ َ﴾. ‫س‬٦-‫ﻓﻴﻪ‬ ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﳐﺮج‬........‫ﻟـ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺻﺔ‬ ‫ﳐﺎرج‬..........‫أﺣﺮف‬. ‫س‬٧-‫ﺧﻄ‬‫ﺿﻊ‬‫؟‬‫اﳉﺰرﻳﺔ‬‫ﻣﻦ‬‫اﳊﻠﻘﻴﺔ‬‫اﳊﺮوف‬‫ﳐﺮج‬‫دﻟﻴﻞ‬‫ﲢﺖ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺣــﺎء‬ ‫ﻓﻌﻴـﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺳـﻄﻪ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ُ ْ ‫ﱠ‬َ ٌ ْ َ َ ِ ِ ِ ِ ُ ‫ج‬:‫ﻫـﺎء‬ ‫ﳘﺰ‬ ِ‫اﳊﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻷﻗﴡ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ُ ْ َ َ ‫ﱠ‬َ ٌ َ ِ ْ ْ َُ ‫اﻟﻜﺎف‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﻮق‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫أﻗﺼـﻰ‬ُ َ ‫ﱠ‬ َُ ُ َ ْْ َ ِ ‫ﱢ‬ َ ‫واﻟﻘــــﺎف‬ ‫ﺧﺎؤﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻏﻴـﻦ‬ ‫أدﻧـﺎه‬ُ َ َ ٌ ُ َْ ُ َ َ َ َ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com
  41. 41.  ٤١‫أﺣﻤﺮ‬   ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫آﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬‫آ‬‫ﻳﺎت‬‫ﺗﻌﺎﱃ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬ ‫اﷲ‬:﴿s r q p o }|{zyxwvut﴾]‫اﻟﺮوم‬:٢٢.[ ‫وﻳﺬﻛﺮوﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﺴﺒﺤﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺒﻬﺎ‬ ،‫ﻋﺒﺎده‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﲠﺎ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫اﻣﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻈﻴﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻧﻌﻤﺔ‬ ‫وﻫﻮ‬. ‫ﻗﺎل‬j:@‫إﱃ‬ ‫ﺣﺒﻴﺒﺘﺎن‬ ،‫اﳌﻴﺰان‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺛﻘﻴﻠﺘﺎن‬ ،‫اﻟﻠﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻋﲆ‬ ‫ﺧﻔﻴﻔﺘﺎن‬ ‫ﻛﻠﻤﺘﺎن‬َ َ ‫ﱢ‬ َِ ِ ِ ِ ِ ِ َِ َ َ َ َ ََ َ َِ ِ ِ ِ ِِ َ َ ََ َ ‫اﻟﺮﲪﻦ‬ِ َ ْ ‫ﱠ‬:‫ﺳ‬ُ‫وﺑﺤﻤﺪه‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺤﺎن‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﻈﻴﻢ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺒﺤﺎن‬ِ ِ ِ ْ َُ َ َ ْ َ َ ِْ َ َِ!]‫ﻋﻠﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻔﻖ‬[. ‫ﻳﺘﻔﺎﻫﻢ‬ ‫وﲠﺎ‬ ،‫ﻳﺴﺘﻐﻔﺮوﻧﻪ‬ ‫وﲠﺎ‬ ،‫ﻳﻜﱪوﻧﻪ‬ ‫وﲠﺎ‬ ،‫وﺗﻌﺎﱃ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺤﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﳞﻠﻠﻮن‬ ‫وﲠﺎ‬ ‫وﻗﻀﺎﻳ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺟﺎﲥﻢ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺎس‬‫ﺎ‬‫اﻟﻴﻮﻣﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬. ‫ﺟﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺎذ‬ ‫ﺣﺪﻳﺚ‬ ‫اﳌﻘﺎم‬ ‫ﻫﺬا‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫وﻧﺘﺬﻛﺮ‬ٍ َ َ ْ َِ ِ ُt‫اﻟﻨﺒﻲ‬ ‫ﺳﺄﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﺣﲔ‬j: @‫أﺧ‬ ‫أﻻ‬ْ ُ َ‫؟‬ ‫ﺳﻨﺎﻣﻪ‬ ‫وذروة‬ ‫وﻋﻤﻮده‬ ،‫ﻛﻠﻪ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺮأس‬ ‫ﱪك‬ِ ِ ِ ِ ِ ِ َِ َ ْ ُ ْ ََ َ َ َ ‫ﱢ‬ ُ ِ َِ ِ ِْ َ ُ!‫ﻗﻠﺖ‬ُ ْ ُ:‫ﻳﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﲆ‬َ ََ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫رﺳﻮل‬َ ُ َ!‫ﻗﺎل‬َ َ:@‫ﺳﻨﺎﻣﻪ‬ ‫وذروة‬ ،‫اﻟﺼﻼة‬ ‫وﻋﻤﻮده‬ ،‫اﻹﺳﻼم‬ ‫اﻷﻣﺮ‬ ‫رأس‬ِ ِ َِ َ ْ ُ ُ ْ ْ َُ َُ َ ‫ﱠ‬ ُ ُ َ َ ُِ ِ َ ْ PDF created with pdfFactory trial version www.pdffactory.com

×