Compare hi silicon kirin 820 vs snapdragon 845 soc

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Recently Honor 30S smartphone was launched in China. This smartphone is powered by
HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G SoC. This Kirin 820 SoC offers a great mid-range performance
along with the support for 5G. The Kirin 820 is an upper-mid-range chipset which can
easily compete with old flagship chipsets. Considering this we decided to compare
HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 845 chipsets.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is 2017’s flagship chipset. Now it has to be seen that how
they performs against each other. If you also want to know then read this comparison.
Let’s compare them.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment