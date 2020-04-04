Compare hi silicon kirin 820 vs snapdragon 765g soc

-
Recently Honor, Sub-brand of Huawei, launched its Honor 30S – world’s first smartphone
with HiSilicon Kirin 820 Octa-Core SoC. The Kirin 820 is company’s upper-mid-range 5G
ready chipset with a great mid-range performance. On the other side, Qualcomm also
has Snapdragon 765G, an upper-mid-range 5G ready chipset with also has a gread midrange performance.
Both are upper-mid-range 5G chipsets, so we decided to compare HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs
Snapdragon 765G chipsets to know which one is a better chipset between the Kirin 820
and Snapdragon 765G chipsets. If you also want to know then read this comparison till
end. Let’s know about them.
