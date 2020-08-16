Successfully reported this slideshow.
Moatasem cv

This is my CV

Published in: Marketing
  1. 1. Moatasem Talaat Address: Mounib-Giza Phone: +0201140282817 Email: Moatasemtalat77@gmail.com Birthdate: 1/11/1999 OBJECTIVE A young marketer who interested in this field since he was a child and tried to improve his skills with internships, workshops and jobs. WORK EXPERIENCE 07/2020 – 07/2020 Customer Service internship in (Talaat Mostafa Group) Responsibilities: • Handling via calls “Inbound-Outbound” all the customers' inquiries, problems, and following up with them. • Handling all the tickets via emails and web. • Welcoming the customers at the headquarter and listen to their inquiries and solve it with the proper way. 03/2020 – 06/2020 Business Developer internship in (Tekeya) Responsibilities: • Collecting data for the prospects and make the necessary researches about their business. • Making cold calls to listen to their needs and verify them whether they are having the budget and have needs or not. • Closing deals via calls if these were appropriate. • Arranging meetings for discussing further with the clients. 02/2020– 03/2020 Assistant Brand Manager in (San & Sam Group) Responsibilities: • Generate the ideas in order to achieve our goal which is sell the Tickets of YRS Project. • Close the deals with our partner whether they are Student activities or Companies. • Contribute with the Creative team in order to make a good promotion to the Project. • Attend the meetings with sponsors. 07/2019 – 10/2019 Sales and Operations in (We Refresh)
  2. 2. Responsibilities: • Sell and Market our products in order to attract more customers • Follow up with the old customers and solve their issues • Deliver the orders to Hotels and follow up with them. 06/2019-07/2019 Sales representative in (Concord) Responsibilities: • Working on a project located in North cost • Close the deals with the candidates in order to achieve target • Call the protentional customers and create the need to be able to achieve my target 01/2019-04/2019 Office Admin in (Arkan coworking Space) Responsibilities: • Close the deals with instructors and student activities • Responsible for the Financial side in my shift • Generate new ideas to make a successful market for the place 02/2018-12/2018 Tele sales in (Club World) Responsibilities: • Call the customers on the phone and persuade them with our Memberships • Market our packages • Sell our package in order to achieve my target 10/2017-01/2018 Call Center in (Vodafone 888) Responsibilities: • Handled client’s problems and supported them with any information they may ask for. Activities: • Head Marketing in OBM Egypt o Cairo Professional Program 2019 o Alexandria professional Program 2018 o Cairo professional program 2018 • Head Oc at Global Entrepreneurship Week 2018 • Head Registration at Youth Leaders Forum 2018 • Marketer in leaders of tomorrow • Fundraiser in leaders of tomorrow • Vice Marketing Head in OBM Egypt o Build Your Future 2017
  3. 3. • President of Orman bike • Marketer in LDA Helwan university • OC in OBM Egypt o Build Your Future 2016 o Build Your Future 2017 • Vice Head student’s union education administration • Head of student’s union Orman secondary high school • Volunteer in 7elmk zay esmk organization. EDUCATION 2017 – Current Time Faculty of Law, Cairo University, (Good) ADDITIONAL SKILLS Microsoft Office package: Microsoft Word, Excel. Gained Skills: Analytical Skills, Communication Skills, Leadership skills, Soft Skills, persuading skills, presentation skills and Creative Skills Personal skills: Multi-tasking and flexibility Team work Ability to work as a team member and as a leader and Good in communication. High ability to work hard and work under pressure. Creative thinking and quick learning. High Leadership and management skills and decision making Language: Very Good English Native Arabic REFERENCES References available on request

