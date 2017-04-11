© Coherent market Insights. All Rights Reserved MEDICAL COMPUTER CART MARKET Global Market Analysis, Insights, Trends, and...
  Medical computer carts are designed to reduce workload of healthcare professionals and enhance patient care. It is used for different applications such as in medical training, charting, medical recording, medicine dispensing, and surgeries. There are different types of medical computer cart products differentiated by their feature set with varying heights and prices depending on their intended application base for small, medium or large hospitals, clinics, pharmacies. Medical computer cart includes features and workflow solutions to assist day to day task associated with patient care. Medical computer carts are mounted with drawers, trays, cabinets, and shelves along with computer and its components. Medical computer cart market is segmented based on the powered or non-powered medical cart. Powered medical cart are the major revenue contributors to the global market due to its high usage for the surgical procedures and medical documentation. Medical Computer Cart Market Overview Global Medical Computer Cart Market Taxonomy The global market is classified on the basis of the following segments: • Product Type: • Powered Medical Carts • Non powered Medical Carts • Others
  Proper dispensing of important medicines and surgical tools supplies plays an instrumental role in helping nurse and doctors to perform surgeries. The evolving medical technology is creating wide range of new medical devices for various critical procedures. Inclusion of new medical devices is increasing demand for medical computer carts for convenience. Increasing surgical procedures due to accidental cases requiring immediate medical attention is also fueling growth in demand for medical computer carts. Increasing healthcare facilities and setting up of new specialized hospital by various governments creates significant growth opportunity for the medical computer cart manufacturers. Major Medical Computer Cart in the market: StyleView® Tablet Cart, SV10 (Ergotron, Inc.), StyleView® S-Tablet Cart, SV10 (Ergotron, Inc.), StyleView® Laptop Cart, SV10 (Ergotron, Inc.), Zido® Ultrasound Cart Package (Ergotron, Inc.), Avalo Med/Surg Cart (Capsa Healthcare), Emergency Cart – Blue (Capsa Healthcare), and MobiusPower® 4.0 (Enovate Medical.).
  Devices with Comprehensive Range of Features In order to differentiate their product offerings, manufacturers are focusing on introducing products with innovative features to provide more help to healthcare providers. In October 2015, Ergotron, Inc., launched its SV10 series of its StyleView Medical Carts, its lightest cart for a wide array of laptop and tablet developed exclusively for all surface device. In February 2013, JACO Inc. launched its 300 UltraLite Series of carts, featuring Power Blade, a mobile and computer mounting cart. It featured swappable system that enabled 24/7 hrs runtime that optimized cart usage and enables uninterrupted workflow of nurses in any shifts. It can be equipped with JACO's patent pending TRAC Steering system that enabled safer and productive usage. The global medical computer cart market is highly fragmented due to the participation of many established and local players in the medical computer cart industry. Major players involved in the medical computer cart market include Ergotron, Inc., Capsa Solutions LLC, Enovate Medical, InterMetro Industries, Rubbermaid, JACO Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, and Advantech Co., Ltd.
  Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting its plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, with an office at the global financial capital in the U.S. Our client base includes players from across all business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide.
  6. 6. © Coherent market Insights. All Rights Reserved  Global Leading Equipment and System Manufacturers  Component Providers and System Integrators  Distributors, Retailors and Value Added Resellers  Healthcare IT Solutions Developers  Marketing Consultancies and the Advertising Industry  Private and Government organization  Outsourcing Companies  Universities and Business Schools. ABOUT CMI SECTOR COVERAGE BIOTECHNOLOGY CLINICAL DIAGNOSTIC HEALTHCARE IT PHARMACEUTICALMEDICAL IMAGINGMEDICAL DEVICES OUR CLIENTS
  7. 7. © Coherent market Insights. All Rights Reserved Coherent Market Insights excels at offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals, healthcare, and food & beverages, to name a few. We implement holistic market research methodology in order to result in the best possible market research reports across various industries worldwide. Based on our unmatched expertise across various industries—no matter how large or small, how complex or unique—we help our clients achieve better outcomes with uniquely designed and highly customized solutions. Our coverage includes insights that help our clients ensure sustained growth in developed markets and also key inputs to help them tap into emerging markets and exploit the plethora of opportunities posed therein. RESEARCH SOLUTIONS GLOBAL REPORTS FEASIBILITY STUDIES TECHNOLOGY SNIPPETS EXCEL FORECAST DATABASE COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT SURVEY RESEARCH CUSTOMIZED SOLUTIONS CONSULT PROJECTS COUNTRY ANALYSIS KEY STATS Insights Published Per Year Consulting Projects Till Date Clients Worldwide Per Year Analysts and Contract Consultants 100+ 150+ 125+ 110+
  For sales queries or new topics email us on: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com For other queries contact: Mr. Shah (Manager - Business Development) Coherent Market Insights sales@coherentmarketinsights.com +1-206-701-6702

