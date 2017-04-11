Medical computer carts are designed to reduce workload of healthcare professionals and enhance patient care. It is used for different applications such as in medical training, charting, medical recording, medicine dispensing, and surgeries. There are different types of medical computer cart products differentiated by their feature set with varying heights and prices depending on their intended application base for small, medium or large hospitals, clinics, pharmacies. Medical computer cart includes features and workflow solutions to assist day to day task associated with patient care. Medical computer carts are mounted with drawers, trays, cabinets, and shelves along with computer and its components.



