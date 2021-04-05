Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DOWNLOAD EBOOK The Holy Bible: Douay-Rheims Version [EBOOK]
DOWNLOAD EBOOK The Holy Bible: Douay-Rheims Version [EBOOK] EPUB$,^R.E.A.D.^,EPUB$,Download [ebook]$$,( Unlimited ebook ),...
Details of Book Author : Anonymous Publisher : Tan Books ISBN : 1935302035 Publication Date : 2009-8-1 Language : Pages : ...
Description The Douay-Rheims Version of the Holy Bible, translated between the years 1582 and 1610 and revised by Bishop R...
Download Book if you want to download this book click the button below Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DOWNLOAD EBOOK The Holy Bible Douay-Rheims Version [EBOOK]

5 views

Published on

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=1935302035

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOWNLOAD EBOOK The Holy Bible Douay-Rheims Version [EBOOK]

  1. 1. DOWNLOAD EBOOK The Holy Bible: Douay-Rheims Version [EBOOK]
  2. 2. DOWNLOAD EBOOK The Holy Bible: Douay-Rheims Version [EBOOK] EPUB$,^R.E.A.D.^,EPUB$,Download [ebook]$$,( Unlimited ebook ),[PDF] Download,Pdf [download]^^ if you want to download this book click the download button at the last page
  3. 3. Details of Book Author : Anonymous Publisher : Tan Books ISBN : 1935302035 Publication Date : 2009-8-1 Language : Pages : 1408
  4. 4. Description The Douay-Rheims Version of the Holy Bible, translated between the years 1582 and 1610 and revised by Bishop Richard Challoner from 1749-1752, is the most accurate English translation of the Bible available today. It was the only Catholic translation of Scripture commonly in use for over 200 years and we maintain that it is still the best and safest version of the Bible in English. Translated with profound respect for every word, the beautiful style of the Douay-Rheims Bible will instill in the reader a deeper understanding of the Word of God. Annotations, references and an historical and chronological index make it convenient for study as well as meditation. Our Douay Rheims Bible is the only edition available with the words of Christ in red! Includes updated full color New Testament maps, and beautiful pictures depicting the life of Christ. Complete with Family record and Presentation pages. This beautiful Bible is available in a black genuine leather cover, with gold edges and a ribbon marker.
  5. 5. Download Book if you want to download this book click the button below Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!

×