Compare hi silicon kirin 820 vs snapdragon 765g soc

Recently Honor, Sub-brand of Huawei, launched its Honor 30S – world’s first smartphone

with HiSilicon Kirin 820 Octa-Core SoC. The Kirin 820 is company’s upper-mid-range 5G

ready chipset with a great mid-range performance. On the other side, Qualcomm also

has Snapdragon 765G, an upper-mid-range 5G ready chipset with also has a gread midrange performance.

Both are upper-mid-range 5G chipsets, so we decided to compare HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs

Snapdragon 765G chipsets to know which one is a better chipset between the Kirin 820

and Snapdragon 765G chipsets. If you also want to know then read this comparison till

end. Let’s know about them.