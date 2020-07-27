Clase lunes 8 junio terceros

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Fundación Educacional San Leonardo Murialdo. Liceo Leonardo Murialdo Departamento de Matemática Docente/s Mónica Illanes Clase Lunes 8/6 y Martes 9/6 Mini Control # 12 1. Resuelve estas adiciones y sustracciones : Mini Control #13 Representa cada sustracción y resuelve:
  2. 2. Fundación Educacional San Leonardo Murialdo. Liceo Leonardo Murialdo Departamento de Matemática Docente/s Mónica Illanes Copiar cuaderno: Objetivo: Demostrar que comprenden la multiplicación Una adición de sumandos iguales, o adición iterada, se puede representar como una multiplicación La palabra veces se reemplaza por el signo de la multiplicación x ∙ Une las expresiones que expresan lo mismo
  3. 3. Fundación Educacional San Leonardo Murialdo. Liceo Leonardo Murialdo Departamento de Matemática Docente/s Mónica Illanes ¿Qué cosas tienen el mismo número por grupo? Observa los árboles, hay 2 grupos de árboles con 8 manzanas cada uno Grupos ..... 2 Elementos por grupo.... 8 Total de elementos... 16
  4. 4. Fundación Educacional San Leonardo Murialdo. Liceo Leonardo Murialdo Departamento de Matemática Docente/s Mónica Illanes Puedes contar de 5 en 5 ---- 5 - 10 - 15 - 20 Guía 5 copiar en el cuaderno o resolver en la guía no es obligación imprimirla
  5. 5. Fundación Educacional San Leonardo Murialdo. Liceo Leonardo Murialdo Departamento de Matemática Docente/s Mónica Illanes Observa que una suma iterada puede resolverse a través de una multiplicación.

