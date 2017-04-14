Name ID Mohaiminul Islam 120103074 PRESENTATION ON FABRIC SPREADING GREEN UNIVERSITY OF BANGLADESH Subject: APPAREL MANUFA...
Fabric Spreading:  Fabric spreading means smooth lying out of fabrics as per marker direction. Fabric spreading is the pr...
. Types of Fabric Spreading :  The spreads can be of two basic types:  1. Flat spreads :  Here all plies are found of t...
Spreading Quality Specification :  Spreading quality must be measured with respect to the following factors:  Ply alignm...
Fabric Spreading Objective:  To place a number of plies of fabric under the marker according to the planning process.  I...
General Fabric Spreading System :  Mark the Splice Zone on the Spreading Table  Use Paper for the first ply in case the ...
How to spread:  Pull the fabric to far end position  Position the fabric at the far end (with our without weight or pins...
Forms of Spreading:  Cuttining are of Two kinds. 1. One Way Cutting : One way cutting is when fabric is laid the same way...
Requirements of Spreading Process:  Alignment:  Elimination of fabric defects/flaws:  Correct ply direction:  Correct ...
Spreading Modes:  Direction of Fabric Nap: A second consideration in selecting the spreading mode relates to the directio...
Fabric Put-up and Spreading Modes:  Fabric Put-up; Open and Rolled :
Fabric Put-up; Folded and Rolled :
Fabric Put-up; Tubular Fabric Rolled :
Spreading Mode; Open Fabric, Face One Way, Nap One Way (F/O/W, N/O/W) :
Spreading Mode; Open Fabric, Face to Face, Nap One Way (F/F, N/O/W) :
Spreading Mode; Open Fabric, Face to Face, Nap Up and Down (F/F, N/U/D) :
Spreading Mode; Folded Fabric, Face to Face, Nap One Way (F/F, N/O/W):
Spreading Mode; Folded Fabric, Face to Face, Nap Up and Down (F/F, N/U/D):
Spreading or Laying:
Types of Lay Plan :  Half Garment Lay includes only half of the garment pieces for example one side left or right. Genera...
Types of Fabric Lay: According to the construction fabric lay is two types. These are: 1. Straight lay 2. Stepped lay Acco...
Straight Lay:
Stepped lay:
From right to left:
From right to right:
 Zig - zag lay:
Removing Tension in the Lay:  1. An essential element of spreading is to relax tension in the fabric during the 2. Spread...
The Method of Fabric Spreading: • a- By Hand Fabric roll is spreaded on the table by two laborers according to the length ...
 b. By hook In this process the top of the table on which the fabric is spreaded is set at 10º angle perpendicularly.  c...
2. Mechanical method:  a. Semiautomatic Spreading machine is run on the rails which are placed at two side of fabric spre...
Fabric spreading

  1. 1. Name ID Mohaiminul Islam 120103074 PRESENTATION ON FABRIC SPREADING GREEN UNIVERSITY OF BANGLADESH Subject: APPAREL MANUFACTURING Code: TEX - 303
  2. 2. Fabric Spreading:  Fabric spreading means smooth lying out of fabrics as per marker direction. Fabric spreading is the preparatory process for cutting.
  3. 3. . Types of Fabric Spreading :  The spreads can be of two basic types:  1. Flat spreads :  Here all plies are found of the same length. 2. Stepped spread This as the name suggests, is built up in steps, with all the plies in one step having the same length. A stepped spread is generally used when the quantities to be cut precludes the use of a flat spread. The cut order plan details the colors and ply lengths for a stepped spread, if it is needed.
  4. 4. Spreading Quality Specification :  Spreading quality must be measured with respect to the following factors:  Ply alignment: length and width  Ply tension: stretch, slack edge  Grain alignment: bowing  Splicing: waste and precision;  Damage placement: economy of placement;  Surface direction; and  Static electricity
  5. 5. Fabric Spreading Objective:  To place a number of plies of fabric under the marker according to the planning process.  In the color required  Correctly aligned as to length and width  At correct tension
  6. 6. General Fabric Spreading System :  Mark the Splice Zone on the Spreading Table  Use Paper for the first ply in case the table surface is rough or when fine fabrics are being spread  Identify the defects noticed in the fabric by means of sticker  Use lubricated paper for separating layer  To prevent scorching in the natural fibers (coarse fabrics).  To prevent fusing in the synthetic fabrics.  Ensure that decided number of ply count and height of the spread is achieved.
