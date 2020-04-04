Compare hi silicon kirin 820 vs snapdragon 765g soc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Recently Honor, Sub-brand of Huawei, launched its Honor 30S – world’s first smartphone
with HiSilicon Kirin 820 Octa-Core SoC. The Kirin 820 is company’s upper-mid-range 5G
ready chipset with a great mid-range performance. On the other side, Qualcomm also
has Snapdragon 765G, an upper-mid-range 5G ready chipset with also has a gread midrange performance.
Both are upper-mid-range 5G chipsets, so we decided to compare HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs
Snapdragon 765G chipsets to know which one is a better chipset between the Kirin 820
and Snapdragon 765G chipsets. If you also want to know then read this comparison till
end. Let’s know about them.

  1. 1. Compare HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 765G SoC mobilestalk.net/compare-hisilicon-kirin-820-vs-snapdragon-765g-soc HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 765G Recently Honor, Sub-brand of Huawei, launched its Honor 30S – world’s first smartphone with HiSilicon Kirin 820 Octa-Core SoC. The Kirin 820 is company’s upper-mid-range 5G ready chipset with a great mid-range performance. On the other side, Qualcomm also has Snapdragon 765G, an upper-mid-range 5G ready chipset with also has a gread mid- range performance. Both are upper-mid-range 5G chipsets, so we decided to compare HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 765G chipsets to know which one is a better chipset between the Kirin 820 and Snapdragon 765G chipsets. If you also want to know then read this comparison till end. Let’s know about them. HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Image 1/4
  2. 2. Edit CPU 1 ARM Cortex- A76@2.36GHz 3 ARM Cortex- A76@2.22GHz 4 ARM Cortex- A55@1.84GHz 1 ARM Cortex-A76@2.4GHz 1 ARM Cortex-A76@2.2GHz 6 ARM Cortex-A55@1.8GHz GPU ARM Mali-G57 6- Cores Adreno 620 Manufacturing Process 7nm 7nm Camera Dual - Up to 48MP + 24MP Single - Up to 64MP Dual - Up to 22MP with MFNR & ZSL@30fps Single - Up to 36MP with MFNR & ZSL@30fps; Up to 192MP RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR4x Up to 8GB LPDDR4x Storage UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1 Display Full HD+ FHD+@120Hz QHD+@60Hz HiSilicon Kirin 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 765G: CPU & GPU CPU Starting the comparison with the CPU, here both have an octa-core CPU based on 64 bit memory architecture. Here in the Kirin 820, you get 1 ARM Cortex-A76 Core clocked at 2.36GHz, 3 ARM Cortex-A76 Cores clocked at 2.22GHz and 4 ARM Cortex-A55 Cores clocked at 1.84GHz. While on the other hand, Snapdragon 765G integrates 1 ARM Cortex-A76 Core clocked at 2.4GHz, 1 ARM Cortex-A76 Core clocked at 2.2GHz and 6 ARM Cortex-A55 Cores clocked at 1.8GHz clock speed. 2/4
  3. 3. Here 1 Core of Snapdragon 765G has better clock speed and 3 Cores of Kirin 820 have better clock speed while other 4 little cores of Kirin 820 also have better clock speed because of which the Kirin 820 has slightly better CPU performance in comparison of Snapdragon 765G. GPU For gaming the new Kirin 820 integrates an ARM Mali-G57 6 Cores GPU which offers 38% better performance over the Mali-G52 GPU present on Kirin 810. The GPU of Kirin 820 is paired with Turbo and Kirin Gaming+ 2.0 technology for enhanced gaming experience. On the other side, Snapdragon 765G incorporates Adreno 620 GPU. Here the Kirin 820 has better GPU which offers a flagship level gaming experience. Manufacturing Process Here in the case of manufacturing process, both chipsets are same because both are fabricated on the 7nm manufacturing process of TSMC. Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 765G: Camera, Memory & Display Camera Moving to the camera part, here the Kirin 820 has support for 64MP single and up to 48 + 24MP dual camera. It features Kirin ISP 5.0 which brings support for BM3D SLR image noise reduction, video dual-domain noise reduction, and support for 4K video capture at 60fps. On the other side, Snapdragon 765G features Qualcomm Spectra 355 image signal processor which is a 14-bit dual-ISP that can support dual camera of up to 22MP + 22MP and single camera up to up 36MP with MFNR & ZSL, up to 192MP without MFNR & ZSL. Memory Here the Kirin 820 supports up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM clocked at up to 2133MHz and UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 based storage. On the other side, Snapdragon 765G supports dual channel 16bit LPDDR4x RAM up to 8GB clocked at up to 2133MHz and UFS 2.1 based storage. Display In the case of display, Snapdragon 765G has support for QHD+ HDR10+ displays at 60Hz while Kirin 820 supports up to Full HD Plus displays. Kirin 820 vs Snapdragon 765G: Other Features 3/4
  4. 4. Connectivity Features Connectivity-wise Snapdragon 765G features Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF System which can provide a maximum downloading speed of up to 3.7Gbps and uploading speed of up to 1.6Gbps while at 4G it can capture a maximum downloading speed of up to 1.2 Gbps and up to 210 Mbps uploading speed. On the other side, Kirin 820 has the same modem as the Kirin 990, which supports dual- mode SA/NSA 5G. AI Performance To handling AI tasks, Snapdragon 765G has Qualcomm Hexagon 696 Processor coupled with Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX) and Hexagon Tensor Accelerator. On the other side, the Kirin 810 outperforms the Snapdragon 855 Plus in terms of AI performance which is a flagship chipset of Qualcomm. Kirin 820 is the successor of Kirin 810 and Snapdragon 765G is an upper-mid-range chipset of Qualcomm. So in the case of AI, it can’t compete with Kirin 820. Here in terms of AI performance, the Kirin 820 is much better chipset than Snapdragon 765G. 4/4

