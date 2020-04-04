Successfully reported this slideshow.
Compare hi silicon kirin 820 vs snapdragon 845 soc

Recently Honor 30S smartphone was launched in China. This smartphone is powered by
HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G SoC. This Kirin 820 SoC offers a great mid-range performance
along with the support for 5G. The Kirin 820 is an upper-mid-range chipset which can
easily compete with old flagship chipsets. Considering this we decided to compare
HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 845 chipsets.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is 2017’s flagship chipset. Now it has to be seen that how
they performs against each other. If you also want to know then read this comparison.
Let’s compare them.

Compare hi silicon kirin 820 vs snapdragon 845 soc

  1. 1. Compare HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 845 SoC mobilestalk.net/compare-hisilicon-kirin-820-vs-snapdragon-845-soc HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 845 Recently Honor 30S smartphone was launched in China. This smartphone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G SoC. This Kirin 820 SoC offers a great mid-range performance along with the support for 5G. The Kirin 820 is an upper-mid-range chipset which can easily compete with old flagship chipsets. Considering this we decided to compare HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 845 chipsets. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is 2017’s flagship chipset. Now it has to be seen that how they performs against each other. If you also want to know then read this comparison. Let’s compare them. HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 845 Aspects HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Image 1/4
  2. 2. Edit CPU 1 ARM Cortex- A76@2.36GHz 3 ARM Cortex- A76@2.22GHz 4 ARM Cortex- A55@1.84GHz 4 ARM Cortex-A75@2.80GHz 4 ARM Cortex-A55@1.70GHz GPU ARM Mali-G57 6-Cores Adreno 630 Manufacturing Process TSMC's 7nm Samsung's 10nm 10LPP Camera Dual - 48MP + 24MP Single - Up to 64MP Dual - Up to 16MP + 16MP Single - Up to 16 MP(MFNR & ZSL); Up to 192 MP RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR4x@2133MHz Up to 8GB LPDDR4x@1866MHz Storage UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS2.1, SD 3.0 Display Full HD Plus 4K Ultra HD Aspects HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 845: CPU & GPU CPU First of all talk about the CPU of Kirin 820, it has an octa-core CPU based on 64 bit architecture which includes 1 ARM Cortex-A76 Core operating at 2.36GHz, 3 ARM Cortex- A76 Cores operating at up to 2.22GHz and 4 ARM Cortex-A55 Cores clocked at up to 1.84GHz. On the other hand, Snapdragon 845 also features a 64 bit octa-core CPU that integrates 4 ARM Cortex-A75 Gold Cores clocked at up to 2.80GHz and 4 ARM Cortex-A55 Silver Cores that can operate at up to 1.70GHz. Here the Kirin 820 has better CPU architecture while Snapdragon 845 has better clock speed of its big cores. So having better CPU architecture, Kirin 820 has better CPU performance than Snapdragon 845 SoC. 2/4
  3. 3. GPU For gaming, the Kirin 820 features an ARM Mali-G57 6-Cores GPU while Snapdragon 845 integrates the Adreno 630 GPU. Manufacaturing Process Speaking of the Kirin 820, it is fabricated on the 7nm manufacturing process of TSMC while Snapdragon 845 works on Samsung’s 10nm 10LPP process technology. Here the difference of 3nm, makes Kirin 820 a better chipset in comparison of Snapdragon 845. Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 845: Camera, Memory & Display Camera Moving on camera and optics, here the Kirin 820 has support for dual cameras up to 48MP + 24MP and single camera of up to 64MP. Speaking of Snapdragon 845, it integrates the Qualcomm Spectra 280 image signal processor which is a 14 bit dual IPS and supports dual camera of up to 16MP + 16MP. In the case of single camera, it can support up to 16MP single camera with MFNR & ZSL up to 60fps, up to 32MP with MFNR & ZSL at 30fps, up to 48MP with MFNR only and up to 192MP without MFNR & ZSL. Memory Here Snapdragon 845 supports up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM clocked at up to 1866MHz and UFS2.1, SD 3.0 based storage. On the other side, Kirin 820 has support for up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 2133MHz and UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 based storage support. Display Here the Kirin 820 supports up to Full HD Plus displays with a maximum resolution of 2400 x 1080p while Snapdragon 845 supports up to 4K Ultra HD displays with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. AI There is no comparison in the case of AI between the HiSilicon Kirin 820 and Snapdragon 845. Because the Kirin 810 outperforms the Snapdragon 855 Plus in terms of AI. The Snapdragon 855 Plus is the successor of Snapdragon 845 and it can’t beat Kirin 810 in terms of AI. The Kirin 820 is the successor of Kirin 810 so it performs better than the Kirin 810 in the case of AI, so it can easily beat Snapdragon 845. 3/4
  4. 4. Connectivity Features Connectivity-wise, the Kirin 820 has support for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G while Snapdragon 845 has support for up to 4G only. It can capture a maximum downloading speed of 1.2Gbps using LTE Cat.18 and an uploading speed on up to 150Mbps using LTE Cat.13. 4/4

