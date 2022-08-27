Mobicommerce's Magento 2 Mobile App Builder.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 27, 2022
Aug. 27, 2022
Create a powerful and feature-rich mobile app easily and quickly. In this article, we will describe MobiCommerce's Magento mobile app builder and how it helps you to launch your business app in the market quickly.

  1. 1. How MobiCommerce's Magento 2 Mobile App Builder Helps to Grow Business Digitally Are you looking to improve the conversion rate of your online business? Do you want to launch a fully-featured mobile app quickly in the market? If so, you are reading the right blog. According to a report by Bankmycell, the total population of smartphone users in the world today is 6.648 billion. As you see, around 83% of people in the world are using smartphones currently. Therefore, it is the correct time to take benefits in the market by creating a mobile app. Because smartphones become an effective way to stand out from the competition. With Magento app development services, you can create a powerful and feature-rich mobile app easily and quickly. In this article, we will describe MobiCommerce's Magento mobile app builder and how it helps you to launch your business app in the market quickly. Let's first understand the meaning of Magento mobile app builder. What is Magento Mobile App Builder? A Magento mobile app builder is a readily available solution that helps to create customized native mobile apps for iOS and Android. This is the easiest and most flexible way to build a mobile app. With app builder, you are able to do the following things:
  2. 2. ● Convert the Magento website into a native iOS and Android app ● Get all your eCommerce website features and business flows within your business app Moving further, let's now check the features of MobiCommerce's Magento mobile app builder. What are the Features of MobiCommerce's Magento Mobile App Builder? Being a leading Magento 2 mobile app development company, we have successfully delivered 2500+ mobile solutions. Based on our experience, we know the core features and functionalities required in a mobile app builder. Also, we knew the challenges faced by the clients when using mobile app builders. So, we designed our Magento 2 mobile app builder to consider all the points and offer the most effective and relevant features. Check the following section to know the features of our Magento 2 mobile app builder. ● Create Product Catalogue - It allows you to upload bulk products and offer a grid or list view products to your users. ● Search Functionality - Search products with text, voice, QR code, and advanced search filters. ● Auto Address Detection - This feature automatically captures the user's location via GPS and autofill the address. ● Offline Access - It allows users to browse your mobile app when they are offline. ● Push Notifications - This feature allows you to instantly send updates and news to your customers regarding new products, discounts, offers, and sales. ● SEO Optimization - It allows you to optimize your mobile app in terms of SEO so you can rank well on search engines like Google. ● Social Media Sharing - Share products, offers, and discounts with your friend and family with social sharing. ● Google Analytics - Integrate GA into your mobile app to get the data of your mobile app like track individuals, behaviors, pages, and products, and make decisions accordingly. ● Run Ads with Facebook Pixel - Embed Facebook Pixel and track the app activity and delivery ads on social media accordingly ● Integrate Banners - Create and place promotional banners at the top of your mobile web screen to showcase trending or products. ● Discount Code - Create and set up a discount code for your eCommerce store and increase your sales.
  3. 3. ● Multi-lingual support - This allows your customers to convert your website into their familiar language for extensive user experience. ● Multi currently support - Set up multiple and different payment options so your customers can make purchases easily. What are the Benefits of Mobile App Builder? To create a Magento app for your eCommerce store, you must know about the advantages that lead Magento in mobile eCommerce. Because of the following advantages, it becomes easy to develop a Magento 2 mobile app. Fast Time to Launch When you create a custom mobile app from scratch, it takes more time for development as well as testing. Whereas, with mobile app builder, it takes a short duration to create a Magento app because of its framework and features. Mobile app builders shorten the development time. Because of this, you can market your app within a short duration. Due to ready-made solutions, it becomes easy to convert your website into an app. Also, you can keep the same functions and features of your app according to your website. Cost Saving Custom mobile app development with code takes time. As developers need to code the application from scratch, it takes time to create algorithms as per the requirement. The development process for a custom app is longer and that includes the following parts. ● Designing ● Development ● Testing ● Launch As the development process is long, the cost of creating apps results in high costs. Also, the cost depends on external factors like app features, complexity, and integrations. So, you end up spending more money. Whereas, if you use a no-code Magento app builder, it reduces the overall development time and cost. App builders reduce the work of developers and result in faster development. Therefore, pricing is much more cost-effective here.
  4. 4. Complete Control of App With mobile app builders, you have complete control of your mobile app development as you create apps for your business. Whether you hire Magento app developers or outsource to a company, you don't need to check every small detail. But, with a mobile app builder, you get less flexibility in integrating features compared to custom app development. Although, you can integrate features that can be added with code so it becomes good to launch your app in the market easily. Certainly, no-code mobile app development is preferable when you want to create an app within a lower budget. Conclusion To sum up, Magento 2 mobile app development is quick and easy with app builders. Our Magento app builder allows you to create a feature-rich app according to your requirements. Whether you want to add multilingual support or push notifications, everything is possible. +1-347-480-1790 info@mobicommerce.net USA 667, East Royal Lane, Apt 1068, Irving, TX 75039, USA Dubai 304, Azizi Tulip Residence, Al Furjan I, Jabal Ali 1, Dubai, UAE. Postal Code: 119756 India 601 Regency Plaza Rahul Tower, Anandnagar Cross Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad – 380015 Gujarat, India United Kingdom 120 High Road, East Finchley, N2 9ED, London, England, United Kingdom Canada 125-720 King Street West, Suite 2000, M5V 3S5, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

