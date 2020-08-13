Contoh jadual latihan muzik

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MOH AZAM REZALI JADUAL LATIHAN ‘KONSERT SEDEKAD SENI’ TARIKH - MASA - TEMPAT PENGLIBATAN CATATAN 29/05/□□, Jumaat, 8:00 – ...
MOH AZAM REZALI 13/06/□□, Jumaat, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 14/06/□□, Sabt...
MOH AZAM REZALI 27/10/□□, Jumaat, 9:00pg – 10:00mlm, Auditorium Tenaga Kerja Artistik Krew Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Ra...
  1. 1. MOH AZAM REZALI JADUAL LATIHAN ‘KONSERT SEDEKAD SENI’ TARIKH - MASA - TEMPAT PENGLIBATAN CATATAN 29/05/□□, Jumaat, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Latihan lagu 30/05/□□, Sabtu, 1) 8:00 – 11:00am, 2) 4:00 – 7:00pm Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Latihan lagu 01/06/□□, Ahad, 1) 8:00 – 11:00am, 2) 4:00 – 7:00pm Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Latihan lagu 02/06/□□, Isnin, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Latihan lagu 03/06/□□, Selasa, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Latihan lagu 04/06/□□, Rabu, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 06/06/□□, Jumaat, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 07/06/□□, Sabtu 1) 8:00 – 11:00am, 2) 4:00 – 7:00pm Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 08/06/□□, Ahad 1) 8:00 – 11:00am, 2) 4:00 – 7:00pm Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 09/06/□□, Isnin, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 10/06/□□, Selasa, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 11/06/□□, Rabu, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu
  2. 2. MOH AZAM REZALI 13/06/□□, Jumaat, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 14/06/□□, Sabtu 1) 8:00 – 11:00am, 2) 4:00 – 7:00pm Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 15/06/□□, Ahad 1) 8:00 – 11:00am, 2) 4:00 – 7:00pm Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 16/09/□□, Isnin, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 17/09/□□, Selasa, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 18/09/□□, Rabu, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 20/09/□□, Jumaat, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 21/09/□□, Sabtu 1) 8:00 – 11:00am, 2) 4:00 – 7:00pm Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Latihan lagu 22/09/□□, Ahad 1) 8:00 – 11:00am, 2) 4:00 – 7:00pm Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Tenaga Kerja Artistik Run through 23/09/□□, Isnin, 8:00 – 10:00mlm, Bilik Orkestra Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Tenaga Kerja Artistik Run through 24/10/□□, Selasa, 9:00ptg – 10:00mlm, Auditorium Tenaga Kerja Artistik Krew Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Bump in Technical Rehearsal 25/10/□□, Rabu, 9:00pg – 10:00mlm, Auditorium Tenaga Kerja Artistik Krew Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Stage Blocking Raptai Rangka
  3. 3. MOH AZAM REZALI 27/10/□□, Jumaat, 9:00pg – 10:00mlm, Auditorium Tenaga Kerja Artistik Krew Semua pemuzik Semua penyanyi Raptai Penuh (11am) Show 1 (8pm) 28/10/□□, Sabtu, 9:00pg – 10:00mlm, Auditorium Semua Tenaga Produksi Show 2 / Malam Gala (8:00mlm) 29/10/□□, Ahad, 9:00pg – 10:00mlm, Auditorium Semua Tenaga Produksi Show 3 / Matinee (2:00pm) Bump out Contoh Jadual Latihan Produksi Persembahan Muzik

