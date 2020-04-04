Compare hi silicon kirin 820 vs snapdragon 845 soc

Recently Honor 30S smartphone was launched in China. This smartphone is powered by

HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G SoC. This Kirin 820 SoC offers a great mid-range performance

along with the support for 5G. The Kirin 820 is an upper-mid-range chipset which can

easily compete with old flagship chipsets. Considering this we decided to compare

HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 845 chipsets.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is 2017’s flagship chipset. Now it has to be seen that how

they performs against each other. If you also want to know then read this comparison.

Let’s compare them.