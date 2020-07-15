Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ACTU SOCIAL MEDIA 1 5 / 0 7 / 2 0 2 0
  2. 2. FACEBOOK 📢 FACEBOOK AJOUTE TWITTER DANS UNE NOUVELLE BARRE DE PARTAGE En 2018, Plusieurs versions existent, mais il est encore difficile de dire si elles se basent sur les régions ou les habitudes de l’utilisateur. Il semblerait que Facebook teste une nouvelle interface pour son bouton de partage. En effet, plutôt que de proposer un menu ouvrant à la verticale et ne proposant que des formats réservés au réseau social, c’est un système plus ouvert qui se présentera. Lorsque vous êtes sur l’application de Facebook et que vous cliquez sur le bouton partager, plusieurs choix s’offriront à vous. Le principal sera évidemment de publier un statut avec un message, les autres seront de diffuser en story ou sur Messenger (déjà le cas actuellement) mais aussi sur Whatsapp et désormais sur Twitter. L’arrivée de Twitter directement intégré dans la barre de partage de Facebook est loin d’être anodine. Pendant longtemps, la diffusion d’un contenu sur l’un n’apparaissait pas bien voir pas du tout en contenu enrichi chez l’autre.
  3. 3. WHATSAPP 🗣 WHATSAPP BUSINESS : UN QR CODE POUR FACILITER LES ÉCHANGES ENTRE LES ENTREPRISES ET LEURS CLIENTS Plus besoin d’enregistrer le numéro de votre magasin préféré pour lancer une conversation sur l’application Whatspapp business lance une nouvelle fonctionnalité à destination de ses 50 millions d’utilisateurs professionnels. L’objectif : simplifier les échanges avec leurs clients. Pour cela, les entreprises vont pouvoir proposer un QR code aux utilisateurs de whatsapp pour qu’ils puissent leur poser des questions, obtenir des informations (horaires d’ouverture…) ou trouver un produit. Pour contacter une entreprise, les utilisateurs devaient auparavant ajouter son numéro dans le répertoire de leur smartphone avant de lancer une conversation sur Whatsapp. Grâce à cette nouvelle fonctionnalité, il suffira de scanner le QR code d’une entreprise pour démarrer un échange au sein de l’application. Ce dernier pourra être affiché sur la vitrine d’un commerce ou l’emballage d’un
  4. 4. INSTAGRAM 💡 INSTAGRAM PERMET DÉSORMAIS D’ÉPINGLER VOS COMMENTAIRES La fonctionnalité « épingler un commentaire » devrait permettre de mieux modérer les commentaires négatifs ou abusifs, selon Instagram Instagram a annoncé mettre sa fonctionnalité « épingler un commentaire » à disposition de tous en permettant à tout utilisateur d’épingler trois commentaires sur un message en haut du fil de commentaires. Le réseau social entend donner la possibilité de mieux contrôler le ton des publications. Désormais, en balayant vers la gauche sur un commentaire, un onglet « punaise » devrait apparaître et permettre de mettre en avant certains commentaires plus positifs. Depuis plusieurs mois, la célèbre application déploie une série d’outils visant à lutter contre le cyber harcèlement et les propos injurieux sous certaines publications. L’option d’épingler certains commentaires devrait donc permettre d’orienter la conversation en commentaires et de mieux signaler les propos injurieux.
  5. 5. TIKTOK 📣 TIKTOK, UNE CROISSANCE CONTRARIÉE PAR DE FORTS ENJEUX POLITIQUES L’application chinoise Tiktok se retrouve actuellement sous le feu des projecteurs, menacée de bannissement par divers pays et entreprises. Deux pays, et pas des moindres, ont déjà menacé de bannir totalement l’application. Ce fut d’abord le cas pour l’Inde, qui représente 30% des téléchargements de l’application dans le monde. TikTok s’est retrouvé dans une liste de 59 applications chinoises bannies par New Delhi. Il y a quelques jours, le secrétaire d’état américain Mike Pompéo a déclaré sur Fox News la possibilité d’interdire les applications sociales chinoises comme Tiktok, tout en déconseillant fortement leur installation. CERTAINES ENTREPRISES SOUHAITENT À LEUR TOUR INTERDIRE SON UTILISATION Amazon a envoyé une note interne à ses salariés de désinstaller TikTok avant le 10 Juillet s’ils souhaitent accéder à leurs boites mails sur le même téléphone. E Wels Fargo, 3ème banque des Etats-Unis a demandé à ces employés de supprimer l’application de leurs téléphones.
  6. 6. TIKTOK ⚠️ TIKTOK A SUPPRIMÉ 49 MILLIONS DE VIDÉOS POUR « VIOLATION DE CONTENUS » Entre juillet et décembre 2019, la plateforme affirme avoir supprimé des contenus ne respectant pas ses règles communautaires, comme la présence de nudité ou de comportements illégaux ou à risques.. TikTok a dévoilé son nouveau rapport de transparence et explique avoir supprimé 49 millions de vidéos au 2ème semestre 2019 pour avoir enfreints ses règles communautaires et d’utilisation. L’application de partage de vidéos affirme dans son rapport avoir identifié et supprimé 98% de ces contenus avant même qu’ils ne soient signalés. Parmi les pays avec le plus grand nombre de vidéos supprimées, on retrouve les Etats-Unis, Le Pakistan, Le Royaume-Uni, La Russie… Et l’Inde, qui a récemment banni TikTok du pays.
  7. 7. ETUDE 👉 L’UTILISATION DES APPS A ATTEINT UN NIVEAU RECORD DURANT LE CONFINEMENT Les mesures de confinement qui ont été prises pour freiner la propagation du virus ont eu un important impact sur nos habitudes quotidiennes. Et alors que de nombreux pays ont déjà commencé à lever les restrictions sur les déplacements et sur les rassemblements, un étude de la société APP Annie nous donne une idée des changements d’habitudes au 2ème trimestre 2020. Le temps mensuel passé dans les applications mobiles a augmenté de 40% d’une année sur l’autre au 2ème trimestre de 2020, atteignant un sommet historique de plus de 200 milliards d’heures au cours du mois d’Avril 2020. Sur le play store de Google, le nombre de téléchargements a connu une augmentation de 10% au second trimestre, dépassant les 25 milliards de téléchargements. Sur IOS, nous avons eu une augmentation de 20% dépassant les 10 milliards de téléchargements.
  8. 8. MERCI