  7. 7. How to spread:  Pull the fabric to far end position  Position the fabric at the far end (with our without weight or pins)  Align the ply (width on one side  Cut the ply after each layer.  Repeat this process from until the entire roll is spread  Check ply count.
  8. 8. Forms of Spreading:  Cuttining are of Two kinds. 1. One Way Cutting : One way cutting is when fabric is laid the same way up with grain or print pattern running in the same direction. Fabric has to be cut at the end of each ply. 2. Face to Face Cutting: Face to face cutting is when the plies are laid in pairs face to face. The grain or pattern runs in the same direction. .
  9. 9. Requirements of Spreading Process:  Alignment:  Elimination of fabric defects/flaws:  Correct ply direction:  Correct ply tension:  Avoidance of distortion in the spread during cutting:  Fabrics must be flat and free from any crinkle & crease:  Checks and stripes should be matched .
  10. 10. Spreading Modes:  Direction of Fabric Nap: A second consideration in selecting the spreading mode relates to the direction of the fabric nap. Placement of the nap may be nap-one-way (N/OW) or nap-up-and-down (N/U/D)  . Direction of Fabric Face: The fabric face may be positioned in two ways: face-to-face (F/F) or with all plies facing-one-way (F/O/W), face up or face down
  11. 11. Fabric Put-up and Spreading Modes:  Fabric Put-up; Open and Rolled :
  12. 12. Fabric Put-up; Folded and Rolled :
  13. 13. Fabric Put-up; Tubular Fabric Rolled :
  14. 14. Spreading Mode; Open Fabric, Face One Way, Nap One Way (F/O/W, N/O/W) :
  15. 15. Spreading Mode; Open Fabric, Face One Way, Nap One Way (F/O/W, N/O/W) :
  16. 16. Spreading Mode; Open Fabric, Face to Face, Nap One Way (F/F, N/O/W) :
  17. 17. Spreading Mode; Open Fabric, Face to Face, Nap Up and Down (F/F, N/U/D) :
  18. 18. Spreading Mode; Folded Fabric, Face to Face, Nap One Way (F/F, N/O/W):
  19. 19. Spreading Mode; Folded Fabric, Face to Face, Nap Up and Down (F/F, N/U/D):
  20. 20. Spreading or Laying:
  21. 21. Types of Lay Plan :  Half Garment Lay includes only half of the garment pieces for example one side left or right. Generally used for tubular fabrics.  Whole Garment Lay includes garment pieces, left and right sides. Generally used for Open width fabrics.  Single Size Lay is used using all garment pieces of one single size. Disadvantageous as the consumption of fabric is higher.
  22. 22. Types of Fabric Lay: According to the construction fabric lay is two types. These are: 1. Straight lay 2. Stepped lay According to the direction of spreading fabric lay is three types. These are: 1. From right to left 2. From right to right 3. Zigzag lay
  23. 23. Straight Lay:
  24. 24. Stepped lay:
  25. 25. From right to left:
  26. 26. From right to right:
  27. 27.  Zig - zag lay:
  28. 28. Removing Tension in the Lay:  1. An essential element of spreading is to relax tension in the fabric during the 2. Spreading process. Should there be any significant „stretch‟ in the fabric after 3. Spreading, when the fabric is cut into parts, each part will shrink. Even 5% shrinkage is enough to change a whole garment size
  29. 29. The Method of Fabric Spreading: • a- By Hand Fabric roll is spreaded on the table by two laborers according to the length & width of marker. Sometimes it is done by entering a rod which is made by wood or metal in the center paper table which is present in the center of the fabric roll.
  30. 30.  b. By hook In this process the top of the table on which the fabric is spreaded is set at 10º angle perpendicularly.  c. Spreading truck with the help of operator: There is a spreading truck on the one end of the spreading table in which the fabric roll is placed.
  31. 31. 2. Mechanical method:  a. Semiautomatic Spreading machine is run on the rails which are placed at two side of fabric spreading table surface and operated by motor. Fabric roll is set in a predetermined place of the machine.  b. Full automatic: This is the improvement of semiautomatic machine.
